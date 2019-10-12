Saturday's Best Deals: Woot Gaming Sale, Sealy Mattresses, ANC Headphones, and More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An Amazon men’s shirt sale, eufy smart doorbell, Washington Post digital subscription, and a Beard Club box lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones KINJABH40

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: TaoTronics’ noise canceling over-ears are down to just $30 today with promo code KINJABH40 and when you clip the coupon on the page.



The ANC won’t match Sony or Bose, but it’ll definitely do well, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’ll last 40 hours on a single charge, are extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage.

Gaming Favorites Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Save big on a ton of gaming gear at Woot, today only. In this sale you’ll find a bunch of our favorite gear, including the Razer DeathAdder, a solid 4K monitor, GUNNAR glasses, and more. Be sure to check out the deal page to see all of your options. But these are already selling out so get on it. GG.



USB C to Lightning Cable RAVPower Photo : Amazon

USB-C to Lightning cables are the way of the future (Apple’s even including them with the new iPhone 11 Pros), and this $10 cable deal from RAVPower (with promo code TILG76WS) is one of the most affordable we’ve seen to date. That costs more than a regular third party Lightning cable, but if you plug it into a USB-C PD charger, it’ll charge your iPhone at 18W. With regular Lightning cables, you’re limited to 12W.



For context, that means you can charge a newer iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, which can really pay dividends while you’re traveling, and want to get as much juice as possible into your phone before you board a flight. Or when you’re about to head out for the night, and want to be sure you’ll have enough battery to order an Uber home.

Just note that fast charging is limited to the iPhone 8 or newer.

If you’re looking to upgrade your mattress, Amazon’s got two Sealy mattresses on sale, today only.



Choose from two memory foam mattresses, an 8-inch and a 12-inch. Prices start at around $170 for the twin model. But the best part of this deal is the fact that you get a 10-year warranty on these particular beds-in-boxes.

Just remember this is a Gold Box. So these prices will only stick around until the end of day, or until sold out. So don’t sleep on this deal.



Anker’s Eufy security systems are ready to put Ring on notice, with their ever-expanding security gadgets. The company’s latest offering, the Eufy Security Video Doorbell is on sale right now for $110, after you use the promo code DBEUFY88.



This particular model offers a ton for not very much. It’ll send you a live view of who is at the door, and allow you to have a conversation with whoever is visiting. Better still, Eufy says their doorbell uses AES-128 data encryption ensures your footage is kept private on transmission and storage. Best of all? No monthly fees!

The only catch is that the doorbell will only work if you have existing doorbell wiring; there’s no battery powered option here.

Flavacol Seasoning Popcorn Salt 35oz Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Mimic theater popcorn with this deal on Flavacol seasoning sale. This 35oz size will last for hundreds of batches and this is a $2 discount on its regular price. I will say that there’s something quite ineffable about movie theater popcorn that no amount of coconut oil or nutritional yeast can accomplish.



So get yourself some seasoning before this deal empties out.

The Beard Club Subscription: Beard Kit Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The Beard Club Subscription: Beard Kit | $21 | AmazonRight now, the first month of Beard Box’s Beard Kit is just $21. This particular box includes: Beard Shampoo, Sandalwood & Original Beard Balm, Sandalwood Oil. These products promise to “repairs damaged beard hair” resulting in a softer, smoother beard.



Every subsequent box will be $30, if you choose to continue.

Save up to 40% on men’s shirts and accesories Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Amazon has numerous in-house fashion brands now and thanks to this Gold Box, you can take up to 40% off men’s shirts from all of their labels. Choose from regular t-shirts, button ups, polo shirts, and more with prices starting at just $14. Just remember that all of these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. I’ve included a few picks below, but make sure to visit the main post to see all of the options.



prAna Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

I will never stop singing the praises of prAna, just ask my friends. I own six of their pants, four shorts (and a beanie) and they are the best I’ve ever used. They also have mad sustainability cred and right now they’re blowing out a ton of gear. Whether it’s climbing, hiking, yoga, or whatever outdoorsy crap you’re into, prAna makes amazing gear for it.



