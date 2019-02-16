Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Samsung QLED TV, Aukey USB-C Cables, and a World Wide Stereo Sale lead off Presidents’ Day Weekend’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s high-end QLED TVs get a lot of attention, but even the entry level Q6 models look phenomenal, and you can get a 49" set today for $580 from Massdrop. That’s $220 less than the current going rate, and $120 less than we saw on Black Friday .



Compared to Q-sets higher up the lineup, the Q6 loses out on (admittedly impressive) features like full array local dimming and Samsung’s higher-end HDR engine, but thanks to the quantum dot tech, it’ll still look better than pretty much any conventional LED TV.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Rakuten’s running another of its popular sitewide sales during Presidents’ Day weekend, with 15% off all orders, with a $60 maximum discount with the promo code SAVE15. You can check out their promo page to scan all of the deals, but the beauty of this sale is you can “force” a sale on super new or rarely discounted products, like ASUS ROG monitors, Bose ANC headphones, and Nintendo Switch bundles.



Advertisement

This deal ends on Monday, but there’s a limited supply on super popular items. So act fast.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I love buying refurbished electronics. For one thing, I’ve never had problems with any refurbs I’ve purchased. And right now there’s a great deal on a TCL 55" Roku 4KTV at Walmart.



Advertisement

It’s a bit sparse on special features but it does output a 4K HDR image and has Roku built-in. Better still, this particular unit is at least $100 cheaper than everywhere else we’ve seen.

On the product page, Walmart says:

It has been tested and inspected by the manufacturer or third-party refurbish supplier to function like new, with limited to no signs of wear. All refurbished TVs come with a minimum 90-day limited warranty provided by the manufacturer or supplier. The product may arrive in a generic box that may show some prior wear.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

There’s no such thing as owning too many USB-C cables. Get a couple of 6' long cables from Aukey for just $5 today if you clip the $4 coupon on the page. Use these to charge your iPad Pro, the upcoming Samsung smartphones, and just about everything else.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

World Wide Stereo is discounting a bunch of audio gear for up to 60% off during President’s Day weekend with the code USA. The sale includes closeout stuff from Audio-Technica, Klipsch, Yamaha, and more. If you’re an audiophile who wants to upgrade your sound system or your headphones, today’s not a bad time to start.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you still don’t own an Instant Pot, you can fix that for a pretty nice price today. $69 gets you a 6 qt Instant Pot Lux with a bunch programmed cooking functions and plenty of space to make meals for the whole family.



Advertisement

That means, buying this is like buying a new rice cooker, slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, saute pan, and warmer all in one.

That’s $20 less than the newer Instant Pot DUO (which is also $12 off right now), and the the only real difference between the two is that the DUO includes three additional preset functions; egg maker, sterilizer, and yogurt maker. Here’s a secret though...nobody actually uses those. You’ll use manual mode, and occasionally sauté.

Graphic: Eight Sleep

We’ve seen smart mattresses with dual-zone heating, which is perfectly fine, but it basically amounts to a smartphone-connected electric blanket. But Eight Sleep’s upcoming Pod mattress raises the game with a true, active heating and cooling system.



Advertisement

The Pod features a series of fluid-filled channels running through the foam mattress, and a single hub that can cool the liquid to as low as 55 degrees, or heat it up to 115, and circulate different temperatures to both sides of the bed independently. If you like a cool mattress, and your partner prefers things warm and cozy, this seems like a complete solution where electric blankets only solve one person’s problem.

Of course, this being 2019, it also works with Alexa (“Alexa, cool down my bed”), tracks how much you’re tossing and turning, and can even gently wake you up in the morning by cooling down the mattress. You can skip all the smart features and just enjoy the Pod for its unique climate control options, but they’re there if you want them.

The Pod is expected to ship in April, and you can preorder yours starting at $1,995, with a $95 upfront deposit. For a limited time though, you can also save $250 at checkout with promo code SLEEPPOD. That’s a lot of money, sure, but as someone who prefers to sleep ice cold, it definitely seems justifiable.

