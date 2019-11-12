It's all consuming.
Save $11 On Nintendo's Official Joy-Con Charging Grip

Shep McAllister
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Grip | $19 | Amazon
This Nintendo Switch Joy-Con grip is exactly like the one that came bundled with your Switch, except that it includes a USB-C port to charge the controllers, whether you’re actively playing with them, or just recharging between gaming sessions. I probably wouldn’t buy it to replace the stock grip, but if you have a spare set of Joy-Con, it’s worth grabbing for $19, or $11 below MSRP.

