Saturday's Best Deals: Tacklife Auto Jump Starters & Tire Inflators, Kasa Smart Home Products, Hask Hair Mask Packs, Rowing Machines, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A sale on Tacklife auto products and nourishing skin and hair masks lead Saturday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Promoted Deal: Unicorn Jerky CBD Candy | $19 | Sunday Scaries | Promo Code CHILLOUT

I’ve been taking Sunday Scaries CBD on the reg for several months now, and I have to say, of all their offerings, Unicorn Jerky is my favorite. On top of putting a smile on my face every time I see the packaging, it tastes pretty great and doesn’t take long to get the chill vibes flowing. Flavor-wise, it reminds me of Sour Punch Straws, only without the sour, if that makes sense. Sugary and sweet without overwhelming your palette, Unicorn Jerky is the way to go if you prefer your cannabinoids delicious. The only downside is you’ll want to eat more than one. For a limited time only, try it out for yourself at a 30% discount on us, using the promo code CHILLOUT.

In addition to stimulating your tastebuds, you can’t talk about Sunday Scaries’ Unicorn Jerky without mentioning its contributions to The Trevor Project, a non-profit committed to crisis intervention and suicide prevention for at-risk LGBTQ youth. As a bisexual person myself, this is one charity organization I can get behind. For pack of the bright and colorful full spectrum CBD-infused edible you buy, Sunday Scaries donates a dollar to the cause. While that might not sound like much, a little bit goes a long way, especially with savings this deep.

Advertisement

Chow down, relax, and feel good doing it while supplies last.

G/O Media may get a commission Unicorn Jerky CBD Candy Buy for $19 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code CHILLOUT

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you want to change the way a room looks drastically with one shift, painting it in a fresh new color is always an option. But I mean... that takes some work.



You know what’s quicker? You can cast your room in a whole new hue with a multicolor bulb. These smart bulbs can shift to the color of your choice to fit any mood. And what’s more? You can even change the color setting with your voice! What’s easier than that??

Advertisement

If you pair it with this 2-pack of Kasa smart plugs, you can get 15% off of both! That brings each item down to just $14 once you go to checkout (the discount won’t show up in your cart).

Advertisement

With a smart plug, you can turn devices plugged in on or off with your voice. So, you never have to get out of bed again to go turn that light off if you don’t want to!

Advertisement

Mpow M30 Earbuds V9BD6RFW Image : Sheiah Villari

Advertisement

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real treat from the company is their M30 Earbuds. They’re just $20 when you clip the coupon and use the code V9BD6RFW. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. This code expires Sunday, and it only works on the black color.

$20 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go, these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling, so ideal for travel, and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power in them. Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof, so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user, you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that, it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

Advertisement

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

Advertisement

Aukey XXL Mouse Pad Image : Aukey

Advertisement

Let’s not get all fancy here. A simple deal deserves a simple write-up. You can grab Aukey’s XXL gaming mouse pad for $20, which is 50% off. It’s a big mouse pad. Big enough to hold both your keyboard and mouse. We’re talking 35.4x15.75. It’s non-slip. It’s spill-resistant. It’s got stitched edges. My favorites product detail: “No big logo or graphic across the pad to distract you during intensive gaming sessions.” It is true that I frequently am distracted by the big logo on my mouse pad when playing video games. I would say it is the #1 thing that has stopped me from being a pro gamer. If you need a mouse pad, it’s a big mouse pad. Let’s not overcomplicate things.