Eight Sleep’s original smart mattress is still on sale as well, and features sleep tracking features and smart home support for about half the cost of the Pod. And for a limited time, our readers can get it for $275 off with promo code GIZMODO275.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You’ll have to buy cleaning supplies at some point, so might as save some money and stock up. Amazon’s Gold Box includes a ton of savings on cleaning products, today only. Choose from disinfecting wipes, Pine-Sol, trash bags, degreasers, and more.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Lysol wipes are one of the easiest ways to wipe down cabinets, and they’re a gift sent from the heavens whenever someone in your house has a cold. Assuming you’ve got some extra cabinet space, you should definitely pick up 320 wipes for $10 up with this clippable Amazon coupon.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

ThermoWorks BlueDOT | $59 | ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks’ BluetDOT combines ThermoWorks’ famously accurate kitchen thermometer tech with a Bluetooth transmitter to turn your phone into a sous chef. We tried it out (and really liked it) when it was first released last summer, but we’ve never actually seen it on sale until today.

Normally $69, the BlueDOT’s marked down to $59, for a limited time. Just don’t let this deal overcook, because it’s exceptionally rare.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having an actual sale, marking down over 60 shoes, boots, and apparel for Preidents’ Day weekend. Heels, boots, sneakers, sweaters, layering pieces, all kinds of styles from brands like UGG, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can.



Advertisement

Honestly, if you do nothing else, at least go look at the Cole Haan selection. There are hundreds of shoes included, and prices are some of the best we’ve ever seen, including Stitchlite Wool oxfords under $100 for the first time in our memory, and a whopping $120 off the incredible 2.Zerogrand Laser Wing Oxfords.

For all your athletic shoe needs, the sale includes over 700 discounted options from Nike, 200 from Adidas, and nearly 100 from Saucony, just for starters.

Advertisement

Obviously, it’s a lot to sort through, so I recommend first sorting by gender in the sidebar, then going through the brand selector and picking your favorites.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Start your own ASMR YouTube channel with these discounted slime kits from Amazon’s Gold Box. These $13 and $19 sets include everything you need to make slime, including glue, glitter and foam balls. As with any Gold Box, these prices will only last until the end of the day.



Screenshot: Amazon

Undertale is one of Kotaku’s 12 best games for the Switch, and the love letter to/subversion of Earthbound is down to $10 on Amazon. That’s only $5 off the usual price, but honestly, you should buy this game at any price.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still paying your cable company a monthly modem rental fee, stop what you’re doing and buy your own for just $45, or $15 less than usual. This model supports maximum download speeds of 680mbps, which should cover just about every cable internet plan out there. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save.



Photo: Amazon

Entering your Netflix password with a TV remote is actually considered torture under the Geneva Conventions, but this Logitech wireless keyboard works seamlessly with recent Samsung, LG, and Sony smart TV operating systems, as well as Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android over Bluetooth. You can even switch between your connected devices with the flip of a switch.

Today’s $59 deal is an all-time low.

Obviously, these $40 Bluetooth headphones from TaoTronics don’t sound as great or block noise as well as a high end pair of Sony or Bose headphones. Obviously!



Advertisement

But...TaoTronics sent me a pair to try, and they’re pretty good! They sound fine, like any other relatively inexpensive pair of Bluetooth headphones, and the noise cancelation works better than I expected against constant noises like airplane engines and the like. They’d make a fine purchase for anyone that travels with any regularity. Just clip the $8 coupon, then use promo code KINJAZ57 at checkout to save a couple extra bucks.

Photo: Amazon

While we’ve been partial to fancy USB battery packs with features like USB-C Power Delivery recently, sometimes, you just want a big-ass battery with fast-enough USB ports and a cheap price tag. That’s what today’s deal is all about.



Advertisement

Clip the $3 coupon and use promo code KINJAAYX at checkout for an extra $2 off to bring this 20,000mAh RAVPower pack down to $27. That’s a great price for a battery that big from a major manufacturer, and while it’s not much for bells and whistles, its USB ports are plenty fast, which is what really matters in the end.

Anker’s Nebula Capsule mini projector gets all the hype, but if its standard definition resolution and 100 lumen brightness won’t cut it for your portable cinema needs, the newer Nebula Mars II is on sale for $390 today, the best price we’ve seen by $10.



While it’s not nearly as small as the Capsule, the Mars II puts out a 720p picture of up to 150", is three times as bright as the Capsule at 300 lumens, and can run for four hours on a charge, meaning you could watch a double feature outdoors without having to plug it in.

