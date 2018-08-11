Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Saturday’s deals kick off with a Wayfair home decor sale, 15% off Thermoworks, a 1TB Samsung SSD, and many more.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, join the Kinja Deals community group, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Replacing a hard drive with an SSD is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and Samsung’s 860 EVO is one of the best drives out there. The 1TB model is currently marked down to an all-time low $200, so go ahead and treat yourself.



Graphic: Shep McAlister

eBay’s running another big sale, this time taking 15% off thousands of items from popular brands with promo code POPULAR. This deal isn’t sitewide, but you can browse through eligible items here, and sort through the deluge by category or by seller. Just note that there’s a $25 minimum purchase requirement, and that the most you can save with the coupon is $50.

Advertisement

If you’re a bit overwhelmed, I’d start by checking out the Anker (hint: check out the refurbished Capsule projector for $221), Adidas, and Worx outlets, all of which offer a ton of selection and great prices, even before you factor in the promo code. Dyson is also included, and is perhaps the brand with the best eBay presence of all. The 15% off plus the company’s refurb discounts mean you can get a great vacuum like the Dyson V7 Animal for as little as $183.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If $400 is more than you can stomach for a new action cam, you can get this HERO4 Black and Yuneec steady grip for just $180 refurbished.

Advertisement

It can shoot 4K at 30fps, full HD, and 12 megapixel stills. Plus, it comes with the steady camera, so you should be all set up. This sale ends at midnight or when the camera sells out, so grab this before it’s gone.

Graphic: Amazon

Anker’s SoundCore Spirit X headphones are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



Advertisement

They normally sell for $40, but you can get a pair for $33 right now, no promo code required. Even if you already have a set of wireless headphones, it never hurts to toss an extra pair in your gym bag or luggage in case you forget them.

We’ve seen our fair share of USB power receptacle deals, but this model from iClever is the most affordable option yet. Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB, so it just makes a ton of sense to install these around your house. $10 is as cheap as these things ever get individually, but today, you can get a two-pack for $15 with promo code IC2A2U01. Just make sure you know what you’re doing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Aukey surge protector orients its four AC outlets and two USB ports to the side, which is great for hiding behind furniture. But it’s also a night light and phone stand, which is sort of contradictory to the furniture thing, but I guess you could use it either way. Get it for $14 with promo code AUKEYP06.



Photo: Gizmodo

Update: This sale ends tomorrow!

We’ve already mentioned Nike’s wide-ranging extra 20% off sale, but one deal deserves a special mention: 20% off the excellent Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity, which hardly ever goes on sale. I’m not totally sure why promo code HOT20 works on these, since it’s only supposed to be for sale items, but hey, I’m not complaining.

Don’t need cellular, GPS, or advanced waterproofing? You can still get a Series 1 Apple Watch for just $179 from Walmart.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Walmart

Vizio’s 65" P-Series TV has pretty much everything you could want, including Dolby Vision HDR (the good kind), smart apps, and even 128 local dimming zones. Walmart has it for $950 right now, compared to $1300 or more elsewhere on the web.



Advertisement

Update: You can now get a 75" Vizio for an all-time low $1,298 as well, complete with 32 local dimming zones and Dolby Vision HDR.

If that’s a little out of your price range, here are some more great TV deals that Walmart is currently offering, including a 55" 4K TV for just $280.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart outlet switches have become the atomic unit of smart home gadgetry, and you can get stock up on Etekcity models with Alexa support and even energy monitoring today. Just use promo code YEJ7ZTJV at checkout to get a two-pack for $17, making these the cheapest smart plugs we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Wayfair’s back at it with another huge sale. You can save up to 70% off a laundry list of home decor items like wall art, area rugs, sheets & comforters, sofas, mattresses, dining room furniture, and more.



Advertisement

There’s so many items to look through, so make some time in your schedule. If you’re needing some place to start, I like this mid-century modern coffee table, wild flower center piece, and industrial-style platform bed.

