If you need a little more bang for your buck when using your Amazon Echo devices, it is time to get an Echo Sub. For today only, you can get a refurbished (in very good condition) Sub for only $80 on Woot.



Don’t have space in your home for an actual home theater? That’s fine, take it to the backyard! Right now, you can screen your favorite movies from the comfort of your own home when you shop the Airblown Movie Screens Gold Box on Amazon.



Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.



The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.

Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:

1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)

1 year: $39.95 (down from $71.88)

Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.

Do you have an Echo Dot in your home and no place for it to go? If you’re short on space, something as small as the Dot can get in the way. If you want to get it off your counter or dresser, you can buy an Echo Dot Wall Mount for $10 on Amazon when you use the promo code 59S6AT8E.



The Echo Dot is actually on sale as well. Right now, you can get it for only $30.

Buying a new mattress is one of the biggest purchases you’ll make, after buying a home, of course. What you sleep on is important and can shape how you feel all day long. Right now, you can get $100 off a Casper mattress, plus two free standard Casper Pillows. The Casper Pillow is our readers’ favorite pillow and this is actually a deal we’ve never seen before from Casper.



Check out what our readers’ had to say over in The Inventory:

Perfect combination of fluffy, supportive, and stays cooler than any other pillow I have owned. - Wholandia

Do you really need an excuse to go home shopping today? Well, we’ve got one for you if you do. Right now Wayfair’s Home Renovation Sale has up to 50% off select home items. During this sale, you can get discounts on major appliances, flooring, tile, backsplash, and more. It’s time to upgrade your kitchen island situation while you can!



Have you ever made the mistake of buying packaging at the post office? They always charge you an arm and a leg for that stuff. Get your own so you can drop off all of your future packages with ease. A Scotch Flex & Seal Shipping Roll is only $20 on Amazon right now.



If you’re looking for a new soap, you’re going to want to get Dr. Bronner’s 5-Piece Sampler Gift Set while it’s on sale for $22 on Amazon. It is a cult-favorite and a couple of bucks off at that price. You can find your preferred scent from this sampler, as it includes almond, eucalyptus, tea tree, lavender, and peppermint.



Zach Custer from The Inventory had to say about Dr. Bronner’s:

Dr. Bronner’s is now my default for a handful of cleaning needs, and a trusted fail safe when another bottle runs dry. Dr. Bronner’s hasn’t replaced all my cleaning supplies, but it’s definitely reduced the excess. And since it’s all natural, I don’t have to think twice about using it, it’s basically always safe. Just remember to Dilute! Dilute! Ok!



Do you have a room on your home to paint that you keep putting off? Stop delaying your home projects, thanks to this sale. Right now, you can get up to 30% off Select Paint Sprayers and Supplies at Home Depot.



Get the Graco TrueCoat VSP Airless Paint Sprayer for 10% off during today’s sale. Not only can you get paint sprayers, but you can also get supplies for painting. You can get six rolls of Scotch Blue Tape for $27 and a HomeRight PaintStik Combo Kit for $32.

Yamazaki takes universal household organization problems—storing shoes, organizing toilet paper rolls, wrangling cables—and creates some of the most beautiful solutions out there.



Today at Huckberry, several of their wares are on sale for 15% off. Inside, you’ll find solutions for specific options—pet bowls, a slim cart to go next to your fridge, the aforementioned toilet paper holder—and also beautiful furniture that can work in any home, like side tables, coat hooks, and shelves. It all combines black stainless steel and wood in beautiful and interesting ways, and I want to buy all of it.

Butcher Box just added a new meat to its arsenal: wild-caught Atlantic sea scallops! Yes, the chicken nuggets of the sea can be delivered to your front door, and if you sign up for a new membership right now, you’ll get a pound of scallops and a pack of bacon thrown in for free, in addition to whatever else would have been in your box anyway.



You may be tempted to make bacon-wrapped scallops, and I wouldn’t blame you if you did, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying them separately, on their own merits.

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.



If you’re on the market for some new clothing, you better check out J. Crew Factory’s sale. You can get up to 60% off select Women’s, Men’s, and Kid’s styles online.



