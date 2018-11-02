If you don’t have your winter wardrobe locked down yet, Uniqlo’s taking $10 off a variety of jackets, sweaters, and pants for men and women. The star of the show here though is definitely the Seamless Ultra Light Down Parka (men | women), the lighter version of the Seamless Down line we covered on The Inventory. With no exterior stitching, it’s warmer, more water resistant, and just plain better looking than Uniqlo’s older Ultra Light Down jackets.
Save $10 On Already-Affordable Uniqlo Cold Weather Gear, Including Brand New Seamless Parkas
