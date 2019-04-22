Photo: Amazon

When is a three-outlet power strip worth $90? Maybe when each outlet can be controlled individually with your phone, and when it can track your energy consumption.



It’s not the only smart power strip we’ve seen, and it’s not the cheapest, but it does have one big advantage that almost every smart outlet and power strip lacks: Apple HomeKit support. That means you can control it with Siri, or build it into scenes with Apple’s home app, mixing and matching it with Philips Hue lights, smart locks, and anything else that your iPhone can talk to directly. Just clip the $10 coupon to get the deal.