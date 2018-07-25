Photo: Anker

Anker has long been the purveyor of our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the new SoundCore Spirits looks to be the best model yet. With an IPX7 rating and an additional hydrophobic nanocoating that keeps them operating under sweaty conditions, they’re perfect for working out. And that 10 hour battery is best in class for this form factor. They’ll normally sell for $50, but for launch week, they’re marked down to $40, no promo code required.

