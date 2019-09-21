Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Digital Batman comic deals, the best price ever on a massage ball, and $30 true-wireless headphones lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

It didn’t take long for true wireless earbuds to go from high-priced status symbols to affordable Amazon commodities, but here we are. TaoTronics’ SoundLiberty 53 headphones feature IPX7 waterproofing, five hours of battery life (and 40 if you include the charging case), and perhaps most impressively of all, Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.



They’re a solid package for the usual $45, but for $30 (with promo code KINJA78B) it really might be time to cut the cord for good.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The best wireless chargers are the ones you can’t see, and this handy desk lamp integrates a Qi pad plus an extra USB charging port (as well as, you know, a lamp) for just $25. To get the deal, you’ll need to clip the $10 coupon, then use promo code KINJA0417 at checkout to save an extra $5.



Your car is a great place for a wireless charger, but if you use GPS, audio streaming, and crank your screen to full brightness while you drive, a 5W Qi charger might not quite keep up with your device’s battery drain.



Enter Anker’s PowerWave, one of the first Qi car mounts to support 7.5W wireless charging for iPhones, the maximum possible speed. It also supports 10W charging for compatible Android phones, though that’s less rare. The catch is that you’ll need a Quick Charge USB car charger to power it, and it’s not included. If your current charger doesn’t include Quick Charge, you can pick up this one for just $11.

Anker’s PowerCore battery packs dominate the portable charging landscape, and one of the most recent models packs in 20,000mAh of juice into a surprisingly svelte package.



There’s nothing radically new about the PowerCore Lite, but there are great refinements and thoughtful features throughout. The textured exterior looks and feels great, and makes it easier to hold. The dual microUSB and USB-C inputs mean you’ll almost always have a compatible cable to recharge them, though I wish the USB-C port doubled as an output. And finally, a trickle charging mode is perfect for charging things like Bluetooth headphones, which often don’t draw enough power to prevent batteries from turning themselves off.

Normally priced at $50, it’s marked down to an all-time low $32 right now, no promo code required.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any old SSDs lying around, this SATA to USB 3.0 cable can turn them into speedy external drives, with no tools required. Sure, there are plenty of enclosures that will do the same job, but I think it’s kind of cool to be able to see the label of the SSD.

Graphic: Amazon

No desk is complete in this day and age without a decent phone and tablet stand. This one’s made of aluminum, can adjust to multiple angles, and is only $6 at checkout. What more could you want?

AirPods had their “they look stupid” phase in The Discourse, and then for awhile, they were a meme for wealth. Now, I think they’re just headphones; as invisible as any other headphones. And they’re pretty good ones at that.

In terms of size, fit, and fidgetability, the gen 2 AirPods are the same AirPods that you know and begrudgingly love, but with an upgraded chip that provides Bluetooth 5.0, faster switching between devices, hands-free “Hey Siri” support, and longer battery life when talking on the phone. $169 is a $30 discount, and the best price we’ve seen on the version with the wireless charging case. Don’t need the fancy case? The standard model is also on sale for $144, a $15 discount, and also an all-time low.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you can’t stand yard work, and Amazon’s discounting several GreenWorks tools in today’s Gold Box to make it just a little easier.

Battery-powered tools like these require much less maintenance than gasoline alternatives, and at these prices, they make more financial sense as well. Inside, you’ll find blowers, edgers, saws, and even a full-sized mower to trim your grass, beat back hedges, and deal with the tidal wave of leaves that will be falling in just a few weeks’ time. A handful of the most popular products are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Luggage gets all the attention, but if you ask me, the most important piece of travel gear you can own is a good toiletry kit. This one from Zero Grid is made from water-resistant ripstop nylon (which is just as important for keeping liquids in as it is keeping them out), and carries a 4.6 star review average. Get it for just $11 today with promo code 4VILRFFG.



You spend a third of your life using a bed pillow, so it’s worth finding one that you really like. This one uses shredded memory foam which is great for side sleepers, and you can always take some of the foam out or add more in to fit your preferences. Plus, it’s only $20 with promo code KINJAFZ8, so your wallet can rest as easy as you do.



Photo: ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks’s Signals is a barbecue thermometer in the same way that The Beatles are a band. It has just about every feature under the sun, and now, it can even work as a controller for the ThermoWorks Billows barbecue fan, which our Corey Foster said completely transformed the way he barbecues. Normally $229, you can get an open-box model for $176 right now, while supplies last.



Photo: Amazon

Short of munching on raw carrots, air-popped popcorn is about as healthy as snacks get, and this $24 Dash Air Popper can make 16 cups in a matter of minutes.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Although it’s unlikely, if anything catastrophic happened to your house, you’d be glad you bought this $40 SentrySafe. It can protect your important documents from fire, water, and thieves with a privacy lock and the ability to withstand temperatures up to 1550 degrees and 72 hours underwater. At $40, it’s cheaper than ever, so better safe than sorry.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

X-Acto knives are great for everything from arts and crafts to painting your house, and this set includes three handles and 10 precision blades for just $16.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you sick and tired of wasting money on dryer sheets? They cling to your clothing and have to be thrown out after each use. If you want something a little more eco-friendly and cost-effective, dryer balls are the way to go. You can get a six-pack of XL Budieggs Wool Dryer Balls for only $8 Amazon.



