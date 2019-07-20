Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

You have to carry your phone, and you have to carry a wallet (for now), but there’s no rule saying that they can’t be one thing.



The Zero Grid card holder sticks onto the back of basically any phone or case, and holds up to 8 cards, or or fewer cards plus some cash, all while protecting them from RFID skimmers. Plus, it’s one less thing to forget when you leave the house.

Today on Amazon, use promo code HABV5SZN to get any of the available colors for under $9, the best deal we’ve seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We saw some great deals on new Ring products on Prime Day, but today, you can find even steeper discounts on a couple of different refurbs. Both the Ring Doorbell Pro and the Ring Spotlight Cam (both of which require existing wiring) are on sale for the best prices ever.



Photo: Amazon

When you hear the phrase “Bluetooth speaker,” you probably think of a small brick that can fill a room with decent-sounding audio. This is not that kind of speaker.



The Ion Tailgater though has enough oomph to provide tunes for an entire block party or barbecue, and its 50-hour battery means you don’t even have to worry about plugging it in. It even comes with a microphone for announcements or terrible karaoke. $89 is the best price we’ve seen on this new model.

Photo: Amazon

When you think about it, it makes perfect sense to combine a white noise machine, which helps you get to sleep, with a dual USB charger for those devices that keep you awake. Get it for $26 after clipping the $10 coupon.



Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is basically the love child of a Fire TV Stick and an Echo Dot, and Amazon’s blowing out refurbs for $60 each today. That’s $10 less than the Prime Day price, though that deal was on non-refurbs, obviously.



At $120, the Cube is probably a tough sell, but for just $10 more than a 4K Fire TV Stick, with the same HDR and Atmos abilities, in addition to hands-free Alexa, it may be worth it.

If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame QLED Smart TV is the way to go and right now a number of models are discounted at Walmart. These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV, and is so much more affordable now than when it was first introduced.



These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs.



They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a QULED Samsung set. Choose from a 65" set for $1,798, 55" for $1,398, 49" model for $1,198, and a 43" model for less than $1,000.

Photo: Andrew Liszewski (Gizmodo)

Dyson V11 Animal | $540 | Amazon

Dyson’s V10 might have killed the company’s corded vacuums forever, but it’s the V11 that perfected the design.



Featuring a similarly powerful motor to the V10 (though Dyson claims it has some small improvements), the big updates to the V11 are about quality of life. Unlike the V10, it’ll automatically adjust its power based on the type of surface you’re vacuuming to help preserve battery life, the first such Dyson cordless to do so. It also features another first; a built-in screen tells you how much longer that battery’s supposed to last.

Those might sound like minor improvements, but if you’re ready to go truly cordless with your vacuuming, they make a huge difference. Today on Amazon, both the Torque Drive and Animal models are on sale for $60 off. The more expensive Torque Drive model includes a soft dusting head attachment and a screen that displays your remaining minutes and seconds of battery life, while the Animal model will only show you a more vague battery life glyph.

Photo: Amazon

The GiR Get It Right spatula recently won our Best Spatula Co-Op, and now you can grab the mini flipper model for $11, in black. For some colors like teal and red, that’s about a dollar less than usual, and about a dollar short of an all-time low, so we aren’t talking about a huge price range here, but it’s worth every penny.

If you’ve ever had a plastic flipper that melted on the edges, this is the antidote. The seamless silicone exterior is heat resistant up to 550 degrees, and the fiberglass core resists heat better than the metal cores in most competitors.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Did you know that there are ways to organize rolls of gift wrap beyond just throwing them in the back of your closet? Elf Stor specializes in holiday decoration storage, and a ton of their products are on sale right now.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Before you go out and flush $30 down the drain on a Yeti Rambler, check out this RTIC alternative for just $10 on Amazon today, within a dollar of the best price Amazon’s ever listed. It uses the same vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction, and according to this YouTube video at least, actually keeps ice frozen for longer. No-brainer.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are few things more annoying than dropping a small nail or screw into a hard-to-reach crevice, but with this telescoping magnetic pick-up tool, it won’t be quite the disaster it otherwise could be.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your dog eats so fast that he gets bloaty or vomit-y, this specially designed slow feeder will force him to eat more deliberately. He might be a little annoyed that his food is harder to access, but you’ll both be happier in the end.



We’ve long been fans of Ghost Paper’s notebooks, which feature subtly embossed lines that you can actually feel as you write, and now you can save 20% on the company’s notebooks (including a new model!) with promo code KINJA717.



From our Inventory write-up:

Ghost Paper uses texture, rather than ink, to create the alternating embossed and debossed lines on its pages. The effect is subtle, even invisible at certain angles, and straddles the line of offering tactile feedback without interrupting pen and pencil marks.

Since then, our readers have bought thousands of the company’s 96-page faux leather-bound notebook, which is back on sale for $20 with code KINJA717 today. That code will also save you 20% on the brand new, 200-page spiral-bound version, which is actually cheaper despite having more than twice as many pages. The cover and binding aren’t as premium, but Ghost Paper sent me a few spiral bounds to check out, and the embossed lined paper is just as good, which is what really matters.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This $18 portable Thermacell mosquito repeller might allow you enjoy the outdoors again.



