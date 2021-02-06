Saturday's Best Deals: Wireless Charging LED Lamps, USB Mini Humidifiers, Mamonde K-Beauty Products, UV-C Sanitizing Bags, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



A set of car seat covers and wireless charging LED lamps lead Saturday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: Save 5% on HP Omen PC’s $1,000+ | HP | Coupon Code 5GAMER2021

Save 10% on HP Omen PC’s $1,400+ | HP | Coupon Code 10GAMER2021

Advertisement

If you’re in the market for a new gaming PC, you’ve probably noticed that NVidia’s speedy RTX 3070 and 3090 graphics cards are tough to come by. Even if you do manage to track one down, you’ll probably pay up to double the retail price.



Aside from waiting it out, there aren’t many options if you want to get your hands on an RTX-powered machine, unless you decide to go for a pre-built computer. If you do choose to go that route, HP’s got some deals for you. The company’s OMEN line of desktop PCs, which have optional Nvidia GTX 3070 and 3090 graphics cards, are currently $200 off at HP, and you can get an additional 5 to 10% off using the codes 5GAMER2021 (for builds $1,000 and up, which doesn’t include the GTX cards) or 10GAMER2021 (for builds $1,400+).

Sure, it’s not the spiffy custom build you’d been planning out, but at least you’ll get a crispy view of your favorite games.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0255st Buy for $1295 Use the promo code 10GAMER2021

G/O Media may get a commission OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0380t Buy for $1800 from HP Use the promo code 10GAMER2021

Advertisement

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones Photo : Andrew Liszewski/Gizmodo

Advertisement

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun. Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $350, but they’re down to $278 today on Amazon. I’ve been testing them for the past couple weeks, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.



In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

Advertisement

Mpow M30 Earbuds E5PKBBLB Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real holiday treat from the company is their M30 Earbuds. They’re just $20 when you clip the coupon and use the code E5PKBBLB. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. This code expires Sunday, and it only works on the black color.

$20 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go, these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling, so ideal for travel, and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power in them. Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof, so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user, you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that, it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

Advertisement

Free shipping on this item for Prime members. This deal will expire on February 7.

Advertisement

Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 Touch Laptop Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re on the hunt for a solid and versatile new laptop, may we suggest Lenovo’s Yoga C740? This 2-in-1 Windows 10 laptop has a 14” Full HD touch screen and can convert to put the screen on the outside, enabling tablet-like usage. It packs mid-range power with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, plus a good chunk of storage with a 256GB SSD onboard.

It’s marked down 25% off list price to $600 today at Best Buy, but this deal will only last until the end of the day—assuming supplies even last that long.

Advertisement

Aukey EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds YSBCQRHX Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Aukey continues to make really affordable and quality products. The stands out for me are the earbuds. After testing many it really comes down to preference and needs. The EP-T31 Wireless Earbuds are sleek, compact, and comfortable. These are ideal for workouts and travel. Use the code YSBCQRHX and save 30%. This deal will run until February 6.

As I mentioned, these a designed for comfort and long wear. Low-latency technology transmits all sounds smoothly and clearly no matter where you are. The EP-T31s are petite, ergonomic, and waterproof, so perfect for long-haul runs or training sessions. These pair quickly and easily with your phone or Bluetooth device. The one-touch controls make life a lot simpler once you figure out how many taps for each function. There’s always a bit of a learning curve. My favorite feature is that these sense when they aren’t in the ear, so there is automatic pausing of tunes. You’ll get about five hours off of one charge, but the case will get you around thirty hours before you need to re-up power.

Advertisement

RAVPower Portable Power House KINJApB187 Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

For any happy campers going camping anytime soon, the fancy-pants RP-PB187, aka RAVPower Portable Power House, is currently 37% off from Amazon when you enter the promo code KINJApB187 at checkout. With it, you get two 110-volt AC outlets capable of juicing up your laptop, GoPro, car fridge, camping lamp, drone, Nintendo Switch, and more. When using only one, you can harness power up to 300 watts, or a still-impressive 250 watts while taking advantage of both outlets. It also has 60-watt Power Delivery USB-C input and output to fast charge any device that supports it.

