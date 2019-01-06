Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A great sale on your next Prime Pantry box, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies, and a discounted 12-in-1 arcade cabinet lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Anker just keeps on iterating on its true wireless earbuds, and now, you can get the new Soundcore Liberty Neos for an all-time low $42 (after clipping the $3 coupon), down from the usual $60-$65.



As Anker’s new budget true wireless buds, there aren’t too many bells and whistles here, save for the ability for both earbuds to operate independently (many true wireless earbuds have one bud pair to the other, rather than both pairing to your phone), and Bluetooth 5.0, which ensures a rock solid connection from a longer distance.

The earbuds should for 3.5 hours on a charge, and the charging case includes 12 hours worth of battery life too for longer sessions. That’s not as much as some of Anker’s more expensive models, but honestly, it’s enough for most situations.

If you somehow don’t already have access to smart apps on every TV in your home, today’s the day to fix that. Both the 1080p Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K are $10 off, and the Fire TV Cube (with built-in Alexa) is $40 off.



Even if you already have all the streaming dongles you could ever want, it’s also worth checking out the Fire TV Recast if you pull in local TV channels with an antenna, as it’s $40-$50 off, depending on the capacity. The Recast takes the stations your antenna pulls in, and then streams them to all of your devices over the internet, while also acting as a DVR.

Ultimate Ears has long made some of the best sounding and most durable (not to mention best looking) Bluetooth speakers, and their newest BOOM 3 is marked down to an all-time low $120 on Amazon right now.



TP-Link’s Archer series of routers offer some of the best value in the networking world, and you can upgrade to the advanced A9 model for just $70 today on Amazon after clipping the $10 coupon. Not bad for a 4+ star rated router with MIMO support and nearly 5,000 reviews.



The spiritual successor to the popular Anker SoundCore Sport, the SoundCore Icon Mini is a tiny speaker that’s designed with the outdoors in mind, and you can save $5 by using the coupon code WELOVEFATHER.



The Icon Mini boasts eight hours of battery life, which is awfully impressive in a speaker that weighs as much as your phone, and takes up about as much space as a deck of cards. It’s also IP67 dust and water resistant, so it can even get fully submerged (to a point) without taking any damage. But best of all, if you get two of them, you can pair them together for stereo sound that will fill your beach tent or campground.

As far as home improvement projects go, it’s tough to beat the effort-and-cost-to-cool-factor ratio of installing power receptacles with built-in USB charging ports. Why plug in a big ugly USB wall charger if you don’t have to?



Aukey has been one Amazon’s top sellers of charging gear for years, and $20 for a two-pack of USB receptacles (with promo code W7QYN9EV) is about as cheap as we’ve ever seen.

Don’t look now (actually do), but Amazon’s home furnishing offerings have gotten really good.



Today on Amazon, you can save on dozens of pieces of cookware, lamps, desks, chairs, and even entire couches. Every product in this sale that I checked was down to its best price ever, and I’ve highlighted a few of my favorites below. You’ll want to head over to Amazon though to take your pick of trendy, understated mid-century modern decor.

Amazon’s Prime Pantry program has been few a few different iterations, but it’s always been an easy way to stock up on certain groceries without actually going to the grocery store, which is just awful!



For a limited time, Prime members can save $5 on their Pantry order by buying five select items, $10 by buying 10 select items, or $15 by buying 15 select items. Hundreds of products are eligible, including snacks, beverages, toiletries, and household goods, so you can surely find at least five things that you need right now.

Orders over $35 ship for free, so make sure you hit that threshold as well.

Update: This sale is inexplicably still live, nearly a week later. It’s still a good deal!



Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to buy a mattress, and Leesa isn’t letting us down with 15% off both its standard foam and hybrid spring mattresses, plus two free pillows with every order.



The pillows themselves are somewhat mysterious—they’re automatically added to your card, and are described as “Down Alternative Pillows,” which aren’t listed on Leesa’s pillow page—but hey, they’re free.

