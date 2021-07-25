Sunday's Best Deals: Spectre 27" Gaming Monitor, HP Smart Tank Printer, Facial Exfoliator Brush and Steamer, Dutch Stroopwafels, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



I made the switch to a printer with ink tanks instead of cartridges this past year, and I’m so grateful I did. I’m still using the same starter bottle set after 8 months, and my ink tanks still look pretty dang full— though my black ink tank is maybe at 75% from all my graduate school-related printing.



Basically, you pay more at the start for these more eco-friendly tank printers, but in exchange, you don’t have to buy ink so dang often. It’s a worthy exchange for a lot of us and it’s also the more environmentally conscious option— have you seen how expensive and wasteful ink cartridges are?!

This printer includes enough ink per bottle refill for two years of prints. That’s 6,000 black prints and 8,000 color prints! So if you’re a really heavy-duty printer or are using this for business purposes, it might fall short of that estimated use of 2 years of prints.

This wireless all-in-one ink tank printer easily connects to your wi-fi, allowing you to do nifty stuff like print via a mobile device. It even works with Alexa. Its scanner top allows you to scan and copy whatever you need.

This printer will ship for free from Staples.

Chromebooks are cheap and solid laptops—we know this, but sometimes we’re still shocked by just how affordable they can be. Case in point: Walmart is currently selling this compact 11” Acer Chromebook model for a mere $129. That’s $100 off the list price.

It’s no powerhouse, but it should do just fine with apps like Chrome, Gmail, Docs, Maps, YouTube, and more. Walmart customers give it a strong 4.4-star rating, and this notebook will receive Chrome OS updates through June 2026.

I’ve had the pleasure of testing a few items from JLab over the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised by the quality for not only the price but the size. If you’re unsure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap, the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 24% off and in that nice space of moderate price but reliable performance. Of the three colors that are offered the white is currently the best deal.

The sound is crisp, clear, and they block out a fair amount of background noise. They turn on automatically and connect immediately, which is something I’m still getting used to with this brand. And being able to control everything by tapping one of the earbuds takes some time to figure out. It’s a bit of a learning curve, but once you remember how many taps to what, the transitions are seamless. The charging case is true to the twenty-four-hour claims of playtime. Expect around six hours of tune time for the earbuds off of one charge. These are sweatproof and waterproof, so workout approved whether indoors or outside. They are comfy for hours of wear, and the case is compact enough to toss in your bag or pocket. The JBuds will be a great addition to your audio collection.

This will ship for free, no need to be a Prime member.

These Society6 sales are wonderful because their products are beautifully made, you’re getting something unique, and you’re supporting an indie artist. Today snag up to 35% off tech, office, lifestyle, and more.

I’ve been absolutely mesmerized by this “You’re the Honey Mustard to My Chicken Nuggets” iPhone case. All the tough cases are $29, which is a steal because they are incredibly durable and really protect any phone. This brilliant pattern along with these others in this list is from Meesh Design.



But why stop there if you’re a lover of all things chicky nuggie. It’s not just Grogu that enjoys a tasty six or even twelve-pack from a chosen fast food joint. (It’s Wendy’s, you’re welcome.) Create a real think piece in your living space with this Wood Wall Art. Choose from 3", 4", or 5" wooden squares to create whatever delicious illusion you’d like. The squares are half an inch thick and made of Baltic Birchwood. They are easy to hang and will definitely be a conversation started. The smallest size starts at $120 and comes with twelve squares to assemble.

And why hog all love to yourself. Spread the brilliance of nuggs drenched in honey mustard with this five-pack of wrapping paper. With the discount, it’s only $14, and the best part is you can use it for any occasion. Didn’t you know chicken nuggets are the new leopard print?!

Apple recently rolled out a pair of new iPad Pro models, and they share some big upgrades: notably the immensely powerful new M1 processor, the same one seen in the latest MacBook and iMac models. They also offer optional 5G support, if you want to pay extra for that model. But the larger 12.9” iPad Pro has an extra upgrade that the 11” edition lacks: a dazzling new miniLED screen.

Gizmodo’s Caitlin McGarry writes:



“With a new miniLED display that puts an equivalent of Apple’s $5,000 Pro Display XDR in a smaller, cheaper package, plus the M1 chip and its performance gains, the 2021 iPad Pro is basically a perfect piece of hardware. There is no better tablet on the market.”

Not everyone needs a tablet this large, lavish, or expensive—but if you’ve been eyeing one, there’s good news: Amazon is already slashing $100 off the price of the base model, dropping it to $999. And if you prefer the 11” form factor, that model is $50 off at $749.

Looking for some sky-high fun? Amazon is currently offering the DJI Mavic Mini drone quadcopter for $399, which is 20% off the list price. This tiny, lightweight drone is a fan-favorite carrying a 4.8-star rating from more than 7,700 customer reviews. Get ordering and then get flying!

If you’re looking for a sale on some Beats, boy do I have the deal for you. The Beats Powerbeats Pro earphones are down to $180 in multiple colors at Amazon, which is $70 off the original list price and $20 off the recent going rate.

You’ll be able to wirelessly connect these bad boys to any device and get up to nine hours of listening time, and can control the volume and audio controls from the actual earphones. These sporty buds are waterproof and have built-in ear hooks for stability while you run, train, and work up a sweat.

