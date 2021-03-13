Saturday's Best Deals: Westinghouse 42" Roku TV, AutoFull Rabbit Ears Gaming Chair, Nutale Bluetooth Trackers, Mophie Power Banks, Dyson Humidifier + Fan, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A Dyson humidifier and fan and a 42-inch Westinghouse Roku TV lead Saturday’s best deals.



Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

65% off Basic Prescription Lens Frames* | GlassesUSA



Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

Westinghouse 42" Full HD Smart Roku TV Image : Westinghouse

We get it: You’re very busy, you have many seasons of many excellent television shows to watch. You don’t have time to shop around for the best TV deals.



You just want something big that can stream your shows with ease? This Westinghouse 42-inch Full HD tv will get the job done for a super reasonable $170 right now at Best Buy.

This Roku TV can hook up to all of your favorite streaming apps right out of the box, and you can even use your phone as a remote with it— since you already have that device on you 24/7 anyway.

This is Best Buy’s featured Deal of the Day, which means it is not likely to be here tomorrow. Jump on it while it’s still good!

Nutale Findthing Trackers (4-Pack) 31M8SE38 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’re sick of wasting time looking for your keys, your wallet, the TV remote, your cat— I get it. Track whatever it is you keep losing sight of with a 4-pack of these Nutale Findthing trackers for 31% off today!



You can snag this set of Nutale Findthing trackers for just $28 when you apply coupon code 31M8SE38 at checkout. These Bluetooth trackers allow you to find items using the associated app or the alarm function.

What’s nice about these trackers, too, is you can replace the long-lasting batteries yourself when needed, unlike some other trackers which you have to replace completely.

Jump on this deal while it’s still good and reclaim your lost time searching for things!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 2/28/21 and was updated with new information on 3/13/21.

2-Pack: Mophie PowerStation Power Banks Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Things are starting to look up. More and more people are getting vaccinated. It’s warm enough outside for us to safely meet friends (while masked, of course). There seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel!



If this hopeful shift has you venturing outside more, you may be surprised to remember the need for a backup charge for your mobile devices once you’re no longer at home all day and just three feet from the nearest outlet. Be prepared with this 2-pack of Mophie PowerStation power banks for just $14 over at Meh right now!

Advertisement

You can get your set of portable chargers in either millennial pink or in indigo.

If you want one of each color, you’ll just have to find a use for four power banks I guess. Good thing these make great gifts!

If you like the deals at Meh, consider joining their monthly membership program. For $5 a month, you get unlimited free shipping at not only Meh, but also at SideDeal, Mediocritee, and MorningSave.

Mpow M30 Earbuds RTWHPT4P Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real treat from the company is their M30 Earbuds. They’re just $20 when you clip the coupon and use the code RTWHPT4P. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. This code expires Sunday, and it only works on the black color.

$20 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go, these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling, so ideal for travel, and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power in them. Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof, so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user, you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that, it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members. This deal will expire on March 14.

The Apple Watch SE is a pretty nifty watch. At 30% less than the latest Series 6 model, you can now get an Apple Watch with speedy guts and most of the features without paying the premium. Today, you can get the 40mm model for $20 off, bringing the price down to $259, and the 44mm model is similarly marked down to $289. Multiple color options are available, so check the listings at Amazon to see what’s still in stock.

Those prices only count if you go for the Sport Band, although there are other configurations that let you save as much as $30 off, including the 44mm Apple Watch SE with standalone LTE support and the fabric Sport Loop for $329.

Advertisement

Beats Solo Pro Image : Beats

Advertisement

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones and don’t mind a shade of blue, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but Woot is currently offering them for just $150 in light blue or dark blue right now. Woot has free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers, too.

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still $60-70 less than we have often seen ‘em in stock in recent months, and $10 cheaper than the previous low we saw last week. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $150 for the 512GB SSD model at Amazon, with the full savings shown at checkout. Meanwhile, the 256GB base model sees a stellar $99 drop, as well.

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

The Apple Watch Series 6 rolled out last fall with enhancements over the previous edition, including a blood oxygen sensor to join the ECG test and other health smarts. We saw some pretty compelling discounts during the holiday season, but not so much since, sadly.



Luckily, if you’ve been waiting for a bargain on a new Apple Watch, you might find it amidst the listings at Amazon right now. Amazon is currently offering as much as $80 off an Apple Watch Series 6 depending on configuration, although the larger savings come with the pricier, more luxurious versions.