But the real killer app is the power station’s versatile rechargeability. Not only can you plug it into a traditional power outlet to ramp it back up to full power, but you can also refill the battery using a car charger or equip it with an 80-watt or higher solar panel such as this foldable model from Jackery. A carry bag is included in the box, for optimal portability.

Advertisement

Vankyo V600 1080p LED Projector Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Making your own movie nights can be a great way to have a fun and cozy night at home. With so many theaters in limbo, closing, or with major restrictions, at-home movie marathons are on the rise. What better way to enhance that experience than with a projector. Save 44% on Vankyo’s V600 1080p LED Projector right now.

This projector has full HD resolution and is three times better and crisper than 720P projectors. Even an image as large as 300" will be clear, bright, and detailed. Because you want to see every line in Brad Pitt’s furrowed brow when you binge all the Ocean’s films. The V600 guarantees ten years of life in the lamp and says it can withstand even a full night of every episode of Wandavision. There are two HDMI ports to connect to laptops, smartphones, and/or streaming devices. The sound is consistent and strong given this projector’s size, but you connect to an external speaker if you’re looking for something more robust.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Advertisement

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max KINJA2150 Image : Anker , Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

No one like to *shudders* consume content on a tiny screen. Back in the CRT days, I remember thinking you were rich if you had a TV over 30 inches. Imagine how I’d react now if only I knew 55" would become the norm and that you’d no longer have to be a millionaire to afford a projector that spans anywhere between 75" and 150" at a 4K resolution, whatever that means (I’m not even sure I knew what a pixel was at the time). Through February 7, if you’re looking for a display that’s bigger and better than your current set, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max is on sale for $1,300.



Now I know that sounds like a lot—because it is!—but considering it comes with a Dolby Digital Plus 3D Audio midrange soundbar-level speaker built-in, HDR10, and Android TV 9 smart TV functionality, it’s a pretty good value all things considered. Add to that Hybrid Log Gamma, which promises postprocessing restoration to archaic video formats like DVDs as well as low-res videos and live TV broadcasts, it may as well be the perfect pairing for your upcoming socially distant Super Bowl party this coming Sunday. You might have to cough up a few extra bucks for expedited shipping, or sign up for a Prime membership trial to get your order on time, but for anyone trying to build out their home theater setup already, here’s one place you could start.

Advertisement

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Image : Lenovo

Advertisement

Android tablets may not be as robust or exciting as their iPad counterparts, but sometimes decent tablet still pops up. Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 packs a 1920 x 1200 resolution into a 10.3" display, and it’s powered by an eight-core MediaTek Helio P22T Processor and 4GB of RAM. The tablet only has 64GB of storage, though, so be sure you know what you’ll be using it for before hitting that buy button. Speaking of, this tablet’s $30 off right now at Newegg, bringing the price down to $200.



Advertisement

Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Tired of scrolling through the news every night? Maybe a Kindle may help you unwind after a long day without having to slog through Tweets and articles that might just bum you out. Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite, which is waterproof and has a lit display for night-time reading. Typically, it costs $130, but right now it’s down to $95, so grab it while you can.

Advertisement

If you want something a bit simpler, the base Kindle model is just $65 right now. It has the same-sized screen, albeit less crisp, plus it lacks the Paperwhite’s waterproofing. Still, it’ll get the job done and it’s $25 off right now.

Advertisement

North Bayou Monitor Desk Mount Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

I recently discovered the joy of desk mounts. After years of awkwardly fiddling with a microphone stand to record podcasts, I got a desk mount for Christmas and it has changed my world. Not only does it clear up space, but it makes it way easier to get my microphone where I want it to be. Next up on the mount project? Getting my monitor elevated so I can swivel that around my L-shaped desk. If you’re looking for a cheap mount, check out this full motion monitor arm from North Bayou, which is just $24 today. The spring loaded mount can support up at 19.7lbs of weight, making it a perfect option for monitors up to 30". It provides a tilt angle from -30 degrees to +85 degrees, letting you swivel your monitor around to your heart’s content. It also looks like a Boston Dynamics robot arm too, and I do love sci-fi, so there’s that.

