Save 10% On The 2021 64GB Apple TV 4K And Stream Your Heart Out

2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB) | $180 | Amazon

Fall is nearly upon us, and that means a whole slate of new shows, not to mention new movie drops on your favorite streaming services. One of the best ways to ensure you’re getting the best possible quality from the content you choose to watch is by investing in a great streaming box — and the Apple TV 4K is an awesome choice.



If you still haven’t made the investment, you can do so right now while shaving some cash off 2021's Apple TV 4K. Amazon is selling its latest model for $19 off its typical price of $199, making it about $180. For that price, you get 4K frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive, cinema-like experience at home, as well as the new and improved Siri Remote, with a touch-enabled clickpad.

It’s probably time to upgrade your at-home media experience, and this is just what you need to do it with.