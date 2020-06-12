Save $10 On A Fujifilm Instax Mini Digitial Camera Bundle

Fujifilm Instax Camera Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Fujifilm Instax Camera | $15 0 | Urban Outfitters



If you’ve been in the market for a cute little camera for summer, Urban Outfitters has got you covered. For $10 off the original list price, you can get a Fujifilm Instax Digital Camera. It’s $150 and can connect to your phone through Bluetooth so you can edit the photos to then print out or even save on your computer to place in bigger frames with you have the chance. You can even add sound to digital photos, which means your Instagram? POPPING ALL SUMMER. Even while we’re socially distancing. Get it before it’s gone.

Advertisement