This sale ends Sunday at midnight, so head on over to Wayfair to see it all for yourself. Let us know about your favorite finds in the comment section!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Nobody loves sleeping on air mattresses, but this $75 Noble one might not be too bad. It’s elevated, so you won’t feel like you’re sleeping on the ground, and this one has a built-in pump. At $25 less than usual, it could come in handy the next time a guest needs to spend the night.

Image: Amazon

Sometimes it doesn’t make sense to buy a whole 14-piece cookware set when you know you only need to replace a few pans. This Cuisinart 7-piece set is a good middle ground, and comes with all the basics like a skillet, two sauce pans, and a stock pot.



Advertisement

These pieces feature aluminum cores in the bases, though that aluminum doesn’t extend up the sidewalls like you’d see in more expensive cookware. But still, they should heat up quickly and evenly, and boast a solid 4.2 stars with over 600 reviews.

If you haven’t bought one of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, today is good day to change that. And while you’re over there, you might as well fill your cart with a bunch of other ThermoWorks stuff because everything is 15% off.



Advertisement

You can pick up the new Thermapen IR, smaller probe thermometer, a thermometer specially designed for meat smokers, this extra big, extra loud timer, or a whole bunch of highly-rated kitchen gadgets for the foodies in your life.

We don’t see sales like this very often, so head over to Thermoworks while the deals are still hot.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Reusable silicone bags are great for packing lunches, freezing foods, and yes, even for sous-vide, all while being way greener than disposable sandwich and freezer bags. Today on Amazon, get a four pack of microwavable, dishwasher safe bags for just $18 with promo code KINJADEAL20.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Simplehuman makes our readers’ favorite trash cans, and three different models have rare discounts today, including one that includes both trash and recycling compartments. They’re still not cheap, but they’re beautiful enough that you won’t mind having them out in your kitchen.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Summer isn’t over yet and if you think you’ll squeeze in a few more days at the pool this season, you should buy a 3-pack of these drink floaties. The swans, rainbows, and donuts are all only $5 for a 3-pack, so what are you waiting for?



Try not to panic, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: a Squatty Potty, either the 7" model or the 9" model , marked down to $20 today from the usual $25.

Advertisement

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular this thing has been with our readers over the past year or so, so it’s time to purchase or get off the pot. Choose whichever model works best with the height of your toilet, but if you aren’t sure, the 7" tends to be the most popular.



Photo: Sheets & Giggles

Sheets & Giggles new bed sheets are made from eucalyptus trees instead of cotton, which is way better for the environment, and just as importantly, makes for really comfortable sheets. They’re already 10% off this month as a preorder special, but for a limited time, promo code GIZMODO will save you an extra 10% on top of that.



Want to know more? Check out our impressions over on The Inventory.

Photo: Lin Mei (Unsplash)

Japan can feel like half a world away...because it is. But a trip across the Pacific is surprisingly obtainable with the latest vacation package deal from TripMasters, in partnership with Travelzoo.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Starting at about $1309 per person, you’ll get roundtrip flights, three hotel nights each in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka, and a seven day rail pass that can take you between the cities (or elsewhere for day trips) on Japan’s famous Shinkansen bullet trains.

Advertisement

Prices vary based on your departure date and city, so if you have any flexibility, click around to find the best deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own an Instant Pot, and I know for a fact that a lot of you do, this $19 kit (with promo code KINJA35OFF) will let you use it in a few new ways. You get a steamer basket, an egg bite mold, and two oven mitts, all made from non-reactive, easy-to-store, and dishwasher-safe silicone.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $6 with promo code ECQG7Z4L.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Save your wallet from doing too much heavy lifting with this Nordic weightlifting Gold Box. They’ve thrown in discounts on foam rollers, wrist straps, ankle weights, and more gear to bring with you to the gym.