Discounts on Apple’s new MacBook Air model with the powerful M1 chip have been steadier lately, and right now you can save a strong $100 off the 256GB base model, which is currently $899 in certain colors, and an even better $150 off the 512GB edition in Gold at $1,099. The other 512GB color options are just a dollar more.

Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

Fall is nearly upon us, and that means a whole slate of new shows, not to mention new movie drops on your favorite streaming services. One of the best ways to ensure you’re getting the best possible quality from the content you choose to watch is by investing in a great streaming box — and the Apple TV 4K is an awesome choice.



If you still haven’t made the investment, you can do so right now while shaving some cash off 2021's Apple TV 4K. Amazon is selling its latest model for $19 off its typical price of $199, making it about $180. For that price, you get 4K frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive, cinema-like experience at home, as well as the new and improved Siri Remote, with a touch-enabled clickpad. It’s probably time to upgrade your at-home media experience, and this is just what you need to do it with.

If you tend to travel a lot but don’t like to drag along your laptop or tablet to watch your favorite movies or shows in the hotel, you might be in the market for a streaming stick. You can carry it with you wherever you go to pop into the TV, connect to wifi, and then kick back and enjoy.

One particularly great option for this is the versatile Nvidia Shield Android TV 4K, which is $20 off right now at Amazon. That makes it $129, down from its normal price of $149, so you’re getting 13% off. This Alexa-enabled device features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a crisp picture and excellent surround sound. It also includes a stealth, compact build perfect for taking on the go with Alexa-enabled voice control.

Whether you want to watch your favorite content or add a controller and play games, this version of Nvidia’s Shield line is a great choice.

The past two days have consisted of me reorganizing my bedroom. I moved some artwork from one wall to another and drove my old 32" TV to my parents house. All to make room for this Mijia Mini Projector which now spans 200" across my bedroom wall.

There are a lot of elements to this unit that continue to impress me. It’s compact design is perfect for portability. Its equipped with a mounting screw at the bottom to hook to a tripod or can just rest flat on any surface. An integrated camera is used to view its own output to autofocus the lens on the fly. The virtual surround sound does a surprisingly good job filling the room with a rich full audio I was not expecting from a single source. Easily my favorite thing the projector has going for it is its ability to sideload APK apps via USB. One of the first things I set out to do once setup was install Steam Link and connected a controller over Bluetooth. I’ve now been playing Death’s Door across the entire wall of my bedroom.

The only catch is the MIUI TV operating system is not designed in English. Below is a guide on how to set the language to English, but fair warning, even after doing so a lot of the UI is still untranslated.

Spotty Wi-Fi isn’t just a bummer; it can seriously inhibit your ability to get work or a good DnD session going. There’s a few ways you can solve this: move your rig closer to your router (not fun!), buy a beefier router, or invest in a mesh system. Mesh systems work better for larger households, though, and it might save you a headache or two down the road. That said, they’re pricey, so it’s worth waiting for a good deal if you can help it.



Right now, Best Buy is offering the Eero 6 mesh router 3-pack - which includes a core router and two extender nodes - for just $181, which is 35% off the list price. If this seems like a good fit for your space, this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen on the popular Eero 6 line to date.

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard. They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $59 off the list price.

If your smart TV isn’t quite smart enough for your liking or you’re a Roku fan who needs something newer, then you might want to jump on this bargain. Right now, Amazon is offering 27% off the current Roku Express 4K+ streaming device, which connects to your TV to let you access all sorts of streaming video services. It comes with a remote, plus the compact box—which support’s Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit—can even attach to the bottom of your TV if you please. Grab it for $29 today.

What’s better than keeping a huge smart TV as the centerpiece of your home theater setup? Upgrading to an even bigger smart TV. If you’re in the market for a substantial upgrade to your current setup, consider the Samsung 75-Inch QLED Q60A 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV, now $2798 shipped thanks to a $600 Amazon credit.



You won’t save $600 off the TV directly, just to be clear. You will, however, get $600 in credit for a future purchase, though, so it’s almost like being given some of the purchase price back. You’ve got to use the code HVTQORPEW66C to snag this deal, but that’s a simple hoop to jump through for nearly $1000 off this very capable TV.

This awe-inspiring 85-inch display features Quantum HDR for brighter colors and a high-definition picture —most importantly, a “billion stay-true shades” to dazzle the eye. Paired with a dual LED backlight for enhanced contrast, this TV is set to deliver serious quality at a great price.

With a built-in quantum 4K Lite processor, Alexa support, and a svelte design that keeps the TV as slim as it can be without sacrificing quality, this Samsung display would certainly be a great addition to any room. Plus, you’ve got all the hook-ups you’d expect for connectivity without compromise: two USB ports, three HDMI inputs, Bluetooth, and everything you need to watch your favorite shows and movies. Better hurry though, as this credit is only available until July 25.

Sceptre 27" LED Monitor | $300 | Newegg



Seeking a new gaming monitor? If you’re looking for a decent size and a great deal, check out this highly-rated Sceptre 27" LED monitor while it’s $60 off over at Newegg!

