Save $10 on This FaceTory Sheet Mask Collection for the Next Few Hours

It's all consuming.
sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
If you’re a fan of K-Beauty and face masks this is the Lightning Deal for you. For the next 5 hours take 35% off this FaceTory Sheet Mask Collection and return your skin to its glowing glory.

FaceTory is one of the leading companies when it comes to sheet masks and this collection is a nice way to sample a little of each. This pack addresses issues for all skin types. Brightening, hydrating, calming, healing, soothing, oil control, and rejuvenating. Get your face in tip-top shape in time for the holidays. Use all 19 yourself or share with a few pals on a relaxing night in. This pack includes quality natural ingredients in each mask like aloe vera, honey, charcoal, green tea, lemon, and rice. Save money now and give your mug the treat it deserves. This year’s been tough, your skin shouldn’t be.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