Just a heads up, REI is also having an amazing sale today, too. So be sure to check it out and compare prices.

End of Season Sale Image : REI

The end of the season is the best time to buy up all the gear you’ll need for next year. That’s why you really have no excuse not to shop REI’s End of Season Sale, where you can score over 10,000 apparel, outerwear, footwear, camping, and hiking items for up to 50% off.



Save on such coveted gear as the REI Co-op Trail 40 Pack (Men’s & Women’s), the men’s Patagonia Houdini Snap T Pullover Jacket, and The North Face Base Camp Slides (Men’s & Women’s), to name a few. But if you have specific brand loyalties, I’d recommend heading over to the sale page and filtering by brand. A bunch of your favorites are up for grabs:



You’ll definitely need time to sort through thousands of deals, so clear your weekend, and start shopping now.

20% Off Moisturizers Image : Murad

Winter, a.k.a. the driest season, is well on its way, and your skin is in for a rude, flaky, chapped awakening. Luckily, you can prepare for any imminent dehydration with Murad’s latest sale on moisturizers. Right now, you can take 20% off any of the brand’s ultra hydrating products with promo code HYDRATE, including a coveted Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream or Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 | PA+++. It’s enough to help you stay smooth and dewy all season long.



Graphic : Chelsea Stone

In today’s Gold Box, Amazon is offering up an eight-week subscription to The Washington Post’s Digital Access for just $1. That means you can stay up to date with all of the latest news just in case you recently lost your favorite. And hell, the Washington Post is a paper of record and they do a lot of great journalism.



This deal is for today only, so take advantage of it ASAP.



$100 In Free Delivery Credits For Your First 7 Days Graphic : Postmates

You’ve probably got a folder full of restaurant delivery apps on your phone, but if you haven’t tried Postmates yet, they also offer things like groceries and alcohol, in addition to Chipotle and Shake Shack (though Chipotle and Shake Shack should be enough to get you to download the app, if you ask me).



If you’re a new customer, you can download the app and use promo code KINJA100 on your first order (minimum $15) to get up to $100 in delivery fee credits for your first 7 days. Unless you’re Postmating, uh, literally every meal, that basically means you’ll get free delivery for a week. Just note that the credit only applies to delivery fees, not to the actual stuff you order. Just don’t forget to tip!

Ever wish Minecraft was more... LEGO-based? Well, good news LEGO Worlds



for the Nintendo Switch is down to just $13 right now.

For what it’s worth, Kotaku had a lot of fun with it and it seems to get updated pretty regularly. At the very least, it’s a cheap way to keep a kid entertained for hours, right?

Getting Started In Lego Worlds

Humble Monthly Screenshot : Humble

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games is one of the service’s most enticing offerings in quite some time. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Call of Duty WWII, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

Need an extra controller for your PS4? eBay has the DualShock 4 wireless controller marked down to $35 right now.



Oh, non-PS4 owners should know that Apple’s letting you use these controllers for your Apple TV or iPhone too. So, if you’ve loved your Apple Arcade free trial and want to get a little bit more serious about your gaming, here’s your chance.

PowerA Wired GameCube Controller Photo : Amazon

A GameCube controller is the correct way to play Super Smash Bros., but even Nintendo’s re-releases of the gamepad require an adapter to plug into the Switch.



This replica from PowerA, by contrast, plugs straight into one of your Switch dock’s USB ports, and features the exact same button placement (plus Switch-specific buttons in the middle to help you navigate the system and take screenshots). It’s not nearly as popular as PowerA’s wireless version of the same gamepad, but at an all-time low $20, it’s a lot cheaper.

Vizio E65-F1 Dolby Vision 4K 65" TV Graphic : Shep McAllister

We’re heading into one of the best TV-watching periods of the year: Football is in midseason, the NBA and NHL are both ramping up, summer blockbusters are coming out on video, and fall TV shows are starting to premiere.



So if you’re not happy with your current home theater, you could do a lot worse than to upgrade to this 65" Vizio E-Series set for $500, an all-time low. That’s a great price for just about any screen of that size, but the 4K Vizio even manages to pack in local dimming for improved contrast (it’s only 12 zones, but that’s still a lot better than none), and even Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good kind of HDR, for the record).