The queen Leesa mattress will set you back $845 during this sale (down from $995), and the equivalent hybrid mattress costs $1,440 (down from $1,695). If you need help deciding, there’s a comparison page here, so you can sleep easy with your decisions.

‘Tis the season for home improvement projects, and they’ll be quite a bit easier with some new power tools. Today only, Amazon’s discounting a bunch of SKIL 20V cordless tools, including a circular saw, an oscillating multitool, a couple of impact drivers, and even a couple of combo kits.



Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Joseph Joseph’s Cut & Carve cutting board is double sided, dishwasher safe, and angled to collect juices. One side even has spikes to hold your meat in place while you carve. No, it’s not as pretty as a butcher block, but it’s a functional cutting board that you’ll find yourself using every night. Get the black one for an all-time low $14 today, down from the usual $20.



Coffee Gator’s popular coffee accessories are getting in on the Gold Box fun today, with savings available on airtight containers, pour-over makers, kettles, and more. Chances are, there’s something in here to fit your kitchen’s decor. These prices will be gone by the end of the day, so don’t sleep on them.



Gerber’s 4.2 star-rated paraframe knife features a unique handle that keeps weight to a minimum, and a deal that keeps its price to a minimum as well.



GrowlerWerks’ uKeg keeps your favorite craft beer perfectly carbonated (with the help of CO2 cartridges), pressurizes it so you can pour from an integrated tap, and even lets you swap out the tap handle if you get your hands on one from a local brewery. Basically, it’s the perfect gift for any beer lover. And even when it’s not holding beer, it’ll look like a prop from a steampunk movie sitting on your kitchen shelf, which might just be its best feature.



In the lead-up to Father’s Day, the 128 oz. copper model is down to an all-time low $130 on Amazon, down from its usual $230. That’s $100 you’ll have left over to spend on beer to put in it.

Why use a traditional vacuum when it is 2019 and you can have a robot do it for you? Life is much to short to waste time vacuuming. Right now, you can get a Eufy RoboVac 30C for $210 when you clip the $20 coupon and use the promo code CLEAN555. The RoboVac is WiFi upgraded and works with voice-control services like Alexa and Google Assistant. You won’t have to worry about this vacuum getting into places you don’t want, as it comes with boundary strips. The vacuum has an ultra-slim body and can provide 100+ minutes of constant, powerful, and quiet suction.

This might be a controversial take, but I have to say it: mosquitoes...they’re bad! I don’t like ‘em!



The problem is, I also don’t really like putting bug spray on my body, and that’s where Thermacell comes in. The company’s full line of electronic and battery-powered mosquito repellant products create a virtual bubble of protection from the blood-sucking bugs wherever you are, whether it’s in the backcountry or just in your back yard.

Now, for Father’s Day, they’re taking 20% off all orders with promo code Hero19, plus free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Suck on that, mosquitoes.

Want to keep your money and small valuables really safe from pickpockets while traveling? This belt includes a hidden zipper pouch on the inside, which...yeah, that ought to do it.



If that weren’t enough to make you feel secure, the belt also comes with two bonuses: Up to $300 in reimbursements in the event that items are stolen from the belt, and two Recovery Tags from ReturnMe, a worldwide lost and found company.

So if you have any trips on the docket, you can get the belt for just $12 today with promo code JMME8DPE.

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 17% with promo code GIZMODO17.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

Unlike a regular umbrella, Sport-Brella leans backwards and attaches to the sand with stakes, creating a kind of semi-private cocoon with enough space for a couple of chairs and a cooler. Best of all, it sets up in about five minutes (once you know what you’re doing), and can provide a full day’s worth of privacy and sun protection.



Get your web slingers ready, because you’re going to want to get this Spider-Man deal before it skitters away. Right now, you can buy a digital copy of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse for only $10 on Amazon Prime Video, which is 50% off the usual price. That’s a steal for a movie that has been praised as one of the best Marvel films and won an Oscar.