Advertisement

AUKEY KM-G12 RGB Mechanical Keyboard GFP66GNY Image : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Hello, gamers. For a short time, you can grab an AUKEY KM-G12 RGB Mechanical Keyboard for a low $39 with the code LML7QYBY. It’s 30% off the original list price of $55, so you’ll be saving a couple of bucks. One of our former writers, Elizabeth Henges, describes the keyboard below:

The KM-G12 keyboard itself feels like an absolute tank, too. I feel like it’d last for years and quite a few bad accidents before finally giving out. But it’s important to note that also like a tank, Aukey’s KM-G12 is LOUD. People joke about how loud mechanical keyboards are, but the secret is in the switches. My normal, non-Aukey keyboard uses Cherry MX Brown switches, which are known for being the quietest of the tactile bunch. This one here uses Aukey’s proprietary Blue switches, best compared to Cherry’s MX Blues which are both revered and reviled for their “audible click,” depending on who you ask. And yes, it’s quite audible indeed. I used the Aukey keyboard for three days throughout my normal workflow (which, of course, involved a lot of typing), and I got used to the loud clicking faster than I thought I would. Discord’s new Noise Suppression mode also managed to cut the clicking out when I was speaking to people on voice chat, which is also good. So, provided you aren’t annoying a roommate or loved one by typing loudly five feet away from them, it’s not too bad.

Advertisement

Nothing else to say, really! Grab it before it’s gone!

Advertisement

Save Up to 35% on Osmo Learning Kits Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

It can be very difficult to minimize screen time for kids right now, so why not try to maximize the educational value of some of that time? That’s where Osmo’s tablet-based learning kits come in handy, with interactive experiences that blend physical elements with digital play and deliver both fun and learning at the same time.

The Osmo Genius Starter Kit, for example, uses little puzzle pieces and number and letter tiles that let kits problem-solve their way through games, while the Creative Starter Kit includes a white board and drawing challenges. Osmo makes kits for the iPad and Amazon’s Fire Tablets, and right now Amazon has a handful of kits for both on sale for up to 35% off the list price apiece.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save $40 off any color of the 64GB edition. Looking for even more storage? You’ll get bigger savings on the 256GB edition, which is as much as $70 off in certain colors right now. Luckily, the color options that aren’t $679 right now only cost a dollar more, so there’s plenty of savings to go around.

All indications are that the new iPad Air is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500) or smooth (120Hz vs 60Hz).

Advertisement

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too. Apple’s Magic Keyboard attachment is also $100 off at Amazon right now, in case you want to add physical keys and a trackpad to create a true laptop-like experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of March.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

Advertisement

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grab a friend! It Takes Two is out and it’s an excellent co-op experience. The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight is a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that all sounds appealing, you can grab the PC or Xbox version of the game for $36 at Newegg. Enter the code EMCETSX24 at checkout and you’ll get a digital code for the game. Redeem the PC version on Origin and the Xbox version on Xbox One or Series X/S. The game does not come with a friend, so you will need to find that yourself.

G/O Media may get a commission It Takes Two (Xbox) Buy for $36 at Newegg Use the promo code EMCETSX24

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission It Takes Two (PC) Buy for $36 at Eneba Use the promo code EMCETSX24

Monster Hunter Rise + Steelbook Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Happy Monster Hunter Rise release day, monster hunters. The latest game in the franchise about destroying gigantic beasts is now out for Nintendo Switch and the reviews are glowing. Critics just love chopping these big boys into bits and turning them into hats. Who doesn’t? If you’ve yet to pick up a copy, here’s a little tip. You get a free Steelbook case when you buy the game at Best Buy. This is certainly a Switch game worth nabbing, so you might as well get a little bonus for your troubles. Who doesn’t like a shiny case? Happy hunting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hey watch out! The fuzz are on their way and you’ve gotta get out of here fast! They found out about this sick deal and they want to shut it down. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is $20 at Amazon and the don’t want anyone to know about it. It’s a classic racing game where you evade the cops in a fast car. They don’t want you getting any ideas. If you want to out speed these coppers, you can grab an Xbox One or PS4 copy before they get here and then nitro boost your Amazon cart down the highway. See ya later, suckers! Have fun doing whatever it is you do!

Advertisement

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (XBO) RONNIE Screenshot : Activision

Advertisement

Another year, another Call of Duty game. War truly does never change. This year’s installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is currently on sale at Eneba. You can grab the Xbox One version for $45 when you enter the code RONNIE at checkout. Here’s a quick PSA: you won’t be able to upgrade the Xbox One version if you’re thinking of getting a Series X later. This version will be playable on your Series X, it just won’t get those next-gen upgrades. As long as that’s not a big deal, have at it.

