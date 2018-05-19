Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

If you’re still listening to your computer through its built-in speakers, do yourself a favor and pick up this 2.1 channel sound system for just $36 on Amazon today, complete with Prime shipping.



Here’s a USB charger without compromises. It’s small and includes folding prongs, making it ideal for travel. And yet, it squeezes in four ports, including one with Quick Charge 3.0. That means you can fast-charge your phone, while also juicing up your tablet, Bluetooth headphones, and smart watch while you’re on the road. $22 is $6 less than usual.



Amazon makes sound bars now, because of course they do, and their 2.1 channel, 31.5" model is down to just $81 right now. This bar’s integrated subwoofer won’t give you the kind of bass you’d expect from a dedicated subwoofer that sits on the floor, but it’s better than nothing, and makes this system ideal for a bedroom TV where space is a concern.



The great crypto-driven GPU shortage continues apace, but MassDrop has a few hundred 8GB GTX 1080 cards in stock for a (relatively) reasonable $580 right now. That’s the best price I could find on the web for that card, so grab yours before the Bitcoin people do.

If you own external monitors and they can be VESA mounted, there’s really no reason not to. It raises them to an ergonomic height, gives you lots of positioning options, and most importantly, clears up some valuable real estate on your desk. This mount can hold two screens up to 32" each, and it’s just $25 today with promo code PKJKYKHF.

Amazon’s Echo Dot is a great voice assistant, and a truly terrible speaker. But for just $24 (with promo code D5H22AGT), you can drop it into this speaker base, which replaces its puny 3W driver with a stereo pair of booming 10W drivers. Plus, the built-in 5,000mAh battery pack lets you move it all around your house, and even doubles as a smartphone charger.

Anker’s recently broke out all of their audio products into a new SoundCore band, and they marked the launch by releasing their first ever over-ear headphones.



The Soundcore by Anker Vortex features 40mm drivers, a 20 hour battery, and the ability to plug in an AUX cable and use them in wired mode if you forgot to charge them. They also fold up for easy transport in your bag, and of course, come with Anker’s hassle-free 18 month warranty.

For a limited time, you can save $20 off the launch price of $70, no code required.

Every Apple Watch owner should have two charging cables. One for their nightstand, and one for their luggage. It’s a very easy cable to forget at home, and if you find yourself on the road without a charger, it’s painful to march into an Apple Store and fork over $29 for a new one.



There haven’t been too many third party options to date, but this model from UGREEN is MFI certified, and only $21 today with promo code 20WBV9ZS, with Prime shipping. Just note that it won’t fit in most Apple Watch charging dock accessories, so you’re probably better off putting this one in your bag.

Our readers’ favorite USB travel charger pulls double duty as a USB battery pack, and you can get one for $21 on Amazon right now with promo code ANKERFS1, about $5 less than usual. This is one of Anker’s more elusive discounts; it’s the first deal we’ve seen on the Fusion since February.



I’ve had the Fusion since it first came out, and it quickly became my favorite Anker product ever, mostly because it’s the only Anker battery pack that you can charge by plugging straight into the wall. You can read all of my impressions here, and then head over to Amazon to get yours on sale.

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1700 today on MassDrop, or $2400 for 65", both hundreds less than you’d find on Amazon.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy.

We’ve seen slightly less expensive LG OLED sets from this year’s lineup, but the E7P includes a built-in sound bar and a premium design that frames the display in glass, rather than plastic or chrome. Because if you’re splurging on an OLED TV anyway, then why not, right?

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Diatomaceous earth is one of the most effective weapons we have against bugs, and Amazon will sell you a 10 pound bag of the stuff for $15, today only. Despite the unspeakable things it does to bugs in your yard, it’s actually food grade, and completely non-toxic for humans and pets. It even works on bed bugs, though hopefully that’s not why you’re buying it today.



Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning the price is only available today, or until sold out.

Add another saucepan to your cookware collection for just $18 today, the lowest price this pan has ever been. Although it’s not your favorite All-Clad pans, this 1.5-quart one is made of stainless steel, and is oven, broiler, and dishwasher-safe. So for $18, it’ll get the job done.

Dremels are great for DIY projects, pumpkin carving, and apparently, pet nail trimming. This cordless Dremel includes a 45 degree angle guide designed just for pet nails, and it can be yours for just $31 today. You can also remove the guard and use this as a light-duty Dremel for any other tasks around the house.



