Sunday's Best Deals: Sealy Mattress Gold Box, A Phisco Razor, Portable Air Compressor, and More

An electric razor, a portable air compressor, Sealy mattresses, and a 40% off Nordstrom Sale are some of Sunday’s most enticing deals on the web.



HP Chromebook 11 G4 (Refurbished) Graphic : Gabe Carey

For the sex number of $69, you can get your hands on a refurbished 11.6-inch HP 11 G4 Chromebook laptop from Woot. That’s over $100 less than it costs brand new.

While there’s not much to say about this laptop in terms of performance (it has a modest dual-core 2.58GHz processor and but 2GB of RAM), Chrome OS, in my experience, seems to run smoothly no matter what’s inside. If you’re in urgent need of a new laptop on the cheap, this one’s gonna be tough to beat.

Everyone uses their phone on the toilet, and it’s disgusting. Now you can keep doing it, completely free of guilt, thanks to this BOGO 50% off discount from PhoneSoap. Using the code SWEET50 on the site, you can buy any UV-C-emitting device from the store and get another one for half the price.



That includes the ever-popular PhoneSoap 3 and the PhoneSoap Wireless, which actually charges your phone while it’s being cleaned. Opt for the latter and you’re looking at a total of $150 for both you and your partner. Stay clean and disease-free out there, folks.

You might not expect MSI, the gaming hardware company whose logo is a literal dragon, to make good creator laptops. It’s trying to change that perception with the P65 Creator, a thin and light studio laptop that reminds me of a certain GS65 Stealth Thin I have tucked away in my closet at home. (I guess that explains the naming convention.)

Equipped with a Studio version of Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, however, this machine is tailored to designers, video producers, photographers, and other content creators first and foremost—inside and out.

Weighing just over 4 pounds, this high-performing, contradictory feat of engineering normally retails for $1,899, but until February 28, that price is dropping by $100 for those who use the promo code 100CREATOR at checkout. While that doesn’t sound like a huge discount, if you were already thinking of buying one, now just might be the time to start reaching for your wallet.

Okay, picture this. It’s 7 AM on a Saturday. You wake up, brew some coffee, put on a pair of sweats, and then it hits you: You forgot to charge your phone last night. You leave your phone on the charger, completely forget about your coffee, and go back to sleep.

By the time you get back, the coffee is cold. If only your wireless charger doubled as a mug warmer.

Extra 20% Off Select Amazon Warehouse Items Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.



Look out for this.

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options). Just be warned, the pricing will differ among the different quality products so the prices below may not be accurate to your selection.

Anker Nebula Capsule II Graphic : Gabe Carey

Why spend upward of a grand on a 100-inch TV when you can have a live-in movie theater for $430? Sold on any other day for a still-reasonable $580, the Anker Nebula Capsule II beams up to 100 inches of pure, undistilled content onto your wall.



Though its 720p resolution and 200 ANSI lumen brightness leave something to be desired, it’s small enough to take on the go—at 5.9 x 3.1 inches and 1.6 pounds—whether you’re camping outdoors or lounging out by the pool. Built-in Android TV functionality means you can watch movies and TV by way of your preferred streaming services including YouTube and Hulu.

Unfortunately, if you want to watch Netflix and Prime Video content, you do have to cast it from your phone using the Nebula Connect app. Regardless, the audio emitting from the 8-watt speaker on this thing sounds “excellent,” according to verified reviewers, and it apparently can be mounted to a normal camera tripod. Plus, a 9,700mAh battery keeps it tangle-free for hours on end.

Sealy Goldbox Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you guys but I take sleeping and rest very very seriously. So if I happened upon a 30% off Gold box deal (that only lasts for the day!!) on Sealy mattresses and pillows I would probably jump on it. Some of the items features are two memory foam beds (that come in a box!), and so many kinds of pillows to support your beautiful head while you’re engaging in some needed shut eye. So make sure to invest in your rest by grabbing this deal before it is gone!