Advertisement

Ring Fit Adventure | $70 | Amazon Walmart Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Do you ever look at your muscles and think “What if these were gigantic?” Do you dream of getting huge? Do you want to crush cans with your pecs? Well, okay, look, Ring Fit Adventure probably isn’t actually going to help with that, or at least not on its own. You’ll probably need a meticulous exercise routine, better diet, blah blah whatever, that sounds hard. But if you’re just looking for a steady and consistent way to stay healthy, Ring Fit is a surprisingly great option. Nintendo’s fitness RPG comes genuinely puts you through the ringer with a variety of exercises, from squats to planks. The game gets the most out of its unique ring-con accessory to make players feel the burn. From first hand experience, I can tell you its no joke. If you’re looking to try it out, Amazon and Walmart have it down to $70, which is $10 off its usual price.

Advertisement

Persona 5 Strikers Deluxe Edition (PC Key) EMCESEW23 Image : Sega

Advertisement

Whenever we post about pre-orders, our readers always like to remind us that you should never pre-order a game. Largely, that’s true, but also hinges on context. A giant game like Cyberpunk 2077 that has red flags from the get go? Absolutely not. Something like Persona 5 Strikers that’s already been out in Japan for a year and running perfectly fine? That’s a pretty low risk gamble. If you already know you’re going to buy the Dynasty Warriors-esque hack and slash game, you can currently pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition from Newegg for $55, which is $15 off its usual price. Just use the code EMCESEW23 at checkout. The main perk of this version is that you actually get to start playing the game four days before its release. So you can play on February 19 and then tell everyone else whether or not they should or shouldn’t pre-order it. Become the pre-order arbiter you wish to be.

Advertisement

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Screenshot : Atlus

Advertisement

You’re probably going to have some gaming downtime this year. At the moment, only two or three big releases a dropping a month as delays thin the early 2021 release schedule. That means it’s a perfect time to catch up on anything from 2020 that you may have missed. Let me tell you, you’re going to want to make sure 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim makes it into your rotation. The hybrid visual novel/tower defense game tells a sprawling sci-fi story about kaiju and high school students in big robots who must fight them. That might sound like your standard anime plot, but the story goes ... places. The less you know about it the better, but if you’re a big sci-fi fan, you’ll probably want to check this one out. You can grab it for $40 at GameStop right now.

Advertisement

Lost Kitties Multipack Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This would normally be the time of year where I’d be getting ready to head to Toy Fair. A wonderful experience of getting to see every company unveil what they have coming out that year. The best part is discovering new brands and new toys. I’m a sucker for blind boxes and remembering finding out about Lost Kitties a few years ago. This is their multipack and it’s 43% off.

In this giant blind box, you’ll uncover five lost kitties with ten accessories, plus there are stickers and colored clay they are hidden in. The carton is adorably designed with cats from series 1 and 2. With each tier, you find clay you have to break apart and comb through to find the felines and goodies. As with most blind boxes, they want you to get hooked and collect the whole set. But this could be a nice way to keep a kid occupied for a while when you’re on a zoom call. Each cat is cleverly crafted and very cute. This is a great price for a pack like this compared to other boxes in this space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s a video game elevator pitch for you: a hack and slash action platformer about rice farming. Yes, this is real. Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin was one of 2020's most fascinating releases, combining 2D action and 3D rice farming. Imagine something like Harvest Moon, but with dungeon crawling between each harvest. If that’s got you interested, the Divine Edition is currently on sale for $49, which includes a lot of goodies, You’ll get an art book, a three disc soundtrack, and an omamori charm all housed in a gorgeous custom box. If you’re more just curious than anything and aren’t looking for extras, you can currently grab the standard edition for $36 on PS4 too. Either way, it’s a fascinating little gem that’s both relaxing and action-packed.