Evan Amos’ Wikipedia-famous game console photography makes for a stunning coffee table book, and it’s down to an all-time low price on Amazon right now. Featuring 300 pages of full color photography spanning the entire history of video games, it also gives you a rare look inside some iconic consoles. Today’s $17 price is the best we’ve seen since the holidays, and within about $1 of an all-time low. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page.



Most of Arcade1Up’s 3/4-sized arcade cabinets include 2-4 games. The Deluxe Atari cabinet though includes 12, and you can get it for $300 today, down from $400.



Play Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar, Liberator, or Asteroids Deluxe whenever you’d like, no quarters required. Walmart even includes a 12" Arcade1Up riser for free with this cabinet (normally $40 separately), so you won’t have to hunch over while you play.

JumpSport SkyBounce 14' XPS Trampoline System | $325 | Amazon

In lieu of writing about this one-day trampoline deal, I’ll simply leave you one of the best scenes from one of the best shows ever, The Leftovers. Minor spoilers.

There’s a pretty big gulf in quality between cheap mechanical keyboards and expensive ones, but every once in awhile, you can get an expensive board for a cheap price.



That’s certainly the case with Corsair’s K68, now down to an all-time low $63. Featuring linear Cherry MX Red switches, dynamic lighting, and custom programming, it’ll be a massive improvement over the keyboard your employer provided you, or the one that’s probably plugged into your computer at home.

The great thing about Philips Hue is that your fancy lighting profiles aren’t limited to standard bulbs; the Hue LighStrip Plus lets you to stick a rope of color-changing, Wi-Fi connected lights anywhere in your house.



How To Get Started With Philips Hue On a day to day basis, you probably don’t pay any mind to the light bulbs you have scattered around … Read more Read

This LightStrip Plus is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, and it hardly ever goes on sale, but while supplies last, you can pick it up for $64, the best price Amazon’s listed all year. This kit includes a 6' strip, but you can add on 40" extensions for a (comparatively) affordable $25, if that’s not quite long enough.

Long charging cables are terrible for traveling, and further, they’re almost always unnecessary. If you can get by with a tangle-proof 1' cable in your bag, you absolutely should. Not only will they reach your nightstand just fine from most hotel power outlets, but they’re also easier to stuff in your pocket to use with a portable battery pack. This PowerLine model from Anker is on sale for $7 today with promo code ANKERL1W.



The Apple Watch charging cable is an awkward thing to pack for a trip. For one, it’s probably firmly attached to some kind of dock or stand on your nightstand, and thus easy to forget. For two, the thin cable with a big, heavy puck on the end is a tangling nightmare in your bag.



Advertisement

Enter UGREEN’s portable Apple Watch charger, now down to $32 after you clip the $2 coupon and add promo code HDSHVH58. It doesn’t have a cable at all, but rather plugs straight into a USB charging port, and balances your watch on top. Smart!

Whether you require the raw power, advanced screen, and superior camera, and USB-C connectivity of the latest and greatest iPad Pros, or if the standard 9.7 iPad can fulfill your tablet needs, Amazon’s offering all of Apple’s latest tablets for some of the best prices we’ve seen.

Depending on capacity and color, the mammoth 12.9" iPad Pro is $50-$220 off (though the 256GB and 512GB models are both down to the best prices ever), the 11" Pro is $50-$150 off (the 64GB and 1TB models are cheaper than ever, the others are have been cheaper), and the 32GB standard iPad is $80 off (32GB only). If you need help deciding which one’s right for you, Apple has a handy comparison chart here.

Why wait six more months to celebrate the holidays? Right now, you can take up to 40% off past season holiday kits at First Aid Beauty’s Christmas in June sale event. These sets include some of your favorite products, like the Ultra Repair Cream, and there’s nothing stopping you from digging into them now. And the thing about the holidays are that they come every year! So if you want, you can stock up and save these kits to give as gifts come Christmas 2019.

New on-sale summer styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take an extra 50% off a selection of apparel, including cool button-downs, polos, and tees, with promo code SAVE50. Just snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale won’t last past tomorrow.