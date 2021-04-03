Saturday's Best Deals: Reading Pillows, Westinghouse Curved Gaming Monitor, JACHS NY Sweaters, TomCare Outdoor Accessories, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A pair of JVC AE wireless earbuds with running coaching and a set of solar-powered outdoor torches lead Saturday’s best deals.

JVC AE Wireless Earbuds with Live Coaching Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Did you give up on your new year’s resolution to run more, or faster, or harder? Or maybe you just want to up your running game anyway? You should check out these JVC AE wireless earbuds with live coaching!



These buds are down to a super cheap $18 right now at SideDeal (WAAYYY less than the $121 price they are on Amazon).

Since these JVC AE wireless earbuds are meant for running outside, they do allow ambient noise in for safety. But you’ll still be able to hear your music, podcasts, and your running coach loud and clear! And, they have a nice and long battery life of up to seven hours.

What’s more, they are washable and water-resistant, so you can be sure to keep them clean easily— just the way you should be able to with activewear of any kind! This deal might not last long with such a big discount, so don’t miss out.

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term.

In honor of Easter though, it’s not only 68% off right now, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month or 1-year extension, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout for new customers.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already. And hey, free bonus time is free bonus time, whether it’s a month or a year.

Look, the Apple Magic Keyboard attachment is cool. It’s cool. It’s more versatile than the standard snap-on keyboard thanks to a trackpad and backlit keys, plus the way it holds your iPad like it’s just floating there above the keys is superb. And then it folds up into a proper case when you’re not using the iPad. Well done. It is very expensive for a tablet keyboard at $299 or $349, however, depending on size choice. Not quite $699-for-wheels expensive, but still.



In any case, if you have the newest 4th-generation iPad Air or the 11” 2nd-gen iPad Pro and you’ve been debating whether or not to splash out on the Magic Keyboard, we have good news: it’s marked down $100 at Amazon right now to $199. Customers love it, with a 4.8-star rating from 2,300+ reviews, and again, it’s both cool and useful.

The larger 12.9" iPad Pro version is now also discounted $100 off the list price to $249, and has its own 4.8-star rating with 4,400+ reviews. It’s great! People dig it. But it’s expensive, and right now, it’s less so. If you’re looking for the full laptop experience with your iPad Pro/Air, now’s the time to strike.

Babbel Lifetime Subscription Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

With vaccines ramping up and everyone getting in line to receive their jab, travel will absolutely be on everyone’s minds. Wouldn’t you like to brush up on a foreign language before you jet off to Paris, Barcelona, or the famous Red Light District of Amsterdam? Luckily for you, Stack Social is running a major deal right now and guaranteeing 60% off their lifetime subscription to Babbel, bringing the price down to $199.



If you don’t know what Babbel is, it’s a language learning app that breaks down classes into bits and pieces so you can retain Spanish, Portuguese, French, or whatever language you’re interested in on the go! I’ve personally tested it out, and one of the perks of Babbel opposed to their competitor, Duo Lingo, is that you’ll be able to talk with a group of other language students! And everyone knows the best way to retain a language is to speak it semi-regularly. With an original list price of $499, you’re honestly saving on so much in order to learn something that can benefit you for the rest of your life. What are you waiting for?

Beats Solo Pro Image : Beats

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but Woot is currently offering them for just $145 in light blue, with other color options ranging between $150 to $160 each. Woot has free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers, too.



Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still $60-70 less than we have often seen ‘em in stock in recent months elsewhere. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of NECTIUM AA batteries for just $15 when you use promo code 64AT2XTM, or a 48-pack of AAA batteries for $13 with the same code.

Don’t need as many batteries? Snag an 8-pack of AA batteries or an 8-pack of AAA batteries for just over $4 when you use promo code 64AT2XTM. No matter which pack you choose, you’ll save 40% off the list price with this code.

