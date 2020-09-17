It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $10 on a Corsair Carbide Mid-Tower Case With RGB Included

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Corsair Carbide Series RGB Mid-Tower | $60 | Amazon
Image: Corsair
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Corsair Carbide Series RGB Mid-Tower | $60 | Amazon

If you’re building a new PC with a loud light show in mind, this Corsair Carbide case might be of interest. It comes with an RGB fan and six other customizable LEDs that can interface with most popular motherboard light controllers, including ASUS, GIgabyte, and MSI. You can add up to six more 120mm fans, four 140mm fans, or 360mm radiators, too. Usually $70, Amazon is shaving $10 off the price for the time being.

A tempered glass side panel allows your gear to shine brightly, impressing the pants off anyone who dares looks directly into the chassis. Three dust filters are in tow to keep the insides clean, and you’ll get two USB 3.1 ports on the front panel.

Quentyn Kennemer