This monitor has an HDMI DisplayPort so you can easily connect your console or PC. It has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a 1ms response time, so you can be sure to not miss a thing next gaming session. This gaming monitor comes in sleek gunmetal black and would look great in any office or gameroom setup. It’s $300 for today only! C’mon, you know you want it.

The Switch Lite only comes with a base of 32GB storage. Now, Nintendo games don’t climb up to absurd sizes like 100GB Call of Duty game, but you still may find yourself reaching that built-in upper limit pretty quickly. For only $200, you can get a Switch Lite bundled with a 128GB MicroSD card. Since $200 is the typical retail price of the Switch Lite, this deal is basically giving you a free SD card which will help you get start as you download some of the best Nintendo titles to your new handheld.

Whether you call him The Child, Grogu, or Baby Yoda, the diminutive creature has become the true star of The Mandalorian. It might be a while before we get the third season, so why not fill the void with this adorable LEGO Star Wars build?



It’s a sizable 1,073-piece kit for such a lil’ guy, standing less than eight inches tall once completed. He comes with his favorite gearshift knob, plus you get a little placard and minifigure version of the character. Save $10 at Amazon right now, where it’s priced at $70.

Prefer a full-sized, actual Yoda instead? Amazon also has a larger Attack of the Clones rendition for $80 right now, packing 1,771 pieces at a 20% discount.

There are plenty of arcade sticks out there built for hardcore fighting fans, but how many of them have games installed on them? The NeoGeo Arcade Stick Pro is a wonderful little contraption that’s both a standalone controller and a sort of NeoGeo Classic.

It comes with 20 SNK fighting games, including six entries in the King of Fighters franchise. That’s a nice little gimmick as is, but the fact that this is actually a fully functional fight stick that works with PC and Android devices rules. Take a look at that shiny red joystick and eight face buttons! That’s a cute little arcade stick right there!

If you’re interested in grabbing one, it’s currently $100 over at Woot, a savings of $30 off the original list price. Amazon Prime subscribers get free shipping.

Whether you played the original or not, Dark Souls Remastered is worth picking up for action RPG fans, if only to better understand its dedicated following. Microsoft just knocked it down to $20 (from its original $40), so go ahead and dive into this rich world filled with lore for you to discover.



Do you need another long, turn-based JRPG in your life? Of course you do! What else is going on right now!? Well, Switch owners can grab Bravely Default II, which is sure to keep you occupied for quite some time. The latest RPG from Square Enix features the game’s signature “Brave/Default” combat system, which lets players store up attacks and unleash multiple at once. There are new characters, new job classes, a new look, and so much more. If that’s up your alley, you can grab it from Amazon for $40 today. Preoccupy your brain with some grinding.

Grab a friend! It Takes Two is out and it’s an excellent co-op experience. The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight is a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that all sounds appealing, you can grab the Xbox One or PS4 version for $30. The game does not come with a friend, so you will need to find that yourself. Though, your friend will get to play for free as the game only requires one of the two players to own it—even when playing online.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time dropped at a really weird time for me, and I wasn’t interested in paying $60 for something that would sit on the shelf for a while. But at $36, I might have to put a pause on my Watch Dogs: Legion antics to get back to my roots. Microsoft has this deal to download the digital version for $36. There are more playable characters, abilities, bosses, and worlds than ever before, so if you’re not interested in next gen right now, this is a fine way to keep busy until the games start rolling.

Whether you’re new to Kingdom Hearts or you’re interested in owning all the games at the best quality, the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is a fantastic deal. It includes ten Kingdom Hearts experiences, including games and cinematic content, and Walmart and Best Buy have it for just $20 today, the lowest it’s ever been. Here’s everything you’ll get in the package:



Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearths Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:code (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - a fragmentary passage

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts III

I may be alone in this, but I’d buy it for Chain of Memories alone. That game was dope, and I don’t care who cares.

Listen, we get it. The PS5 has been out for over half a year with still no easy way to get your hands on it. You gave in. You paid $300 over MSRP to some dude you found through Facebook. You just couldn’t wait any longer. We’re happy you finally got your hands on one even though you’ve just given positive reinforcement to this person to keep on scalping and do it again. The very least you can do is atone by punishing yourself in the Nioh Collection for $50 you monster. You will die many times in these upgraded versions of Nioh and Nioh 2 and during that time, you can think about what you’ve done. Plus, that $20 savings will offset a small portion of how much you overspent on the console.



After a years-long wait, The Last of Us Part II finally launched earlier this year. It received widespread acclaim, even if critical appraisals were arguably more nuanced (and pointed) than with the original; but all in all, this is a game that every PlayStation 4 owner should have on the radar, especially if you’re already invested in the story. Best Buy has it for just $20 now, which is the best post-launch price we’ve seen to date.



In Part II, Ellie is on a revenge tour getting herself into all sorts of dangerous shenanigans she probably doesn’t belong in. The story is gripping and polarizing, so whether you come to hate it or love it, you’ll appreciate the ride. And it’ll run on the PlayStation 5, too, in case you have the latest console.

Sackboy returns in a brand new, reimagining of the Little Big Planet series—Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Sackboy and up to 3 other friends can now explore a full 3D world. Look at his cute stupid face with that tongue sticking out. What a joy it would be to be Sackboy. The game even has dedicated co-op only levels so be sure to play online or invite some friends over for some on-the-couch platforming mayhem. The PS4 and PS5 versions are available for only $40 at Best Buy.