Aukey True Wireless Sport Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

As I’ve been testing a myriad of products from Aukey, one thing is certain; each is great quality for the price. Don’t be a fool and miss this deal today. Treat yourself and save 45% on these True Wireless Sport Earbuds with the clipped coupon.

As with most of these secure fit earbuds, they’re built for a fast-paced life. These were made for the gym, hikes, runs, the court, and anything else for those adventurers with an active lifestyle. I’ve found ear-hooks are an acquired taste, but they definitely ensure everything stays where it needs to. And these are obviously waterproof to protect against sweat. Great bass and full sound given their size. Expect around thirty-five hours of playtime with the case, so you’ll get just about seven hours off of a single charge. A great value for a set of earbuds to take on the road with you.

These will ship free for Prime members.

RAVPower MagSafe Charger KJ012RPWC Image : RAVPower

MagSafe is one of the clever, yet unseen new enhancements for Apple’s iPhone 12, implementing a magnetic anchor beneath the backing glass that you can snap a wireless charger and other accessories onto. In classic Apple fashion, however, the accessories are pricey: the MagSafe charging pad itself is $39 without the needed power brick, which will run you another $19.



Here’s a more cost-effective unofficial MagSafe charger from third-party maker RAVPower, which offers a wide range of great accessories for phones and other devices. This charger magnetically snaps onto the back of any iPhone 12 model, plus you can use it for AirPods Pro and wirelessly-chargeable AirPods cases.

It also comes with the needed 20W USB-C PD power adapter to plug it into the wall, and it’s all yours for just $16 right now when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KJ012RPWC at checkout. That’s less than one-third the price of buying Apple’s own components.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Headphones Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Hello, hello. If you’re reading this it means that you may be somewhat interested in audio, or at the very least, are in the market for a new, affordable pair of headphones. Well, look no further than these Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro ANC Headphones, down to $100 from the original list price of $130. Available in four colors, The Soundcore Liberty 2 Pros are the latest in a steady brand compatible with both Apple and Android. The headphones themselves have targeted ANC (active noise cancellation) and boasts HearID, a personalized EQ that looks inside your ears and analyzes the shape for a customized listening experience.

The Liberty Air 2 Pros also have up to 26 hours of playtime and seven hours of playback with just one charge, and if you use the charging case (you should!), you’ll get three re-charges. Of course, they come with noise-canceling microphones so you can take Zoom calls in peace, especially if you have too thin walls and too loud neighbors. And honestly, these are great competition to the original AirPods and the AirPods Pro which are about $150 and $250, respectfully.

Lifetime VPN Unlimited Service Image : KeepSolid

With a 3/5-star “Good” rating from PCMag, one of the only remaining trustworthy sources for VPN reviews, KeepSolid’s VPN Unlimited might not be the best of its kind, but it is decently well-regarded nonetheless. And right now, it’s also one of the most affordable VPN services you can buy, especially since few brands offer lifetime memberships to begin with. For a limited time only, StackSocial is featuring a lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited for $40—down 80% from its $199 price tag straight from the provider. This option gives you access to the private networking client on five devices of your choosing. Or you can double it for only $20 more (a $299 value!).

Although it only has a small number of servers compared to bigger players in the space like NordVPN—around 400 across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong—its interface is tidy and highly accessible to newcomers. And on the off-chance you have trouble getting it to function as expected, there’s 24-hour/7-day-a-week customer support to give your VPN a jump. Because you’re paying for it, you don’t have to worry about speed bottlenecks either, and the company claims its “military-grade AES 256-bit encryption” and zero log policy keeps your browsing experience nice and secure. It’s also compatible with a wide range of devices, including Windows Vista through 10, macOS 10.11 and later, Android 4.1 and newer, iOS 9.0 and beyond, and even in browsers like Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

So long as you redeem your license within 30 days of purchase, you’ll be all set with a lifelong private internet experience that’s never interrupted by pesky renewal alerts. Just add it to your cart and start surfing.

No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon does right by parents with its Fire Kids Edition tablets.