If you don’t think you need the portability factor of the Mars II, we recommend you check out Anker’s Prizm projectors, which are designed for use in the home.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Hurdle Hanger

Do you ever stop to think about how there’s really no great way to store pants? Folding can wear them out and wrinkle them. Draping over a hanger can give you an unwanted pleat. Clothespin hangers can leave marks on delicate fabrics. But now, the Hurdle Hanger is aiming to move humanity forward on this critically pressing issue with a new solution.



Advertisement

Each Hurdle Hanger includes three attachment points that loop through your pants’ belt loops, allowing them to hang just like they hang off your body. Once you get the, uh, hang of it, it only takes a second or two to set it up each time, no careful folding or draping required. Anything that makes putting away laundry—the worst of all chores—go by faster is a win in my book.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Hurdle Hanger

The hanger is also open-ended on one side, with a non-slip rubber strip on top, so for pants that you do want to fold and drape, Hurdle makes it easy. And the belt loop hook that faces out into your closet can also hold a belt, a hat, or even another pair of pants if you have limited closet space.

Advertisement

I have to say, I’m not sure I ever expected to see something new in the clothes hanger space, but Hurdle Hanger isn’t quite like anything else on the market, and I think it’s brilliant. You can preorder it now (for a small discount) on Indiegogo.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Lysol wipes are one of the easiest ways to wipe down cabinets, and they’re a gift sent from the heavens whenever someone in your house has a cold. Assuming you’ve got some extra cabinet space, you should definitely pick up 320 wipes for $10 up with this clippable Amazon coupon.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

Photo: Amazon

Global’s G2 chef’s knife doesn’t just look cool; it’s actually one of our readers’ favorites, and you can get it for just $70 from MassDrop today, the best price we’ve ever seen on it.



The G2 features a straight edge rather than a beveled edge like most western knives, which means the blade will be lighter and sharper, though just a bit more complicated to re-sharpen. The unique stainless steel handle also features Global’s trademark dimples for a more secure grip. The knife pretty much always sells for $100, so if you’ve had your eye on it, this is a rare opportunity to save.

Advertisement

Note: The sale includes a number of Global knives, and they’re all great (but a good chef’s knife is by far the most important thing you can own in your kitchen). Just select whichever ones you want from the dropdown menu at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Somewhere, possibly on another planet, or even in a different dimension, there’s a portal where all the missing socks and chip clips that mysteriously vanished from our planet have collected into a Mount Everest-sized pile. I am convinced of this, and it is the basis of my upcoming novel.



Advertisement

We can’t help you with those missing socks today, but if you need to add some more chip clips to your ever-dwindling collection, OXO’s bright and magnetic clips are on sale for $6 for a 4-pack, or about $1 less than usual. And yes, they ship for free with Prime.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you don’t have to pass your presidential fitness test anymore, you should take a good long look at Adidas’ President’s Day sale, where they’re taking up to 50% off pretty much every kind of workout gear, plus some fun stuff like Real Madrid and Manchester United soccer jerseys. As always, use the sidebar tools to sort by gender and style to help cut through the deluge.



Graphic: Marmot

Update: Today’s the last day of the sale, and Marmot’s making a final push with an extra 20% off the already-discounted sale prices. Just use promo code EXTRA20 to get the deal.



Advertisement

The changing of the seasons is a great time to buy new clothes, and while it might not currently feel like spring is on the horizon, warmer temperatures will be here before you know it. Right now, Marmot’s taking up to 50% off hundreds of sale items during the company’s end of season sale, which is a great opportunity to save on clothes for the coming months, or stock up on cheap winter wear for next year. No promo code required.

Need somewhere to get started? The Marmot Precip (men | women) and Minimalist (men | women) were both among our readers’ favorite rain coats, and I’m a particular fan of the minimalist’s hood brim.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nordstrom has only a couple large sales each year and today marks the beginning of their Winter Sale. Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles through February 24, though the best stuff will surely sell out early. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or pretend you’re in the bathroom and avoid your family or something.



Advertisement

I suggest sorting by brand using the sidebar tool after you select your gender. Fossil? Nike? Rag & Bone? 7 For All Mankind? Calvin Klein? You’ll be blown away by how many options there are.

