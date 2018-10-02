Screenshot: Walmart

There’s really no good reason to step foot in a grocery store anymore. A bunch of stores off delivery now, or at the very least, curbside pickup, and Walmart is leading the charge. If you haven’t already tried their grocery ordering service, you’ve got two deals to choose from right now:



$10 off a $50 curbside pickup order with promo code WOWFRESH

Free delivery on a $50 order (normally $10) with code FRESHCAR

Basically, you’re saving $10 either way, but you’ll spend $10 less by driving to Walmart and letting them bring your groceries out to you. Just note that both codes are only valid on your first Walmart grocery order.