Even if you don’t have any international vacations on the immediate horizon, it’s never a bad idea to keep a universal outlet adapter stocked in your luggage, because you definitely don’t want to overpay for one in the airport.



This model from Xcentz works around the world, and includes a pair of USB charging ports in addition to a universal outlet, so you can keep your phone and tablet charged in addition to your laptop. Just be sure to use promo code XCENTZ259 at checkout to get the deal.

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Canceling Extra Bass Headphones Photo : Amazon

Sony’s latest Bluetooth headphones traded a little bit of noise-canceling know-how (but not sound quality, crucially) for a lower price tag, and according to Gizmodo, they’re an “instant classic” in their price range.



Already a solid bargain at their $250 MSRP, you can grab the pair for $198 today on Amazon, an all-time low. That’s still an investment, but you’re getting excellent sound quality, 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor controls, app-controlled sound quality settings, and pretty-damn-good noise cancelation. If you travel frequently, work in a noisy office, or commute on public transportation, they’re well worth the expense.

If you hate seeing a mess of cables behind your desk or home theater, a cheap pack of Velcro-style cable ties might have the best ROI of any product...ever? This pack of 50 from AmazonBasics is on sale for just $5, and will consolidate your rat king of cables into a single, manageable mega-cable.



These aren’t just strips of Velcro either. The loop design means you can easily tighten or loosen them as needed without fully removing them, so the next time you buy a new game console, you can add its power cable to your bundle without having to redo all of your hard work. They’re amazing. They make you feel good about organizing things. They probably saved my marriage. Buy them.

Novogratz x Globe 1-Light Plug-In Exposed Pendant Graphic : Shep McAllister

This bougie, hanging light bulb socket isn’t a lamp as you understand it, but it can add some unique charm to any room.



You just plug the 15' teal cord directly into an outlet, screw a compatible E26 bulb into the brass outlet, and hang it from your ceiling using the included hardware. It’s part rustic and utilitarian, part trendy, and all Pinterest-worthy. $15 is an all-time low, and down from the usual $20.

Advertisement

Summer Clearance Graphic : Chelsea Stone

A new season is a good time to rethink you home decor, and you can certainly find ways to spruce up your space with something from Design Within Reach’s Semiannual Sale. Save 15% on thousands of items, including full-on furniture like sofas and chairs, and eye-catching accents like lamps and rugs. Quantities are limited, though, so don’t wait to load up on the stylish pieces that fit right in with your home aesthetic.



10% off Any Order With Purchase of a Mattress Photo : Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring. They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $269 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code DREAMY10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The Internet Mattress Evolved: Casper Wave

Advertisement

Fall is in full force, so it’s time to get your cold weather bedding ready. If you want a new quilt, comforter, or sheet set, you need to check out Crane & Canopy’s Friends and Family Sale. You can save 15% off of your orders of $200 or more when you use the promo code SWEET15. You don’t just have to update your bedroom, you can also shop Crane & Canopy’s bath collection, as well as decor.



Up to 70% Off Super Sale Graphic : Wayfair

A new season is a great opportunity to revamp the look and feel of your home. With fall on the horizon, Wayfair is making it easy to upgrade any room inside (or outside) your house with their October Super Sale. Now through Tuesday, score up to 70% off everything from area rugs, to bedding, to living room seating, and head into cooler weather with a cool new vibe at home.

Click & Grow Mini Smart Garden Photo : Amazon

Click and Grow’s indoor herb garden has been described as “ idiot-proof indoor farming,” and you can get the mini starter kit for $75 today from Amazon today, a full $25 less than usual.



The kit comes with three maintenance-free basil cartridges to get you started, but you can also purchase plenty of other flowers, herbs, and vegetables from Amazon to suit your taste. Functionally, this thing is pretty similar to MiracleGro’s line of Aerogardens, but aesthetically, it looks like like an Apple product in the best possible way.

