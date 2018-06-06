LuminAID PackLite Max Camping Lantern and Phone Charger | $40 | Amazon

This 150 lumen camping lantern runs off solar power, and is inflatable, meaning it hardly takes up any room in your bag during the day. That’s a compelling product pitch on its own. But the 2,000mAh battery and USB charging port is what really puts it over the top.

That’s a small battery, to be sure, and and the tiny solar panel won’t charge it all that quickly, but it could give you enough juice to make an emergency call, or less urgently, revive your phone to post a few more Instagrams from your camping trip. Just clip the $10 coupon on the page to save.