This week saw a nice sale on TriggerPoint’s popular foam roller, and now, you can save on their 5" massage ball as well. Since it’s a ball rather than a cylinder, it can get deeper into awkwardly placed muscles like pecs, shoulders, and hips. $14 is far and away an all-time low price, but we don’t expect it to last long.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple cider vinegar...but for your hair? Worth a shot, I guess. This price is only available today, or until sold out.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Clear the Rack is basically Christmas for Nordstrom Rack stans (me), but somehow, Nordstrom Rack’s current, non-Clear the Rack clearance sale is...better? Right now, you can save up to 80% on the Rack’s newly stocked clearance section. There are 25,500—yes, you read that right!—items up for grabs from your favorite designers, including Cole Haan, Nike, Madewell, Champion, UGG, Adidas, PUMA, and so much more. The best stuff will surely sell out, so get ready to spend your weekend browsing through this massive sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Shorts season is coming to an end, but if you want a break from the typical fall jeans when you’re out and about, you can save $20 on Proof’s popular Nomad Pants today at Huckberry.



Made from Japanese Toray twill, the Nomad Pants offer more stretch and comfort than a typical pair of chinos, and a hidden zipper pocket with enough space for a passport makes them great for travel. Grab them in five different colors for $78, with free shipping.

Graphic: Nordstrom Rack

Hunting for a deal on rain boots? Well, your search is over, because iconic Hunter boots are on sale for a limited time at Nordstrom Rack. Glossy and matte, and short and tall wellies in a rainbow of cheerful and muted colors are all up for grabs at marked down prices. It’s a Hunter deal so good, not even stormy weather could dampen the spirits of those who buy in.

Screenshot: Amazon

Holy discounted comics, Batman! To celebrate Batman Day, Amazon’s offering big deals on over 200 digital Batman, Batman & Robin, Catwoman, and Batwoman comics, this weekend only. Most volumes are marked down to $5 from the usual $16-$20, and if you have any no-rush shipping credits on your Amazon account, they’ll automatically apply here.

Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $20 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.



Screenshot: Nintendo

Minecraft has been available on the Nintendo Switch eShop for awhile, but if you prefer physical copies, or just want to save a few bucks, you can get it from Amazon today for just $20. The Switch version can play online cross-platform, and includes a bunch of Super Mario-themed skins and goodies as well.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Before another commenter yells at me “it isn’t even Halloween, enough Christmas stuff,” sorry friend. LEGO doesn’t care. Christmas shopping starts right now. The LEGO Stars Wars Advent Calendar is 280 pieces and includes 24 mini-figures, like Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, a Porg, and more. The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is 305 pieces and includes seven mini-figures (obviously that includes Ron, Harry, and Hermione).



Both calendars are a couple of bucks off today, so you’ll want to get them now before they jack up the price for Christmas.

Tech





Home





Lifestyle





Media





Deals You May Have Missed

Photo: Amazon

One of the nice things about Apple Watches is that whether you bought an original model years ago, or have a Series 5 arriving tomorrow, the same bands will fit on all of them.



For a limited time, these inexpensive nylon sport bands are marked down to just $7, in a ton of different colors (though not quite all of the colors on the product page, unfortunately). Just be sure to get the right size for your watch.

Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to begin with). Cold brew on the other hand is a different process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can do it yourself at home with this top-selling Takeya, now down to $16 on Amazon after you clip coupon on page, within about a dollar of an all-time low.



This non-coffee drinker bought one of these a couple years ago, and I loved the thing (though admittedly, I have since upgraded to the OXO alternative). All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Some people can’t live without their coffee, but for me, it’s fizzy water and diet cola, which is why my SodaStream is one of my most cherished possessions.



Today on Amazon, you can get a SodaStream Jet from Amazon for just $60, complete with a free full-sized CO2 canister, and a carbonating bottle to get you started. I’ve owned one of these for years, and it’s paid for itself many times over.



Photo: Amazon

When you buy a new car, you may be given the option to install accent lighting for, like, $300 or so. Don’t do that.



But for $12? Sure, why not? Use promo code WUVEEVAA at checkout to get this Govee interior lighting kit for $7 off. It can display 32 colors, it has a built-in microphone to (optionally) pulse along with your music, and it includes four light strip sections to go under four different seats. Just plug it into a USB port, and don’t lose the remote!

Screenshot: Groupon

If you’ve been on the fence about getting a Costco membership, now is a perfect time to give in. For a limited time, Groupon is running a promotion where you can get a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership for $60. Plus, you’ll get a $20 Costco Shop Card and coupons.



