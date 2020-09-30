Save $10 on the Luxurious Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller in Rare Discount

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Image : Gabe Carey

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller | $170 | Amazon



Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 is one seriously premium gamepad, and while the price might seem insane, stores have often had trouble keeping this thing in stock. Luckily, right now Amazon not only has the Elite Series 2 available, but is also taking $10 off the price in a rare discount. We saw a larger drop near the start of the year, but only for Prime members.



Advertisement

What does your $170 get you? The robust Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X/S controller comes with a series of swappable analog sticks and d-pads to find your perfect setup, plus it has a built-in 40 hour battery, a charging dock inside the case, and optional added paddle buttons on the back.

Advertisement

Obviously, this price and these perks won’t be for everyone—but if you want to go Elite (Series 2), now’s the time.