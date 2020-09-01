Save $10 on an Nvidia Shield Android TV Box

Nvidia Shield Android TV Pro | $190 | Amazon

Nvidia Shield Gaming Controller | $78 | Amazon

It’s been hard to find the Nvidia Shield Pro on sale lately, so this modest $10 discount at Amazon is still worth your consideration. Down to $190 after the price cut, this Android TV box supports 4K HDR streaming, including Dolby Vision if you have the apps and TV to support it. This particular model comes with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, and you can expand that using one of the two USB ports included. You’ll also get Alexa and Google Assistant connectivity for hands-free content search and smart home control.

Gamers will want to consider snapping up the controller. It’s on the pricey side at $90—in fact, you could probabl y score a current-generation console for the combined cost of the two—but it’s the only way you’ll be able to enjoy all the games on Google Play and GeForce Now.