Advertisement

20% off Select LEGO Star Wars Sets Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Here’s some exciting news for kids and cool adults alike: Best Buy currently has a sale on Star Wars LEGO sets. You can grab select sets 20% off and there’s plenty to browse through. The vehicle sets stand out the most here. You can grab a Sith TIE Fighter for $64, a Knights of Ren transport ship for $59, or Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor for $24. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, or whatever the equivalent of icebergs are in space. Asteroid? In my humble opinion, it’s a good time to build a LEGO set. Not a lot else going on right? Great excuse to put some blocks together and then say “zooooom” as you pretend to fly the finished product around your house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Xbox Capcom Sale Screenshot : Capcom

Advertisement

Recently, I was talking to some friends about Capcom. Without thinking, I implied that the company really just made Resident Evil games at this point. Then I stopped and thought about that statement for more than two seconds and thought “What am I talking about?” Capcom is thriving right now with a diverse array of excellent franchises. You can see that on full display in this publisher sale over at Newegg where you can get Xbox copies of recent Capcom hits on sale. Naturally, a bunch of Resident Evil games are discounted including Resident Evil 3 for $18. But there’s much more! The fantastic Devil May Cry V is $18. Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite is $9 and it works on both console and Windows PC. Browse though the sale to get a small taste of what Capcom is up to these days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LG 27" UltraGear Monitor w/ Xbox Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

‘Tis the season to upgrade your home gaming setup. With tech deals going left and right, you’ll find no shortage of options when it comes to things like monitors. Here’s another one to add on to your list of possible purchases. The 27" LG UltraGear gaming monitor is on sale at BuyDig. You can get the monitor and an Xbox controller for $347, which is a wild deal.

To make this work, you’ll need to add both the monitor and an Xbox controller to your cart. Red, white, take your pick. For some reason, the monitor itself is only $3 off on its own. But as soon as you add the controller, the price drops and you get both for $347. This monitor usually drops to around that price, so the extra controller is certainly a perk.

Advertisement

Here’s a quick rundown of what you’re getting with this: a 2560 x 1440 display, 144Hz refresh rate, 1 ms of response time, and G-Sync technology to help cut down on screen tear. For gamers who don’t care too much about pushing their games to the ends of the Earth with ungodly resolutions ad refresh rates, the UltraGear is a great balance of the two, making for a solid gaming option.

Advertisement

Buy 1, Get 1 40% Off LEGO Mario Sets Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Admit it: you want the LEGO Mario toys. We don’t have to play pretend here. It’s just you and me, dear reader. We can drop our cynicism for this briefest of moments and get real with one another. When I first saw the Mario LEGO sets, I was like “pffft whatever.” But in my heart of hearts, these bring me joy and I secretly want them. I lover both Mario and LEGO and this is a delightful, creative combination. So here’s a little secret for you: there’s a buy 1, get 1 40% off LEGO Mario sets sale happening at Target right now. It’s the perfect way to grab the starter kit and an expansion to get started on your new obsession. I won’t tell anyone. Okay, now we can get back to being mad online gamers.



ha ha mario is for babies

Advertisement

Advertisement

NEWBEA Stretch Lids (18-Pack) Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Want to save those leftovers in a snap? Grab an 18-pack of these NEWBEA stretch lids for just $12 right now at Amazon.



These stretchy silicone covers can be fit snug directly over bowls, cups, and other containers so you can keep your food and drinks fresh.

Advertisement

They are BPA-free, and both microwave and dishwasher safe! To get a great deal, be sure and add coupon code 50ZSHG6U at checkout.

Advertisement

There are certain items that can bring you peace of mind on the road— and lucky for you there are some great deals on some of these essential items that can help you feel prepared in a Tacklife Gold Box sale on Amazon today.



