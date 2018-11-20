Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Small children, like cats, are drawn to anything shiny (especially if it’s easy to destroy). This year, instead of putting a fence around your Christmas tree and praying it survives until the 25th, distract your toddler with the Step2 My First Christmas Tree. The eight included ornaments can be rearranged ad infinitum, and the 33" tree is at no risk of tipping over, even as the star is removed and replaced eight trillion times. There’s no guarantee it’ll save your tree all season, but it’ll at least buy you a few days of peace on earth.