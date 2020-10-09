Save $10 on the Apple Watch SE Today on Amazon

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
40mm Apple Watch SE | $270 | Amazon
44mm Apple Watch SE | $300 | Amazon
Apple’s new Watch SE is a pretty nifty watch. At $280 off the 40mm edition, and $330 for the 44mm edition, you can now get an Apple Watch with the latest guts and most of the features without paying the premium. Today, you can get the 40mm model for $10 off, bringing the price down to $270, and the 44mm model is down from $310 to $300. Those prices only count if you go for the Sport Band, though, so be wary of any customizations beyond that if you’re worried about racking up the costs.