Advertisement

Dead Cells Prisoner’s Edition (Switch) Screenshot : Motion Twin

Advertisement

A new year means new opportunities to drop money on crazy gaming collector’s items with no regard for your wallet. I’m usually immune to it, but even I’ve been succumbing recently, buying steelbooks and special editions. This special physical version of Dead Cells is really tempting me to take it to the next level though. The Switch version of the roguelike’s Prisoner’s Edition is down to $98 on Amazon and it’s stacked with extras. It includes a 8.5" statue of the game’s protagonist and a 7" vinyl soundtrack. That game’s got jams, so the latter is especially appealing. A DLC code for the Bad Seed DLC is included too, and the entire thing is housed in a snazzy metal tin. So I need this? No. But do I deserve a damn reward for surviving 2020? I’d argue yes for the purposes of making a crazy purchase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you haven’t played Skyrim at this point in your life, I’m frankly impressed. Bethesda’s RPG classic is difficult to avoid. No matter where you go, it feels like Skyrim is there lurking. Boot up any console? Skyrim. Open the Nintendo Switch eShop? Skyrim. Turn on your phone? Skyrim. This is Skyrim’s world and we are living in it. The logical conclusion to all this is us actually living in Skyrim via the VR version. Eneba currently has a Steam key for Skyrim’s VR version on sale for $11, which is a perfect entry into your new life. Just use the code YoureFinallyAwake at checkout and you’re set. Immerse yourself in its massive fantasy open world and truly become a cat person. That’s the magic of Skyrim VR.

Advertisement

Razer Kishi Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Cloud gaming doesn’t look like it’s going away any time soon. Google Stadia just celebrated its one-year anniversary by making Destiny 2 free to play (though it also just dismantled its original game development team), Amazon recently threw its hat in the ring with Luna, and Microsoft’s own cloud service is coming to iOS next year. Whether or not cloud gaming is the future of gaming, it’s certainly going to become more available in 2021. If you’re looking to dip your toe in, you’re going to want a proper controller setup. Razer currently has the best solution out there with the Kishi, a gamepad attachment that essentially turns your phone into a handheld system. You can currently grab a Kishi for $72 at Amazon and try for yourself. This version is compatible with Android devices, and is designed with Microsoft’s cloud gaming service in mind. and features a Type-C port and button layout that mirrors the Xbox controller’s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So you just bought a PS5 or Xbox Series X? That’s cool, but have you considered throwing them directly in the garbage? Who cares about next-gen consoles when the Animal Crossing special edition Nintendo Switch is back on sale? This adorable bad boy was a hot commodity when it released back in March 2020 alongside Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Now it’s back and as precious as ever. It’ll ship by Christmas, so you can go ahead and flush Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War down the toilet. It’s Animal Crossing season, baby! It never stopped and it will never end! You can grab one at GameStop or at Amazon, but the latter won’t have them back in stock until March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When’s the last time you checked out World of Warcraft? The MMO has been going strong for God knows how long at this point. It’s changed quite a bit in that time, especially if you haven’t touched it since your high school glory days. A big part of that is the new Shadowlands update, which adds new areas to explore and dungeons to loot. If you want to hop back in, Eneba is currently running a big World of Warcraft sale with all three editions of Shadowlands discounted. Get the standard for $18, the Heroic for $27, or the Epic for $45. Just use the promo code SAVINGFORAMOUNT at checkout for all three. Happy grinding, adventurer.

G/O Media may get a commission World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Buy for $18 from Eneba Use the promo code SAVINGFORAMOUNT

Advertisement

Advertisement

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months PLAYPLUSFEB Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $29 after service fees from Eneba by using the code PLAYPLUSFEB

at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

G/O Media may get a commission PS Plus 12 Month Membership Buy for $29 from Eneba Use the promo code PLAYPLUSFEB

Advertisement

Hy-Genie Large UV-C Sanitizing Travel Bag Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You’ve got masks, you’ve got sanitizer, but what do you do when you need to sanitize objects? You could use sanitizing sprays, but we’ve got a better option for you with today’s MorningSave deal.



This Hy-Genie UV-C sanitizing travel bag is just $29 for today only, and you can have your pick between black, pink, and grey.

Advertisement

Powered by USB, it takes just three minutes to sanitize your wallet, keys, phone, and whatever else you need just a little bit cleaner.

