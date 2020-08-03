It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $10 on a Delicious Box of Asian Snacks and Push Your Palate to Try New Things

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
Taste of Asia Snack Mix Package | $30 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

I’ve subscribed to a few of these boxes over the years and they are always fun to explore comforts from around the world. I can definitively say every one of them with Asian candy is the best. This snack box from WorldWide Treats is like that too and you can take $10 off this box right now.

In each box, you’ll get at least ten (usually more) bags and/or boxes of snacks and candy from all over Asia. The tastes run the gamut so no matter what you fancy you’ll find a treat to fall in love with. Whether you’re sweet or savory person there’s plenty to please your tastebuds. WorldWideTreats is run in the USA and guarantees all the snacks are made in an Asian country to ensure authenticity. If past boxes are similar, fingers crossed you get some eccentric KitKat flavors and the Korean chocolate pie pack. That one is a personal favorite.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