Place this down next to you when you’re outside, or throw in your hiking backpack and this cordless, odor-free device claims to ward off flying insects (most notably, mosquitoes) as far as 15 feet away for up to 12 hours.

After those 12 hours, you can replace the repellent mats and repellant-dispersing butane cartridge.

Most reviewers say it works pretty well, especially on days with little-to-no wind. $18 is about $4 less than usual; I just wish it had come at the beginning of summer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A good shoe rack can transform a messy closet into a great closet, and this 30-pair rack is a steal at just $24.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Laptop bags that protect your computer during transport are often all function, but no form. And understandably so. But this 15" Lifewit bag is actually incredibly attractive and functional, with durable genuine leather, a padded interior, and five pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more. Our readers have bought over 2,000 of them over the years, and now, you can grab it for an all-time low $20.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s that time of year. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale—the biggest of just three big sales put on annually by the department store—has arrived, and so have all the deals you’ve been waiting for on a range of designer goods for men, women, and kids.



Load up on all the newest clothes, shoes, accessories, home goods, and beauty products for fall from your favorite brands, including Nike, Cole Haan, Madewell, The North Face, Patagonia, Topshop, and much more. There’s certainly a lot to sort through, which you should plan on doing ASAP; the best stuff always sells out first, after all.

For our top picks, check out this post.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you travel in certain Twitter circles, you probably saw a thread yesterday by Mary Robinette Kowal about using the bathroom in space:



If you enjoyed that thread (and how could you not?), you might be interested to know that her latest novel is on sale for $3 on Kindle today. The Calculating Stars won the 2018 Nebula award for best novel, and tells the story of a very alternate history of the early space program:

On a cold spring night in 1952, a huge meteorite fell to earth and obliterated much of the east coast of the United States, including Washington D.C. The ensuing climate cataclysm will soon render the earth inhospitable for humanity, as the last such meteorite did for the dinosaurs. This looming threat calls for a radically accelerated effort to colonize space, and requires a much larger share of humanity to take part in the process. Elma York’s experience as a WASP pilot and mathematician earns her a place in the International Aerospace Coalition’s attempts to put man on the moon, as a calculator. But with so many skilled and experienced women pilots and scientists involved with the program, it doesn’t take long before Elma begins to wonder why they can’t go into space, too. Elma’s drive to become the first Lady Astronaut is so strong that even the most dearly held conventions of society may not stand a chance against her.

I would posit that Catan is basically the Monopoly for the modern board game landscape. Pretty much everyone knows how to play, everyone owns a copy, and it’s a good default activity for a small group of people. There are better German-style board games (in the same way that Life or Clue is better than Monopoly), but at least Catan is a lot better than Monopoly.



There have been a few deals on various styles of Catan lately, but $30 is a really good price for the standard edition. Bug customer support enough, and they might even sell it to you for two bricks and a wheat.

$30 Catan 7406 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Twitch Prime Members Get $15 Amazon Credit with Purchase | Amazon

No-brainer deal alert: Twitch Prime Members get $15 Amazon credit with the purchase of Gears of War 4, Starlink Battle for Atlas, Fallout 76, The Sims 4, and The Last of Us. Even if you don’t own a console or PC, this is a big deal and an opportunity for free money.

Let me explain. If you’ve got Amazon Prime, you can sign up for Twitch Prime for free. And if you spend $10 on Gears of War 4, you’ll get $15 credit which if my math is right, gives you $5 more than you paid . And since Amazon credit is basically real money... well, y’know.

$12 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 3' wide model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. Just be sure to use promo code 55T42OCA at checkout to save a few bucks.

No proper man cave is complete without this Arcade1Up Street Fighter Classic 3-in-1 Home Arcade, and at $200 it’s a steal.



Let me be clear: if you have the dough and the space, it’s not the worst way to drop $200. You’ll be able to play Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo.

If you’re thinking about buying a retro console, make it this one.

Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $30 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.



Deals You May Have Missed

Nebula Capsule | $250 | Nebula

Nebula Prizm | $65 | Nebula | Promo code PRIZM2210

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the first-generation Capsule is marked down to $250 on Nebula’s site, down from the usual $300. You can also get the Nebula Prizm for $65 with promo code PRIZM2210. Its picture quality should look the same as the Capsule, but it has to be plugged in at all times, and doesn’t have a built-in operating system.

Photo: Amazon

They say solar power is getting cheaper and cheaper, and Amazon’s hastening the trend with today’s sale. This 100W panel from Renogy is ideal for RVs, boats, golf carts, tool sheds, or any other smallish application, has great reviews, and is only $87 today after clipping the coupon, a new all-time low price.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you looking for a water bottle to take with you on all of your summer adventures? One of the most important features of a water bottle is that it is leak-proof. The Takeya Originals Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottle is insulated, so it will keep your drinks hot or cold. The 32. oz water bottle is only $15 on Amazon.



Photo: Amazon

Tacklife is perhaps best known for simple, affordable tools like electric lighters and laser measures, but the Amazon-native brand also sells a handheld circular saw that can be yours for just $52 with promo code HWFHK7SK.



