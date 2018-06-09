Here’s how to save on QLED 4K TVs, an air conditioning unit, this Uniqlo sale on wardrobe basics, and the rest of today’s best deals.



Don’t forget, Father’s Day is next Sunday. If you still haven’t found him a gift yet, check out our discounted suggestions.

Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q8 TV isn’t exactly easy on the bank account, but it would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can save $400 on the 65" model today, or a whopping $1000 on the 75"



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. That Gizmodo review is about the 2017 model, but most of it will still apply to this set. The price on the Massdrop page says $2,800 (basically the same as Amazon and elsewhere), but once you add it to your cart, you’ll get a $400 discount automatically. At that point, you can also step up to the 75" model for $3300, which is $1,000 less than Amazon.

BioLite CampStove 2 | $104 | Amazon | Promo code BIOGMD20

It’s impossible to describe the BioLite CampStove 2 without sounding like you just woke up from a fever dream, but here goes nothing...



So you find some sticks just laying on the ground, toss them into the stove and press a button to light them on fire Update: I misunderstood, it comes with some fire starter that you can light with a match and throw into the stove, but it doesn’t start itself, sorry! Then, you plug your phone into the USB port on the side of the stove, which is connected to a battery that is recharged by the flames. It’s completely bonkers, and yet it works.

Of course, this also works as a regular old camp stove, and at full power it can boil a liter of water in under five minutes. It’s also super light, and is about the size of a large water bottle, so it won’t take up too much space in your camping bag.

From now until Father’s Day, you can save $26 on the stove with promo code BIOGMD20.

As long as you don’t mind getting refurbished one, you can buy a really cheap Kindle Fire HD on Woot today. They’re just $40 today, and have an 8" screen and the 32GB capacity, so although they’re not the fanciest of tablets, you can beat $40.



It feels like it’s been awhile since we’ve posted a deal on an old fashioned Anker PowerCore battery pack. You know, one without built-in AC prongs, USB-C Power Delivery, or any other bells and whistles.



If all you need is a lot of extra charge and a couple of regular (albeit still fast) USB ports, the trusty PowerCore 15600 is on sale for $30 today, about $6 less than usual.



If you have a small PC case and/or a small budget, but still want to play new PC games at reasonably good settings, the NVIDIA GTX 1060 is the graphics card for you. Get EVGA’s 3GB version for $230 right now, which is the best price we’ve seen all year, though it was cheaper last year before the great crypto-shortage took full effect.

There’s no such thing as owning too many Qi chargers, so set up another one in your house or on your desk for just $10 with promo code KINJAP14. This model will charge compatible Android phones at 10W, though iPhones will be limited to the standard 5W.



Note: There’s a $10 Lightning deal running right now, but this promo code actually makes it a few cents cheaper.



We’ve posted a lot of SSD deals around these parts, but I’m pretty confident this is the first time we’ve seen a ~1TB drive fall below $150. It’s not the fastest drive you can buy, but it’ll still be a massive improvement over any mechanical hard drive. Just be sure to use promo code AD26 at checkout (must be signed in) to get the deal.



It was only a matter of time until Anker dove into the home security camera market, and you can save big on the impressive new Eufy EverCam by preordering through Kickstarter right now.



The EverCam is a truly wireless camera designed for outdoor use that can operate for up to a year on a charge thanks to its built-in Anker battery. Mind you, it won’t record 24/7 for a year, but rather uses motion detection and facial recognition to record only when it detects someone on your property that doesn’t belong.

Rather than streaming this footage to the cloud and charging you a monthly fee to access the recordings the EverCam, records to an included base station for free, which also has a built-in backup battery to operate for up to two days in a power outage. If you’d like to back up your recordings to the cloud, you can do that too for $3 per month, per camera.

The closest analog to the EverCam is NETGEAR’s Arlo system, but Arlo cameras only run for a few months on a charge, aren’t as water-resistant, don’t include human or facial recognition, and can’t record footage locally for free. It seems like an easy call.

