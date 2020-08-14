Save $10 on Select Switch Cases During Best Buy's Anniversary Sale

50% off Select Switch Cases Graphic : Sheilah Villari

50% off Select Switch Cases | $10 | Best Buy



Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale starts today and what better way to kick it of f than b y saving $10 on a new case for your S witch. These three for your favorite Nintendo system are 50% off and will protect your precious portable gaming device.

I bring my Switch Lite to the park a lot and discovered quickly after buying it I really needed a case instead of tossing it in my backpack. These PowerA protective cases fit the standard Switch snugly. The hard outer shell will keep the body intact and the screen scratch-free. You won’t have to worry if you accidentally drop the case either, they’ve literally got you covered.

The Zelda case (from RDS Industries) is for the Switch Lite whereas the Pokemon ones might not have the right fit for optimum protection as they are for the standard Switch. All the cases have slots for cartridges so you can have a few options for play while you’re on the go.

This item ships for free and the sale ends Sunday.