You can now grab Ghost of Tsushima for $30. Sucker Punch’s open-world samurai game came out last year and it’s one you don’t want to miss. It features a gorgeous world and varied combat for both stealthy and aggressive players. More importantly, it features the best button prompt in history. At one point, you sit in some hot springs and the game prompts you to reflect on your uncle. It’s an incredible moment and you need to see it to believe it, so grab a copy.

If you malakas haven’t picked up Assassin’s Creed Odyssey yet (and you should, because it’s amazing), Amazon just marked it back down to $15 on PS4 and Xbox One which is even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday. I paid full price for this, and got a solid 80 hours out of it, with no regrets.



If you like XCOM, and you like Mario, the best thing you’ll buy today is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which I’ve been playing pretty much nonstop for the last week. A sequel was announced at this year’s E3 so make sure to play the first title before you gear up for the next one in 2022. It’s just $15 right now, so buy it today, and spend some of your savings on the Donkey Kong DLC.



If you own a Nintendo Switch, buying a copy of Super Mario Odyssey is basically a requirement. If you don’t have yours yet, Amazon’s offering a rare discount down to $39 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

It’s been quite a while since the last BioShock game came out. BioShock Infinite came out seven years ago and everyone wants to know where the series will go next. We went underwater. We flew up to the sky. What’s next? Prey is already BioShock in space. Maybe we could go to the center of the Earth, like the movie The Core.

While you all think on that million-dollar idea, BioShock: The Collection is just $20 on Nintendo Switch over at Amazon. The package features BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, so you can revisit all of your favorite philosophical questions and decide if they’re very outdated now. Would you kindly grab a copy?

In the long list of Switch ports we’ve been receiving since 2017, the latest release is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Originally launched for the Wii and built around the use of motion controls, the new version has added the option for just using buttons like a typical Zelda game. Many already playing are saying this along with some other quality of life improvements have elevated this game to one you should not pass on, so why not save $10 when you pick it up?

Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can download Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on Xbox for $45 from Microsoft.

If you haven’t played Persona 5 yet, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $25 off. If you’ve already played Persona 5, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $35 off. This is the lowest it’s been yet, so what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $35 off.

I think you get the point, but just in case: Buy Persona 5 Royal on PS4, now $35 off.

You can feel it in the air—summer is here, the days are hotter and longer than ever and ... well, you still need coffee all year long, right? And if you’re not the type to switch to iced coffee or cold brew during these hot summer months, then nothing’s really changing on your end. You need coffee!

Right now, you can secure that hot drink in the days to come for a steal with almost half off of a Keurig machine. If you just drink a cup or two daily, then I probably don’t need to tell you how much time a Keurig can save you over a traditional coffee-maker. What are you still doing here then, busy person? Go, go, go get your coffee fix.

Be sure to snag some reusable coffee pods while you’re at it too! These little cups can be filled with the coffee of your choice for use in your Keurig, for the perfect cup every time.



This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 9/05/2020 and was updated with new information on 07/25/2021.

I’m a huge fan of Daelmans. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago, and they were amazing. I’ve seen pack at Amazon for an absurd amount of money (36 for $31!), so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get these cheap while supplies last.



These stroopwafels are only 120 calories, which is on par with a granola bar and just as tasty. In this deal, you’ll get 24 tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel treats. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. Plus, the handy windmill tin keeps these caramel snacks as fresh as can be— and how cute would it look on your table?

These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $7.99.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in August 2020 and was updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 7/25/2021.

If you’re a wine lover or ready to challenge your tastebuds, this deal from Winc is for you. Save 40% on a dozen bottles of wine matched to your preference. Once you take the Palate Profile Quiz, your bottle recommendations will be expertly curated and delivered right to your door. This bundle from StackSocial offers you 12 Bottles of Mixed Wines for just $94. This voucher is worth up to $155.

This means you’re paying less than $8 for each tasty bottle of reds and whites. If you aren’t particular and love delicious quality wine, this is an amazing deal. This is for wine likers to those who wish to become wine lovers. It’s never a bad idea to have extra bottles on hand as last-minute gifts or if there is a surprise visit with friends. Just redeem the voucher at Winc, enter all your important info to ship, and your boozy batch will be on its way. Enjoy your bottles, cancel your membership anytime, or skip a month if you’d like. This offer is only valid for new Winc members.

Ok, now of the gritty details. This will ship in the US only and can’t be sent to Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Utah. Obviously, you will need to be 21 or older, and an adult signature and ID will be required for delivery. Tax is not included in the base price.

We’re fans of Kyoku’s beautiful and incredibly effective knives, which feature Japanese steel that is cryogenically treated and has a slight angle for safer, smoother cutting. If you’re looking for a bread knife that’s as eye-catching as it is powerful, check out this Kyoku Daimyo Series 8” serrated knife.



It has a 4.7-star rating from Amazon customers, one of whom said that it’s “brutally sharp.” Another said it “cuts bread,” and between those two qualities, we’re satisfied. Right now, you can save 30% off the list price by clipping the coupon on the page and inputting promo code KYOKUTVF at checkout, knocking the price down to $39.

