Saturday's Best Deals: The Hateful Eight, Refurbished Ninja Blenders, Shiatsu Massage Pillows, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

A refurbished Ninja Blender for $50, a discount on The Witcher 3: Complete Edition, RWBY manga, The Hateful Eight on Blu-Ray and digital, and more are only some of Saturday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal!



Advertisement

Shop The Great Summer Save Event Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Promoted Deal: The Great Summer Sales Event | Best Buy

Great Summer Save is Best Buy’s big sales event for the scorching season. There are discounts to be had across its long list of consumer electronics categories, including decent savings on a range of video games and accessories.

Advertisement

Fire TV Cube + Food Network Kitchen (1-Year) Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

For the uninitiated into Amazon’s vast, evergrowing hardware ecosystem, the Cube is the company’s self-proclaimed “fastest, most powerful Amazon Fire TV.” In other words, if you’re looking for a place to start streaming, look no further: armed with 4K support, along with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, it serves as a natural gateway to services like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max, accessible using the included remote as well as voice controls.



Advertisement

To sweeten the deal, Amazon is slashing the price by $20 and giving Kinja Deals readers a whole year of Food Network Kitchen, absolutely free, serving up fan-favorite series including Chopped, The Kitchen, and Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Advertisement

18-Month VPN Plan Image : CyberGhost VPN

Advertisement

If you haven’t heard of CyberGhost, experts say it has one of the most impressive privacy policies around. Not only that, but it’s a bargain at $2.75/month for their 18-month plan, the same price their 1-year plan normally runs. For that unprecedented low cost, you get access to 6,300 servers, AES 256-bit encryption, support for up to seven devices, 24/7 live support, and an automatic kill switch as well as a 45-day money back guarantee if it doesn’t meet your standards.



Advertisement

Risk-free and trusted by reviewers at PCMag, TechRadar, and Tom’s Guide, this is one bargain you don’t want to miss. Peep the rest of our VPN deals here.

Advertisement

Samsung 65" Q60 4K QLED TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to see what QLED is all about, check out the Samsung Q60, with the 65-inch model dropping to an astonishingly low $700 at Amazon.



Granted, this is the 2019 model and there are newer panels since available, but the Q60 is a really good 4K TV with competitive picture quality driven by its Quantum Dot display. Combined with HDR 10+ support, you’ll get ultra-vivid color in your movies and games, plus you’ll have Samsung’s maturing smart TV platform that brings all your favorite content front and center.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 7/21/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 7/24/2020.

Advertisement

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

As you’ve seen before, we are fans of Anker. They make quality products at affordable prices, pretty much the dream. For the next 3 days, you can take $7 off these Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds.



Soundcore is Anker’s audio brand and really where their bread is butter is if you know what I mean. Millions in sales, they’re the real deal, and these earbuds are no different. What makes these earbuds special is in the design. They are made from graphene which is harder than steel and lighter than other drivers on the market. This gives a clear, clean, and bold sound. The bass has been revamped and increased so you feel the music.

Advertisement

With Bluetooth 5.0, there’ll be no skips or drops, freeing up time to enjoy hours of uninterrupted listening. And, best of all, one charge will give you almost 4 hours of wireless playtime plus an extra nine from the charging case. This is a limited sale so if you’re interested buy these now.

Free 1-day shipping for Prime members and this deals runs until July 26.

Advertisement

MiniBoom Portable Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

SideDeal is great for just these types of items, an extra speaker that’s not expensive that you can put outside, take with you, or put anywhere in your home. And if anything happens to it, no biggie. I’ve gotten a few Bluetooth speakers like this from them and they all end up in the yard. This MiniBoom one is now different and it’s only $8.



This full room tiny but mighty speaker pairs quickly and easily with any Bluetooth device in a range of over thirty feet. A nice feature with this MiniBoom is that it has a speaker and a built-in microphone for calls. With the simple touch of a button, you can make and receive phone calls. You’ll get up to five hours of musical fun off of one charge. It’s basically palm-sized so it’s ideal for travel so bring it camping or to the beach. And just in case you want to connect the old fashion way it comes with a 3.5mm auxiliary cable. It’s user friendly with impressive sound, all for $42 less.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While I haven’t tested the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth wireless active noise-canceling headphones myself, Adam Clark Estes, a Bose skeptic, reviewed them for Gizmodo in 2016 and had this to say:



I’ve never loved Bose headphones. Out of the box, they always felt a bit flimsy, and on my head, the audio quality seemed subpar for the price. At least that’s what I thought before I tried the new QuietComfort 35 Wireless cans. The noise cancellation is peerless, and the sound is terrific—for the most part.

