Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A digital magazine Gold Box, security cameras, bike helmets and a streaming box lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

While today’s deals aren’t nearly as good as Black Friday, if you’re in the market for a cheap, serviceable tablet, that’s exactly how we’d describe the Amazon Fire 7. Is it as nice or as powerful as an iPad Pro? Of course not. But they’re nice-looking internet-connected screens that you can hold in your hand or set on the counter while you cook, which is all most of us need a tablet to be.

GoPro Fusion | $450 | Amazon

If you’re looking to get into the action cam game, there’s no better place to start than GoPro. And if you can save $150 off the regular price (and $250 off the original price) of the GoPro Fusion, why not get a camera that captures 360 video and photography? With a camera on the front and the back, the Fusion shoots everything around it making a single, spherical image, all in 18MP stills and 5.2K video.

Advertisement

It features gimbal-like stabilization, is waterproof down to 16ft without housing, and and has all the standard features including GoPro app compatibility, and a size small enough to fit into your back pocket.



Hint: Open that video on YouTube and pan around with your mouse. Or better yet, open it in the YouTube app on your phone, and see what happens.

Eufy Genie Smart Speaker | $15 | Amazon

Launched under Anker’s home brand, Eufy, the Genie smart speaker has Alexa built in, and mimics almost every feature of Amazon’s Echo Dot. That makes it a great deal at its usual $35, but at $20, you can afford to put them all around your home.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Xiaomi’s Mi Box S is one of the best deals in streaming boxes, and right now you can get one for cheaper than usual with a bonus VUDU credit. For $50, it works like any other Android TV-powered device, is Chromecast-enabled, and outputs 4K HDR at 60fps. Plus you get the added benefit of buying a digital copy of something... maybe Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re concerned about allergens such as pollen, mold, or dander, this discounted Coway Air Purifier offers a lot of benefits for not very much money. This HEPA unit is effective at removing contamination from small to medium sized rooms, and right now you can get it for $180, or about $20 less than average.

Advertisement

And if you’re like me and your room is constantly dusty because you live in an old apartment, this air purifier could help with that too.

Bio Bidet Slim Glow | Indiegogo

Bio Bidet may be best known for its ultra-luxe bidets with Star Trek-like control panels, and every possible accoutrement your undercarriage could ever deserve. But their newest model sticks to basics, and looks to be one of the best looking entry level models out there, with a price tag that won’t stop you up.

Available on Indiegogo for just $32 (or $39 if earlybirds sell out), the Bio Bidet Slim Glow features dual nozzles (posterior/feminine), an unobtrusive design, sturdy brass connections, and even battery powered LED lighting. Best of all, Bio Bidet claims you can install it yourself, on basically any toilet, in about 15 minutes. We’ve posted enough bidet deals to know that that all adds up to a terrific value.

Advertisement

We’ll stan squat for bidets any time. If you had poop on any other part of your body, you wouldn’t clean yourself with a dry piece of paper. You would use (at the very least) water. Bio Bidet’s been in the business for a decade, and this seems like a perfect option for anyone that doesn’t want to flush too much money on a first bidet.

Yi, manufacturer of your favorite affordable action cam, also makes a home IP security camera, and you can pick up four today for just $100 today.



The Yi Home Camera includes all the basic features you’d expect, including two-way audio, automatic activity alerts to your phone, and remote monitoring. You can look in live on your home at any time, sign up for Yi’s cloud DVR service for remote recording, or—and this is a key difference from some other security cameras—record directly to a microSD card for free.

Photo: Niklas Rhöse ((Unsplash)

It’s back! One of Butcher Box’s most popular welcome offers is hitting the griddle once again, and new customers can get two pounds of free ground beef added to every box for the entire life of their subscription. That’s like eight free burgers every month, or a bunch of tacos, or a big bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Just don’t forget the spicy ketchup.



Your bonus beef come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Advertisement

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Eufy makes some of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and this RoboVac 11c Pet model is sure to please the pet owners out there. Down to just $200, this unit uses two side brushes and a wide rolling brush to pick up fur, dirt and dust.

While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season calls for a major wardrobe overhaul. Since spring is well on its way, LOFT is encouraging you to update your closet by taking $50 off purchases of $100 or more. Use promo code GETREADY, and stock up on work-appropriate tops, sweaters, pants, accessories, and more, all of which are sure to put a spring in your step while you wait for warmer weather to arrive.

GIF: Tercius Bufete

Protect your noggin next time you hit the streets on your bike, with today’s Gold Box. Amazon is dropping the price on a bunch of Coros Cycling Helmets with prices starting at $95. Aside from looking cool and making sure you’re safe when you ride, these helmets offer signal lights to make sure the people around you know if you’re about to turn.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while dick around on Slack. Comparable devices often sell for about $100 on Amazon, so this $70 Stamina Compact Strider is a steal.



