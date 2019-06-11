Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset (Blue or Green) | $40 | Amazon

Right now, Corsair’s HS50 gaming headset will cost just $40 in Xbox green and PS4 blue.

These cans feature easily accessible volume and mute control, plus a removable mic, which is helpful if you want to use them as regular headphones on the plane.



This is the best price we’ve seen on these particular units. The HS50 often hovers around $10 more normally, so this is a solid bargain on a very capable gaming headset.