By preordering through Kickstarter today, you can save $110 off the expected MSRP for one camera, or $160 off the 2-pack.

Mohu’s long made some of the most popular indoor HDTV antennas on the market, and their stylish new Blade is on sale for $18 off its usual price today, just in time for the World Cup, where 38 matches will be broadcast on Fox over the air.



Already marked down to $40 from its standard $50, promo code 20BLADESAVE will take an extra $8 off the Mohu Blade at checkout. The Blade is a shiny, monolithic slab that can stand up on a table, mount to the wall under your TV, or attach to the beams in your attic, if you really want to get it out of the way.

The Blade’s inline amplifier is powered by USB, but the USB and coax outputs merge where they attach to your TV, meaning you’ll basically only have to run one cable to the antenna itself. The Wave has a listed range of 40 miles, but that’ll vary significantly based on the topography and number of buildings in your area that can cause interference. Lifehacker has a great guide to help you find out if this is the sort of antenna for you.



You can seemingly build just about anything with a Raspberry Pi, including your own miniature game console, and here’s a great deal on the Raspberry Pi 3. The kit comes with a case, a power supply, and some heatsinks, but you’ll need to provide a microSD card. Get the kit for $42 with promo code SBBRUUJ9.

Most inexpensive Bluetooth speakers you see include a single 5W driver, or maybe dual 5W drivers if you’re lucky. But the AOMAIS Sport II packs in a pair of 10W drivers, plus IPX7 water resistance (meaning it can actually be submerged to a point), and the ability to sync two of them together in a stereo pair. Not bad for $26 (with promo code 3NZGW97D).

Unless you really need to print in color, Brother makes some of the only printers worth buying, and their small office-friendly DCPL2550DW is on sale for a consumer-level price today.



Like Brother’s home printers, this model spits out about 36 pages per minute, includes Wi-Fi connectivity, uses inexpensive and long-lasting toner, and just generally works much more reliably than any inkjet printer out there. The biggest advantage of this model over a consumer-level HL-series printer is that it includes a document feeder for the scanner, meaning it can automatically scan 50 pages in a row with no user input. You might use that feature, like, once, but you’ll probably be really glad you have it.

$100 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, so list that inkjet printer of yours on Craigslist, and go lock in your order.

Vizio’s E-Series TVs are perfectly fine, but they lack some of the high end features of Vizio’s more expensive lines. But with the 2017 E-series sets, something interesting happened when you went above 60": A lot of those fancy features started to make cameos.



For example, this 65" 4K E-series includes local dimming, which lets an otherwise standard LED TV achieve impressive contrast, and hit surprisingly deep black levels. It’s only 12 zones, but that’s more than you get on a lot of budget TVs. It also supports HDR 10, which isn’t as good as Dolby Vision, but again, it’s better than nothing.

$600 is a great price for this set, and given that it’s last year’s model, it probably won’t be around for long.

And in case you missed it earlier this week, a 50" version is still on sale for $300, though it lacks the aforementioned local dimming and HDR.

Apple took away the SD card reader in its latest laptops, but you can have it back with this $10 dongle from Anker (with promo code ANKER837). It plugs straight into a USB-C port, and has both SD and microSD slots that operate at USB 3.0 speeds. Plus, it’s small enough to fit into basically any laptop sleeve, so you can take it with you anywhere.

Sony’s WH1000XM2s put the noise-canceling headphone world on notice when they were released last year, and now, you now they’re back on sale for $50 off. They’re still an investment at $298, but if you spend any significant amount of time in planes, trains, or just a noisy office, they’ll probably be the best thing you buy this year.



Apple’s latest entry-level iPad is a little faster than the previous model, and supports the Apple Pencil. But if you don’t really care about such things, you can get a great deal on the old one.