Those exclusive Costco coupons are for:

Free Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Laundry Detergent Pacs ($17.99 value)

Free Kirkland Signature Create-a-Size® Paper Towels ($15.99 value)

$10 off Fresh Meat (beef, chicken, pork, or fish; excludes deli items)

$25 off an order of $250+ on Costco.com

This deal is for new customers only and not valid to current Costco members, nor is it eligible for people whose membership expired after May 1, 2019.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you suffer from annoying adult acne, I feel your pain. Serums can be a great addition to your skin care regimen and any serum that can help with painful acne is a godsend. For me, InstaNatural Niacinamide Face Serum has been that. And right now, you can get it for only $12 on Amazon when you clip the $4 coupon.



And, to quote myself, here’s what I had to say about the serum for The Inventory:

For my skin, it really did help soothe the redness around my acne and helped get it under control. After four solid weeks of use, I wasn’t experiencing any new breakouts, I was just managing the hyperpigmentation from the old scars. Since then, I’ve kept this serum stocked in my medicine cabinet, and use it about 2-3 times a week to keep breakouts at a distance. If I go out one weekend and do a full face of makeup, I pull this serum out for the next week just to be safe. Since buying it last July, I’ve only have to rebuy it twice, and I’ve more than gotten my money’s worth.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bar soap is, in my opinion, nasty. And that was true even before BuzzFeed did... this to it.



But still, many people who I otherwise respect and admire still seem to prefer it over body wash or Dr. Bronner’s, so I’m duty-bound as a deals blogger to report that you can get 10 bars of Dove Men+Care Face and Body for $7 on Amazon today, down from the usual $11. We aren’t sure how long this deal will be around, so don’t let it slip away.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Who else used to shriek like a banshee when their mom tried to brush the knots out of their hair back in the day? Just me? OK. Well, I wish my mom had had this Wet Brush Classic Detangler back then, but luckily, you can get one today for just $6.



It’s fine to use on wet or dry hair and will even work on wigs and hair extensions. And with over 2,000 reviews on Amazon, this brush comes highly recommended by the tangled hair set. Not today, knots.

Photo: Public Rec

Have you been looking for a pair of pants that are stylish enough to wear to work, but also comfortable enough to wear to the gym? Meet the All Day Every Day Pant from Public Rec. The pants are crafted for men on the move, as an alternative to sweatpants, but a more comfortable option than jeans. Right now, you can get 10% off your order when you use promo code KINJA10.



If you’re looking for something a little dressier, though I will concede and say the Every Day Pant isn’t slouchy, the WorkDay Pant might be a better fit for you. If you want to get both or a pair of joggers, the promo code applies to your entire cart (one time only). Public Rec has free shipping and free returns on their orders.

Photo: NBC

Friends is leaving Netflix next year, so if you’re a habitual re-watcher, it’d behoove you to buy a copy that you can watch whenever you’d like, without subscribing to Yet Another Streaming Service.



For a limited time, Vudu has the complete series on sale for $45 in 1080p remastered HD (click “HDX” from the dropdown), or you can buy individual seasons for just $5 each. Isn’t that just a kick-you-in-the-crotch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic deal?

Photo: LEGO

LEGO’s upcoming 4784-piece Star Destroyer looks like one of the most stunning LEGO Star Wars sets in a long and rich tradition of amazing LEGO Star Wars sets, and if you preorder it through LEGO today, you’ll get double VIP points with a free LEGO VIP account.



After you checkout, you’ll earn an estimated 9,100 VIP points through this promotion, which would be enough for two tickets to LEGOLAND, or six tickets to any LEGOLAND Discovery Center.

The cold weather is on the way, so you’ll definitely need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for fall’s breeziest nights are 60% off their original price with promo code SAVEONDEALS. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nothing beats a massage after a tough day at work, and this $34 Mynt shoulder massager delivers with heat, eight massage nodes, and arm straps that let you apply as much or as little pressure as you’d like. Use promo code ZAIEWFFE to get the deal.



For a few bucks less, you can also opt for a massaging pillow. Just use promo code MUVPKH4J to get it for $30.

And finally, Mynt’s handheld massager is great for targeted therapy, and can be had for just $30 today with promo code W2XSX678 The compact design is reminiscent of a very popular corded product, and its seven different settings make it ideal for shoulders, necks, feet...anywhere really.



Screenshot: Kotaku

Super Mario Maker 2 has enough Nintendo-crafted Mario levels to be worth its $60 MSRP, and the endless ecosystem of player-created levels is one of the most creative spaces in all of gaming. If you were holding out for a deal though, you can grab a copy on eBay today for $47.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anyone that charges their phone wirelessly knows that having one Qi charger in the house isn’t enough. No, you want them on just about every horizontal surface, so that you can ABC (Always Be Charging).



Anker’s PowerWave stands hold your phone at a good viewing angle, support 7.5W iPhone charging (with a Quick Charge wall adapter - not included), and are only $15 each when you buy a two-pack today. Just use promo code KJEB2524 at checkout to get the deal.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running the best deal ever on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today after you clip the 11% coupon (the list price is already a significant discount from its usual price, as it stands)

You can check out my full impressions here, but the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.