15% Off Yamazaki Homewares Photo : Huckberry

Yamazaki takes universal household organization problems—storing shoes, organizing toilet paper rolls, wrangling cables—and creates some of the most beautiful solutions out there.



Today at Huckberry, several of their wares are on sale for 15% off. Inside, you’ll find solutions for specific options—pet bowls, a slim cart to go next to your fridge, the aforementioned toilet paper holder—and also beautiful furniture that can work in any home, like side tables, coat hooks, and shelves. It all combines black stainless steel and wood in beautiful and interesting ways, and I want to buy all of it.

Adidas Shoes, Men Women Kids

Advertisement

Run—don’t walk—to take advantage of this Adidas Flash Event at Nordstrom Rack before the best styles sell out. Right now, women’s shoes and apparel, men’s shoes and apparel, and kicks and clothes for kids are on sale. You’ll definitely find the things you need take you over the finish line this fall.

The Philips Norelco OneBlade has been my shaver of choice for years, and one of our favorite shaving products ever, and you can grab the already-cheap trimmer for $10 off today.



If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, here’s what we had to say about it on The Inventory:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers. The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save. The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

The OneBlade usually sells for $35, and rarely gets discounted outside of the holidays. I’ve paid full price for two of them (one for home, one for my suitcase), and I’d do it again.

Proof Nova Series Insulated Jacket Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Are you in the market for a new fall jacket? Right now Huckberry is blowing out what some have called “the ultimate” jacket for fall and spring: the Proof Nova Series Insulated Jacket. Typically selling for about $100, this versatile jacket is selling for just $59 right now.



It’s got all the features you’d want for fall and spring; it’s insulated, water repellant, stretchy and can be packed into a built-in sack. Better still, you can choose from three colors; olive, black, and steel. Get yours while its still in stock.

If you work out regularly, or uh, at all, you deserve a medal. Or just treat yourself to some new sneakers and/or activewear from Reebok. Right now, the sports-minded retailer is taking 40% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale for Columbus Day with promo code TAKE40. Chances are, you’ll make good use of these deeply discounted purchases for many workouts to come.



Funko Marvel Advent Calendar Graphic : Shep McAllister

If you saw our spoilerific preview of Funko’s Marvel Advent calendar and decided that you wanted one (despite the criminal snubbing of Ant Man), it’s back down to an all-time low $40 on Amazon today.



Inside the calendar, you’ll find 24 tiny Marvel heroes and villains ready to duke it out on your desk. You’re supposed to wait until December to start opening the calendar day by day, but we won’t go Hulk if you wanted to open a few of your favorites early.

Advertisement

And if you missed it yesterday, Funko’s Harry Potter calendar is also down to $38.

If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, today’s $39 deal for a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus is about as cheap as the service ever gets.



Just a heads up, this is for a physical card, so you’ll need to wait for it to ship. But this is a great price, and one that’s often exclusive to holiday shopping season.

Triple-A titles for the Switch like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate almost never go on sale, but right now, you can pick up the essential Nintendo fighting mash-up for just $50, a match for best straight-up discount we’ve seen on this title. If you have a Switch, and somehow don’t own this game yet, this is your chance to rectify that.



Advertisement

Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar Graphic : Shep McAllister

December is still a way’s off, but there’s nothing stopping you from buying Funko’s Harry Potter Advent calendar right now. You can even crack open some of the days to collect your favorite tiny Funko characters...we won’t tell.



These aren’t full-sized Funko figures, unfortunately, but they are pretty cute. Needless to say, this would also make a great gift for any Potterhead in your life.

Refurbished Nintendo Switch 32GB Console POWERTEN

eBay’s offering up a Nintendo Switch for just $234 if you use the promo code POWERTEN on checkout. This is the first-gen Switch, so it’s the one everyone else has but it lags behind in battery life compared to the newer model.



This is refurbished by Nintendo, so it’s pretty easy to assume they did the refurbishing right.

Advertisement

Nintendo Switch: The Kotaku Review

We haven’t seen many big deals on the new Nintendo Switch with drastically improved battery life, but right now, Amazon will throw in a $25 gift card when you buy one. That’s pretty solid as far as Nintendo Switch discounts go, and about as good a deal as we’ve seen on this new model.