Walmart has the 32GB fifth-gen tablet marked down to $249 ($80 less than the equivalent 6th gen), as well as the 128GB model for $329 ($100 less). This is the iPad I currently own, and yes, it can run Civilization VI.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Find yourself (or your dad for Father’s Day) some new hand tools from this Amazon Gold Box. It definitely isn’t the largest Gold Box, but there is a discounted vise, two locking grips, and two drill bit sets. So head over to Amazon to check it out, this sale will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out.

If you need a new window air conditioner for the summer, you should buy it now, not once it gets hot and prices go up. This 5,000 BTU model is perfectly sized for a bedroom, and is only $112 today after you clip the (very specific!) $27.61 coupon on the Amazon product page.



Gift your pet this 4" chunk of memory foam for about $10 - 20 less than usual. It’s waterproof, has nice side bolsters for them to lean on, and the cover can be taken off and washed. This is the same dog bed I have for my pups, and my dog is snoozing on it right now (and probably still will be at whatever time you read this today).



This nice, glass cordless electric kettle is half off today when you enter promo code RYLKTLE3. For $25, you can have 1.7 liters of boiling water in just 5-6 minutes.

Upgrading your shower head is one of the best and easiest home upgrades you can make, even for renters. You can add this adjustable Speakerman to your shower for just 25 bucks, thanks to this one-day Woot sale.

It has three settings, including a high pressure for massage function, and it has an impressive 4.6 stars from over 1,900 reviewers on Amazon. Plus, $25 is a $8 discount from its usual price, so take the plunge.

A fancier cousin to your best-selling Rubbermaid Easy Find lids, this Rubbermaid Premier set looks a little nicer and has even more stain-blocking and odor-resisting power, so the containers will stay clear and new-looking for longer.

Today’s price isn’t the cheapest we’ve ever seen, but it is about $5 less than usual and you’ll pay just $2.50 per container and lid pair.

Plastic straws are a hot issue right now. Jump on the green bandwagon and help out the environment by drinking out of these reusable metal straws. This set of four is just $5 with code AYPOM52T, and comes with a little cleaning brush.

For a limited time, Amazon will sell you three pouches of Tide HE-compatible laundry detergent (totaling 144 ounces or 93 loads) for just $15. These pouches are designed basically as refills for plastic Tide bottles, but as long as that doesn’t bother you, this is a fantastic price-per-ounce for any detergent, let alone name brand. Just be sure to clip the $2 coupon on the page and use Amazon Subscribe & Save.

It’s a proven fact that food tastes at least 50% better when it’s consumed outdoors on a summer evening. But if your current outdoor dining setup isn’t up to snuff, a whole bunch of Mainstays patio furniture is on sale right now from Walmart, with free two day shipping to your home in most cases.



In addition to dining sets, you’ll find individual seats, bench swings, lounge sets, and more, so you can make the most of the nice weather.



OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $40 | Amazon

Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative last Christmas, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.

The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But at Shane’s recommendation, I wanted to try the OXO, and wow is it stellar. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.

Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $40, the first discount we’ve seen all year.



We’ve seen several deals recently on Anker’s hub-free smart light bulbs, but if you don’t mind buying a 2-pack, today’s discount is the best per-bulb price we’ve seen.

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

Around Christmas time, we talked about a deal on a 12-pack of these baking cups for $5. Today’s deal is even better, with 24 cups for $8. These can be reused hundreds of times, make convenient tiny bowls for keeping track of screws and parts when you’re not baking, and are around $1 less than usual.

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a $3 coupon on this 68-pack bag of Finish Quantum tabs, bringing it down to $11 when you combine with Subscribe & Save savings.



We see deals on reader-favorite Thermapens pretty often, but this ThermoWorks sale includes a whole bunch of other discounted timers, probe thermometers, and more for Father’s Day.



First up, the classic Thermapen and slightly faster Thermapen Mk4 (black and blue colors only) are both 15% off. But, if you have already have one of those, this industrial infrared gun is $20 off, which can be useful for construction, checking your AC unit, and more.