Of course, you know a car jump starter is the kind of thing that increases infinitely in value as soon as you need it. Maybe the best deal of the limited-time sale today is the TACKLIFE T8 Pro 1200A Peak Car Jump Starter for 51% off, bringing it down to $54. Snag it in the color of your choice below— I’m partial to the teal one, myself.

Advertisement

It’s important to keep your tires inflated, and if you like to be prepared there are multiple portable air compressors on sale today. This TACKLIFE M2 12V DC digital auto tire inflator can make this more frequent obligation happen more conveniently (and sanitarily) than using a gas station’s air pump. It can be yours for just $30 today! There are some other color options for the same price— so check them out below!

As I said, all of these TackLife deals are good for today only, so get them while you can!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in November 2020 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 3/27/2021.

Keurig Single Serve Coffee & Latte Maker Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

That daily latte habit can be hard to break if you’re a caffeine lover— and it’s even harder on your wallet. Why not do your part to cut down on the use of disposable paper cups and save the extra $5 by making your own lattes, cappuccinos, and plain old coffees with this Keurig Special Edition single-serve coffee maker ? It’s just $190 at Bed Bath & Beyond right now, and it’s the same discounted price at Amazon as well, a $30 reduction.



Advertisement

This special coffee maker includes a frother cup, so you can make all those special drinks that need frothed milk. You also might just want to pair your purchase with some reusable coffee pods, so you can cut down on the use of wasteful K-cups.

Advertisement

Sure, $190 is still a decent chunk of money, but when you calculate how many lattes, cappuccinos, and other drinks you’ll make at home, it really pays for itself in a matter of weeks.

Advertisement

Grab it while you can for this price!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 12/12/20 and was updated with new information on 3/27/21.

Advertisement

Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Bath Towels VIP Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This Macy’s sale is so good you need to start overhauling old ratty towels and spruce up your bathroom for spring. Sunham’s soft spun cotton bath towels are just $6 when you use promo code VIP at checkout.

They come in eight colors, so you’re sure to find the right hues to blend with your bathroom decor. Each towel is made of cozy machine washable cotton and is guaranteed to be ultra soft. The bath towels are a standard 27" x 52". Act fast because these will not last. This deal runs until Sunday.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $25.

Advertisement

TaoTronics Air Purifier Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Clean air is such an important thing now more than ever. This is especially true in smaller spaces. Air purifiers are another in a long list of things we didn’t know we needed until the occasion arose. With bars and restaurants snatching them up more people turned to bring them into their own homes too. I have one can tell it makes a huge difference. Right now save $20 on this one from TaoTronics.

Air purifiers can help with a myriad of issues like pollen, dust, and especially pet dander. I live with two very furry dogs and the change in the living room has been substantial. The air seems much crisper. This TaoTronics purifier has three speeds and is whisper quiet. You’ll hardly know it’s there. The 3-stage H13 true HEPA filter is easy to clean and is washable. It has five layers and traps up to 99.97% of particles that are floating about in the air. You’ll get real-time updates on the quality of the air in whatever room you have it in. This helps you better understand what setting you’ll need. It’ll also tell you when the filter needs to be changed so no guessing there also. But you should be replacing filters between three and six months. This is a simple solution to a very common problem. Your family and lungs will thank you for your purchase.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

Save 40% on Wag Dog Food Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Like a great many other products, Amazon has gotten into the business of making and selling its own dog food called Wag. It’s well-reviewed by customers and nutritional analysis suggests that it’s well balanced for health, with a lean protein as the first ingredient and no major red flags throughout the rest of the list.



If your dog already digs Wag or you’re looking to trial a new dog food, you can save 40% right now on an array of varieties and sizes, as well as Wag’s probiotic chews. Compare it to what you’re feeding your pup right now: it might be cheaper and/or healthier, and you can do a Subscribe & Save order to have it delivered regularly with an added discount.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

2-Pack: SensorPEDIC Fiber Pillows Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

There are several reasons why someone might not be getting the best sleep they can. The easiest culprit to point the finger at and the easiest one to fix is pillows. A good pillow can be the actual foundation of how to build a proper and quality night of snoozing. MorningSave has two SensorPEDIC Fiber Pillows for just $29 to help with that.