As you’ll see from the image, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect it from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited). The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Right now, Amazon is knocking $40 off the 7" tablet, $50 off the 8” HD tablet, or $60 off the 10" HD tablet, making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in blue, purple, and pink.

The Nike-branded rendition of the Apple Watch comes with a couple of perks, including the cool Sport Band with breathable punch holes and the exclusive watch faces, and right now Best Buy is taking $50 off the fitness-centric wearable. It’s $349 for the 40mm version and $379 for the larger 44mm model. Both are available in black and silver at those prices.

On top of the savings, you’ll also get six free months of Apple’s new Fitness+ service, which includes an array of video workouts that utilize the stats pouring out of your Apple Watch. Looking for a way to get back on track with exercise and emerge from this pandemic refreshed and ready to take on the world? An Apple Watch and Fitness+ could help, at least.

Fire HD 8 Tablet Image : Amazon

Look, it’s no iPad—but if you want a solid, cost-effective tablet for basic entertainment needs, there’s no better bargain than Amazon’s Fire tablets. And right now, they’re even cheaper.



Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is a good option. It has a modest 8-inch 1280x800 screen with just enough power to handle apps, games, and media, plus a hearty 12-hour battery. It’s marked down to just $60 right now with special offers (ads) on the lock screen, or $75 without—a savings of $30 with either version.

You can pay an extra $20 to get the Fire HD 8 Plus, which has smoother performance, wireless charging, and faster wired charging.

Westinghouse 34" Curved Backlit LED Gaming Monitor Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I’ve been on the lookout for a curved gaming monitor, and if you are too, Newegg has a great deal today.



Snag a Westinghouse 34" curved LED gaming monitor for $310 today, a 31% discount.

In addition to being large enough that you’re not going to miss a damn thing during your play sessions, it adds some personality to your desk with its RGB accents on the back, and its customizable logo light that displays on your desktop.

This monitor also boasts having “Flicker-Free Technology” and “Eye Care Technology”— so maybe you can skip the Bluelight glasses?

Grab it while it’s good! This deal will only last until Monday.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 3/7/21 and was updated on 4/3/21 with new information.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Funko Pops Image : Giovanni Colantonio

So, you loved the Snyder Cut. After years of posting about it online, you now get to post about it online a lot more. Your “Release the Snyder Cut” chant has become a “Restore the Snyderverse” rallying cry. But how much of a Zack Snyder fan are you really? Are you enough of a fan to pre-order new Funko Pops based on the film? Are you obsessed enough to get the deluxe Darkseid pop? Are you so twisted that you’ll pre-order black-suit Superman? What about this pop of Wonder Woman just kinda hanging out? All of these and more are available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and will officially release this August. So come on, put your money where your mouth is if you want the Snyderverse back.

Bloodborne: The Board Game Image : Giovanni Colantonio

This is the Dark Souls of board games. No wait, I guess Dark Souls: The Board Game is the Dark Souls of board games. I guess it’s more accurate to say this is the Bloodborne of board games, because it’s Bloodborne: The Board Game. That’s right, the Dark Souls-like Soulslike game from the creators of Dark Souls is now a board game, just like Dark Souls: The Board Game. Similar to Dark Souls: The Board Game, Bloodborne: The Board Game is a one to four player board game based on Bloodborne. Just like Bloodborne, Bloodborne: The Board Game features the Dark Souls of board game gameplay. There are branching quests and a tabletop combat system that draws inspiration from Bloodborne, which draws inspiration from Dark Souls. Bloodborne: The Board Game also Dark Souls, which Bloodborne. It’s worth nothing that Dark Souls, Dark Souls. Also Bloodborne. Dark Souls Bloodborne board game: Bloodborne. Dark. Dark. Bl. Da. D.