Advertisement

What are you waiting for? Have peace of mind with this extra sanitizing power! At MorningSave, you can get unlimited shipping with a monthly membership of $5 or pay $8 for one-time shipping.

Advertisement

If you’ve had your heat going in this freezing cold weather, you’re likely in need of some extra moisture to soothe dried-out skin. Restore some of that humidity lost with one of these mini USB humidifiers available for $15 or less today.



First up, this ACEBON portable mini humidifier comes in three colors and brings a little mini aquarium to your desk or bedside table for just $14 when you add promo code OBNXLIZY at checkout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This Warrita humidifier is super cute with its mini cacti details. It can be yours for just $15 when you clip the 10% off coupon on Amazon below the price.

Advertisement

Warrita has some other charming humidifier designs, including this mini rabbit humidifier, also $15. There’s also a bear humidifier for $13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’ve been curious about getting a bidet attachment for your toilet but didn’t want to splash out a lot of cash for that extra clean, here’s a bargain for you. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 13% off a pair of the popular Bio Bidet models, with the SlimEdge attachment selling for less than $32 and the SlimTwist attachment at just $35.

Both are easy-to-install, non-electric attachments to your current toilet, providing a cleaning blast of water while you’re finishing up. These two models seem largely identical, with the difference of an options dial on the SlimEdge and a more nuanced twist control on the SlimTwist. The discount isn’t huge on either model right now, but Bio Bidet’s devices are already well-priced and have strongly positive customer reviews.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bella Pro Series 2qt Air Fryer Image : Bella

Advertisement

Air frying is one of the latest hit kitchen trends, as these handy devices can crisp up your meats and veggies without the excessive grease and fat of traditional frying. We’ve featured a fair number of air fryers here at Kinja Deals over the past several months, but this might be the cheapest one yet.



Right now, Best Buy has a Bella Pro Series air fryer for just $18, marked down from $40. Granted, it’s a small one: the 2qt capacity means it won’t handle a huge meal, but it could take the main course of a dinner for two, or maybe a crispy side. In any case, if you want to try out air frying without committing to a larger and pricier model, this $18 device is a good starter pick.

Advertisement

KitNipBox Subscription Image : KitNipBox

Advertisement

We don’t talk about the purry pets enough. This deal today is for them. Save $7 on a subscription box just for your cats and kittens. And don’t worry if you have a kitty with a sensitive stomach or multiple cats; they have boxes for them too.

Each month a box of wonder is delivered to your door with five custom-designed toys, treats, and fur-tastic goodies. Much like Bark Box, they will be seasonally themed, so we imagine February might be a bit lovey-dovey. Lots of interactive toys so you can have fun with your feline friend too. Catnip and wand will help them get some of the excess energy out. There’s no commitment, and you can cancel anytime if you and your fluffy baby aren’t feeling it. After the first month, the price will rise to $20. However, KitNip does donate a portion of that each month to animal welfare organizations nationwide. Give it a try and save a little money to see if this is for your pet pal.

Advertisement

This will ship for free each month.

Advertisement

Dyson V7 Origin (Refurbished) Image : Dyson

Advertisement

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $150 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.



A $150 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep. Plus, it comes in a super vibrant blue shade right now with red and purple accents. Grab it while you can!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 2/4/2021.

Advertisement

TaoTronics Portable Space Heater 6OCV45BD Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Winter can bring some truly frigid days, and if your heating system can’t quite keep up or you don’t want to blast it throughout the house, here’s an option for easily bringing targeted heat to any room that needs it.



TaoTronics’ portable ceramic space heater is lightweight and even has a handle, and it provides up to 1500W of warming relief. It can oscillate too, plus it’ll automatically shut off if knocked over. It also comes with a remote for easy adjustments without leaving your bed, desk, or couch.

Advertisement

Right now, it’s marked down from $77 to just $60 when you use promo code 6OCV45BD for additional savings. I have a similar model and it’s a godsend for the extra-chilly nights in our barely-insulated upstairs bedrooms, which our furnace struggles to reach. It’s a very handy thing to have around!