This tiny tire inflator has been a hit with our readers, and now you can get one for just $12 with promo code EAYMKB3Z. Just toss it in your glove box, or even in your spare tire well, and you’ll never again be forced to scrounge together quarters to use the air pump at a gas station.



$60 is a terrific price for a hammock with an included steel stand. But a built-in cupholder? Come on. Who can resist that? Just be sure to use promo code DOUBLEHAMMOCK5.

HOT TAKE ALERT! You should only use stemless wine glasses at home, except for the fanciest of occasions. Restaurants can do what they want, but at home, stems are prone to breaking, and you can’t put them in the dishwasher. So do yourself a favor and pick up four stemless glasses for just $12.



If you’ve never deep-cleaned a carpet, get ready for an eyeopening experience when you see just how much crap a person can track into a home. At $80, this discounted BISSELL PowerLifter is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean.



Any lights can be smart lights with these Honeywell programmable switches. Both of them let you create up to seven programs for a light fixture and fan, no internet connection or special bulbs required. The $28 model has the same features as the $23 one, but with the addition of a random mode, a backlight, and a built-in sunrise/sunset calendar.



Weighted Blanket for Adults with Anxiety by Anjee Therapy - 15 lbs | $110 | Amazon | Use code QEXAUGAF

Weighted Blanket for Adults with Anxiety by Anjee Therapy - 20 lbs | $128 | Amazon | Use code D8OSG9VR

If you have trouble unwinding and turning off your brain at the end of the day, you’re gonna want to check out a weighted blanket. We’ve seen a lot of deals on 15 pound blankets lately, but today, ANJEE has not just a 15lb blanket, but a 20 pounder on sale as well. The 15lb is $110, but you can upgrade to five more pounds of relaxation for $128. Just make sure you pay attention to the right promo code.

Rachio brought home sprinkler systems into the smartphone age, and their 8-zone system is back on sale for $150 on Amazon today.



These irrigation controllers can automatically adjust watering schedules based on the weather, and if you want to keep tabs on it, its iOS and Android app will show you how much water you’re using (and saving), and allow you to make any adjustments necessary, no matter where you are in the world. They even work with Alexa, so you can water your lawn with nothing but your voice. All of these smarts mean that the IRO can save you over 50% on your outdoor water use, so it should pay for itself over time. It’s also EPA WaterSense Certified, meaning your local water company might offer you a rebate for purchasing it.

These $8 gloves (with promo code 6K5EGTP4) let you grab a hot pan out of the oven, pull meat right off a grill, or even turn logs in an active campfire without getting burned, like some kind of kitchen superhero. We’ve seen silicone barbecue gloves for less than this in the past, but these are rated for much higher temperatures, and should be more flexible as well.

One of the big trendy foods of the year, matcha green tea is a super food full of antioxidants, and is thought to help improve metabolism and energy levels. This is in powder form, so you can add it into pretty anything - baked goods, smoothies, lattes, and desserts, just for starters.



For a limited time, Amazon’s offering big savings on a bunch of matcha varieties from its Wickedly Prime lineup, for Prime members only.

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and this popular one has a $20 coupon on Amazon today.



Unlike most mattress pads, these ExceptionalSheets bamboo mattress pads are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. They also feature a hypoallergenic bamboo cover. Prices range from just $70-$98 today after the coupon, depending on the size. We aren’t sure how long the coupon will be around though, so you probably shouldn’t sleep on it.

Slide this no-nonsense black Zippo lighter into your pocket for only $9 today. It’s the lowest Amazon price ever recorded, so you might as well.

Don’t forget the lighter fluid.

Shield a 15' x 15' area from mosquitoes with this $23 Thermacell lantern. It’s flame free, odor free, and as long as you keep it stocked with repellent, you should be bug bite free. It typically sells for around $30, so at $23 it’s a no-brainer if you plan on spending any time outside.

We’ve posted a couple of deals on these pan organizers lately, but this the first one with adjustable tiers, so it will fit more than just the thinner frying pans. It’s just $17 with promo code ZZ2MU43N.

In addition to giving you easy to access to all the pans, not stacking your pans directly on top of each other will stop you from accidentally scratching them up, which makes this especially nice for nonstick pans.

What Casper did for mattresses, Burrow has done for couches. The online sofa store lets you pick your your couch’s size, its fabric, its leg color, and even the height of its arms, add a chaise sectional or ottoman if you want, and get it shipped to your front door for free. If you don’t like it, you even get 30 days to return it.