Portable Air Compressor Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you are always super paranoid that you’ll get a flat tire and won’t be able to fill it up with air, look no further that the Autlead portable air compressor. It’s 25% off with a promo code as well as a clipped coupon on Amazon. It can inflate a flat tire in about 40 seconds, and is compatible with car tires and bikes, and it comes with a converter for balls, balloons, and other small inflatable accessories. Today is the only day you can get this sale, though, so grab one of them before they’re gone!



Lodge 8-Inch Cast Iron Skillet Graphic : Gabe Carey

Lodge is well known for its affordable, yet still high quality cookware which includes dutch ovens, baking dishes, griddles, and pans. Above all else, though, it has a reputation for cast iron skillets. Chief among them is this small 8-inch skillet, ideal for cooking at home and on the road. Currently half price on Amazon, this deal is too satiating to pass up.



With this pre-seasoned pan, you can bake, fry, sear, sauté, or braise your next delicious meal. Whether you’re cooking over the stovetop in your kitchen, on the grill in your backyard, or over a fire while camping, this hand-washable skillet has been fine-tuned by the South Pittsburg, Tennessee-based company for the optimal eating experience.

Great, now I want southern-style biscuits and gravy.

Scotch Flex and Seal Shipping Roll, 10 ft x 15 in Graphic : Tercius Bufete

There are some things that you never thought you needed until you’ve actually used it, and this Scotch Flex and Seal Shipping Roll is one such product. It makes it super easy to ship items without dealing with boxes and stuffing those with packing material. Think of it another way, since this packs so light and small, it’ll definitely save you money when in shipping costs. For $7, it’s worth a try, no?



Look, this isn’t going to be the most fun thing you buy today but it’s definitely one you’d be glad to have invested in. And for what it’s worth, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product.

Nite Ize DoohicKey Key Keychain Multi-Tool Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Here’s your no-brainer, impulse buy of the day: a Nite Ize DoohicKey Key Keychain Multi-Tool will cost you just $4. This is a few cents off the lowest price we’ve ever seen. This multi-tool offers the convenience of a bottle opener, box cutter, 3 wrench sizes, tiny ruler and a flathead screwdriver in one minuscule little package.



Too Faced 25% Off Sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I love makeup. There, I said it, and if you’re reading this you probably love it as well. Well I’ll just cut to the chase — TooFaced is having a huge 25% off sale on all their bronzers, highlighters, and blushes! You know what this means, right?! It means you can now stock up on all the things that can make your face pop and glow. I personally love their Chocolate Soleil bronzer, but to each their own. Go ahead and grab a few things, as a treat. You’ll thank you later.



Nordstrom Sale Photo : Nordstrom

Nordstrom Sale | Nordstrom



Good morning fellow shopping enthusiasts, did you know that Nordstrom is having a cute little winter sale and everything is up to 40% off?! You can choose between boots, sweaters, outerwear, dresses, pants and tops from all of the top brands from today until 2/24! Make sure you grab some breathtaking stuff before they’re gone!



Phisco Razor Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Get a nice, close and clean shave with the Phisco electric razor! At 50% off, it can trim facial hair wet or dry and is totally rechargeable! The razor has a long-lasting battery (a one hour charge can last for about 30 shavings), and it is totally waterproof, so you can shave in the shower! Grab one of these before they’re gone, but just make sure to type in the promo code and clip the coupon before checkout!



H&M Laddar Sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re like me, you can’t wait for the chance to go and stock up your closet with new shirts, pants, and sweaters. Luckily, H&M is having an amazing President’s Day sale for two days only, and it works like this: 20% off when you spend $200, and 10% off when you spend $50 with the code I provided up top! Go and get to shopping while supplies last.



Pendant Necklace Illustration : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve been looking for a cute piece of jewelry you can wear when you’re feeling a little fancy, check out this cute twist pendant necklace. It’s 80% off, which is a hell of a deal, and can be worn with almost everything. The stones are made of cubic zirconia, but it’s still a pretty piece of costume jewelry to wear whenever you’re in the mood. Make sure to grab one of these before they are gone!



