Save $10 On TurboTax Software Because Yes, You Have To File Your Taxes. It's The Law

Turbo Tax Software Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Turbo Tax Software | Best Buy



Ok listen, it is that time of year again. I hate it, you hate it, everyone who is hiding from tax evasion hates it. Taxes are tedious and notoriously boring, but they don’t have to be hard. Best Buy is offering $10 off Turbo Tax software, and depending on which one you choose, you’ll only have to pay about $50. That’s not bad, considering folks pay way more to their accountants to do it for them. I know tax deals aren’t the most exciting of deals, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. You don’t wanna be Martha Stewart or Wesley Snipes!