These pillows are constructed from quilted nylon and are made with cool breathable material on one side for those who tend to run a little hot in slumber. The other side is all hypoallergenic fleece to keep you toasty in the colder months. Both pillow options have plush fiberfill inside that provides comfort all night long. These are ideal for all types of sleep positions. These pillows are exclusively priced and sold out the last time they went on sale.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Aukey DRS1 4K Dash Cam KINJADRS1 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Sometimes, those police reports don’t tell the real story. When it comes time to fight your road tickets and arrests, you’ll wish you had a dashcam. There’s no reason not to add one to your car, especially with the nimble 4K dashcam by Aukey, featuring 4K recordings that will automatically save clips of auto accidents over WiFi.

It’s small enough to fit behind your rearview mirror, or anywhere else in your car, though, with a 170-degree wide-angle IMX415 Sony sensor, you should cover enough ground with even just one of these things. Did I mention it’s only $96? But only if you use coupon code KINJADRS1.

Advertisement

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a Eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs solid suction power for just $170 right now, which is $80 off the listing price.

Advertisement

Simmons Beautyrest Mattresses SIMMONS Image : BuyDig

Advertisement

I seem to love mattress deals, but so will you. For a short time, you can get a hold of a Simmons Beautyrest Mattress from BuyDig for 65% off the list price with the promo code SIMMONS. The prices go up as the mattress gets bigger, so you’ll pay $290 for a Twin, $350 for a Full, $400 for Queen, and $500 for a King-sized bed.

The mattresses themselves are made of a special hybrid, specifically coil and memory foam, so you can feel firm and supported while also getting the benefits of a bed that intimately knows and understand your body. Sounds sexy. It also comes in a box you simply roll onto a bed frame, making installation easy as pie. Sounds like a decent hump day deal, doesn’t it?

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission 65% off Simmons Beautyrest King Mattress $500 at BuyDig Use the promo code SIMMONS

G/O Media may get a commission 65% OFF Simmons Beautyrest Queen Mattress $400 at BuyDig Use the promo code SIMMONS

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission 65% off Simmons Beautyrest Full Mattress $350 at BuyDIg Use the promo code SIMMONS

G/O Media may get a commission 65% off Simmons Beautyrest Twin Mattress $290 at BuyDig Use the promo code SIMMONS

Advertisement

Riarmo Galaxy Star Projector With Speaker Image : Riarmo

Advertisement

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the Riarmo Star Projector is marked down to just $32 at Amazon today, a savings of 20% off the list price.

Advertisement

This start projector has a 4.6-star review average from 4,500+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It comes with two physical remotes, in case you lose one, plus you can use voice commands. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When it comes to vacuums, you want something that can suck up debris well. When it comes to vacuum deals, you don’t want one that sucks. See what I did there? That’s a Tuesday pun for all the dads out there. Jokes aside, Samsung currently has a few of its Jet vacuums on sale for those who need a powerful new cleaning device. The sale features a trio of cordless stick vacuums that vary in price and features. The most inexpensive option is the lightweight Jet 70 for $349. Then we move up to the Jet 75, which features a long lasting battery for $399. Finally, there’s the $599 Jet 90, which comes with a dual charging station that can charge two batteries at a time. Whatever you choose, all three of these will get the job done. They suck and that’s a good thing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 Rowing Machine Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Pricey gym memberships should be a thing of the past. I mean, right now, it’s not safe to be in enclosed spaces with heavy-breathing strangers anyway. And 2021? We’re all about doing what we can from home to help fight this virus.



Why not get a full-body workout with a fantastic price on a rowing machine?

The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 rowing machine is down to $89 right now. It can handle up to 220 lbs. and it has 12 adjustable resistance levels so you can control the challenge.