Advertisement

At the entry level, the 40mm Series 6 Wi-Fi edition is $374 ($25 off) in certain colors, while the 44mm edition goes as low as $380 ($49) off. Want a version with LTE functionality so you can stay connected without your phone in range? The LTE edition is as low as $430 ($69 off) in 40mm and $474 ($55 off) in 44mm, depending on color choice.

Meanwhile, the fancier Stainless Steel LTE model with a Milanese Loop sees the $80 discount 44mm ($719). Whether you’re most interested in the health features, notifications, style customization, or a little bit of everything, now’s the time to strike.

TrebLab X3 Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Calling all workout fiends! Take $11 off these new wireless earbuds from TrebLab until March 15 and get stereo quality sounds no matter where you are.

These X3 Bluetooth earbuds are built for comfort with expandable silicone tips (three sets for size) that reduced noise and keep things crisp. You’ll get up to forty-five hours of listening pleasure off of a full charge, and it usually takes around an hour to refill the charging case fully. The charging case will get you an additional nine hours of tunes. Pairs quick and easy with your phone via Bluetooth 5.0 tech. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls no matter where you are, and their noise-canceling feature ensures you’ll never miss a word or lyric. These fit snuggly in the ear and are ideal for jogs and gym time.

Advertisement

Aukey 10,000mAh Power Bank With Stand FJO8VLJH Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now, so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing this Aukey Wireless Power Bank. The 10,000mAh capacity version is just $27 when you clip the coupon on the page and use the code FJO8VLJH at checkout.

I’ve had Aukey products before and really like them. I personally like to have a portable charger with me at all times. I’m not too fond of seeing the battery level go to red, not knowing where or when I can charge it next. This power bank shines with its foldable stand, which allows for hands-free phone viewing while it charges, which it can do cable-free thanks to the built-in Qi wireless functionality. But you can also plug in devices via the USB-A and USB-C ports.

Advertisement

This will ship for free for Prime members.

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of February.



Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

Advertisement

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Oculus Quest (Refurbished)

Oculus Quest (Refurbished) Image : Oculus

Advertisement

The Oculus Quest is the best VR headset for the vast majority of people, offering a fully self-contained, wireless experience with solid performance and great games and apps, all for an affordable price. It’s really that simple—and shockingly good for the price tag.

Right now, you can snag the original Quest model refurbished direct from Oculus for just $199, which is half-off the original new price. That gets you the headset itself and the Oculus Touch motion controllers, all cleaned and tested to act like new. This is a fantastic deal if you’re looking to dabble in VR, and again, you don’t need to hook it up to a gaming PC or console or even slot in a smartphone. It’s like a portable game console, albeit one you strap to your head.

Advertisement

Note that the Oculus Quest 2 came out last fall at $299, and it brings both enhancements and a couple of compromises. It’s cheaper and lighter than the original, and benefits from the tandem of better screens and improved performance. The downside, however, is that the new straps aren’t nearly as good at keeping the headset in place and the less-precise IPD (interpupillary distance) settings might result in lower-quality experiences for some users.

Advertisement

Overall, the Quest 2 is a worthwhile upgrade for most prospective buyers—but at half-price, I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend buying a refurbished Oculus Quest while supplies last.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9” Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

The 12.9” iPad Pro provides a lavish landscape for both consumption and creation, whether you use that huge, beautiful screen to watch videos and play games or perhaps sketch or lay down some beats. The 120Hz ProMotion display delivers smooth animations, plus this Pro model has Face ID, a LiDAR scanner, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil and the laptop-esque Magic Keyboard attachment.

Right now, you can save $50 on the base 128GB model and $100 off the 256GB and 1TB models from Amazon, while the 512GB edition sees an even larger $150 discount. Discounts vary on the Wi-Fi + Cellular models, with the 1TB model also seeing a $150 discount, and the Magic Keyboard is $99 off right now (full savings shown at checkout).

Advertisement

AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair with Rabbit Ears Image : AutoFull

Advertisement

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a new gaming chair, this AutoFull pink gaming chair is an adorable and deal-worthy price at $254— and yes, that includes the rabbit ears, don’t worry.



Not pictured: The floofy little bunny tail on the back of the chair (but we promise it’s there).

If you are looking for ergonomics, this chair boasts a lumbar support cushion and it also has fuzzy armrests—which counts for something, right? Get it at Newegg while it’s 15% off and you’ll also receive a $10 digital gift card for a limited time.