Bloodborne: The Board Game is on sale for $80 at Amazon today.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Lets’a go! Super Mario 3D All-Stars is down to $50 at Walmart today, a familiar price for anyone who grew up playing the games included in the collection. Back in 2002, I remember getting $50 from my mom so I could go to the mall and gleefully pick up a copy of Super Mario Sunshine. Then there was 2007's Super Mario Galaxy, one of the first games I bought on my own when I went off to college. At the time $50 seemed like a real investment. Seeing that price tag on these classic games is kind of nostalgic, isn’t it? Okay, I’m reaching. It’s a little bizarre that the collection was $60 to begin with, but the price reduction here is a welcome one. Super Mario 3D All-Stars will literally vanish from shelves starting today, so if you’ve been hoping for a discount, this is your last chance.

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : Sony

If you didn’t pick it up last year, good news! The Last of Us Part II is down to $30 on Best Buy right now, saving you $30. Be warned: the story is polarizing, but it also swept house during last year’s game awards season. Perhaps you remember the wave of bad discourse that it spawned. People just had a lot to say about this game. Some of that was valid criticism. Other critiques were bad faith arguments from angry nerds. In retrospect, I think we were all just restless from being cooped up inside. If you’re already invested in the story, now’s a good time to grab the next chapter.

Advertisement

As a kid, I loved Rodan because I’d watch the then Sci-Fi Channel Saturday mornings when they ran old Godzilla flicks. So obviously, my major gripe with this game is the lack of a pterodactyl-like monster. But you can play as the other famous kaiju: Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, or Megalon. They each come as an awesome miniature to stomp around the board. You’ll be battling your friends to become the ultimate monster ruler by strategizing to gain more energy by destroying select targets on the board. Your kaiju will need to take the others out before the people of Earth deploy game-ending weapons to destroy you all. Recommended for ages ten and up for two to four players. The game takes about forty-five minutes, so it’s not a long campaign but definitely fun enough to get a few sessions in on a killer game night. This definitely makes me interested to see what Funko does in this gaming space in the future.

Prime members get free one-day shipping.

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Sony

Sony has a big spring sale happening on PSN over the next few weeks and that means retailers are scrambling to match its prices. Case in point, you can now grab Ghost of Tsushima for $40. Sucker Punch’s open world samurai game came out last year and it’s one you don’t want to miss. It features a gorgeous world and varied combat for both stealthy and aggressive players. More importantly, it features the best button prompt in history. At one point, you sit in some hot springs and the game prompts you to reflect on your uncle. It’s an incredible moment and you need to see it to believe it, so grab a copy.

Super Mario LEGO Starter Course Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Look, we can stop pretending. It’s just you and me here, and neither of us have to act cool. The Mario LEGO set? Actually kind of lit. The toys allow you to create physical Mario levels with interactive toys. I’m not too proud to admit it’s rad and if you aren’t either, know that it’s on sale for $48 today. The kit comes with 231 pieces, complete with warp pipes, an end level flag, question blocks, and more. Plus, you get a big LEGO of my boy Bowser Jr and a Mario toy that makes a gleeful noise when you stomp on his little head. Get it for your kids, get it for yourself, whatever, there’s no judgement here. Enjoy life, you do you, LEGOs are cool.

Carcassonne Big Box Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Carcassonne is on sale today but let’s get something out of the way first. It’s not that hard to pronounce. Car-ca-sown. At least, I’m pretty sure that’s right. Nobody correct me. All you really need to know is that you can buy the Carcassonne Big Box for $60 on Amazon, just clip the coupon. Carcassonne is an extremely satisfying tile-based board game where players collectively build a map. Place rivers, roads, cities, and more by dropping down tiles. The goal is to get the most points by placing “meeples” and claiming areas. The Big Box includes 11 of the game’s expansions, over 150 tiles, seven meeple types, and more. It’s a fantastic game that’s particularly chill. Just make sure you have a big table to play it on.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | $50 | Amazon Best Buy Screenshot : Nintendo

Advertisement

Advertisement

When we originally started covering Watch Dogs: Legion deals, the game’s price was plummeting after two weeks. If you bought it at full price at launch, you were quickly punished for doing so as you saw your friends grab it $20 or even $30 cheaper. To this day, the price continues to sink and now you can grab Ubisoft’s open world game for just $20. I’m not really sure what’s going on here (the game’s buggy launch likely did a number on its install base), but the game’s price has just been all over the place. If you were waiting for a time to jump on, Amazon is probably the way to go right now, as you can get the game more than half off right now. Will it drop lower? Probably at some point. For now, $20 seems like the lowest this will go for the next few months. After that? Who knows.

