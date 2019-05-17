Photo: Amazon

The year of USB-C GaN chargers continues unabated, and one of the latest chargers to hit the market is Anker’s PowerPort+ Atom III.

Onboard, you get a 45W USB-C Power Delivery port, plus a PowerIQ 2.0 USB port, which is capable of outputting 15W itself, a match for Quick Charge 2.0 speeds for compatible devices. If you want to charge your phone and your laptop at the same time, this is the one and only charger you need, and you can save 10% at launch with promo code ANKERAP2.