SanDisk 512GB microSD Card Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Way back in the day, the original Animal Crossing for GameCube was so big that it came with its own memory card. My precious little 59 slot card had a picture of Rover on it and could not have anything other than Animal Crossing on it. I was just hit with that childhood memory seeing this Switch compatible 512GB SanDisk microSD card, branded to match New Horizons’ chill aesthetic. It comes in that cool, light green color and features the same leaf icon that’s found on Tom Nook’s vacation-dad button down. Other than looking extremely cute, it’s actually a pretty practical deal. The card, which is down to $100 on Amazon today, is perfect for Switch owners who buy a lot of games. A 512GB card can hold much more than just Animal Crossing, so you’ll get a lot of mileage out of this precious storage device.

Outriders (Xbox) EMCETHS38 Image : Square Enix

Advertisement

At this point, you’ve hopefully had a chance to try out the Outriders demo. The third-person shooter is a new joint by People Can Fly and it features some fun ability-based gameplay. The full game is coming on April 1 (no joke), so you won’t have to wait very long to get back into it. If you liked what you played, you can pre-order the game from Newegg today and save a little cash. The retailer has the Day One Edition down to $50 if you use the code EMCETHS38 at checkout. This only works for the Xbox version of the game, so PlayStation and PC players will have to wait for their day. Remember that your progress from the demo will carry over to the full game, so you won’t have to do all that plot setup again. I hope you chose the right character class.

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Screenshot : Capcom

Advertisement

Monster Hunter Rise is just around the corner. The latest in Capcom’s monster-slashing RPG series is coming at the end of the month, so you only have a few weeks to sharpen your skills. If you’re looking to revisit some older entries in the series before then or just want to know if you’d like the Monster Hunter games, here’s a deal for you: Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate is $25 at Amazon. This Switch game is a great introduction to the game’s massive scale, hunting mechanics, co-op multiplayer, and more. Considering that Rise is likely going to make waves among series faithful, this is a cheap way to learn what the fuss is all about.

Advertisement

NeoGeo Arcade Stick Pro Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

There are plenty of arcade sticks out there built for hardcore fighting fans, but how many of them have games installed on them? The NeoGeo Arcade Stick Pro is a wonderful little contraption that’s both a standalone controller and a sort of NeoGeo Classic. It comes with 20 SNK fighting games, including six entries in the King of Fighters franchise. That’s a nice little gimmick as is, but the fact that this is actually a fully functional fight stick that works with PC and Android devices rules. Take a look at that shiny red joystick and eight face buttons! That’s a cute little arcade stick right there! If you’re interested in grabbing one, it’s currently $101 over at Amazon today.

BioShock: The Collection (Switch) Screenshot : 2K Games

Advertisement

It’s been quite a while since the last BioShock game came out. BioShock Infinite came out seven years ago and everyone wants to know where the series will go next. We went underwater. We flew up to the sky. What’s next? Prey is already BioShock in space. Maybe we could go to the center of the Earth, like the movie The Core.

While you all think on that million-dollar idea, BioShock: The Collection is just $20 on Nintendo Switch over at Amazon. The package features BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, so you can revisit all of your favorite philosophical questions and decide if they’re very outdated now. You can also grab a digital download of Bioshock 2 and Bioshock Infinite for $10 each if you’re just looking to play one of those. or Would you kindly grab a copy?

If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, Eneba currently has the Xbox version down to $30 with the code HITMONPLS, which might be a new low. The deluxe edition is also discounted to $46 with that same code. The weirdness with cross-progression with previous games on PC due Epic Games Store exclusivity seems to be over, but the console version might still be the way to go here if you’re worried something like that will happen again.

Hitman 3 (Xbox)

Ubisoft is known to drastically slash the price on games. Just look at Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here’s yet another example of that in action. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $25 on Xbox, PS5, and Switch at Amazon. Meanwhile, the PS4 version is $30. This is one of the lowest prices the game has gotten yet. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.

Aukey 45" Ergonomic T-Shaped RGB Gaming Desk NC2RORZR Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If PC gaming is life, you should check out the Aukey 45" RGB gaming desk. It’s down to $125 when you enter the code NC2RORZR at checkout, which is a significant drop from its $180 usual price. It’s a T-shaped desk with a cup holder, hooks to place headphones, and lights on either side so it can light up at night. Well. What are you waiting for? Grab this bad boy, now. I know you want to!