You’ve been putting it off and off, but you know in your heart it’s time to start growing your own veggies— or at the very least, maybe an herb garden.



Or maybe you want to plant some flowers now that the weather is warming up? I personally am going to start by planting some perilla seeds I just got recently, since I can’t find perilla leaves for at-home Korean barbecue anywhere!

Whatever you want to plant outdoors, do it more comfortably with 40% off of a foldable garden kneeler seat today! This multifunctional little cutie can be yours for just $36 when you add promo code 68SU8SSI at checkout.

This green TomCare seat can be used to sit or converted to a kneeler instead. It even has two pouches you can pop all your gardening tools and seeds and such in. Unfortunately, the other colors are not on sale.

Advertisement

This deal sold fast the last time we had this one up— a lot of people are working on developing green thumbs, apparently, so don’t sleep on this one!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 3/21/21 and was updated with new information on 4/3/21.

TomCare Two Solar Flame Torches C6875HF3

This is a pretty good deal for those of you looking forward to holding outdoor gatherings soon: A set of two TomCare solar flickering flame torches for 40% off.



This seems like a great starting point to building your own little backyard oasis— you gotta have great lighting, right!?

Advertisement

And I can appreciate the effect that the TomCare folks were going for in the stock photos, even if most of us don’t have that kind of backdrop in our yards to work with as a starting point (or at least I certainly don’t). It still gives some ideas for other ways to create a relaxing atmosphere— and most importantly, shows off what the lights look like in the dark.

Just add coupon code C6875HF3 to bring them down from $60 to the much more wallet-friendly price of $36. Don’t miss out!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 3/28/21 and was updated with new information on 4/3/21.

ZOEMO Bed Rest Reading Pillow Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Now down to $72, this big boy should be tall enough for you to sit upright comfortably at 26.5 inches high. It’s even got a detachable neck pillow and a handle up top on the full piece for your convenience.

Advertisement

Most of the color options have this 19% discount, but I’m a fan personally of the grey option with this maple leaves pattern. There’s also a star-patterned option.

Advertisement

It also comes in plain blue, brown, and grey! The black version, unfortunately, is full price at $90.

Advertisement

Whenever I think of cold brew coffee, I’m reminded of this time I went to a theme park with one of my younger brothers and he was craving one and decided to order at the “Starbucks” inside the park. Except, it wasn’t so much a Starbucks as it was a place that just used Starbucks-branded coffee.



Anyway, he ordered a nice, refreshing cold brew and was not expecting them to make this by pouring a cup of steaming hot coffee in a cup and then plopping some ice in it— but that is, in fact, what they did.

Advertisement

One way to do it? You can slowly make it in your fridge with these Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee Pitcher Packs.

But if you’re in want of a cold brew and have limited time to make it in, you could also grab yourself a Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System for $170 so you can have it anytime you want!

Advertisement

What’s more is that it can also make hot and cold teas, whether you like bagged or looseleaf varieties! And of course, it accommodates a wide variety of brew sizes, from a small cup to a carafe, with a turn of the knob.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 3/28/21 and was updated with new information on 4/3/21.

Save Up to 43% on Greenworks Lawn Care Image : Greenworks

The advent of spring means it’s time for homeowners to begin the process of cleaning up your lawn, planting gardens, and all of the good stuff that comes with having a yard. If you’re like me, however, you took the pandemic year as a cue to skip as much of that as possible in 2020, which means your outdoor chores will be even more laborious this time around. Whoops.