Advertisement

With three levels of noise cancelation, Alexa voice assistant support, a sound-isolating dual-microphone system, and easy pairing through the Bose Connect app, these cans are the closest rival to my personal favorite Sony WH-1000XM3s, and for the first time since December, they’re 20% off on Amazon in black and silver variants. Chances are, you won’t see this price again until at least Prime Day or Black Friday. Snap ‘em up while the price is at an all-time low. And if you don’t mind rocking the rose golds, they’re even cheaper at $236.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anker PowerWave II Charging Pad ANKERB19 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

The new Anker PowerWave II Charging Pad has come through at a low price of $22 with the promo code “ANKERB19", so you can charge iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab it before it’s gone!



Advertisement

20% off 1More ColorBuds Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

1More has produced some of the most quality audio pieces over the last few years. These beautiful eye-catching ColorBuds are no different in quality and are a brand new line for the company. Amazon shoppers can enjoy 20% off of these right now.



These are not only totally fashion-forward (coming in four colors) but they are a great mid-level buy. They’re not the cheapest earbuds out there but they certainly aren’t the most expensive given all they can do. You’ll get almost seven hours of playtime off of a single charge and can stretch that to twenty-four hours in the charging case. But even just charging for fifteen minutes will get you three hours of listening enjoyment. Reviewers have noted that they are both comfy and secure so no worries if you plan on working out with these. They pair fast and maintain a solid connection no matter where you take them. These are absolutely gorgeous and bring a little personality to what’s often a drab item in terms of hues. And given 1More’s track record you won’t be disappointed.

Advertisement

Prime members will also enjoy same-day shipping.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you haven’t already followed Geralt of Rivia through hell and back in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, let’s fix that. It’s only $25 to get the game with ALL the DLC on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version is down to $40, which isn’t nearly as nice, but it still represents the lowest we’ve seen for the handheld hybrid.



Were the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions cheaper last month? Yeah, a little bit. But $25 for over 100 hours of content really can’t be beat, nor can $40 for all that content in a handheld form that still looks and plays great.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 06/17/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Henges with new information on 07/25/2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2K is discounting some of its best collections on the Nintendo Switch. Snag three games each in the BioShock Collection and Borderlands Legendary Collection for $35 each.



You can also still grab the XCOM 2 Collection for $40, which is not as sweet of a deal on paper as it only packs one game, but it comes with all the DLC, and considering I’d still pay $60 for the base game in 2020, I’ll say it’s still worth buying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ready for another anime fighter? You should check out Granblue Fantasy: Versus, especially if you’re a fan of that Dragon Ball FighterZ style. Now $10 off for the Premium Edition ($70 total), you’ll get the game and DLC, a code for the original mobile game, an original soundtrack, and an artbook, all shipping in a nice thick box with exclusive artwork.



Advertisement

The Wonderful 101: Remastered (Switch) Screenshot : Nighthawk Interactive

Advertisement

Ready to try something different? Put all the guns and swords and footballs down and play a game that mashes up 100+ superheroes into one massive day-saving flash mob. In The Wonderful 101, you’ll roam around zerging as a group of caped crime fighters, recruiting new allies and increasing your total strength along the way.



The Wonderful 101: The Kotaku Review The Wonderful 101 is a frustrating game, a confusing maelstrom of aliens and superheroes that seems Read more

Advertisement

It’s wacky, but The Wonderful 101 is a nice change of pace from the usual gameplay tropes of the generation, and it has been masterfully retouched on the Nintendo Switch. Your total today is $34.