Summer is drawing to a close, and that means it’s time once again for REI’s annual summer clearance, offering huge markdowns on thousands of past season styles from the biggest brands.



Just because it’s Summer Clearance doesn’t mean you can’t find gear for the upcoming colder weather. For example, Patagonia’s ultra popular Better Sweater (men | women), the Arc’teryx Proton FL Insulated Hoodie (men) and The North Face’s ThermoBall insulated jacket (men | women) are all 50% off, while supplies last.

If you have affinity for certain outdoor brands, you can also just head to REI’s All Sales page, and sort by your favorite brands.



Have any specific recommendations from the sale? Drop them in the comments!

Fall is almost here! And Patagonia has vests, puffers, pullovers, and zip-ups galore, all of which are great for wearing alone on warmer days or all at once when it’s an arctic tundra outside. Right now, the the anti-Silicon Valley folks are majorly marking down their Web Specials section for a limited time with up to 50% off their past season products. So it would behoove you to pile everything you can into your cart ASAP, so you can pile everything onto yourself during the cold months ahead.

If you know you look good, but also want to dress well too, now is the perfect time to shop online. Thanks to Jachs’s Blazer Closeout Sale, you can choose from 25 different styles to fit your look. The prices ranging between $39 and $79, when you use the promo code BLZ. At that price point, now is a great time to step out of your comfort zone and skip the black blazer, and go crazy with an Indigo blazer.



Looking for a magazine to skim while relaxing? Get a digital copy of your favorite magazine during Amazon’s Digital Magazines Gold Box while they’re only $4. Choose from subscriptions for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, People, and more.

You don’t have to be a music major to get an extensive musical education, thanks to Amazon. Right now, Prime Students can enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month—because you should be putting your money toward more important things, like tuition and books and stuff. You’ll gain unlimited access to over 50 million songs on-demand, with the ability to listen offline and via Alexa. Finally, all those hours in class have paid off.



We all know that the GameCube controller is the only appropriate controller for Super Smash Bros., and now you can use one for Smash Ultimate on your Switch, no wires required.



PowerA’s GameCube gamepad connects to your Switch over Bluetooth, no dongles required, and includes everything you need to play every modern Switch game, including home and screenshot buttons, and L3 and R3 clickable sticks, which the original GameCube controller lacked. Normally $50, you can snag one for $37 today, or $40 if you really want purple.

Jackbox Party Packs are a great addition to any party, and now you can get a bunch of them for not that much money with Humble’s latest bundle.



As usual, you can pledge as much or as little money as you want (as long as it’s at least a dollar), but you’ll only unlock every title by giving $15 or more. Games include all of the first four Party Packs, a bunch of volumes of the classic You Don’t Know Jack trivia game, and a handful of other standalone games as well.

Unfortunately, Party Pack 5 (the best one) isn’t included, but there are still a bunch of great party games in the other four.

Deals You May Have Missed

Not to throw shade, but your sunglasses could probably use an upgrade. Hit up Nordstrom Rack where, this weekend only, more than 300 pairs of already discounted designer pairs are an extra 25% off. Save on shades from Chloe, Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Balenciaga, and more, and look cooler than ever while the temperatures are high.



Backcountry’s Semi Annual Sale has been happening for a few weeks, but this weekend only, there’s an extra downpour of deals on rainwear and insulation. Stay dry with an extra 20% off select gear from brands including Marmot, Patagonia, The North Face, and more. But don’t wait until you’re soaked to stock up; this storm of a sale will pass after this weekend.



Labo is Nintendo at its weird, wonderful best. The cardboard Variety Kit can turn your Nintendo Switch into a fishing pole, a motorcycle, a piano, and more fun toys. Again, this is cardboard!



So if you have a Switch and you have a kid (that second part is optional, it’s okay to play with this yourself), $25 is a solid $35 discount on the Variety Kit, and the Robot Kit, which literally turns your Switch into a freakin’ mech suit, is also on sale for $25 at Best Buy.

What’s better than begging three other people to trade you a single brick in exchange for two wheats? Begging five other people, one by one, to trade you a single brick for two wheats!