Razer Raion Fightpad Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

For fighting game aficionados, a fightpad is a must. These peripherals trade in your standard controller design some something closer to an arcade experience. That usually means more face buttons for players to slam down on. If you’ve been thinking about making the jump to a fightpad, but are but off by how big they can be, this might be an option for you: the Razer Raion is down to $60 at Amazon. This PS4 and PS5 compatible controller mimics the design of a PlayStation controller, but morphs it into a fightpad. You’ve got six slightly larger face buttons with Razer mechanical switches. It trades in a joystick for an eight way D-pad, allowing for precise combo execution. It even has a “competition mode” that’ll let you disable buttons you don’t need. All in all, it’s a very modern spin on the fightpad concept, which is about what you’d expect from Razer who thrive on cool peripheral ideas like this.

PS5 Dualsense Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

We haven’t really seen any discounts on PlayStation 5 accessories since the console launched. Everything has been in such high demand that it didn’t really make sense to lower prices. Luckily, one of the first shots in the price cut war has been fired. Woot has the DualSense controller for $60, which is $10 off its original price. Considering that players are already reporting that their controllers have slight drift after a few months, you might be needing one soon. or perhaps you just want a second one to play Tony Hawk in split screen. Whatever the reason, this is the cheapest we’ve seen it yet and Amazon Prime members even get free shipping. We don’t expect this to be the norm, so act fast!

All LEGO sets can be fantastic projects for all ages, but the LEGO Architecture sets hold special appeal for some adults, letting you build real-life sights and favorite destinations and end up with a classy-looking result to place on your shelf or desk.

We don’t usually see a lot of discounts on these sets, but right now Amazon has a trio of ‘em at 20% off the list price. That means the 740-piece Dubai skyline set is $48, the 547-piece Tokyo skyline is also $48, and the 565-piece San Francisco skyline set is just $40.

Looking for more options? There are a couple other LEGO Architecture sets at lesser discounts, too. The huge 1,685-piece LEGO Statue of Liberty is $100 ($20 off), while the 1,197-piece LEGO Trafalgar Square is $71 ($9 off).

Super Mario LEGO Starter Course Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Look, we can stop pretending. It’s just you and me here, and neither of us have to act cool. The Mario LEGO set? Actually kind of lit. The toys allow you to create physical Mario levels with interactive toys. I’m not too proud to admit it’s rad and if you aren’t either, know that it’s on sale for $48 today. The kit comes with 231 pieces, complete with warp pipes, an end level flag, question blocks, and more. Plus, you get a big LEGO of my boy Bowser Jr and a Mario toy that makes a gleeful noise when you stomp on his little head. Get it for your kids, get it for yourself, whatever, there’s no judgement here. Enjoy life, you do you, LEGOs are cool.

Some of us have been working from home for 12 months now, and I don’t know about you but my space is looking... rough. I’m probably going to be organizing my home office this afternoon so I can concentrate better for another week of working and graduate-schooling-from home.



To get your desk free of crumbs, dust, and other debris in a snap, you can use this 2-in-1 mini desk vacuum to suck up the mess quickly. Get this tool which also functions as a fuzz remover (the kind on your sweatshirts, not the police) for just $13 when you use promo code ALLVE25P.

Advertisement

You can make any chair more comfortable with this CosyTech orthopedic seat cushion for just $16 when you add promo code 50YIMDK7 at checkout.

Advertisement

Dyson AM10 Humidifier + Fan Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

We are finally down to the end of winter— well, most of America is anyway. Here in Minnesota, we are still anticipating at least one or two more snowfalls before it’s suddenly summer. But for most of the country, we are starting to hit that weird space of the year where the weather can’t decide what it is. That’s when I imagine something like this Dyson AM10 humidifier and fan would be most handy.



You can use it to add much-needed moisture to the air, but the fan is also great for adding a nice breeze once the warm temps start up again for just $200 right now at Newegg, a 20% discount.

Advertisement

If you’ve used a Dyson product, you know that these appliances come with a certain bar of quality that makes a higher price tag easier to swallow, so don’t miss out on a great discount!