Advertisement

Hint: Spend your $25 gift card on a Pro controller. You won’t regret it.

Advertisement

Coalatree makes some of our favorite trail pants, and last year introduced a hoodie made from used coffee grounds that was somehow incredibly soft and comfortable. But their latest project is one of the most mind-blowing pieces of clothing we’ve ever tried on.



Graphic : Kickstarter

The Whistler windbreaker is a thin windbreaker that, frankly, doesn’t seem like anything too special at first glance. Sure, its nylon-like shell is a little softer to the touch than most, and its DWR coating will keep some light rain off. And okay, it can pack into its own front pocket, and you’ll certainly be happy to wear it on a windy day. But it’s just a nice windbreaker, nothing more.

That is, until you snag it on a tree branch or the thorns of a bush.

If you puncture the Whistler, you can just...rub your finger over the hole...and it’ll patch itself in seconds. Literally, that’s all you have to do. I tried it myself, and it really did work as well as advertised on a small nail hole. It works because of a material that Coalatree is calling HiloTech, which is comprised of microscopic nylon fibers that can adhere to each other to form permanent bonds just by applying a little bit of heat and friction.

Advertisement

Gif : Kickstarter

Admittedly, I didn’t have any luck on a small linear cut that I made with some scissors, so it’s not like HiloTech will heal major damage. Think Spider-Man, more than Wolverine. But you’re less likely to encounter serious rips than you are small punctures while wearing this thing around town or on the trail, and you could always patch it just like any other piece of clothing.

The Whistler just went up on Kickstarter at a price of $72 for earlybirds, down from the expected MSRP of $129, with shipping expected in March 2020.

Advertisement

Privé Revaux has long made some great looking, affordable sunglasses, and they’ve lately moved into blue light-blocking specs and higher-end frames. But no matter what style you’re interested in, everything on their site is 20% off today with promo code Kinja20.



I’d start your search with the new Black collection, which are built from polished acetate and stainless steel frames, and feature detailed riveting, high-end hinges, and laser engraved logos...stuff you’d normally see on glasses that cost in the $100 range. They’re a steal at $40, and you can get them for $32 each with our code.

Even if you aren’t interested in sunglasses, the brand also makes some of the best looking blue light blocking glasses out there, so you can ease your eye strain while you stare at a screen all day.

All orders ship for free, and glasses start at just $24 with our discount, so you might as well give at least one frame a shot.

If you’re in need of some chill vibes, why not give CBD a try? Acclaimed CBD purveyor Sunday Scaries is taking 30% off sitewide in honor of World Mental Health Day, so you can stock up your CBD stores with everything from gummies (both vegan and non), tinctures, candy, and even energy shots. Use promo code HEALTHMENTAL to apply the discount to your order, and get ready to feel calm as hell.



If you’re ever planning to head outdoors this season, L.L.Bean is what you want to be wearing when you do it. The outdoorsy brand is taking 20% off your order with promo code BEAN20. This deal applies to both full-price and on-sale items, excluding non-L.L.Bean brands. So now’s the time to stockpile Bean Boots, Wicked Good Slippers, and whatever other gear your closets can hold.



Dudes, stock up on this American Crew 3-In-1 Shampoo Conditioner & Bodywash. $13 is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product and, well, American Crew makes solid stuff (they make my pomade). This 3-in-1 usually sells for around $5 more and it’s a good opportunity to buy something you already need.



Greenworks 40V Twin Force Cordless Lawn Mower Graphic : Chelsea Stone

Lawns nationwide aren’t necessarily thriving at the moment, what with temperatures dropping by the second, but the deal on this electric, 20-inch Greenworks 40V Lawn Mover is still worth scooping up right now. The price on this cordless mower has been mowed down to just $300; that includes two extra batteries.



What’s particularly impressive here is that this mower’s smart cut technology automatically adjusts power and runtime based on the thickness of the grass it’s cutting. Plus, dual blades are included for maximum efficiency and cut quality. Buy yours now, and come spring, you’ll truly understand by gas-powered mowers are so last season.