Normally $20, the Catan 5-6 player expansion is down to $15 today after you clip the coupon on the page. But I swear, I’ll buy it for you if you give me that brick, I’m not even joking.

I don’t recommend biking at night, but I whole-heatedly endorse picking up this awesome Cygolite Streak 450 lumen bike light for a low $30. This is $15 off it’s regular price and is the lowest it’s ever been. This light has a lot of helpful features you’d want in a bike light: it’s rechargeable, comes bundled with a back light, and the bright 450 lumen light will last 100 hours on a single charge.



MNML’s The Highlander backpack gave me a taste of luxury, and I’m not sure if I can ever go back.



At first glance, the bag is a definite looker—I received many compliments on it as I walked around Brooklyn. And it’s beauty isn’t just leather-deep. It offers a lot of flourishes you’d expect from a more expensive bag.

The leather is plush, soft and weatherproof, and the straps have a comfortable layer of felt padding. It has beautiful lines of a suitcase or modern streetwear bag, and all of the materials used are top-shelf.

Unlike a regular backpack, it opens up like a briefcase, and the inside is thoughtfully laid out, with a number of large pockets for a multiple outfits for a long weekend. Most backpacks, by comparison, only have one or two long-ish pockets for a laptop or tablet, and the rest of the space is essentially a sack. That means your stuff gets jumbled around and loose clothes get wrinkled. Suffice to say, The Highlander doesn’t have this problem.

On the back, you’ll also find a dedicated pocket for a laptop. And on the front, there’s a nice space for your wallet or passport.

But, it’s not perfect. I wish it had fasteners for the excess length in the adjustment straps. And it doesn’t have a dedicated holder for a water bottle.

To be clear, the Highlander isn’t really meant as a commuter/work bag.

It’s a little bigger than what you’d want to use riding the subway or for use in school. Think of it more like a backpack designed for a weekend trip, with enough space for two-four days worth of clothes (depending on how often you change your jeans.)

And with a Kickstarter starting price of over $200, it’s a tough sell for most people. It’s not something I could use everyday or even take hiking (it’s far too exquisite for rugged activity.) The bag is so beautiful, I feel a slight sadness knowing I don’t travel more than a few times a year.

But if you travel often and want a stylish, comfortable alternative to a leather duffel, you’re not likely to get something of a better value than the Highlander. Prices start at $234 for the Highlander Backpack made with leather and canvas, all the way up to the all-leather model for $325 through their Kickstarter campaign.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, put its uber-popular copper string lights back on sale today for $10, or about $7 than usual. They’re one of the most popular products in Kinja Deals history, and come with a remote to control and dim them that you’ll definitely never lose.



No dorm room is complete without a set of these haphazardly draped from something.

If you’re looking for a giant patio umbrella, we’ve got one just for you. You’ll never be struggling to find shade in your backyard again when you buy the Le Papillon Market Outdoor Umbrella. It is 15-feet wide and has three wind vents at the top to allow airflow and reduce the wind pressure to enhance stability. Right now, the umbrella is only $90 on Amazon when you use the promo code VTRNJZ3S.



You don’t need a Shop-Vac until you really, really need a Shop-Vac, so prepare for the leaks life throws your way with this 8-gallon model, marked down to an all-time low $73 today. Unlike a regular vacuum that you can only use on dry messes, a Shop-Vac can suck up liquids as well.



You might not use this for your every day house cleaning, it’s one of those things that everyone should have in their garage, because life comes at you fast.

That sponge you use to clean off the plates that touch your food? Yeah, it’s absolutely covered in germs. Throw that disgusting thing in the trash ASAP, and order these $6 silicone dishwashing gloves, complete with built-in scrubbers on the palms, from Amazon. Silicone won’t trap water, and thus, tons of mildew, like sponges will, plus they’ll keep your hands safe from all that dishwater and old stuck-on food. Just be sure to buy before this deal goes down the drain.



If you’re taking your kids on a long road trip, and don’t want your backseat to look like an episode of Hoarders...I’m sorry, you’re probably out of luck, even with these seatback organizers. But they’re cheap ($14 for two of them), they have built-in tablet holders, and they can’t hurt, right?



