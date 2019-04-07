Photo: Amazon

We all know that the GameCube controller is the only appropriate controller for Super Smash Bros., and now you can use one for Smash Ultimate on your Switch, no wires required.



PowerA’s GameCube gamepad connects to your Switch over Bluetooth, no dongles required, and includes everything you need to play every modern Switch game, including home and screenshot buttons, and L3 and R3 clickable sticks, which the original GameCube controller lacked. Normally $50, you can snag one for $40 today.