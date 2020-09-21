It's all consuming.
Save $10 on Tribit's StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker Today

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
Deals
Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker | $40 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
If you’re lucky enough to have an outdoor space you know what a game-changer a good outdoor speaker can be. Having a wireless speaker can enhance a yard, dorm, or living room, they’re pretty multifaceted. The Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker is currently 20% off right now. All you have do is clip the coupon and then sit back and hear the new good vibes

This mini Bluetooth speaker has charmed reviewers so it has to be good, right? The StormBox may be small but let me assure you its tiny but mighty regardless of music. The bass is also powerful and you wouldn’t except that because of the size of the speaker. The bass is different to do many different types of music. This speaker is waterproof so if you still have it poolside you can rest easy. But if you want to venture further outdoors with it go ahead, It’s got a tear-resistant silicone strap for bike and backpacks. Pairs easy and has clear crisp sound anywhere you use it.

Sheilah Villari