AUKEY Power Delivery Power Bank, 10,000mAh PD Power Bank Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Clip the coupon code on the page to save $9 on a Aukey 10,000mAh PD Power Bank. This 18W power bank offers USB Power Delivery output, which will let you charge compatible devices faster.



Its 10,000mAh battery can recharge your Switch 1.5x, and your iPhone 2.5x.

For what it’s worth, Corey, our esteemed deal researcher loves his. And this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular bank. Act fast before Amazon takes away this awesome coupon.

Right now, you can pre-order Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $10 less than the sticker price. In addition to the base game, the Wild Hunt edition includes the all of the expansions and DLC that released for this game on other consoles, stickers, a map and a compendium.



This game ships in a week, so get your order in before this discount disappears.

The Legend of Zelda Perler Bead Kit Graphic : Shep McAllister

Remember Perler beads? Those colored plastic beads you arranged on a pegboard to form a pattern, and then ironed to create...I guess you’d call them toys?



Well, hey, listen. They’re still around, and this $9 set lets you create 12 different pixel-for-pixel recreations of sprites from the original Legend of Zelda. I’d pair them with some stick-on magnets so you can attach them to your fridge at home, or your filing cabinet at work.

Hey, it’s fall! Time to break out the flannels. Or, if you don’t have any flannels, it’s time to shop Jachs’ fall flannel blowout. Right now, you can pick up three of the cozy plaid shirts for just $100 with promo code 3FL, or if you’re a little flannel shy, you can buy one for $39 with promo code FLN. There are over 25 styles to choose from, but no matter which flannel you go for, you’ll be all set to take on autumn.



If you work out regularly, or uh, at all, you deserve a medal. Or just treat yourself to some new sneakers and/or activewear from Reebok. Right now, the sports-minded retailer is taking an extra 50% off sale for their Mid-Season Sale event with promo code MSS. Chances are, you’ll make good use of these deeply discounted purchases for many workouts to come.



55% Off Winter Gear Image : Backcountry

Winter is well on its way, and Backcountry’s latest daily deal is here to ensure that you are prepared to weather any conditions over the next few months. Right now, take up to 55% off tons of ski, snowboard, and camping gear from your favorite brands, including Burton, Arc’tyrex, and others, and fear the frigid outdoors no more.



25% Off Palettes, Plus Free Shipping Image : Tarte Cosmetics

There’s no such thing as too many eyeshadows, so pick up a palette (or 10!) from Tarte Cosmetics. The beauty brand has been running promos all week in honor of their 19th birthday, but today, you can snag 25% off all their coveted palettes, plus free shipping. Use promo code PARTY25 to see the savings in your cart, and get ready to glow.

Winter is on the way, so get outside before it’s too frigid! But first, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer. Right now, the brand’s entire clearance section is an extra 60% off with promo code 60OFFCLX. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, plus you’ll get free shipping on orders over $49. Guaranteed, you’ll find anything you might need to enjoy fall weather in style.



In the market for some new sneakers? Good thing New Balance is offering 15% off orders of $99 or more, plus free shipping. Some exclusions apply, so be aware that not all pairs will be eligible for the markdown. Not to mention, recently reduced styles are an extra 10% off with promo code RR10. (Unfortunately, these deals won’t stack.) Just be sure to tie up any loose ends on this deal and find the right shoes for you before it’s over.

BioBidet Slim Edge Bidet Graphic : Tercius Bufete

As far as pseudo-holidays go, Bidet Week may be my favorite. For the better part of the year, I’ve championed the purchase and subsequent use of bidets to the chagrin of my co-workers and loved ones.



This week, however, we celebrate the wonders of bidet use with big time discounts on BioBidet’s entire line, with prices starting at a low $25. These models come with all the necessary attachments to install on your current toilet. Better still, they’re very easy to put together.