Extra 50% off Sale Items Graphic : Gabe Carey

Anthropologie is my favorite place to shop for my girlfriend. Sometimes, if I’m lucky, I’ll stumble into a trinket we could use for our kitchen, or even get some inspiration for our home decor.

However, I will say, the selection at Anthropologie is also ludicrously expensive when it’s not on sale. So when they offer you 50% off already on sale items, you’ve gotta take ‘em up on it. The sale includes everything from cardigans and dresses to linen duvet covers and jewelry.

Hell, you can get yourself a whole dining room table if you’re so inclined.

You might not think it is the season to wear boat shoes, but Sperry has shoes for every season, boat shoes included. Right now, you can save an extra 30% on sale styles during Sperry’s President’s Day Sale. Included in this clearance clear out are boat shoes, wool sneakers, rain boots, and more.

Huckberry | Winter Clearance Event Photo : Huckberry

For those on the hunt for a new wardrobe, Huckberry has kicked off its annual winter clearance event, which sees a wide range of big ticket products go on sale for up to 50% off the going rate. Some highlights includes Turkish towels starting at $22, Proof Nomad pants at a 25% discount, and Dylan Chukka desert boots for 30% less than full price.



Of course, as a certified sneakerhead (I’m not), most exciting to me is the vast selection of dad shoes pervading the shop. You can rock a pair of Asics Gel-DS Trainer OGs for a mid-90s throwback or step into a pair of French military training shoes for a taste of revolution. Whatever your taste and style, this woodgrain-tinged clearance event is enough to whet our appetites.

Now who wants to buy me a new flannel?

Clear The Rack Photo : Nordstrom Rack

Clear. The. RACK! That’s it, that’s the post.



Okay, no, seriously, Clear The Rack is back at Nordstrom Rack. You can save an extra 25% on red-priced clearance items online. Get anywhere from 50 to 90% off brands like Urban Decay, Nike, Slate & Stone, Calvin Klein, Herschel Supply Co., and so much more.

This Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to seriously upgrade your love-making. For a limited time, our readers can save big on Bellesa Boutique’s entire site of sex toys, lubes, and wellness products.

For those unfamiliar, Bellesa Boutique is a feminist, sex toy company run by women. And they offer a ton of stuff, so whatever your kink or curiosity, they’re likely going to have something for you.

Better still, the discount gets better the more you buy—you’ll get 20% off on all orders. But if you spend $79 or more, your discount increases to 25% and 30% on orders of $149 or more.

The last time we featured this promotion, our readers were drawn to three products above all else: the Halo, the Dea and the Aurora. The Halo is a $55 cock ring which is super helpful for couple play, both making the man last longer and adding a fair bit of stimulation for her. The $90 Dea and the $74 Aurora, however, can be used for solo and couple time. The Aurora is a bit more traditionally shaped, while the Dea looks out of this world.

Just remember, you’ll need to add your toy/s to the cart to see the discount. Order soon to make sure that you’ll get your package in time for Valentine’s Day.

If you’re anything like me, Parasite was one of the few things that brought you joy last year. Amid the global insurgence of wealth inequality, not to mention the gradual destruction of the planet, the film managed to criticize the systemic root of those problems while refraining from overly ham-fisted evangelizing.



Its message universal and increasingly relevant, Parasite has since gone on to win four Oscars—including Best Picture—for 2020. For those left wanting more after watching Parasite, Vudu is selling a $15 Bong Joon-Ho 3-pack digital collection featuring Mother, The Host, and Barking Dogs Never Bite.

While I haven’t seen any of these films myself, my partner explained to me that The Host is about a giant mutant creature that emerges after the U.S. military dumps a bunch of toxic waste in the Han River in Seoul. Also that second part happened in real life.

In other words, this is exactly my shit.

If you somehow don’t own Overwatch yet, the Legendary edition is back down to an all-time low $15 on Xbox and PS4. And luckily for you, the game made MASSIVE improvements in the last few months.