Shane tried out Burrow’s offerings over on Gear, and came away impressed. And as someone who went couch shopping about a year ago, I really wish I’d known about it, as traditional furniture shopping is only one or two circles of hell away from car haggling.

So if you want to upgrade that couch you bought off Craigslist in college and get yourself something nice, our exclusive promo code KD100 will take $100 off any $1,000+ Burrow order, which is the best deal you’ll find on the web.

If you have any trips on the horizon, you can save $40 off your next 2+ night, $400+ hotel stay through Expedia with promo code KINJADEALS40.

The asterisk here is that most major hotel chains (except Hyatts, notably) are excluded. But most cities have at least a couple of Hyatt properties, or you could use this as an excuse to try a cool boutique hotel that you might have otherwise missed. There are no blackout dates, but you will have to prepay for the room (you can cancel for a full refund), and you’ll have to complete your trip prior to the end of September. Safe travels!

Just in time for beach season, this 20 can cooler is on sale today for $80, an all-time low, and about $20-$30 less than usual. Like a lot of these high density foam coolers you’ve been seeing, this one can keep ice frozen for days, so the drinks you pack in the morning will still be ice cold come the end of the day.

Timbuk2 is best known for its excellent messenger bags, but they also make some of our readers’ favorite rolling suitcases. Luckily, both are included in this limited time Amazon sale.



The clean, modern look of this $28 backpack has an added bonus: By putting the main zipper on the back of the bag, they made it basically impossible for someone to steal from the backpack while you’re wearing it. It also has a special pocket for a USB battery pack with a passthrough charging port for easy access. Just use promo code SR46PFHT at checkout to save.



The REI Anniversary Sale, the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, is here. Get up to 30% off on an almost overwhelming amount of outdoor gear, from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. Plus, take 50% off select backpacks, jackets, and clothing. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.

If you’re an REI Member, you’ll get 20% off any full-price item, and 20% off any REI Outlet item with the code ANNIV18.

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 50% off items from brands like Patagonia, Marmot, Black Diamond, and Mammut. Plus, grab 30% off one full-price Arc’teryx item as well.



Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about planning your next camping trip. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so if you have any suggestions, drop them in the comments!

What better way to get ready for the better weather than taking 20% off any order of $25+ from Under Armour Outlet? Use the code GETGEAR and pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down spring workout gear to get you ready to actually be outside (weather-permitting).

If you’ve been eyeing a piece from Everlane for the upcoming four-day weekend, but didn’t want to deal with paying extra shipping costs, now’s your chance. Today only, Everlane is giving you free two-day shipping on everything they sell, including their expanded Choose What You Pay section.



Osprey makes some of the most popular camping gear around, and nearly 200 of its products are on sale on Amazon for up to 25% off. These x% off sales on Amazon aren’t always actually good deals, but I spot checked a bunch of the gear in this sale, and every product I looked at was significantly cheaper than usual.



The company’s probably best known for its Farpoint travel backpacks, so that’s a good place to start.

A dry bag is also useful for any trip to the beach or pool, and $5 less than usual at $15.

There are a ton of other deals to sort through, so drop your recommendations in the comments as well.

Amazon’s back at it again with another Kindle ebook sale, this time with 19 titles on sale starting at just $3, including a few legitimate hits like Behind Her Eyes (which I just purchased myself) and The Wife Between Us.

If you’ve got a particularly acute case of Anglophila this weekend after watching the royal wedding, LEGO’s Buckingham Palace set is down to a great price right now.



Update: This sale ends at the end of this week, so get downloading!



While we’ve seen better deals on a lot of these games as physical copies, Amazon’s limited-time digital sale event is still worth a look for any Xbox One owner, especially if you prefer to download games.



You can see all of the deals here, but a few of our favorites are below. Be sure to drop your own recommendations in the comments too.

Humble’s new PC gaming bundle is all about multiplayer games, and it has a true headliner in the form of Rocket League, a game that will lead to a serious decline in your work and erosion in the relationships you hold most dear.



Advertisement

You’ll have to pay $14 to get Rocket League, but Humble Monthly subscribers will also get a $2 wallet credit with their purchase. Several other games are also available at lower price tiers, if you already have Rocket League.

The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access game is Destiny 2.. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get Destiny 2 immediately, plus a bunch of other games when the month unlocks in early June, all for $12.