Flexispot Electric Stand Up Desk Image : Flexispot

Advertisement

Sitting is the new smoking, or so they say. (I’d personally argue vaping more so fits that bill, but to each their own.) And in the event you’re trying to quit while on that work-from-home grind—let’s face it, who isn’t now that our commuting exercise has been axed completely—an adjustable standing desk offers quite the elegant, versatile solution. While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, our own Andrew Hayward took the Flexispot EC9 for a spin earlier this year, and while he was reluctant to reach a definitive verdict on the experience, he did have the following to say:



This particular desk meets my own relatively undemanding needs, given that it’s sturdy and tall enough for me (being 6’2”), but it’s the only standing desk I’ve used so far. There are other options around this price point, as well as much, much more expensive standing desks with additional features and added style, not to mention standing desk converters that can sit atop your existing desk. If you’ve been thinking about a standing desk, there’s probably an option out there that can fit your budget and meet your needs.

Advertisement

Both the 48" x 24" EC9 and its larger 48" x 30" counterpart are on sale, the latter is discounted a whole 20% when you opt for the white on white colorway. All you have to do is clip the coupon on the page and you’re well on your way to achieving new heights.

Advertisement

Henckels 14-Piece Knife Set Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re in the market for a super-sharp set of knives, look no further than Henckels 14-Piece Knife Set. It’s 20% off, bringing the price down from $100 to $80 which is saving you $20! Yes, I am amazing at simple math.



In the Knife Block Set, you’ll receive an 8-inch chef knife and bread knife, a 3-inch paring knife, as well as a serrated utility, Santoku, a straight-edge utility knife, as well as six steak knives and kitchen shears. They are ergonomic, so you’ll be able to have a comfy grip while you’re getting dinner together. What are you waiting for?

Rexing V3 Plus Dash Cam Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a dash cam that can be your new driving companion, the Rexing V3 Plus is on sale for $180 at Best Buy today. This is a pretty robust device that features a lot of useful perks. It captures in HD at 30 frames per second and a 170 degree viewing angle. It has a 2.7" LCD display that you can interact with. It gets deeper after that. This bad boy has a built-in GPS, an advanced driver assistance system, night vision, a parking mode, and more. Especially useful is it’s looping functionality that’ll overwrite old footage on your SD card if it runs out of space. That way, you can just keep the recording running as long as you need to. Collision detecting tech also means that the camera won’t rewrite any accidents. I’ll leave whether or not this is a great camera to you auto heads out there, but it certainly sounds appealing on paper.

4-Pack Bushwick Kitchen Maple Syrup Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The packaging for Bushwick Kitchen’s Maple Syrup is utterly confusing. I thought for sure these were fancy artisanal shampoos as they are made in Brooklyn. But I was pleasantly surprised to find out they are actually gluten-free and paleo-friendly maple syrups.

Once your brain processes the way they decided to bundle these, don’t judge the outside. The inside is a rich concoction of traditional amber-colored rich syrup. There are two tasty syrups to elevate every meal. First is the classic Butter Maple. This organic buttery treat does more than enhance pancakes; slather it on a slab of pork chops too. It’s a little sweet and a little salty, perfect for breakfast and dinner items. For those who need a kick to their flavoring, there are two bottles of Spicy Maple. Made from a blend of chile peppers and habanero, toss this in when roasting veggies or even when you start frying up your morning bacon. Each bottle is almost thirteen ounces of goodness right from the Catskills.

If you've read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at MorningSave, Mediocritee, and SideDeal.

Advertisement

Blendtec Fit 120 Volt Blender Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’ve been one of the more motivated in the new year and overhauled your diet and exercise plan, this is a deal for you. This Blendtec Fit 120 Volt Blender could be just the thing you need to jump-start a whole new routine. But honestly, we won’t judge if you just use it for margaritas too.

This ten-speed durable and beautifully designed blender is easy to use and clean. There are preprogrammed buttons to help with smoothies, batters, soups, juices, and crushing ice. But it’s not all healthy fun and games; treat yourself to a little ice cream and make a shake too. Blendtec is a quality product and will have no problem pulverizing fruits and veggies for whole juices. The jar is BPA-free and clearly marked to aid in getting the right measurements no matter what you’re mixing.

Advertisement

If you've read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you've seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at Meh, Mediocritee, and SideDeal.

I’m not a fancy chef or even really know what I’m doing in the kitchen. But I’m told owning good knives with control and grip is important. This sturdy and stunning set from Cuisinart is just that and a little more. These colorful knives bring some whimsy to your cooking. They are a perfect upgrade to a dull kitchen and only $19.