Overwatch: The Kotaku Review Overwatch has technically only been out for a week, but it’s already a phenomenon. Even people who… Read more

This Legendary package includes 10 extra skins for the game, plus bonus Overwatch-themed content for Blizzard’s other games and a little Genji figurine as well. But don’t worry about all of that; the underlying game is a must-own even without any extras.

This TCL 4-series is a solid mid-range performer and a top-tier bargain. For just $270, you get a 55" 4K display with HDR10 support, plus Roku smarts built-in. That’s pretty incredible and matches the best price we’ve ever seen.



It won’t wow you with the whiz-bang features of OLED sets, but for $270 it’s hard to complain.

CO-Z Gold Desk Lamp Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It’s easy to love lamp when it’s this pretty and cheap. Right now, you can pick up this CO-Z Gold Desk Lamp for just $47, just as long as you use the promo code LJQ39C7A. This classy, adjustable modern lamp is compatible with all E26 socket bulbs and can be dimmable, just as long as you provide the right bulb.



It has a fancy marble base and brass finish which would look awesome next to all of your gilded accessories.

Outerwear Clearance WNTOUT Photo : Jachs

In need of a new coat before the cold weather sets in? Do yourself a favor and shop Jachs’s Outerwear Clearance Sale. You can get a puffer jacket (or vest) starting at only $32 with promo code WNTOUT at checkout. Jachs has a bunch of neutral jacket colors, like navy and olive, and some more adventurous shades, like neon yellow and red.

Xbox One S Digital Edition Console Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The Xbox One S Digital Edition Console is down to $140 on eBay. This is an incredible deal on this particular console, considering it usually sells for $20 more. Unfortunately, I don’t think comes 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale like the other One S consoles. So this would make a great secondary Xbox for your home, or if you’re okay with starting fresh.



25% off sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

A person of circumstance is absolutely in need of a bag. And that person of circumstance is you! Vera Bradly is having a sale and everything is 25% off! Yes, from now until 2/19 you can get a pretty good discount on whatever suits your fancy from backpacks, tote bags, and even a dependable crossbody! Just make sure to grab one before they’re all gone. And pick one up for me, too.

20% Off Sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you were looking for a pair of shoes that can hold you down through a full day on your feet, you should try out Dr. Scholl’s! From now until 2/17, you can get 20% off and free shipping on select styles with the code DRSPDAY! Make sure to grab a pair before they’re gone!



Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver and 5 Blade Razor Graphic : Tercius

Look, I get it. Maybe you don’t want to plunk down $40 for a bonafide groomer, but you also want more flexibility than your standard razor. Here’s a possible alternative for you: the Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver and 5 Blade Razor.



For $8 you’ll get this Frankenstein device that promises to help you shave, edge and trim your beard plus some... other places. (I’m referring to your groin, genitals and butt hole, obviously.) This particular razor has a groomer on the other side of the handle which adds a bit more versatility.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the Schick Hydro 5 Electric Shaver. So act fast before this sells out.

There are a number of reasons why your feet might hurt. Maybe you stand on them all day at work. Or you’re wearing the wrong shoes. Or you have chronic foot pain. While I can’t really solve any of those issues for you, I can give you a little bit of foot relief. Right now, you can get a shiatsu foot massage at home when you snag this $37 Naipo Foot Massager. Just clip the 20% on-page coupon and head to checkout.



The foot massager has 18 deep-kneading nodes and a heat setting feature that will warm those cold winter toes. It is designed with a large platform to accommodate feet of all sizes.

Stock up on a couple of pairs of pants and shirts at Perry Ellis! They’re having a President’s Day Sale from now until 2/18 and everything is 40% off! So if you are still in need of a winter and spring wardrobe, now might be the time to take advantage of this deal! Just as a reminder, Perry Ellis has a range of products from suits, shoes, dress pants, and accessories like watches, belts and wallets so there’s a little something from everyone. Get something before it’s gone!