Advertisement

The Switch-bound remakes of the original Pokémon games—Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee!—are really good titles for introducing someone to Pokemon. Your choice of game dictates the fuzzy starter you’ll get to follow you around while you catch ‘em all. Combine the simple motion controls with a Poké Ball Plus, and you’ll feel like a real Ash Ketchum. Just $40 for Let’s Go Pikachu! and Let’s Go Eevee! at Best Buy.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Neo Geo Mini International Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Want to relive classics like The King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, and Metal Slug 3? Then break out that Ulysses S. Grant, because the international edition of the arcade cabinet-fashioned SNK NeoGeo Mini is $46 on Amazon right now. It’s small enough to carry it around on socially distant walks out in the park. The instant save/load function makes it easy to pick up and put down on a whim.



With a 3.5-inch screen, 40 classics from one of the golden eras of gaming, and a built-in joystick and stereo speakers, it’s a fun little system to play at home or on the go. HDMI-out makes it possible to bring your session to the big screen, and a USB power supply means you can hook it up to your portable charger of choice for a truly wall outlet-free experience.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/30/2020 and updated with new information on 7/22/2020.

Advertisement

Shenmue III (PS4) Screenshot : Deep Silver

Advertisement

The Shenmue III announcement was like a rollercoaster of emotions. The reveal happened during a Sony E3 press briefing, which many thought meant we were in for a first-party continuation of one of the Dreamcast’s many gems. What we got instead was a Kickstarter link with a bunch of stretch goals that did more to douse our fire than ignite it.



Advertisement

Shenmue III—is not the game it should have or could have been, but it’s still worth playing if you’re interested in avenging Ryo Hazuki’s family and recovering the Phoenix Mirror. To be honest, $60 was a bit much to ask for this at launch, but the game is sitting at a cool $20 at Amazon, so go ahead and throw one into the cart if Ghost of Tsushima somehow failed to command all your attention.

Advertisement

Buy One, Get One 50% Off BOGO50 Gif : Speks

Advertisement

So you’re stressed out by all the chaos in the world right now. What a coincidence, me too! How you manage that stress is up to you. You could go to the gym—ok, maybe not. Try a walk in the park ... surrounded by hundreds of people that had the same idea. On second thought, how’s a discount on Speks sound? For a limited time, when you buy a set of Speks in any color or size, you’ll get a second 50% off using the promo code BOGO50. If that sounds like it might help you fidget through an uncertain future, start mashing, smashing, and building today for a fraction of the price—the rest is on us!



Advertisement

Travel Fusion Tamperproof Backpack Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

You may not be getting ready to travel yet, but when it’s time to get going again, do you really want to be spending a bunch of money on luggage and things you could have gotten now? So, maybe it’s time to pick up this tamperproof backpack from SideDeal and start preparing for your next trip.



How to Book a Flight Never booked a flight before? Look, we’ve been there. Maybe someone else has always done it for… Read more

Advertisement

This backpack makes it hard to get into if you’re not the owner of said backpack, making your stuff safe if you don’t happen to have a hawk eye on your luggage every second of the trip (still, don’t leave your stuff completely unattended). The backpack offers a place to thread your USB wire through too, so you can charge your device without opening your backpack up.

This deal is only available until the end of the day, so grab one before they sell out!

Advertisement

TACKLIFE Precision Screwdriver with Exchangeable Bits 50S8AW5X Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Does it seem like you never have the right screwdriver for the job? You Philips screwdriver has suddenly gone missing, or you left it all the way in the shed? Make these frustrations a thing in the past with Tacklife’s screwdriver with interchangeable bits. It has all the bits you’ll need for any type of screw, and then some! If you use the code 50S8AW5X at checkout, you can get this helpful tool for an incredibly low $6. What are you waiting for? Everyone can use one of these!



Advertisement

Ninja NJ600CO Professional Blender Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Looking to get a Ninja blender, but the price is too much of a barrier? Well today only, at Woot, you can get the NJ600CO Professional Blender for just $50! That’s one hell of a steal. It is refurbished, but in my eyes, refurbished just means “previously well-loved”, and who doesn’t want a product that’s been loved before?



Advertisement

What makes this blender so special? Well, it has TOTAL CRUSHING TECHNOLOGY, which sounds metal as all hell. It can crush ice, veggies, and fruit easily, and that’s super nice. The jar part is dishwasher safe too, which is good news for a lazy person like me.

If you’re interested, you better hurry, though—this deal only last until the end of the day, or when they sell out. Grab one before it’s too late!

