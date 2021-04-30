Save $10 When You Pre-Order Resident Evil Village: Deluxe Edition (The Tall Vampire Lady Game)

It's all consuming.
Resident Evil Village: Deluxe Edition (Xbox Code) | $60 | Newegg | Use code EMCEUTE36
Screenshot: Capcom
Resident Evil Village: Deluxe Edition (Xbox Code) | $60 | Newegg | Use code EMCEUTE36

One week from now, you can get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget the haters! Get trampled upon, comrades! If you just can’t wait for that moment, you can pre-order the digital deluxe edition of Resident Evil Village on Xbox for $60. That’ll save you $10 and give you some in-game extras. Just use the promo code EMCEUTE36 at checkout and prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.