Advertisement

Tacklife Rotary Tool Kit TF5XJ724 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

A rotary tool might be one of the handiest tools you keep around your home, as the versatile little device can be used for drilling, sanding, cutting, polishing, engraving, and more. Tacklife’s rotary tool kit is well-reviewed by Amazon customers (4.5 stars) and much cheaper than the brand name Dremel version.



Right now, it’s 48% off the list price—just under $21—when you clip the coupon on the page and drop in promo code TF5XJ724 at checkout. This 32,000RPM rotary tool has an upgraded universal keyless drill chuck and ergonomic design, and comes with more than 100 accessories in the case, including four attachments. Whether for repairs or crafting, you could get a lot of use out of this affordable little tool.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you like the idea of a Dyson cordless stick-like vacuum but don’t think it’ll be robust enough to handle your cleaning needs, then the Dyson V11 Outsize Origin might be the model you crave. It packs more power than the standard V11, has a 25% larger cleaning head, and also holds 150% more dust and dirt while you’re sucking away.

For larger homes, messier spaces, or business usage, it might be a savvier option than one of the smaller, standard Dyson cordless models. Right now, you can save $100 off from Dyson direct at a price of $630.

Advertisement

Too rich for your blood and/or more than you need? Dyson is also offering $50 off the Dyson V7 Absolute in black, for $300, which comes with two cleaning heads and provides 30 minutes of suction per charge. It’s a good all-around option that’ll be ideal for most homes and cleaning needs.

Advertisement

And if you don’t mind buying refurbished, Dyson is also selling the entry-level V7 Motorhead via Walmart for $150, or half the new list price. We’ve just updated our roundup of the best current Dyson deals in case you’re looking for other options, as well as Dyson hair care devices, air purifiers/fans, and lamps.

Advertisement

40% off Posters Image : Society6

Advertisement

Society6 is a great place to discover new artists and find pieces and decor from some amazing independent creators. And honestly, it’s ugly out there still, so why not thrive at home with some beautiful art. Take 40% off any print in the entire store today only. This is me just realizing now all the art in my bedroom is from Society6. And actually even my tapestry and bedspread too. Guess I’m a fan.

I purchased that La Tinta poster during quarantine to brighten my space up. If you’re an anime fan, her art is perfection. The detail and designs are breathtaking. Lots of gorgeous nerdy pieces in her store.

Advertisement

I also bought this Rainbow Cheetah poster by Megan Galante. I’m a sucker for anything that looks like it could be in a Wes Anderson movie. And with the colors, it blended super well with my very pink decor. There’s a definite whimsy to all of Megan’s pieces, so if you want to make your home into one the Tenenbaums would live in, this is the artist for you.

Advertisement

Standard shipping is $5 for one poster. This sale is only running for the rest of the day.

Advertisement

Frigidaire Microwavable Noodle Bowls Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

For a short time, you can get two microwavable noodle bowls from SideDeal for $20. If you’re a fan of Ramen or any kind of pasta, you know how these work — they’re designed to cook pasta, noodles, soups, and anything else with the splatter-free lids to prevent shenanigans. These babies are also freezer- and dishwasher-safe, so! If you have a craving, I’d buy em’ now.

Advertisement

YietNL Star Projector With Speaker Image : YietNL

Advertisement

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the YietNL Star Projector is marked down to just $31 at Amazon today, a savings of more than $6 off the list price. It has a 4.5-star review average from 1,000+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It also comes with a remote control for easy access. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

Advertisement

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this seven-piece contour cookware set from Cuisinart. It’s $149, which is 65% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to the right temperature for each meal. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Teccpo Electric Screwdriver 4QTZ3S35 Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

No matter what you’re fixing up or putting together, there are few stumbling blocks more frustrating than realizing the hard way that your old manual screwdriver just won’t cut it. Ideally, you’d have a reliable arsenal of power tools at your disposal, but most smaller projects don’t require much more than an electric screwdriver like this one. Now 40% off using the promo code 4QTZ3S35, you’ve probably never heard of Teccpo, but on Amazon, it’s a highly rated brand. Because sometimes you don’t need the best of the best, but rather something that’ll get the job done on a budget, the 45-piece set is an unbeatable value considering the price.