In any case, if you need some fresh gear to help conquer the terrain immediately outside your home this year, Amazon is currently holding a sweet Gold Box deal on Greenworks electric lawn care devices. The star of the show is the 80V 21” cordless electric lawn mower, which comes with two battery packs to provide up to 60 minutes of mowing. It’s $349 today, a savings of $150 off the list price.

Other handy Greenworks tools on sale right now include a 16” brushless chainsaw for $245 (30% off), a 26” cordless hedge trimmer for $192 (30% off), and a cordless backpack leaf blower for $124 (38% off, battery not included). Check out the full promo for other backyard-boosting bargains.

Advertisement

Tacklife X1 Cordless Tire Inflator P7MPYJGM Image : Andrew Hayward

Driving to the gas station to refill your tires with air is a real drag, especially if your tires leak steadily—and doubly so since those machines are often busted. It’s well worth buying yourself a portable inflator that you can use anywhere, and here’s an excellent new option.



Tacklife’s X1 cordless rechargeable tire inflator is newly upgraded for 2021, with a built-in 2,200mAh battery pack so you can fill up your car tires without an external power source. That’s ideal for emergencies too, or when you want to fill up bike tires without being near a power outlet.



Right now, you can save 30% off the list price at Amazon by clipping the coupon on the page and dropping in promo code P7MPYJGM at checkout, bringing the price to $35. Customers praise the portable design and efficient inflating, with a 4.4-star rating from 800+ reviews.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ever since subjecting her to Ford V. Ferrari, no doubt the manliest movie of 2019, I have been begging my wife to let me buy a racecar bed for us to sleep in. And while that will probably never happen for reasons unbeknownst to me, I found this Pikachu twin-/full-sized comforter set on sale this morning while searching for Pikachu comforter sets online. Although we have a queen, I’m hoping we can use it for the guest bed, so that when my family visits, they are greeted by a friendly face before entering a deep slumber, hopefully dreaming of their quest to become a Pokémon master one gym battle at a time.

In the set, you can expect the 72" x 86" comforter, along with a couple of pillow shams to top it off. Whether you’re looking to spice it up in the bedroom, or just add a hint of elegance to your decor, don’t sleep on this comforter set. Sleep under it at a 45% markdown.

Wyze V2 Pet Camera Image : Sheilah Villari

The Wyze V2 Pet Camera can help monitor your fur kids whatever you need to be away from your home. Just being able to keep an eye on things can put your mind at ease. This pet cam is one of the top products from Chewy, and it’s just $26.

It’s not just during the day you can watch. There is a night vision feature that comes through even in low light, and you’ll have a panoramic view no matter where you place it. Two-way audio allows you to scold a wily dog caught in the act or even fluffy siblings bickering. This camera connects directly to your phone for convenience. The setup is simple with WiFi, and you can store images and footage on an SD card. There is a bundle that includes the SDcard for $39. Video is triggered by sound and motion and can also be saved to the cloud for free for fourteen days. If you have to be out of your home but don’t want to disconnect from your responsibilities there, this little cam can help and is extremely affordable in doing so.

Free shipping on orders over $49.

Secura Cool Touch Electric Water Kettle Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re like me, you live on tea even in spring. The kettle is the only way to go for an authentic sipping experience, be it an afternoon brew or morning breakfast. If you’re looking for a new one or are ready to make the jump from zapping water in the microwave, this Secura Cool Touch Electric Water Kettle is for you.

Simplicity is key when it comes to your kettle, and this one is easy to use with one-touch operation. It’ll also stay warm for up to four hours which is really a thing of beauty in these chilly months. But don’t worry; it has an auto shut-off and is wireless for your convenience. This kettle has a 1.8-quart capacity, and it’s not just your tea that’ll benefit coffee, ramen, oatmeal, and whatever your thirsty/hungry heart craves. Cool Touch tech ensures no one gets burned, no matter how hot it gets on the inside. It’s 100% BPA-free and easy to clean. This kettle is durable and comes with a 1-year warranty.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

TaoTronics Air Purifier 24AP008 Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been in the market for a new air purifier, you may want to give this one a try. The TaoTronics Air Purifier is only $96 when you use promo code 24AP008 at checkout, and is equipped with a true HEPA filter. It can sift out dander, mold, and pollutants for anyone with horrible allergies. Nothing much to say, so go ahead and clear the air with a fresh new purchase for your dusty ass apartment. It’s $24 off the list price right now when you use the code.