For the fellas, we do have a couple of suggestions that we recently recommended on The Inventory. Belmar’s Quilted Shirt Jacket is a great transition layer to wear once the weather starts warming up, these River Stone joggers would be a great pair of Fourth Pants, and if you like to run, your feet deserve to experience Nike’s Epic React Flyknits. Seriously though, there are thousands of great deals, so get over there and start browsing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for exercise-friendly spring weather than an extra 20% off Under Armour’s already affordable sale section? Pick up workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code RALLY20 at checkout on orders over $100 to stack on the savings. If you do nothing else with this sale, at least replace your old underwear with Boxerjocks.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sunglasses might not be at the top of your mind right now, but warm, sunny days are ahead, and you can be ready to look your best with this designer sunglass sale from Daily Steals. Frames from Calvin Klein, Tom Ford, Kate Spade, Yves Saint Laurent, Porsche Design, and more are on sale for $25-$80, and promo code KJSUN7 will take an extra $7 off at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still don’t have a Nintendo Switch, but the Mario Maker 2 and Links Awakening put you over the top yesterday, you can now get $35 worth of Nintendo eShop credit for free when you buy a console. With so many great Nintendo first party and indie games available on the eShop, you should have no trouble spending it.



Note: The page says preorder, but it should ship today or tomorrow.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LEGO Star Wars minifigs are great, but a giant Darth Vader figure made from 168 pieces? That’s straight out of the dark side. LEGO people are supposed to be 1.5" tall, and they definitely shouldn’t have bendable elbows and knees.



Advertisement

Anyway, Walmart’s chopped the kit down to $23, but you’d better pray they don’t alter the deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on all the Super Bowl TV sales, don’t fret. This 55" 4K Samsung is on sale for $498 at Walmart right now, and it even comes with a $20 VUDU credit for buying and renting movies. It’s not Samsung’s best TV, but it includes smart apps, HDR, and even a clean cable routing solution that you won’t find from any other manufacturer.



Photo: Gizmodo

While Sony’s top-end (and still-great) noise canceling headphones from 2017 went on sale around Black Friday, deals were conspicuously absent for the 2018 Sony WH1000XM3s, which brought a number of worthwhile improvements, and continued to put Bose to shame.



So if you’ve been sitting here twiddling your thumbs, waiting for a good deal, Amazon just dropped certified refurbs to $280. That’s $70 less than buying them new, and $20 less than the usual going rate for refurbs. That’s a big investment, to be sure, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Even (or perhaps, especially) in the digital age, many people prefer the tactile experience of jotting down notes with an actual pen and paper, and the Ghost Paper notebook gives you the most tactile experience of all.



Whereas every other notebook simply prints lines on the page to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are actually slightly raised, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. You can check out our review over on The Inventory, and use promo code KINJA213 to get your own notebook for $20.

Ghost Paper also sells stationery, and you can get a set for just $10. That’s half the usual price, and the discount is due to a defect on the cartons that hold the paper and envelopes, which themselves are in perfect condition, which is all that really matters. Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Four Sigmatic’s mushroom-infused beverages have been growing like fungi in popularity, and now you can try them yourself for 10% off. By combining nutrient-rich cordyceps, chaga, and other mushroom powder into the likes of coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and even lemonade, Four Sigmatic claims you’ll get a boost of all-natural energy. And of course, it’s all vegan, paleo, keto, dairy free and gluten-free, so you can feel good about it no matter your diet or dietary restrictions.



Advertisement

This coupon is valid on a whole lineup of Four Sigmatic products. Most people start with the coffee (there are several here, including pods), but you can also branch out into powders that you mix into other foods and drinks too. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have a pet, there’s no reason not to take advantage of this Chewy sale. For a limited time, you’ll get an extra 50% off at checkout on dozens of items from Frisco. Cat litter. Dog poop bags. Beds. Dog sweaters. Crates. Collars. Toys. More stuff! Basically, everything except pet food is included here, just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.



Note: The deal applies to a single item only, so choose wisely.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Aquaphor has been around forever, and for good reason. This stuff works like magic on dry skin, especially in the wintertime. There’s a reason is has a 4.6 star average from over 3,000 reviews, all of which were typed out by soft and supple fingers. Clip the coupon and save 25% on a 14oz tub of Aquaphor, and never worry about dry hands again.



Howdy, partner. Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn’t had any trouble selling copies, so if you’ve been waiting for months for a decent discount, it’s finally down to $40 today on both PS4 and Xbox One. That’s practically a robbery.