Pet owners, you haven’t lived until you’ve used a ChomChom. It has transformed my life and the two dogs I cohabitate with. Both are very sheddy old puppers. While I love having them on the sofa and pretty much everywhere, I’m not a fan of being cover in fur after. The ChomChom has been such a blessing. No more sticky tape or adhesive paper to solve this hairy nightmare. Just roll this back and forth on the desired area and watch the fluff disappear. The waste compartment can hold quite a large amount of pet hair and doesn’t need to be emptied too often. But when you need to, it’s easy to do so. The best part is no batteries or power is needed to get going; use it anywhere anytime. This works for cat fur, too, and even picks up dust and any other unwanted bits. You will never need another roller or fur picker-upper after you experience the ChomChom.

One-day shipping for Prime members.

Dyson’s cordless stick-like design has become the premium standard for home vacuums, delivering convenience and versatility in a device that has a very small footprint. We’re seeing other makers match that approach for less cash, and the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go is a key example of a more affordable alternative.

No doubt, the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go has a very familiar design, with suction power (120AW) that’s just above the Dyson V8 line. You’ll get up to 40 minutes of cleaning at the lowest suction setting with the detachable battery, although that number drops considerably at the higher power levels.

It usually sells for $250 on its own, but right now Amazon is bundling in a 2-in-1 crevice tool attachment and knocking the bundle down to just $180. Customers give the S11 Go a strong 4.3-star rating, and it comes with multiple attachments as well as a two-year warranty for the vacuum.

Advertisement

Nothing says I’m fancy quite like a French Press. It’s a beautiful and top-notch way to make your morning brew. This Stainless Steel French Press from Dublin is 21% off and not only offers style but durability. Get the richest flavors from whatever your hot beverage preference is with this. Because it is double-walled, your coffee and tea will stay hot for hours, keeping it at the right brewing temp. The multiple filters help with not only boldness but safety. When you are done, toss it in the dishwasher for a deep clean. You will also receive a manufacturer’s one-year warranty.

In times like these, it’s always good to have a video doorbell on hand. Luckily, Amazon has got your back with a Eufy Wi-Fi 2K Video Doorbell for only $110 when you clip the coupon on the page, a total savings of $50. It requires existing doorbell wiring to install, so heads-up on that detail!

You’ll be able to scan folks who come to the door without actually going to the door, and the better-than-HD 2K resolution means you’ll get a clear view. It’s especially helpful if you’re on your antisocial bullshit and really don’t feel like chit-chatting with the neighbors in the age of Corona. Grab it before it’s gone!

If you need to bulk up your wine cellar post-pandemic, this is the deal for you. The Wine Insiders has been around for almost forty years, and their expertise is known the world over. Getting their stamp of approval is huge because they are very particular tasters. They partner with top-rated wineries from all around the globe and do the hard work of selecting only the best for you. This bundle from StackSocial offers you 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines for just $85.

This means you’re paying less than $6 for each tasty bottle of reds and whites. If you aren’t particular and love delicious quality wine, this is an amazing deal. This is for wine likers to those who wish to become wine lovers. It’s never a bad idea to have extra bottles on hand as last-minute gifts or if there is a surprise visit with friends. Just redeem the voucher at the Wine Insiders site, enter all your important info to ship, and your boozy batch will be on its way. This isn’t a subscription; just enjoy your bottles without having to cancel a membership.

Ok, now of the gritty details. This will ship in the US only, and it won’t be able to be sent to Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Utah. Obviously, you will need to be 21 or older, and an adult signature and ID will be required for delivery. Tax and the $30 shipping fee are not included in the base price.

Curious to know what makes your good boy so good? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let DNA My Dog take the guessing work out of what your pup might be with their Breed Identification Test. It’s 36% off and at $60, is one of the most affordable on the market.

With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about two weeks, but hey, there are hundreds of breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary, it is essential to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early, to create a long-term plan. Understanding a mixed breed’s background can help you make crucial decisions regarding their diet, lifestyle, and health. Important information like this can help you be the best dog parent and give that little fur angel a long, happy life.

Curious to know what makes your curious dog so clever? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let Orivet take the guessing work out of what your canine might be with their DNA Test Kit. It’s 12% off and is comparable to others on the market.

Not only will Orivet be able to determine the breeds that make up your pooch down to the percentage, but they will give you a plan to help make their life the best it can be. The Orivet LifePlan that will be sent to you is a personalized wellness plan based on breed, age, weight, gender, geographic location, and lifestyle. This will make it easier to form diet decisions and provide tips for health risks that might be on the horizon. Use the specialized swabs on your sweet fur baby and mail the DNA samples in the pre-paid envelope. Through your online account, you will get the results in about a month. Here you will also keep track of any changes. If you’ve even been on the fence about wondering what your good boy or girl is, a DNA test that’s simple and noninvasive is the way to go. Once you have the results, you can tailor a new life to make sure your best pal is fit as long as possible.

Advertisement

Depending on where you live, this past weekend seemed like a preview of what’s to come. While we might no be having consistent 80º days, they certainly aren’t far off. Whether you have room for a giant air conditioner or not, something close to cool you off is important. EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner is 22% off and fits the bill of size and power.

