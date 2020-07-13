Save $10 on New Super Lucky's Tale for Nintendo Switch

It's all consuming.
Quentyn Kennemer
New Super Lucky’s Tale (Switch) | $30 | Amazon
Screenshot: Playful Corp
New Super Lucky’s Tale (Switch) | $30 | Amazon

New Super Lucky’s Tale takes us back to the days of classic platforming, with tons of double jumps, boss battles, backtrack puzzles, and more to keep you busy. With both 2D and 3D gameplay worked in, New Super Lucky’s Tale appeals to anyone with an undying affinity for Mario, and while I won’t dare insinuate the two are in the same the league, I will say it’s worth a shot, and those playing on the Nintendo Switch can save $10.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