The best part? No helmet necessary.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Whether you’re into travel, fashion, food, or anything in between, Amazon has a year-long digital magazine subscription to sell you today. Great deals starting at $5 are available for digital titles like Allrecipes, Martha Stewart Living, Cosmopolitan and Elle in today’s Gold Box.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve been meaning to learn Spanish for a long time, today’s the day to finally do something about it. Right now, Amazon is dropping the price of a Learn Spanish: Rosetta Stone combo pack down to $118. The set includes a book, a 24-month subscription and a lifetime download to practice offline and forever on your desktop.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Howdy, partner. Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn’t had any trouble selling copies, so if you’ve been waiting for months for a decent discount on a PS4 Pro bundle here’s your chance. This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties (like I do, every other Saturday), PowerA’s Gamecube-style wireless controller is down to $42 on Amazon right now, an all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like the controller of yore and feels like a nice jolt of nostalgia, but it’s also wireless, which is awesome.



Screenshot: Tercius Bufete

It’s March, which means a new batch of awesome Humble Monthly games just dropped. This month’s early access games include Northguard, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Ede and Absolver: Downfall. And as always, more games will unlock until the end of the month.



If you’re not familiar, Humble Monthly is a $12 per month subscription service and releases a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Advertisement

Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

Netgear’s Arlo Pro 2 home security cameras are among the few that can run completely on battery power, and the newer Pro 2 models add additional touches that the original Arlo cameras liacked, like 1080p recording, rechargeable batteries (rather than watch batteries), improved motion detection, two-way intercom, and a base station with 100 decibel alarm. So if you’re ready to start monitoring your home like a paranoid person, Amazon will sell you the two camera starter kit for $339 today, down from the usual $360-$440.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I think it’s finally time to ditch my duffel bag for a spinner as my go-to luggage. Thankfully, I won’t need to spend $100 on a suitcase, thanks to this $60 Samsonite deal on eBay.



As far as luggage goes, this is pretty bare bones: no GPS or WiFi, and no battery or ride-on feature. But if you’re looking for an exapndable, long weekend companion, like I am, this hard-sided Samsonite may be one to consider.

This particular unit sells for $100-120 on Amazon. So this is a steal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You own lint rollers, because you aren’t slovenly, but have you ever noticed that you seem to run out of sheets when you’re covered in cat hair and running late a wedding? With this 5-pack for $7 (after clipping the $2.80 coupon), you won’t find yourself in that bind again for a good long while.



Photo: Kawartha Outdoor

The Kawartha Cooler Bag is what the cooler always should have been. It embodies simplicity, versatility, and convenience, no wheels required. It’s an adaptable cooler bag that you can bring anywhere, from the cabin to the tailgate, from the park to car camping. Or, if you’re determined to drink in seclusion like me, even into the backcountry. And its $48 price point ices the competition.



Deal: For a limited time, you can save 30% on your Kawartha cooler bag with promo code COOLERSPRING30.

Photo: Kawartha Outdoor

The Cooler Bag is actually two distinct parts: a dry bag outer, and a removable cooler insert. The insert is an insulated bubble core wrapped with a PVC plastic to keep all your goods cold. The dry bag is made of 500D PVC, which is tough and stands up to the elements, but also odor resistant (mine has been rolled down rocky trails without enduring more than a nick, and soaked with stagnant beer for weeks, without the smell being absorbed permanently). And with thermally heated seams, it’s completely waterproof. That’s important, because it means your cooler will never leak, and you’ll be able to use it as a dry bag when the cooler’s removed.

Advertisement

During my first test of this bag, I managed to pack in 18 already cold beers and a few frozen steaks, with ice filling in any remaining space. Packing this much does mean some of your goods won’t fit inside the cooler insert (a 12-pack alone easily will), but if you can still close the outer bag using the roll top, everything still stays pretty cold. So after a 7 hour drive to the trailhead, it was another 1.5 mile hike into camp. Though there’s no convenient way to take that much weight into a secluded site, along with your own gear, this bag makes it bearable. Like a duffel, you can sling it over your shoulder, or carry it by the side handle, which is helpful in distributing the burden of your beer across different muscle groups.

It was a slog, but it was easy compared to hauling in, as my friends had, hard plastic coolers in two person crews, or awkwardly slinging box-ey soft cooler bags over their shoulders. I practically breezed through the trail with a heavy—but still compact and manageable—bag. And true to form, by the next night of the trip, plenty of ice remained, and leftover beers were as cold as if they’d just come out of the fridge.