Evapolar makes quality cooling devices at reasonable prices. The EvaChill EV-500 is their newest model that’s energy-efficient, powerful, and doesn’t take up much space. It’s also effortless to use. There’s only one button so anyone can operate it. Just fill, plugin, and let the water spread through the cooling pad. That cooling temperature hits 59º in mere minutes. Evapolar designed this to use a natural evaporative effect to keep the temperature as low as can be. You will get a replacement cartridge that’s made from basalt, which is basically volcanic lava. The juxtaposition on that is, well, cool. Personal a personal AC unit is extremely portable and made to be leakage-proof. It also acts as a humidifier and air purifier. Get it today in white or black.

Advertisement

The perfect weather for hiking and all outdoorsy things is here. Getting a great water bottle to keep your beverages cool on the trail is essential. Grabbing two bottles for the price of one is even better. Today only at SideDeal, snag this tasty deal on Vessel’s Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles for just $24.

These insulated bottles are twenty-two ounces, can handle hot and chilly liquids, and keep them that way for hours. If you’re camping, expect your cold water to be cool for a full day, and at night keep your tea/coffee toasty for up to twelve hours. Each bottle has double-walled vacuum insulation to help with those desired temperatures. They are BPA-free and constructed from food-grade safe stainless steel. That stainless steel means condensation is all but eliminated from the outside of the bottle, meaning it won’t be slippery to grab while working out. These are available in these color combos: pink/grey, teal/white, and black/white.

Advertisement

If you’ve been in the market for a new air purifier, you may want to give this one a try. The TaoTronics Air Purifier is only $71 when you use promo code KJD10JULY at checkout, and is equipped with a true HEPA filter. It can sift out dander, mold, and pollutants for anyone with horrible allergies. Nothing much to say, so go ahead and clear the air with a fresh new purchase for your dusty-ass apartment. It’s $18 off the list price with the code.

Advertisement

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $72 with a coupon clip and promo code KJD10JULY, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10-speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $27 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 6,200+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

Everybody poops, as we’ve been told, so no one should ever feel bad but alleviating some of the aftermath is not only pleasant for you but super thoughtful if you cohabitate. Poo-Pourri has been on the market for a few years and is an extremely charming solution to a common life issue. Today take 53% off this delightful selection of Toilet Spray.

There are four 2 ounce bottles in this pack to add some whimsy to the powder room. I got a sample box when they first emerged, and I can say this stuff actually works. This pack has the very popular Cloud Berry, a blend of cloudberry, daisy, and vanilla. And there is Sweet Violet, a blend of blackberry, violet, and honey. The floral scents are obviously more traditional and among the company’s best-sellers. So if you’re looking to make your potty time more pleasant this summer, you can. Just spray the bowl before you get down to business and never worry again. We actually have one of these upstairs in case either of the dogs has an accident. I can tell you it 100% masks the doggie doo in no time. Poo-Pourri doesn’t discriminate against excrement and works for everyone.

Advertisement

It doesn’t need to be a special occasion to send a loved one or even yourself roses. They are a beautiful gesture to let someone know they are cared for. If you’re thinking about gifting some for a birthday or anniversary, the Love Everyday bundle for Two Dozen Roses might be an excellent option. Take 38% off their regular price thanks to our pals at StackSocial.

Rose Farmers ensure each stem is quality and collected together is a brilliant bindle to be safely delivered. Each batch is a fresh as can be as they come directly from the farm. Beautiful flowers can brighten any day and is such a simple and powerful way to let a special person know you care. Rose Farmers are experts in the field and work hard to make sure each petal is pristine. The voucher you get is for two dozen roses of any color of your choice; if you upgrade with a vase, that will cost extra.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Exfoliate your skin with peace of mind with this Conair TrueGlow Sonic Facial Brush, yours today for just $19 over at MorningSave! I love to use a facial brush, but I feel way better about using them when a sterilizer is included, as is the case with this one.

Changing out brush heads on this Conair tool is done in a snap, and it looks quite sleek with its glowing UV LED sanitizer under the stand! The sanitizer kills 99.9% of bacteria as it dries and sanitizes over a 10-minute cycle.

Grab it while the deal is good to exfoliate away dry skin and get a dewy and fresh face for summer.

If you’ve upped your skincare game this past year to combat maskne and stress-induced blemishes and the like, you might be looking for ways to boost your routine. This Ecobloom spa facial beauty steamer can be used to open up your pores ahead of giving yourself an at-home facial. It comes with a 4-tool blackhead extraction kit for just that purpose as well, all for $19 today over at MorningSave.

Even if you don’t want to do extractions— which are oftentimes arguably better left to professionals — a steamer like this increases blood flow to your skin as well as opening your pores, so it can be used before your skincare routine for better absorption of toners, serums, lotions, etc. Plus, if you use Biore strips or charcoal masks, you can prep your skin first with this steamer to get the best

And there’s more use to this steamer than just cosmetic: It can also be used to help open up your nasal passages next time you get a stuffy nose.

Don’t sleep on this deal!

Falling asleep on a plane can be a real challenge, but you can make it a little easier with today’s travel deal. Get 29% off a VISHNYA 100% pure memory foam travel pillow right now, and get some much-needed beauty rest on your next trip.