Also on sale, this giant, extra loud kitchen timer, which I imagine Gordon Ramsay would approve of. And, this probe thermometer, great for deep frying, home brewing, and smoking meat.

There’s even more to look through, so head over to ThermoWorks and start shopping. Father’s Day is June 17th, so make sure to get your orders in while there’s still time.



There are a couple different DIY fixes (toothpicks, rubber bands, etc) to remove stripped or damaged screws, but if you don’t have the time or patience to try those out, consider grabbing this $7 Dr. Meter kit. It includes four bits that fit into most drills, and grips onto screws making them easier to remove. Just be sure to enter MWIA5Z4J at checkout.

Uniqlo’s affordable basics are even more affordable than usual this weekend.



For starters, the site’s running a general-purpose sale for both men and women, with pretty crazy prices like $20 dress shirts, $8 women’s leggings, and $20 Airism polos that can help you beat the summer heat. The men’s sale is definitely more expansive, ostensibly because of Father’s Day, but they’re both worth browsing.

The more interesting deals though are probably the multibuy promotions for men and women. The specific deals depend on the products you’re buying, but for example, you can get two Airism boxer briefs and/or t-shirts for $15, or a couple of polo shirts for $30.

The cheapest time to buy winter apparel is when it’s warm out, and you can be ready for next winter with an extra 25% off last season’s styles from Marmot.



Promo code 25MORE will get you the discount at checkout, and since these are older styles, the prices are already heavily discounted in a lot of cases. For a lot of items though, prices will vary by color and size, with only some combinations on clearance, so once you find what you’re looking for, be sure to scout all of the color options on the product page.

It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Aerie is giving you 10 undies for only $30, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+.



Photo: Amazon

if you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions, Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today for just $29 with promo code EUFYS789.

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $29.

The ultimate 320 page compendium for any Zelda fan is $16 off on Amazon if you preorder, matching the best price we’ve seen so far. Plus, with Amazon’s Preorder Price Guarantee, you’ll automatically get the best price they list between now and launch day if it gets any cheaper.

This weekend only, ComiXology is taking 50% off basically every Marvel comic they sell with promo code MARVEL50. The only exclusions are titles released since May 22 of this year, as well as Max and Icon comics.



If you’re overwhelmed by the options, this page has a bunch of ideas to help you get started. And as always, feel free to drop your recommendations in the comments. Happy downloading!

It’s not exactly a second season, but Firefly fans should still be excited to see that the show just got a special edition 15th anniversary Blu-ray release earlier this year, and you can get it for the best price in the history of the Verse today.



The contents of the discs are unchanged from the original release, but the set does include some nice box art, a map, and and postcards of all the major characters.

If you were waiting on E3 discounts to pick up a PS4 Pro, your time has come. The console is available now for $350, or $50 less than usual. We’ve seen a few better deals in the past, especially during sitewide eBay sales, but this is still a solid discount, and you can pick it up today.



Need some extra controllers? Those are marked down to $40 as well, in a variety of colors.

Get your kids outside this summer with these toys from this Amazon Gold Box. They have pool toys, gardening tools, sprinkler toys, sand buckets, and more, and it’s all up to 25% off.

LEGO’s popular Ship in a Bottle set is on sale for $10 off right now, matching the best price we’ve seen. It comes complete with translucent water, six cannons, printed sails, and a “wood” base to hold it. It’s also a lot easier to build than a real ship in a bottle, which may be a pro or a con, depending on your point of view.

We think this deal will sink rather quickly down to Davy Jones’ locker, so if you want yours, order it now.



Microsoft’s E3 sales are starting to roll out, with some of the best prices we’ve seen on a ton of popular games. There are too many deals to list here, but head over to this post where we’re collecting them all

The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and this month’s early access games are WWII strategy sim Hearts of Iron IV, the offspring of Minecraft and Zelda Portal Knights, and the hilarious Blackwake.



As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get those three games immediately, plus a bunch of others when the month unlocks in early July, all for $12.