Advertisement

Another limited-time deal on Amazon is this Kucate rowing machine for just $80. This one can handle up to 265 lbs. Don’t miss out! Amazon is mum on how long both of these great prices will last.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s been a long week. You deserve to treat yourself to some much-needed relaxation time. So why not multi-task and refresh your hair and skin while you rest up?



If you’ve ever tried these Hask single-use deep conditioning treatments, you know just how much hydration they can bring to your hair.

Advertisement

Grab a pack of 24 of these hair masks for just $15 right now over at MorningSave! This is a 75% savings, as you can probably tell already if you’ve purchased these in store for $3-4 apiece!



Advertisement

If your skin is more in need of care than your hair, this Gratiae Ultrox Thermal mask is apparently $600 retail, but is down to just $29. I’m a little skeptical that anybody would ever buy a face mask for $600, though— so let’s not put too much stock in the “95% off” that MorningSave is boasting on this item.

What you can count on? Apparently, this is a self-heating mask, that gets warm once applied and has “a beautiful blend of minerals, clay, flora, oats, and essential oils that react and heat up to draw away dead skin cells, impurities, pore-clogging dirt, and excess sebum.”

Advertisement

So, if you’re looking to give your skin a refreshed, clean feeling while also enjoying some relaxing at-home spa time, this seems like it’s worth a try!

Advertisement

If you like the deals we post for MorningSave, Meh, and SideDeal, you should consider getting a monthly membership. For $5 a month, you get your orders shipped at no cost for the month at all of the member sites. Otherwise, shipping is $8.

20% off Storewide Image : Bellesa

Advertisement

Bellesa is such a wonderful company, always making sure we are doing our best. For a limited time, they want you to have the best too. Get 20% off your order no matter what you choose and celebrate a new season of self-care. The discount will be applied at checkout, so no code needed/

Bellesa has a ton of new merch, and it’s all included in the sale. Each of their sweatshirts is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up; they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose. “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. There are a few styles to pick from, plus they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

Advertisement

No, go undercover or under covers. If you need help picking something new, the Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

40-Pack: KN95 Masks Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask; it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or have you decided to start layering a KN95 under a cloth mask? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Whatever your reason, you can grab a 40-pack of KN95 masks over at SideDeal for just $18 right now.

These are industry-standard, which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something, but if you wear it correctly, it still drastically reduces the likelihood of doing so. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN95 mask isn’t made for clinical environments (not that you’re planning to perform surgery with these), but they will protect you and others in everyday environments against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So, thank you for doing your part!



Advertisement

These masks have the metal bridge for keeping your mask snug, and the masks are wrapped up in eight packets containing five masks each, so you can keep a pack in your car, at your door, in your garage, in your purse— wherever you might need to keep some on hand.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at Meh, Mediocritee, and MorningSave. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

Advertisement

Arealer Foot Massager Machine EZL9MOZE Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If your dogs are barking after long days and you need some sweet relief for your feet, consider grabbing this Arealer Foot Massager Machine while it’s on sale. It’s currently $45 off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code EZL9MOZE at checkout.

Built to help treat an array of foot ailments, the Arealer Foot Massager Machine uses shiatsu kneading action along with heating and air compression to work through your aches and pains and help you relax. It has separate heating controls for each foot and has a remote control for easy adjustments, plus it has removable and washable foot sleeves for simple cleaning. It sits at a 4.3-star review average with 2,400+ customer appraisals.

Advertisement

30% off Spring Sale SPRING30 Image : Bijoux Indiscrets

Advertisement

Our friends at Bijoux Indiscrets want you to jump into a new season with good vibes and good feelings. Self-care has been so important this last year, and they know it. To celebrate all the rebirth and renewal spring offers, they’re giving you 30% off all products that are Bijoux. Just use the code SPRING30 at check out. This sale runs until Sunday.