Despite the low price, you get six blades in the box, an adapter to attach your vacuum hose, and even a built-in laser that projects a straight line directly in front of your blade, so your lines don’t get crooked. Just remember, as always, Kinja Deals is not responsible for any death or dismemberment you may experience with power tools, so please, mind your fingers.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to get started with <Mark Zuckerberg voice> smokin’ some meats, an electric pellet grill is one of the easiest ways to get delicious, consistent results.



Traeger is the best-known brand in the space, but many of our readers have suggested looking into other brands, which often offer similar quality at a lower price. This model from Green Mountain is marked down to an all-time low $300 today, while it’s pretty small at just 219 square inches, it can run off both a regular AC outlet and a 12V car power outlet, making it perfect for tailgating and car camping. It even has Wi-Fi built in so you can control the temperature from your phone.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a coupon on this 78-pack container of Cascade Complete ActionPacs, which was already marked down to about $12. If you stack with Subscribe & Save, you’ll be spending less than $.13 per dishwasher load.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Spending $450 on a espresso machine might sound indulgent, but when you add up all the money you spend at coffee shops, buying this Breville Barista Express could save you money over time.



The Barista Express includes a built-in grinder, and dispenses the perfect amount for each shot, making it pretty much idiot proof. The $450 price tag is the best price Amazon has ever listed, so if you’ve been eyeing an espresso machine for a while, this is a deal worth perking up for.

I’m not a consistent flosser, and more often than not, I only brush my teeth once per day. It’s gross, I know. But you know what? My dentist always compliments me on my clean teeth, and I’ve never had a cavity, and I’m pretty sure my secret has been using a Sonicare toothbrush.



The ProtectiveClean 4100 model is down to just $35 on Amazon today after you clip the $5 coupon, and while it doesn’t have Bluetooth like some of the company’s more expensive brushes, it does have a pressure sensor, a quadpacer, and can work with any of Sonicare’s standard brush heads.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The cold weather is a thing of the past, but that doesn’t mean you won’t need a jacket for the rest of the year. Luckily, several select items from Columbia that would be perfect for spring and summer’s breeziest nights are up to 70% off with promo code SAVE70. Gear up now, and get ready for whatever the weather throws your way.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Working out at home is free and (in theory) easy. If you feel weird not having any equipment in your house, you can start out small with a set of resistance bands. They might be tiny, but they can be very effective when working out different muscle groups. Plus, you can easily pack them in a bag and work out from anywhere using them. You can get Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands for $7 on Amazon. The set includes five bands, varying in resistance from extra light (five pounds) to extra heavy (40 pounds).

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you want to take your mobile gaming to another level, maybe you should invest in this $34 SteelSeries Nimbus Gaming Controller



No touchscreen can ever match the comfort and precision of playing with a dedicated controller. And keeping your fingers from blocking a quarter of your iPhone’s screen is a big plus too. Better still, it’s also compatible with all of your Apple gear, including the Apple TV, iPads and your Mac.

While the Xbox and a PS4 controllers will soon be compatible on your Apple products after this summer’s update but those rarely drop lower than $40. And this $34 price on the SteelSeries Nimbus Gaming Controller is the best price we’ve ever seen on this model. Now, go forth and click some heads for me.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Maybe you work at a day camp and need unlimited snacks for the kids. Or maybe you just really, really like Goldfish. We’re not going to judge whatever reason you have for wanting to buy 24 bags of the snack that smiles back. Right now, you can get a 24-pack of Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers for only $38, in flavors cheddar, pizza, and parmesan. To get this discount, you need to clip the 20% off coupon. You can save a few more bucks if you choose the Subscribe & Save option, though this discount will only be applied to your first order.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the smaller, slightly less expensive version of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and right now, you can pick one up at a rare discount. For a limited time, Open Box ThermoPops are available for just $24, down from the usual price of $34. The ThermoPop’s highly accurate readings take just 3-4 seconds, and it comes in 9 fun colors, so be sure to snag one (at least) before this deal overcooks.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Urban Outfitters wants to outfit your urban (or suburban, or rural, whatever) home for less. Right now, take up to 40% off furniture, all of which possess that hip and cool flair that Urban has come to be known for. Go as big as a whole new bed frame, or as subtle as a few unique accent pieces; either way, you’ll be getting a good deal.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You’re probably sick of wearing sneakers by now, so why not try out our other favorite summer shoe: the espadrille. There’s never been a better time to slide on a pair, since made-in-Spain brand Rivieras is 15% off at Huckberry. A classic navy or black slip-on will cost you just $63, but our own Style Girlfriend, Megan Collins, particularly loves this red, white, and blue mesh Tour De Monde style:



A blend of cotton and mesh, this pair from Rivieras is both breathable (for those really warm days) and comfortable to boot. The navy with red trim lends a stylish, preppy look if you feel like channeling Vampire Weekend.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, it’s worth having the Amazon Prime Store Card or the Amazon Prime Visa to get 5% back on every purchase. But now, the retailer’s offering larger cash back bonuses of up to 20% on select products, including high-end tech like Bose headphones and Samsung sound bars.