This pillow wraps around and literally clicks into place on your face. That either sounds horrifying or super comforting. If it’s the latter, you should also know this $17 pillow comes with earplugs and an eye cover so you have everything you need to completely zone out the rest of the world. It also comes with a carrying case, so you can just throw it in your carry-on and go!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether you’re stocking up on summer essentials or preemptively gearing up for the fall, Kinja Deals-favorite men’s clothing retailer JACHS NY is the ultimate destination for apparel of all types. And right now, the company is offering huge discounts on a wide selection of pieces that’ll bring your total checkout price to as little as $17 and as much as only $28 using the promo code TBL.

Among the items on the price cut chopping block are this snazzy green and gray crewneck, which boasts long sleeves but with a lighter profile than that of a hoodie, making it a fashionable fit for summer and autumn weather alike. If you’re going for more of a business casual look, this dapper red button-up will prepare you for the inevitable return back to the office—if it hasn’t already happened for you. You can also pick up a nice striped henley, a classic polo, or even a tee-shirt to pair with your shorts. And while this blue pullover hoodie isn’t seasonally appropriate just yet, it’s never too early to start thinking about transition wear.



Keep in mind, as this is part of JACHS NY’s latest weekly promotion, these offers won’t last long, so take advantage of the sale before everything bounces back up to full price.

Taking time for yourself and giving your mind and body time to recharge is important. Many people have found creative ways over the past year to tune out and give themselves a moment for, well themselves. We’ve talked about meditation apps before, like Calm, but what about instead of a monthly subscription you had one for a lifetime? The Relax Melodies Meditation App is here for you and only $80 forever.

It’s not just about relaxation. If you have trouble unwinding to fall asleep, have a touch of anxiety, or even just stress from life, this app can aid in putting you at ease. Serene soundscapes, tranquil bedtime stories, breathing/body-mind exercises are just a few of the offerings. I’m a big fan of campfire storm sounds to ease off into slumberland, and you can even create your own to ensure the perfect night’s sleep. This app has gotten the thumbs up from leading doctors and neuropsychologists as they see its benefits across various ailments. Don’t let nighttime anxieties keep you from getting your eight hours; this app can help. The Relax Melodies Meditation App is compatible with most Apple products and Androids. You get access for a lifetime and can access it on up to five devices, just to make sure to redeem the download code within thirty days of purchase. Sweet Dreams!

Anyone looking to eliminate maskne before heading back to the office should probably start investigating facial cleansing solutions if you haven’t already. Among your options, Allure readers agree, Michael Todd Beauty’s Soniclear Petite is one of the best beauty products you can splurge on—even when compared to its biggest competitor, the Foreo Luna.



That’s because, unlike the Luna, the Soniclear employs an antimicrobial brush as opposed to silicone, making it not only more hygienic, but faster as well, plus the improvements are more significant as well. The rechargeable device comes dermatologist-recommended for its extermination of pore-blocking imperfections and dead skin. And despite its disposable brush, you only have to replace it every 6 months, and after using it daily for that entire duration, your skin will have long been restored to a purer, smoother, and gentler state.



For a limited time, you can get free shipping on the $99 Soniclear Petite or save up to 31% on a bundle. These include the You Dew You package, which comprises the Soniclear along with a wet/dry sonic microdermabrasion system for $149; the $129 Flawless Skin Starters containing the Petite Deluxe and a Sonicblend Pro makeup brush; and a $110 Acne Away kit that adds on a charcoal detox gel cleanser also from Michael Todd.

Whether you are comfortable going to the gym or not yet, working out at home is just convenient. And working out while you do your job is just smart time management. LifePro’s FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike is all that and more. With this StackSocial deal, get it for just $130 with the code FLEXCYCLE53.

Don’t be intimidated by this exercise bike; it’s a lot easier than it looks. There are eight adjustable tension settings to help you build muscle and get fit while you file. The FlexCycle is actually incredibly portable and small enough to not just fit under a desk but store without taking up much space. You don’t need to shell out tons of money on a trainer when a little self-discipline and peddling while you work can get you to your fitness goals in no time. Who says your home office can’t double as your home gym? It’s sturdy, stable, and safe with non-slip grips and tethering straps. There are eight display options to make tracking each session simple. It comes in three colors, is about eighteen pounds, and has a lifetime warranty.

Advertisement

Zip around your city on a portable, electric bike with this deal on the Jetson Bolt e-bike. It’s $161 off the regular price at Amazon right now, and this foldable vehicle has a 17-mile range and hits speeds up to 15.5 miles per hour. It’s a handy option for compact commutes and errands, or just enjoying a nice day in the warmer months ahead.



Advertisement

Bored and/or tired of walking around your city? Segway’s Ninebot ES2 electric scooter can save you the hassle as you cruise around in style. It can hit a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour and has a battery that likewise lasts up to 15.5 miles (synergy!), with a foldable design just under 28 pounds. Woot is currently offering a refurbished model for $300, or $350 off the new list price, with free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Working out a little too hard? Is there a nagging pain you want to soothe? Ease muscle soreness with power and accuracy thanks to the Actigun: Percussion Massager. It’s 72% off and a lot less than multiple trips to the spa or for a masseuse.