Advertisement

This sale will end at midnight or when the products sell out, so pick what you need before it’s gone.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You don’t need to spend a ton of money to get Ray-Bans. Right now, use the code KJRAY and choose from 13 different styles of shades from Daily Steals for just $69 each. The plethora of sizes and shapes means they’ll fit most face shapes, and the 100% UV protection means you won’t need to worry about anything while wearing these out in the sun for long periods of time.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not like having a belt that doesn’t fit right is a huge issue, it’s a personal problem. But it’s really, really annoying. Ratchet belts are the answer to that small, but not insignificant problem, and Amazon has a bunch from ratchet belts discounted to just $9 each today when you use promo code JY63RPLU, which should work on every variety on the page. That’s a lot cheaper than similar belts we’ve seen, but they have great reviews, so at this price, why not give it a shot?



Advertisement

Note: The code will only work on belts sold by VBIGER; other third party sellers won’t accept the code. Also note that by default, the belts are sized for waists 37"-44", but if you need it smaller, there are instructions on how to cut it to size. The cut end will go inside the buckle, so it won’t be visible.



Photo: Amazon

TriggerPoint’s peanut-style double massage roller is designed to curve around your spine to massage your back muscles, and you can even adjust its length to target different muscle groups. It’s small enough to throw in a gym bag, and at $17, it’s never been cheaper.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: Get your orders in this weekend, this sale ends Monday!

REI’s Garage Sale is back once again, and this one includes tents, sleeping bags, hiking boots, clothes for men, women, and kids, and more, all up to 70% off. However, they’ve only stocked limited quantities, so today’s your best bet to snag the good stuff. Head over to REI before it’s gone.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hey, listen: The Deluxe edition of the Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia may be one of the coolest looking books ever made, and Amazon’s dropped the price down to an all-time low $40 today when you clip the $2.64 coupon. That means you won’t have to spend as much time cutting grass and breaking pots to afford it.



Advertisement

Obviously, that’s not a big coupon, but the $43 starting price is already very good for this book, so it’s just an added bonus.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Mark Bittman, the author of the super popular How to Cook Everything, has written a sequel that focuses on just the fundamentals of cooking. It’s a book with over a 1,000 photos to show you step-by-step directions on how to test doneness, crimp a pie crust shut, crack an egg, and buying better seafood. How to Cook Everything The Basics is just $3 today, so download it before this deal gets gobbled up.



Photo: Amazon

In the year 2018, Xbox One controllers still, inexplicably, don’t have rechargeable batteries built in. Luckily, it’s a pretty easy fix with these affordable kits, which include a charging dock and two battery packs that slot into the AA battery compartment on your controllers.



Advertisement

Beyond the color difference of the two models, the black, $17 option includes 1,200mAh batteries, while the white one bumps you up to 2,000mAh. Just be sure to note the appropriate promo codes for each.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you buy most of your games physically, it’s worth having some Nintendo eShop or PlayStation Store credit for digital-only games and DLC packs that you can’t buy elsewhere. Today on the Swych app, you can save $6 on a $50 digital gift card to either store. Here’s how:

1. Download the Swych app for iOS or Android.

2. Click on the PlayStation Store or Nintendo eShop gift card in the gift card directory.

3. Select the $50 card.

4. Use promo code iluvgames to get $6 off.

5. Check out and receive your digital gift card.

Graphic: theC64.com

The Commodore 64 Mini finally comes out this October, and while shortages aren’t guaranteed like they would be for, say, a new Nintendo Classic mini console, it never hurts to preorder.



Advertisement

The half-sized scale model C64 Mini includes 64 games onboard, with the ability to add your own as well. Lock in your order now for $80, then drop your favorite C64 game suggestions in the comments below.

Screenshot: Green Man Gaming

To celebrate QuakeCon, you can save big on pretty much every Bethesda game in circulation this weekend. Green Man Gaming is your best bet on PC, because you can save an extra 15% with promo code EXTRA15, while Sony and Microsoft have set up dedicated digital sale pages for their respective consoles.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Advertisement

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

Graphic: Humble

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and for the first time ever, you get a choice of this month’s early access titles. For just $12, you’ll get instant access to Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria, and Staxel, or, you can forego those games and opt for a copy of Rise of the Tomb Raider instead.



Advertisement

Plus, more unannounced games will unlock in early September for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING