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s a lot of levels here to unpack with the concept of Star Wars Nerds Rope. I’ve seen this limited edition pack out on the interwebs for as much as $33 on some sites, so if you’re an enthusiast for a galaxy far far away this deal is for you. Grab sixteen vaguely lightsaber-esque Nerds ropes for just $18.



In true Star Wars fashion, both the light and dark sides are represented. The blue raspberry being for the rebels and the sweet cherry representing the Empire. The Nerds Rope itself also represents that duality in being both crunchy and chewy, sweet yet tangy. These are great for sharing will fellow rebels or your favorite Sith Lord.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

Marshall Uxbridge Smart Speaker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s no secret I love Marshall. Every product I’ve had from them I’ve fallen in love with and I’ve had many. The Uxbridge Smart Speaker is no different. Take $20 off of today at Best Buy.



I’ve had to pleasure of playing with this one for the last week and it’s now my go-to smart speaker. What I really like is through the Marshall app I can control how everything sounds with the fine-tuning feature. You can also do this with the rocker buttons on the top panel which is absolutely sleek and aesthetically gorgeous. But Marshall is known for really chic and cool looking speakers, the design is important to them and it shows. I’ve put it in my kitchen and both my roommate and I use it and all it’s Amazon Alexa features, especially while cooking. Alexa can even hear us in the dining room so the far-field microphone really does the job. It did take me a little bit of time to get it to connect properly but I’m not sure if it was my WiFi or just me having ‘user error,’ but once I was locked in it’s been perfect. I’ve got the white option and it comes in black as well. Both are on sale.

Advertisement

This item ships for free.

Advertisement

Naipo Shiatsu Massage Pillow with Heat R8675NMX + clip coupon Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

By now, you probably could use a really deep tissue massage. Most massagers can take care of sore muscles on the surface, but deep tissue massages can work out nasty muscle knots that have been troublesome for a while. These are best done by a massage therapist (as all massages are), but in the year 2020, you may not be be to going to a massage parlor, or don’t have the funds on hand to do so. That’s where Naipo’s massage pillow comes to save the day.



Advertisement

This Shiatsu massage pillow focuses in on the pressure points with its massage balls and heat. Because of its shape, it’s easily to use on multiple points of the body, like the neck, back, calves, and more. Also, since it’s a pillow, you can lay down on it and let the massager REALLY knead into some trouble spots. Just be careful, as the balls make it so that’s a lot of pressure. Always know your limits and expect to be sore for a couple days after any deep tissue massage.

If you use the code R8675NMX at checkout and clip the coupon on the page, you’ll get this pillow for only $22. It’s a great deal, so if you’re sore and your muscles can use a good kneading, don’t sleep on this deal! Or on the pillow. The pillow’s not made for sleeping.

Advertisement

10% off Blue Light Glasses Image : GlassesUSA

Advertisement

Chances are, you’ve probably been spending more time in front of a screen lately. If your days are anything like mine, they probably look like this: spending eight hours in front of your work computer, logging off to doomscroll on Twitter for a bit, and then sinking into the couch and watching a few episodes of something on Netflix. That’s a lot of screens!



Sure, it’s fun to like a few funny tweets and get a few laughs out of The Good Place, but at some point, eye fatigue is going to kick in. Blue light glasses, which filter out some of the rays that bug your eyes, can help, and you can get 10% off a pair of glasses at GlassesUSA right now. There’s lots of frames to choose from, too. The Westons, Ray-Bans, and Muse M’s all look pretty sleek. That said, I’m not a style expert, and I don’t know what’ll look good on your face, so take a look around and see what might be a good fit for you. Once you’ve found a good pair, just use the code BLUEASE10 to get your discount, and you’ll be seeing clearly in no time.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Blue Light Glasses

Need to add in an extra pair for a family member or loved one? GlassesUSA is also offering a BOGO sale on select frames (excluding premium frames, sale items, and contact lenses). Use the code BOGOFREE at checkout to cash in on the deal. Even if you don’t have someone else in need, an extra pair might come in handy in case a pup (or kiddo) gets hold of your specs and mangles them up, or something—not that I’m speaking from experience or anything.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Long before clean beauty became a common term in our lifestyle vernacular bareMinerals were pioneers in the space. Since 1995 all their products have been 100% clean and cruelty-free. Starting today treat yourself to these clean and conscientious darlings by taking an extra 30% off already discounted items. Just use the code SALETIME at check out.



All your favorite lipsticks, foundations, blushes, and highlighters are here for almost nothing. There are some very nice sets that are incredibly affordable now. The Treat Yourself Kit is a three-piece set with a lip lacquer, moisturizer, and the best selling SkinLongevity serum is just $17. The beautiful fourteen pan Mesa Gen Nude eyeshadow palette will be $28 with the discount. Grab a full size and two travel size jars of the fan-favorite hydrating and purifying clay masks also just $17. Sets are already starting to sell out so make your purchases soon. And this is a great time to give this ethical brand a try if you’ve ever been curious.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $50 and sale runs until July 26.

Clear the Rack Sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Nordstrom Rack is back at it with the deals. Today, they’re clearing their clearance section, which is filled with home goods, accessories, and apparel—all of which are up to 70% off, plus free shipping on orders over $100. I already did the hard work and lined up eight great deals you should definitely be aware of. Remember, Clear the Rack means you can take an extra 25% off clearance items until July 26.



Advertisement

Reusable Cotton Masks (Set of 2) Image : Frank and Oak

Advertisement

Believe it or not, we’re still in the midst of a pandemic, which means you should be wearing a mask every time you leave the house, no exceptions. That said, I totally understand the skepticism from a fashion perspective. The standard cloth masks, though essential for flattening the curve and saving lives assuming they’re all you have to work with, are undoubtedly an eyesore.



Frank and Oak, a budding Montreal-based apparel company focused on sustainability have introduced their own line of 100% cotton face masks to put your concerns over appearance to rest. Available in five colorways including navy blue, you can mix and match your choice of two reusable masks as you see fit. The reversible, non-medical face masks feature adjustable ear straps designed to maximize comfort, a twist tie nose bridge for a tailored fit, and a built-in pouch in case you wish to append a filter.

Advertisement

While the masks themselves cost $24 for a pack of two, shipping at Frank and Oak is free only on orders that exceed $49, so you may need to splurge on three to subtract the delivery fees at checkout. In fact, due to manufacturing shortages, the site listing advises against purchasing more than three sets. Considering how hard it is to find washable face masks as good looking as these, much less any in stock, I’d jump on this offer while supplies last.

Advertisement

Need something new to watch? Who doesn’t love a good Tarantino movies? (Author’s note: This is not an invitation to tell me how much you hate Tarantino.) Amazon has 50% off select action titles, and ones of those titles is The Hateful Eight. It’s just $8 for the Blu-Ray, which is just $1 per... hate... or something. If you prefer a digital copy, it’s only $6 on Amazon Video. Ironically, the DVD only copy is more expensive, and the Blu-Ray comes with a DVD, so you might as well get this copy!



There’s no telling how long this particular Gold Box deal will last, so grab it before it’s too late!

Advertisement

Viz RWBY Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Look, I wish I knew about RWBY to convince you to buy these volumes of the official manga, which are on sale for $7 a piece a ComiXology this weekend. But the fact of the matter is, if you stopped scrolling long enough to read this, I don’t need to explain to you what this popular series is. The Manga Anthology are short stories involving the lead ladies, which leads me to believe that it isn’t directly related to the main story, and what’s not to love about more of, uh... checks notes students learning to fight and protect the world from evil? Yeah, that.



Hurry though, you can only grab these at the sale price until the end of Sunday!

Buy 2 Blu-Ray Movies, Get 1 Free Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

At Anazon, you can save big on Blu-Rays for some of the most popular movies with a big buy two, get one free sale.



They’re already cheap enough ranging in price from $5 to $15, and you’ll find blockbuster favorites like Pacific Rim Uprising, The Fate of the Furious, Inglorious Bastards, and Jurassic World on tap, plus a handful of other interesting titles. Peruse the full selection right here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Death Note: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you haven’t watched Death Note yet, drop everything and take care of that RIGHT NOW. If you’ve already seen it, well, you should probably do the same regardless. One of the best anime ever, Amazon is selling the complete Death Note series on Blu-Ray for $15.



Granted, Death Note is a bit on the shorter side with just 37 episodes, but those are 37 mind-twisting, mood-altering masterpieces with no filler in sight. For the uninitiated, it’s about this super smart guy who happens upon a notebook with the power to make anyone do anything, so long as you know their names. The main character—Light Yagami—uses it to fight crime, but you’ll question your own morals when his once-noble cause begins teetering nefarious lines and drawing interest from an equally-learned adversary.

Advertisement

You could check out the Netflix movie when you’re finished, but you may want to vomit by the end of it. You’ve been warned, and I’m not liable.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 3/9/2020 and updated with new information on 7/24/2020.

Two for $30 on Select 4K Blu-Rays Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With theaters still closed we’ve been binged Netflix and putting Disney + in overdrive. But since we are spending more quality time with each other and our streaming services why not give your bandwidth a rest for the night. Best Buy is offering two 4K Blu-Rays for $30.



This is a select collection but there’s are a ton of great options for double features. Make it an all DC Universe night with either Aquaman, Shazam!, Birds of Prey, or Joker. Or perhaps a night of mythical beasts is in order with Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Detective Pikachu. Maybe you’re a horror buff and a spooky evening with Steven King is what you had in mind with It: Chapter Two and Doctor Sleep. Assemble the snacks, grab the blankets, power up the DVD player, and prepare for a night of wholesome cozy fun.

Advertisement

There’s free shipping on this deal.

Advertisement

Ready Player Two: A Novel Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

It’s impossible to talk about Ready Player One, the book or the Spielberg-adapted film without acknowledging the polarity of its content. The sci-fi novel debuted in 2011 is set 43 years later, in a world devastated by climate change and economic collapse. However, rather than touching on these very real issues, Ready Player One instead tells a virtual reality escapism story, wherein a teen boy named Wade Watts has to hunt down “eggs” by understanding pop culture references from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Love it or hate it, the sequel is on sale for $18 on Amazon and releases November 24, 2020.



Advertisement

Advertisement



TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Womanizer Liberty Vibrator Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement



If you’re a sucker for clit stimulation in your vibrators, I’d suggest the Womanizer Liberty. Only $99 at Bellesa Boutique, it creates a clit-sucking sensation to get you to orgasm as many times as you’d like. There’s not too much to say except if you wanna get off, you should invest in this cute little sex toy. Grab it before it’s gone!

Weighted Blanket with Sleeves Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The benefits of weighted blankets are numerous and well documented. They’ve been known to lessen anxiety, give a sense of calm, and provide comfort. It’s based on the concept of deep pressure touch (DPT), a type of therapy that uses hands-on pressure to relieve stress. Now image all that but with sleeves. This Snuggle Me weighted blanket has that and is now just $25.



Acting like a Snuggie the weight is evenly distributed and actually makes it feel as if you are being hugged. And honestly, when I’m having a bad day for feel dog I just want a hug. This one will fit most small to medium build adults and the high-density glass beads are lead-free, so less for you to worry about. If it gets a stain don’t stress, just spot clean it with soap and water and let it dry out in the air.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Vivaspa Shiatsu Foot Massager Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re back to work and don’t have the luxury of sitting in a chair all day (which isn’t actually a luxury past a certain point, but, you know), take a look at this shiatsu foot massager by Vivaspa. It’s only $79 at SideDeal today and features a 360-degree heating element with air compression and kneading nodes to snuggle and cuddle your aching dogs the best it can.



This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 6/17/2020 and updated with new information on 7/22/2020.

Advertisement

Get up to 50% off Select Items SNOW Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

It’s not been a spectacular year for anyone so maybe bringing a little holiday cheer into the summer is needed. Ella Paradis’ Christmas in July sale is just that. Today get up to 50% off over seven hundred products with the code SNOW.



If you’re a rewards member, you’ll also get 30 extra bonus points on a curated selection of LELO products. This beautiful Zodiac box would make a great gift for a pal’s birthday and is just $38 with the discount. They do say 65% of women receive their first toy from a female friend. Just saying. Grab my favorite Aqua lube for $10 less in the sale. And if you’re looking for a value to power vibrator I’d like to suggest the Sassy from BMS which will be $55. With these prices, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself, a friend, or a significant other because who doesn’t love presents no matter the time of year.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders.

Free Satisfyer Pro 2 SATISFY Photo : Bellesa

Advertisement

The Satisfyer Pro 2 is currently my number one. This is an amazing deal for such a proven and phenomenal product. It won’t be hard to get to that $79 minimum at Bellesa considering how many of their items are worthy of your attention. Just use the code SATISFY at check out to grab the best vibrator I’ve ever had for free, with the purchase of anything $20 or higher.



Advertisement

I’d also like to recommend the Aqua Sensitive Water-Based Lubricant if you need a great pairing with whatever you choose. But I guarantee you’ll be sublimely ::wink:: satisfied with anything you pick from my favorite toy company.

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

Mystery Ranch Mission Rover Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

While it’s still unsafe to travel to populated areas in the U.S. due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, if you’re looking for a cheap getaway to clear your head, I highly recommend taking a hiking trip within your own state for the day. And whether you pack heavy or light, the Mission Rover from Mystery Ranch will help you come prepared with all the gear you’ll need to survive the summer heat out on the trails. Now 30% off at Huckberry, this 43-liter bag is TSA-approved and features discrete compartments to separate your clothes from your toiletries and stow away your laptop in the included 15" sleeve.

Dog Cooling Vest & Harness Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This three-layer cooling fabric vest is just the answer to prevent a hog dog as our days hit the triple digits. Just dip it in water, wring it out, and the evaporation cools the pupper down. Take 42% off on this UV protective cooling vest today.



Not only does this protect against heat but sunburns too. Yes, your dog can get sunburned. The vest doubles as a harness so it’s comfy for them and makes walks easier for you. Both colors reflect the sun and have the 3M strips for better visibility to others. All the sizes are around $30 - $40 but only the small size has been marked down this low. So if you have a small to itty bitty good boy these will do splendidly. The vests are figured by chest size not weight so you might need to break out the measuring tape. My Jack Russell has that big characteristic barrel chest so he’s probably a bigger size than I’d think. This is an excellent item to keep in your pet’s summer closet if they go on warm walks.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

Advertisement

Coleman Stand Up Charcoal Grill Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Summer means cookouts for most people, or at least it did. As we navigate what’s proper and what we are comfortable with the summer BBQ has taken a new shape. If you’re lucky enough to have a backyard maybe you’ve had a few friends correctly social distancing over for hamburgers and hangouts. Whether you’re staying in place during the dog days or headed out into the wild this easy to travel grill station will perk up any pleasant picnic for just $79.



Although the legs are durable and steel you can set this delightful grill station from Coleman up pretty much anywhere. The side handles ensure smooth transport too. It’s easy to fill with coal and shouldn’t be too hard to get that fire going with just a match. The grill surface is designed for an even heat that you can control. It’s also built for easy clean up with the removable charcoal tray so no extra mess when bringing this thing back home. It’s also rustproof so if it’s left outside it’ll still be good as new no matter how many times you use it this summer season.



Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Bose Soundlink Bluetooth Speaker Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Nothing beats the backdrop of your favorite tunes while you blitz through your work or chores. Usually, a slick pair of headphones would be the way to go, but if you’ve got the place to yourself, or really need to drown out the construction right outside, a bluetooth speaker couldn’t hurt.

Right now, Bose’s Soundlink Bluetooth Speaker is down to $99 on Amazon, saving you $30. It also comes in a bunch of neat colors, so you can add some pop to your home office. You can even pick up a couple and pair them together for stereo sound. It’s also waterproof, so it’s good for a session or two of shower karaoke.



Advertisement

If you own newer smartphones like the LG G8 and LG V50 with 15W wireless charging speeds, you’ll need a new charger to take advantage. AUKEY’s 15W charger has a zinc alloy base with ambient lighting to set the mood on any desk, and today, you can save 54% when using promo code K8T7BLJE. Your total at checkout drops to $18.



Advertisement

Unfortunately, you’ll only get 15W charging if your phone supports it, but the charger will deliver whichever the max speed is on your phone of choice, including up to 10W for newer Samsung smartphones, 7.5W for iPhones, and 5W for all other devices, like AirPods and such.

Anker PowerWave Stand (Black) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Anker PowerWave Stand (Black) | $13 | Amazon



I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore. The Anker PowerWave charging stand (in black) is $13, no code necessary.

Advertisement

You can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab it before it is gone!