Whether you’re giving your home a makeover or moving into a new place altogether like yours truly, you might want to also pick up a cordless rotary tool while you’re at it, on sale for $14 using the code EYHI2UKA. With the code HV6IBZOB, you can repaint your walls (or your car?) with a high-powered paint sprayer from Tacklife for $25. Take home all three for less than $60 using the links on this page and save 40% overall.

Advertisement

TaoTronics Sound Machine/Night Light Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Troubled sleepers and fussy babies rejoice. Take $5 off the TaoTronics sound machine and night light; all you need to do is clip the coupon. You get an endless loop of twenty-five sounds to ease you into slumberland. This is paired with a night light that glows softly throughout the evening.

Those twenty-five sounds are ten nature sounds, seven animal sounds, and eight sleep sounds. You control everything right from your phone to through the TaoTronics app. Customize the sounds you desire for the perfect ambiance and relaxing vibe you need, down to the light’s brightness and color. Set alarms and sleep timers easily, all while connected to your WiFi. This versatile machine is also compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Create the ideal lighting and soothing sounds for any time of day.

Advertisement

Up to 85% off Select Sweaters Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

JACHS NY makes some really beautiful and quality clothing, so when a sale like this happens, you take note. They are having a killer week of amazing deals, and right now, you can grab these awesome sweaters and cardigans for as low as $29. That’s up to 85% off the original price, and you don’t need a code. There are thirty-seven styles and colors to pick from, so you’re sure to find the right one for your taste. I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. But no matter what you choose, you’re getting a great deal to stay warm and cozy for the rest of the winter months.

Advertisement

Naipo Massage Gun AWT7ZPSO Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Whether you’re dealing with winter’s added aches and pains or added soreness as you tackle fitness resolutions, it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $70 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code AWT7ZPSO at checkout, a total savings of $60. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 2,600+ reviews.

Advertisement

Self-Love Ritual Pack KINJA10 Image : Ella Paradis

Advertisement

You don’t have to be coupled to enjoy Valentine’s Day. It can be a day to take a little time for yourself. And since it’s on a Sunday, relax and engage in a little personal time, you beautiful creature. Ella Paradis has put together the Self-Love Ritual Pack to help you celebrate, well you. Grab 10% off with our code KINJA10 too. You’ll also get a $10 coupon via email with this purchase.

The headliner in this bundle is Better Love’s brand new Tap Dancer. You can only get this powerful little vibe at Ella Paradise. There are six modes to reconnect with yourself for pure pleasure. And good news, it’s waterproof. You can combine a night in with the Tap Dancer and a nice warm bath with the two bombs that also come in the pack. Light the ‘Sweet Orgasm’ candle that has a delicate floral scent to really set the mood. Top this all off with the jasmine essential oils to heighten your senses. Take this time to concentrate on yourself. It’s still rough out there, so you deserve a day to recharge.

Advertisement

This pack will ship for free.

G/O Media may get a commission Self-Love Ritual Pack Buy for $135 from Ella Paradis Use the promo code KINJA10

Advertisement

Sable Heated Ski Goggles KIJNJAMXA Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

It’s difficult to navigate the slopes when there’s fog covering your ski goggles, but Sable has a seemingly ingenious solution: battery-powered graphene heating film between the dual-layer lenses, providing just enough warmth to keep the fogginess at bay.

Sound compelling? Right now, you can save half-off the list price and snag these Sable heated ski goggles for just $15 at Amazon when you use code KIJNJAMXA at checkout. They last for up to four hours depending on heat setting, and are large enough to accommodate most glasses inside too. Even if you aren’t doing any skiing or snowboarding anytime soon, they could be handy for playing in the snow with the family or walking the dog in the bitter winter cold.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Had a long week? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with a nifty quiz to help you choose which products will help you chill out the most. If you complete it you’ll get 25% off your order!



Advertisement

If you’re not sure where to start and don’t have two minutes to check out the quiz on the bottom, we recommend checking out Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil. It claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA-certified whole plant organic.



You can get a bottle of the original stuff (which has 25mg CBD per milliliter) for $88, 20% off with our exclusive promo code KINJA20. If you want even more CBD goodness packed into every drop, the extra strength version is available with 50mg per milliliter in a larger bottle for $ after discount.

