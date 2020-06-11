Save $10 On a Pre-Order of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection Image : Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection | $50 | Amazon



If the phrase “finish him” brings you immaculate joy you should probably go ahead and purchase a pre-order of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection. It’s a whole $10 off the original list price, bring the cost down to $50 and I’m sure it’ll last for a short time. You’ll have access to an Eternal Klash Skinpack that includes MK9 Scorpion, and MK: Deception Sub Zero. Like bruh. Hop on this dope deal before it’s gone.

Advertisement