While a little sparse of features, the SlimEdge, the light-up SlimGlow and the nearly invisible Slim Zero are great entry points into this category,

But, for the already initiated, the Bio Bidet Ultimate and the beautifully designed Bio Bidet Bliss are the ones to consider. Both come with all the features you’d want from a modern washlet, including a seat warmer, a feminine wash feature, and water temperature control. (That last one will pay off when it gets colder.)

15% Off Onsen Towels Photo : Huckberry

Waffle weave towels are the best towels. Thin enough that they’ll actually dry out over the course of the day and not be damp when you use them again, but with enough surface area to actually soak up all the water on your body after a shower.



Onsen’s waffle weave towels are made from environmentally friendly long-staple cotton, and will get softer and softer the longer you use them, and you can get a set for 15% off at Huckberry today.

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can stock up today with eight packs from Amazon for just $16, or $4 less than usual. And unlike some previous sales we’ve seen, this deal is available for black, black/white/gray, and multicolored packs.



If you want a little more guidance the Hacks For Your Home kit is also on sale for $11. It only includes four packs, but it also comes with a storage tin and a book full of project ideas.

Waffles make for not only an exceptional breakfast food, but also a positively cozy texture in apparel and linens. And these K-25 Smart Bath Towels 3.0 by SOLO-RM are no exception; not only do they look and feel great, but they also are insanely absorbent.

All K-25 towels are made from 100% long staple cotton, and are OEKO-Tex Standard certified textiles, meaning they’re free from harmful levels of chemical substances. In terms of sizing, the K-25 is available as a face towel, hand towel, bath towel, and bath sheet. Colors include navy, gray, and off-white.

When I tried K-25, I was legitimately shocked by how quickly the towel was able to dry me off post-shower, and absolutely baffled by how dry the towel still was even after I used it. What little dampness was evident dried in just a few short minutes.

As with many Kickstarter campaigns, the more you pledge, the more towels you’ll get. One bath towel starts at just $35, or true waffle-weave aficionados can pay up to $850 for a complete set featuring 10 of each towel. Either way, you’ll be bundling up with a quality textured towel.

Twelve South BookArc Photo : Amazon

Twelve South has long been a favorite design shop for Mac nerds, and their birch BookArc is down to $30 on Amazon today. If you use your MacBook in clamshell mode, this is one of the most stylish ways to stand it up and reclaim some precious desk space. Plus, it’s compatible with any Apple laptop produced in 2012 or later (or, presumably, most Windows laptops too), with the odd exception of the new USB-C Air.



Right now, you can order a 4-pack of the just-announced Tile Sticker for a low $60. That’s a great deal by itself, but Amazon’s upping the impulse buy ante by adding the 3rd generation Echo Dot.



The tiny Tile Sticker can help find your lost stuff with its smartphone app. It’s super helpful feature available to things within 150 feet. The reverse is also possible, and you can ping your phone with a Tile Sticker, even if it’s on silent.

This current price is $50 less than it’d normally sell for and it’s an incredible deal and one that you need to pick up ASAP. I doubt this one will stay in stock for long.

You can also get a bundle with two stickers, a new Tile Mate with improved range, and a credit card-sized new Tile Slim for $70, including the Echo Dot.

TrailBuddy Trekking Poles 2-Pack Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

TrailBuddy offers just about everything you could want in a pair of trekking poles.



Adjustable height with lever (instead of twist) locks? Check.

Sweat-wicking cork handles? Got ‘em.

Aluminum construction that’s more durable than carbon fiber? You know it.

Baskets? They come with two different kinds.

If you ever hike on uneven terrain, you’ll be amazed at how much these poles can help you navigate it, and you can get a set in the color of your choice for just $31 today with promo code GIZMODOTB15. Even if you don’t need them for yourself, they’d make a great gift.

Amazon Echo Show 5 Photo : Amazon

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 was already Amazon’s cheapest Echo with a screen, and with today’s $65 deal (down from $90), it’s even cheaper.



Use it to keep up with recipes (or just watch videos) in the kitchen, or to see who’s at the front door, or to check in on your baby in their nursery, or to video chat with friends and family. And if you’re concerned about privacy, it’s also the first Echo device with a physical switch that covers up the camera lens when you aren’t using it.

