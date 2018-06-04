Photo: Amazon

Update: The price is back to $50 temporarily, but it should drop to $40 soon.

Anker’s SoundCore speakers have been so popular, SoundCore became its own brand name. One of the first products under the new livery is the SoundCore Motion Q, which packs in dual 8W drivers (compared to 6W on the standard SoundCore speakers), 360 degree sound, an attractive fabric exterior, IPX7 waterproofing, and even the ability to sync two together for stereo sound.



The Motion Q has sold for $50 since it launched, but today, you can get it for $40, no code required.