Seagateā€™s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that canĀ speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $80 today, or roughly $15Ā less than usual.



Even if you donā€™t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.