ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsHome Theater

Save $10 on an Nvidia Shield Android TV Box

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsNVIDIA DEalsNVIDIA
334
Save
Nvidia Shield Android TV Pro | $190 | Amazon Nvidia Shield Gaming Controller | $78 | Amazon
Nvidia Shield Android TV Pro | $190 | Amazon
Nvidia Shield Gaming Controller | $78 | Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Nvidia Shield Android TV Pro | $190 | Amazon
Nvidia Shield Gaming Controller | $78 | Amazon

Advertisement

It’s been hard to find the Nvidia Shield Pro on sale lately, so this modest $10 discount at Amazon is still worth your consideration. Down to $190 after the price cut, this Android TV box supports 4K HDR streaming, including Dolby Vision if you have the apps and TV to support it. This particular model comes with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, and you can expand that using one of the two USB ports included. You’ll also get Alexa and Google Assistant connectivity for hands-free content search and smart home control.

Gamers will want to consider snapping up the controller. It’s on the pricey side at $90—in fact, you could probably score a current-generation console for the combined cost of the two—but it’s the only way you’ll be able to enjoy all the games on Google Play and GeForce Now.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Control Ultimate Edition
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Mattresses, According to Our Readers

Friday's Best Deals: LG 55" OLED TV, 960GB SSD, Project Cars 3, Entertainment Earth Enesco Figures, ModCloth BOGO Sale, Bug Zapper Rackets, Scott Pilgrim Paperback Set, and More

Bring the Movie Theater Home: Resounding Vizio Deals Fit for Any Living Room

The Beauty of “Beater” Gear: Cheap Stuff That Can Take a Hit