The best food storage containers are glass food storage containers, because they’re microwave, freezer, dishwasher, and even oven-safe. This set of four small containers from Anchor Hocking is a no-brainer at just $7, especially if you’re like me and have slowly lost a lot of containers and lids (but never a container and its matching lid) over the years.



Today’s price is an all-time low, and the first time Amazon’s had it for under $10.

Personally, I’m the kind of person who believes that if something costs less than $10 and I like it, I have no excuse not to buy it. That has probably cost me $10,000 at this point, but who’s to say. You have no reason not to buy a delicious six-pound back of Black Forest Gummy Bears when it only costs $9 on Amazon.



If you don’t like to leave dishes on your limited counter space, you’re in luck. You can get the X-Chef Roll Up Dish Drying Rack for $17 on Amazon when you clip 10% coupon and use promo code U92RPA36. The dish rack is designed to fit most kitchen sinks and can be rolled up for easy storage after use. It also comes with a silicone sponge holder that is easy to wash off.



If you want a no-frills (i.e. no RGB lighting) headset, consider this Logitech G433 7.1 wired gaming headset. While it’s not flashy by any means, it packs a lot of features you’d want, including swappable cables, two types of ear cups, and a removable microphone, so you can use it as a pair of headphones.



This $50 price is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular pair.

Right now, you can pick up a Philips bluetooth speaker for just $12. It’s currently $3 more on Amazon and it’s diminutive frame means you can take it basically anywhere. While it’s unlikely to blow you away with its sound quality, it’s definitely going to be better than playing music on your phone.



Normally $150-170, you can grab a pair of the Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds, for a low $100. They promise up to 5 hours of use on a single charge with an additional 15 hours thanks to its charging case. They’re also $50 cheaper than Airpods.



If you’re using a laptop on a desk without anything to prop it up, you’re neck is gonna have a bad time. Prop up your laptop with this discounted laptop stand and use a mouse and keyboard. The best part: this thing is freakin’ portable. Take it places.



Use the coupon code VS3S5FSZ at checkout to bring the price down to just $16.

You don’t need to buy a new car to experience Apple CarPlay or Android Auto; you just need $236 for this Sony receiver, plus whatever it costs to install it (if you can’t do it yourself).



That’s one of the best deals we’ve seen on a CarPlay receiver, and it comes just in time for the major CarPlay enhancements Apple is rolling out for iOS 13.

Twelve South’s HiRise is the most attractive smartphone stand you can buy, and according to The Verge, a pretty great Nintendo Switch dock to boot. It normally sells for $40, but the black model is marked down to just $28 right now. We’ve seen it as low as $20, albeit very briefly, but otherwise, this is a very good deal.



This is everything you could want in a $11 surge protector. Six outlets, two USB ports, and a swiveling design that minimizes the distance the whole setup will project out from your wall once everything’s plugged in.



This price is $5 less than usual and is the lowest price we’ve seen since August.

While it might not be cold and flu season right now, that doesn’t mean that fevers don’t exist. If you hate spreading germs, you probably despise thermometers that go in your mouth. If that sounds like you, you should get the iHealth Thermometer because it doesn’t even need to touch you to read your temperature. Right now, it is $20 when you clip the $7 coupon. You can get a reading in as fast as one second, which makes it the perfect thermometer to use on little kids who can’t sit still.



Contributing Gizmodo Editor Andrew Liszewski said:

About the size of a candy bar, the iHealth looks more like a scifi prop than a medical device, with an all-white finish, a glossy top, and a single button on the face for taking measurements. It’s easy to clean, which is a big part of the device’s appeal, given it never actually has to make physical contact with someone who’s sick.

Do your steak knives need to be made from Japanese Damascus Steel, complete with undulating ripples that you’d expect to see on like, Jon Snow’s sword? No, they’re steak knives.



But when do you pull out steak knives? On steak night. And on steak night, you want to feel fancy. I say treat yourself. Get a set of four for $129 with promo code KYOKUXE6.

And invite me over for steak night, please.