One of the best bundles from Bijoux is their Horoscope Pleasure Ritual box. I actually was gifted this for my birthday last year and can vouch. Aside from a beautiful gemstone necklace that corresponds to your zodiac sign, you get a clitoral balm that smells amazing and is inspired by whatever element you are. It’s a full experience. Tingling and titillating, it notches everything up. But the real winner is the finger vibe that’s become a travel favorite. You or your partner can use it easily. This bullet ring fits snuggly on the finger to give an extra boost to the zig-zags. There are ten vibe settings, and the silicone is very soft. It comes with batteries, so no worries. But if you need more, the LR44 type is pretty easy to find. You know what else is easy to find with this, your clit. Help a partner out! Everyone is a winner here.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Horoscope Pleasure Ritual Buy for $28 at Bijoux Indiscrets Use the promo code SPRING30

This box gives you a nice sample of what Bijoux does best. But everything under their umbrella is included in the sale. This means body jewelry, bondage gear, arousal gels, perfume, anything that is the company brand. Grab what you can before March 28.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $80.

Get up 30% off Select Spring Items Image : Tory Burch

Advertisement

Tory Burch’s huge spring sale is here! It’s time to celebrate a new season with some new styles. Walk into warm weather in stylish duds. Some of the company’s best-sellers are included in this deal: handbags, shoes, clothing, jewelry, and more. Here’s the skinny: spend $250-$499 and get 25% off or spend $500 and snag 30% off. This applies to all items labeled ‘Included in the Spring Event.’ But excluded products do count towards your total purchase amount. So if you see something you like, toss it in the cart anyway. This sale will run until March 28. No codes are needed.

Tory Burch’s Ella Quadrant Tote Bag is one of their top sellers and is as classy as they come. Everyone needs a nice staple bag, and this could be yours. Made of canvas and leather, this is the perfect bag for spring and summer. It’s even sizable enough to fit a 13" laptop. This is a classic Tory bag that you’ll save $107 on. It comes in the traditional Cuoio color.

Advertisement

Free shipping within the continental U.S. and it’s automatically applied during checkout.

Advertisement

OCA Low Top Canvas DOWNTOEARTH Image : Cariuma

Advertisement

Cariuma is a company definitely making waves in the sustainability space. They’re dedicated to fighting against wasteful practices that are rampant in the fashion industry. David and Fernando, the founders, wanted to bring all that to the sneaker game and to create thoughtfully made shoes with cool comfort. Good-looking kicks are consciously created with classic styles. The company has designed some spring hues that have classic casual written all over them.

They all run under $100. The low tops come in many shades, but green, yellow, and rose really give off that Spring has sprung vibe. These are sharp shoes, and you’ll turn heads for sure and take a step towards more eco-conscious shopping. I have a pair of Cariuma sneakers and love them. The color is striking, and I always get compliments when I wear them out. They are a bit heavier, but you’ll be just as stylish once you get used to them.

Advertisement

These will ship for free until March 29.

G/O Media may get a commission Rose Canvas OCA Low Buy for $79 at Cariuma Use the promo code DOWNTOEARTH

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Green Canvas OCA Low Buy for $79 at Cariuma Use the promo code DOWNTOEARTH

Naipo Massage Gun 4V66HE4U Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Whether you’re dealing with winter’s added aches and pains or added soreness as you tackle fitness resolutions, it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code 4V66HE4U at checkout, a total savings of $61. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 3,300+ reviews.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bouncing back from a long winter is hard enough in normal times, but with the pandemic on top of that, your kids are surely itching to (safely) get back into the world. Whether they’re two-wheel pros or still getting a hang of their balance, now might be a great time to surprise them with a brand new bike and enable all kinds of spring and summer adventures ahead.

Luckily, Ninebot is currently taking 24% off of its Segway kids bike at Amazon, knocking the price down to $212 in both blue and red. There’s no electric smarts here like a lot of other Segway products, but it has a cool and refined design with 18” shock-absorbing wheels and hand brakes. It’s ideal for kids aged 5-10 and has a fully-enclosed chain.

Advertisement