The handles are sleek and ergonomic, giving you comfort and charge over what you need to slice and dice. The stainless steel blades are ceramic coated and nonstick, making these easy to clean. Steel is sophisticated, but all this pop of color makes preparing your next meal a little quirky. I’m sure these will blend in with any kitchen or whatever else you have in your culinary arsenal. This set includes a chef knife, a slicing knife, a bread knife, a santoku knife, a utility knife, and a paring knife. All come with blade guards, and the quality Cuisinart has come to be known for. Precision and safety get a ridiculous makeover.

Advertisement

Tacklife Tabletop Fire Pit 6K3IGLBF Image : Tacklife

Advertisement

Spring is nearly in the air, and with vaccines spreading far and wide and positivity rates steadily dropping, many of us are dreaming of reuniting with friends and family in the months ahead. Prepare for your next outdoor gatherings with Tacklife’s tabletop fire pit, which is marked down 40% off the list price today when you use promo code 6K3IGLBF at checkout.



This handy glass, concrete, and metal fixture can easily move between outdoor surfaces, providing a decorative and warming flame fueled by bioethanol. It’s just $30 today when you use the promo code.

Advertisement

First Bag Free KINJACOFFEE Gif : Atlas Coffee

Advertisement

Our clocks spring forward this Sunday, and since you’ll lose an hour of sleep in the process, why not grab of free bag of pick-me-up to start the day off right, courtesy of Kinja Deals? Using the promo code KINJACOFFEE, you can do exactly that for a limited time only. That link above (and below!) should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you grind yourself.



This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every 2 or 4 weeks depending on your preferred schedule. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have Atlas surprise you with each delivery.

Advertisement

Atlas Coffee Club



Lacoste Legend Cotton Bath Rug Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Add a pop of color and class to your bathroom with these Lacoste Legend Cotton Rugs. There are eight vibrant hues to pick from, and they’re currently 50% off. Embroidered with the brand’s iconic crocodile, this mat is plush and made of 100% tufted cotton. This will keep your feet warm and your floors bone dry. There’s a definite whimsy to these but still very much stylish. This will certainly revitalize a dull lavatory. Its dimensions are 20" x 32", so a sizable tapestry for decent floor coverage. Machine wash to keep it fresh and clean. This deal will run until March 14.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Double Wall Insulated Glass Mugs Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you read my piece on great indie coffee companies to support, you might have upgraded your java maker. Well, now it’s time to revamp those coffee cups. You can grab these two double-wall thermal mugs that are visually pleasing and keep your joe at the perfect temperature for just $14 today.

The type of glass these are made from use incredibly durable elements and keep warm beverages heated longer. And there’s no need to worry able a hot handle; they designed that right out of these. It’s actually not too hot to handle. The glass is gorgeous, making these an excellent housewarming gift or present for an espresso aficionado. They are dishwasher safe, and if you prefer the microwave to the kettle, no worries, they’re safe there too.

Advertisement

Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this ten-piece contour cookware set from J.A. Henckels. It’s $199, which is 33% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to the right temperature for each meal. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

Advertisement

TaoTronics 6L Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier KINJA038 Image : TaoTronics

Advertisement

Winter air can be rough on your sinuses, and I can always feel it when I wake up and realize I didn’t put on the humidifier overnight. If the dry air makes breathing rough for you during the cold months, especially if you’re inside with the heater on the majority of the time, a simple air humidifier can help.



TaoTronics’ 6L Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier is up for the task, holding a sizable amount of water and automatically maintaining a comfortable humidity level, as shown on the LED display. It also has a tray for essential oils, if you please, and promises whisper-quiet operation.

Advertisement

This 6L humidifier can handle larger spaces up to 753 square feet, and is currently discounted to $63 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KINJA038 at checkout. That’s a $27 savings.

Advertisement

UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set in Grey Stars Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

UGG is a brand that flies off the shelves once it’s on sale. This is a really great deal on their sheets, but you’re going to have to do a little work. There are eight colors still available in various sizes and at different prices. The best value of all of these seems to be the UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set in Grey Stars. These premium sheets are 50% off, and they’re made out of soft flannel and cotton. These are comfortable and chic. The grey stars are nice as they won’t clash with the decor you already have. But again, play around with the other options, and you might find a better fit for your bedroom, there are other styles at the same price. Buy quickly, though; these will all be gone very soon.

Free shipping on orders over $39.