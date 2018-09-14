Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can save $10 on it today with promo code RAVPC034.

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but last year’s iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen. It seems like the new iPhones will support 10W charging (which this pad also supports), but that’s not yet confirmed.