Advertisement

A smart lock is one of the handiest connected home devices you can add to your place. If you’ve ever closed the door behind you and immediately realized that your keys are missing, a smart lock can save you the hassle of calling a locksmith or tracking down a backup key from a friend or family member. Just pull out your phone, press the button, and it’ll open for you.



August’s Wi-Fi Smart Lock is one of the most popular options today, and its current 4th-generation model is marked down 22% to $196 at Amazon.

I’ve used an earlier August model and found it easy to install and handy for checking whether I locked the door once I’m away from home. And yes, the one time I walked out the door without my keys, the August Smart Lock saved me from a whole lot of time and stress. Better safe than sorry. This one’s a lot slimmer, too, and can automatically unlock when you get home. Handy!

Kyoku Damascus Steak Knives (Set of 4) KYOKUT23 Image : Andrew Hayward

No kitchen is complete without a killer set of steak knives, and you can’t do much better than Kyoku’s Daimyo series Damascus knives. Made of high carbon steel, these “ruthlessly sharp” (and sharp-looking) blades are guaranteed for life and have a slightly curved edge to slice through a hearty steak with ease.

Right now, you can add a set of four Kyoku Damascus steak knives to your arsenal for $118, a savings of $52 off the list price. Just clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KYOKUT23 at checkout to secure the savings.

300 Doggie Poop Bags Image : Sheilah Villari

Everybody poops, including your pups. Whether you have a house full of canines or even just one, you need doggie doo bags. It shows you respect your neighbors and community when you curb your pooch. Right now, grab all the bags you need for cheap. This bundle of 300 poop bags is just $20; that’s just a few cents a bag. The bags have sweet little pooches on them and non-scented. They are durable and leak-proof, which is just as important. You get twenty rolls and a reusable dispenser that you can attach easily to their leash. This is a great deal for something you know you will use, probably a lot quicker than you think. They are also certified 100% biodegradable and actually made from high-quality plant-based materials. This is a lightning deal for the next three hours.

Prime members enjoy free shipping.

Save up To 50% on Echo Devices Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:

“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’ Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

Load your home (and car?) with smart speakers while the deals last, if that’s the kind of thing you’re into.

JACHS NY Sweater Cleanup Sale CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

So you must be thinking, “Why on earth would I buy a sweater right now?” Well, these JACHS NY sweaters come in such classic hues and styles, they’re pretty timeless. That means you can have some fresh looks ready to go for next fall and winter if you think ahead— and if you’re interested in snagging some for up to 90% off.

Advertisement

Not sure where to start? Sit back, relax, and think of me as your temporary internet girlfriend for the rest of this post, and I’ll tell you what to wear, bb.

First up, you just can’t go wrong with a timeless ribbed crewneck sweater— especially in this perfect shade of grey. Plus, it’s only $25 with the discount code.

Charcoal Marled Ribbed Crewneck Sweater $25 at JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

You want a bit of flair? Too bad, we’re going for CLASSIC, ok? You want to make sure these styles are still looking good when it’s cold again, right? Well, if you must have something other than a plain sweater, here’s a nice stripey crewneck for $25.

Olive Merino Wool Jaspe Stripe Crewneck $25 at JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

Lastly, I’m just a huge fan of the fisherman cardigan look. I feel like this is just the perfect way to add class to any outfit. And this one is a steal at only $30 after adding code CLEANUP.

Navy Merino Wool Fisherman Cardigan $30 at JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

Don’t miss out on this sale! Check out all the sweaters on sale at JACHS NY.