Advertisement

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

Advertisement

If you’re getting ready to plan a special night with your significant other for Valentine’s Day, Babeland wants to help. Make it an interesting one, and check out their Adventurous Love Items. There are over forty products that range from toys to games to bondage gear to books. Most are discounted, and some have had their prices slashed by 40%.



There’s no shame in spending V-Day alone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t love yourself too. The Play & Please Set can be for solo time or with a partner. There are three toys for fun, versatile pleasure. First, there is the Pebble, a petite vibe with a lot of power. It’s easy to hold and use by yourself or when you’re coupled up. There is also a classic vibe for inside and outside play. The big rounded end gives it a little bit extra in the way of sensations. And lastly, we have a flexible vibrating ring. But it can be worn on the fingers or even on another toy. The key here is the removable motor that you place in whichever you want to use. It’s got three speeds and two patterns for a total of five different vibes.

Advertisement

The Be Mine Kit is also great for some personal time or an adventure with your betrothed. This kit has a beaded butt plug, a cock ring, and a Tease & Please bullet. Made from velvety soft, body-safe silicone, even the ring vibrates for extra goodness for you and/or your playmate. Everything is 100% waterproof and can be used together or separately. Either way, this is a petting session you won’t forget.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $69.

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJAMG04 Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $70 with a coupon clip and promo code KINJAMG04, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.



All told, it’s $50 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.9-star rating from 1,700+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

Advertisement

Hydaway Hydration Travel Pack Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Hydaway makes really durable and quality gear for hikers, campers, and travelers. I love the Hydaway cups I have, so I was amazed to see this pack on sale. Just the Sunset color is discounted, but this is a great deal on a must if you’re an adventurer. For a limited time, grab this Hydration Travel Pack for 50% off.

These are collapsible water bottles. Reusable and safe for you and the environment. This one comes with a flip-up lid making it a lot easier to get your sips on the go. Believe it or not, you can fit twenty-five ounces of your chosen liquid in this bottle. Just expand it and fill. When you’re finished, collapse it and store it. It won’t be thicker than an inch. Stash it in the travel case to protect it in-between uses. It’s got a carry clip for the convenience of fastening to a belt loop or backpack. These are great bottles that are lightweight and dishwasher safe. I can’t say enough good things about the two I have. This is what you need for your next hike.

Advertisement

Up to 85% off Outerwear OT29 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Stay warm and chic for the rest of winter with JACHS NY’s huge outerwear sale. Until February 8, save 85% on over twenty-one jackets. Just remember to use the code OT29 at checkout. There are various cuts and colors so something is sure to catch your eye. Vests, puffers, and sherpa lined jackets are all included in this deal so it’s a hard one to pass up. Might as well grab a few and ride the chilly months out in style.



Free shipping for orders over $100.

Advertisement

Up to 25% off New Merch VDAY Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Our pals at Bellesa have just released ten cute and clever cozy sweatshirts and soft tees. Grab 15% off when you add one to your winter collection, or grab any four crewnecks and save $39. This is one of their tiered deals, so the more you snag, the more you save.



Each sweatshirt is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy size up. They’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose. “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. As mentioned, there are a few styles to pick from, and you’ll save $5 even if you choose just one. Plus, they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

Advertisement

These will all ship for free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cultured Freshwater Pearl Strand Necklace Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Pearls are having a moment again thanks to the stylings of the new Vice President. They are an elegant and easy way to make an outfit a bit classier. I have one of these strands from a few years ago and still absolutely love them. This one is a smidge longer at eighteen inches, but it’s 85% off until Sunday.

Pearls are gorgeous and timeless. If you’re stuck on a gift for Valentine’s Day, this is one that will never go out of style. The necklace on sale is all white cultured freshwater pearls strung and held together with a sterling silver lobster clasp. Each pearl is about seven to eight millimeters in diameter, so substantial but not overbearing. This is a beautiful, sophisticated gift to give, even to yourself.

Advertisement

This will ship for free, and the sale ends on February 7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

Advertisement

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.