Since then, my Kawartha Cooler Bag has done a couple years of casual porch and park hangs, car rides, bigger backcountry hikes, and has even played a role as a dry bag while tubing. It does everything a cooler can, and it goes where a cooler can’t. And while you could complain about it not being able to carry 40 beers or whatever, another friend with another Kawartha bag solves that. Now don’t forget to pack out your empties!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, use the code SAVE20 and take an extra 20% off their entire clearance section for both men and women. Over 3,000 already-discounted items are even cheaper now, and everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It may be March, but it’s never too late to get some good winter gear. Right now, reliable outdoor brand Marmot is marking down their sale section with an extra 20% off clearance. Use promo code 20MORE to snag additional savings on jackets and outerwear, solid layers, equipment, and more.



We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this season, so they’re taking 30% off almost everything on their site. Use promo code GOODPURCHASE to take advantage of this designer deal, especially since 2% of the sales from this even will go toward the non-profit Tides Foundation. Now that’s a great reason to shop.



Image: Backcountry

Winter may already be half over — fingers crossed, right? But in case the cold doesn’t go anywhere anytime soon, Backcountry’s Winter Clearance Sale is here to ensure that you are prepared to weather any conditions over the next few months. Starting today, take up to 60% off tons of gear, clothing, and accessories from your favorite brands, including Burton, Marmot, The North Face, Sorel, and others, and fear the frigid outdoors no more.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The only thing better than wandering through the boho fantasy land that is Anthropologie IRL, is getting sucked into one of their sales online. Right now, everything in the sale section at Anthro, from unique apparel and accessories to creatively designed homewares, is an additional 40% off. To top it off, there’s nothing you need to do to take advantage of this deal; just add to cart, and the discount will be automatically applied. Oh, and by the way, there are currently over 1,300 items under Anthropologie’s sale section. Happy browsing!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Gaming’s most iconic mascot got the encyclopedia he always deserved late last year, and you can pick up a copy for $20 today, within a couple gold coins of an all-time low. It features 256 full color pages with content from all 17 mainline Super Mario games, so this price should have you triple jumping for joy.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Not to be confused with Salt Fat Acid Heat, Ken Forkish’s (come on, that can’t be his real name) Flour Water Salt Yeast is all about the fundamentals of bread and dough making. The winner of a 2013 James Beard Foundation award, it’s an essential read for amateur bakers, and it’s just $3 on Kindle today.



Photo: Amazon

As far as I’m concerned, an enameled dutch oven is right up there with a good knife and great spatula in the hierarchy of must-own kitchen gear, and you can get a 7 qt enameled oven from Cuisinart for an all-time low $61 today on Amazon.



These things are on approximately 99% of all wedding registries, so even if you already own one yourself, they could make great gifts. They’re oven safe for up to 500 degrees, and they even work on induction cooktops, so you can use them in a lot of different ways.

Graphic: Amazon

We see good deals on Philips Hue starter kits fairly often. But if you already have a Hue system set up, it’s very rare to see individual bulbs for more than $10 off, so stock up before today’s $12 discount expires. This is about as good a deal as you’ll ever expect to see on individual bulbs outside of major holiday sale events.



Advertisement

Note: The $38 deal is being offered by a few third party sellers, but if they sell out, Amazon’s also discounting it to $42 directly, which is a solid deal as well.

Image: Amazon

Gamers, the smartphone deal you’ve been waiting for is here. An unlocked, second-generation Razer Phone is down to $500 on Amazon right now, that’s a discount of $200.



Advertisement

Gizmodo says “Razer’s second effort is something that’s better for both normies and gamers” thanks to the upgrades made to its speaker, screen, and cameras.

Other noteworthy features of the Razer Phone 2 include RGB lighting, IP67 water-resistance, Qi wireless charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, and 5.7-inch 120Hz screen.



Be sure to act soon because this offer won’t last.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The regular, 6 qt. Instant Pot is still on sale for $70, and honestly, it’s probably the one you should buy at that price. But if you need a larger model for a bigger family, or care about aesthetics and a few extra features, the Instant Pot Ultra just went on sale too, in two different sizes.



The 6 qt. model is down to $99, and the 8 qt. version will cost $20 more, both of which are all-time low prices. The Ultra has a few extra cooking modes, but you’ll never use them. The differences that matter are the UI—the information-rich blue screen tells you a lot more than the DUO’s—and the fact that the pressure valve automatically closes when you close the lid, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting that crucial step. If you care about aesthetics, I think the Ultra looks like something Cuisinart or KitchenAid might make, whereas the DUO looks like something you might find at a flea market.

The actual cooking results between the two models should be identical, the Ultra just has a few quality of life improvements that may or may not be worth paying a bit extra for. It’s up to you, the only bad decision is to not buy an Instant Pot.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks to watch Love Island on British Netflix, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers right now.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with six bottles of wine for just $40 with free shipping, and every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. But if you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up, you’ll get FREE shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month. At the very least, you should get the trial box for less than $7 per bottle. I mean, why wouldn’t you?

Photo: Sunday Scaries

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% for the always-stressful holiday season with promo code kinja15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.