We’re very familiar with Bluetooth transmitters. Bluetooth receivers too. We’ve even seen deals on gadgets that do both. But we’ve never seen one like this.



Aukey’s latest Bluetooth transmitter/receiver has just about every conceivable bell and whistle you could want, including Bluetooth 5.0 for low latency, long-range transmissions, the ability to transmit to two devices at once (two pairs of headphones, say, or two Bluetooth speakers), plus two 3.5mm and optical audio ports (one set’s for transmitting, the other’s for receiving). That means you can hook it up to pretty much any TV, sound system, or speaker, and enjoy wireless audio to your heart’s content.

This gadget only just came out, and you can save $10 at launch by clipping the on-page coupon.