The Actigun has six different speeds with four interchangeable heads, each with a different purpose for different relief. The u-shaped attachment is best to work on the neck and even the Achilles. The ball one vibes with arms, thighs, calves, and the butt where all the tightness and tension sits after an intense exercise session. The flat attachment is great anywhere and is perfect for achieving ultimate relaxation. The bullet is perfect to target particular areas as well as joint injuries. Expect this to run around two hours off of one charge, and it’s pretty silent at that. The handle is shock-resistant, meaning you’ll be able to maintain control and grip no matter how fast you prefer this to go. It’s also pretty lightweight making it easy to operate and user-friendly. This also comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Advertisement

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Mouth Armor’s Oral Care Essentials Set is ready to be the hero your teeth were looking for. This comprehensive set is 74% and worth every penny.

This set contains a Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush with four changeable heads and a Mouth Armor Water Flosser with four different attachments. The toothbrush packs a lot of power for its size and has 38,00 sonic motions per minute. After multiple tests, it boasts that it can run up to six weeks off a single charge. The water pick has three pressure types depending on your gum sensitivity. The different tools for the pick will help with stuck food or debris for a cleaner mouthfeel. It’s also a more fun way to floss, which is a task none of us do enough. This set is a great way to fight plaque and bacteria efficiently. You’ll get a two-year Manufacturer’s warranty, and everything comes with a sleek travel case and bag.

Advertisement

If you’re like me and still on the fence about returning to your neighborhood spa, this might be the deal you were looking for. Working at home has been a literal pain in the neck some days, so I’ve resorted to heating pads, lumbar pillows, and stretching. This Zyllion Shiatsu Back & Neck Heated Massager might be the answer though. I’ve heard good things about massagers like this, even as recently as a TryGuy’s video on relief products for chronic pain. Today take 27% off this kneading and heating wonder.



This massager packs a punch with shiatsu level nodes for deep-kneading. But it’s not just the neck area; it can help with the back, hips, legs, and feet. These are all able to get relief too. It has three speeds depending on your level of aches. It’s easy for you to move the massager to where you need it for optimum comfort as you adjust the handles. This is a simple way to save money in the long run and get quick relaxation without the headache of waiting for an appointment. You’ll get the AC power adapter, a car adapter, and a product manual in this pack.

Advertisement

You got a lot of stuff to carry, and sometimes pockets don’t cut it and a handbag can be cumbersome. Throw it all in one of these adorable Controller Gear Animal Crossing backpacks instead for up to 40% off today!



The best deal is this Controller Gear Animal Crossing teal backpack imprinted with the iconic leaf pattern for $30.

You can represent everyone’s favorite landlord on your bag with this Controller Gear Tom Nook quilted backpack for $35. With a deal like that, you can throw some extra bells on that mortgage or wherever else, ‘cause you’re getting style and convenience for that price!

A sparkling smile is a coveted thing. There have been plenty of tubes of toothpaste, mouthwashes, and strips to get your chompers back to pearly white. But what if you could get in a brightening session anytime, anywhere. Novashine Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit is only $50 and lets you get dazzling teeth on the go.

Each syringe is filled with hydrogen peroxide for up to twenty treatments at your convenience. The teeth whitening pen helps with touch-ups in-between sessions, no matter where you are. Once you fill the trays, use the LED light to activate the gel and start the fading process. Use the teeth shade guide to track your progress, and the whitening formula is made to minimize discomfort. For just ten minutes, every few days, start your journey to lightening stains from coffee, smoking, and life.

Advertisement

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Novashine’s Ultrasonic Toothbrush is ready to be the hero your teeth need. This comprehensive set is 24% and worth every penny.

The Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush produces 36,800 ultrasonic vibrations per minute. This power efficiently scrubs away the buildup of plaque, making your mouth a lot happier. It comes with five cleaning modes for a more personalized brushing experience. The head of the brush itself is made with Dupont bristles, making it gentle on your enamel and gums. It will run up to two hours off of on charge. With a compact and wireless charging port, this toothbrush offers the most convenient tooth brushing experience. Pick from black or white and receive a one-year warranty with it.



Advertisement

Mario has a long history from first appearing in the arcade game Donkey Kong to marrying then divorcing Donkey Kong. It’s almost impossible to follow this guy’s whole life story, but thankfully Nintendo has now published these classified documents on the first 30 years of his secret life in this Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia. Why does he wear red? Well according to the encyclopedia, he isn’t wearing red. He is constantly bleeding under his clothes. How is Mario able to respawn when he dies? Well technically he doesn’t respawn. When he dies, he stays dead, but his death creates a new branch reality where he didn’t die. Quantum physicists have been able to prove the existence of a multiverse because you miss timed that jump and hit the side of a Goomba. There are many more secrets to be uncovered when you pick up the Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia from Amazon for $24.

Advertisement

I’m more of a Pierce Brosnan guy myself (please don’t hate me!), but Bond is Bond, and if you refuse to watch him portrayed by anyone other than Daniel Craig, this deal is for you. Grab 007: The Daniel Craig Collection on 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray for just $43. It comes with four films, two of which MI6 buffs consider to be infallible royalty:

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

And you’ll get digital copies of all these, too.

