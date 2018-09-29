Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker’s smallest wall charger, a faster Qi pad, and McCafé coffee lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support the fastest-possible 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can save $10 on it today with promo code GoWirels.

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can grab two of them for just $13 on Amazon today.



The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. That power is split between the two ports however, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device.

But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.

Photo: Amazon

It’s not exactly the simplest or cheapest outdoor activity you can pursue, but nothing beats spending a summer or fall night outside, watching a movie on a big projector screen. If you’ve already got the projector handy (Anker makes a portable one now!), this 14' inflatable screen has never been cheaper. It even comes with the electric blower to fill it up with air.

Photo: Amazon

There are Bluetooth speakers that can fill a room, and there are Bluetooth speakers that can fill a backyard. With two 10W drivers and a 12W subwoofer, the DOSS SoundBox XL is most certainly the latter. Get it for about $10 less than usual today on Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’m old enough to remember when a 128 megabyte SD card would cost like $50. Now, you can get 1,000 times the storage, on a physically smaller card, for just $26. Amazing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

TCL’s P and C-series TVs are noteworthy for offering Dolby Vision HDR for a fraction of the price of most competitors, and you can get last year’s 55" C-series set for $400 right now, the best price we’ve ever seen.



This was technically TCL’s top of the line set, but actually offered slightly worse contrast performance than the cheaper P-series, due to the lack of full-array direct backlighting. However, the trade-off is a slimmer, sleeker design, and you’ll still get a terrific picture and Dolby Vision.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Not that we’d endorse voiding warranties, but if you want to get inside your phone to make repairs, this compact kit from AmazonBasics has the tools you need for the job, including screwdrivers, pry bars, and suction cups, all for just $8, the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

Photo: PicasoLab

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock, in white only. This won’t last long!

While it doesn’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 is still a terrific sounding speaker that can sync up with other Sonos products for multi-room audio. Normally $149, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.



Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock. Every other time Sonos has offered this deal, it’s sold out quickly.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ Lightning cables look better, feel nicer, and last longer than the ones you can buy from Apple. Oh yeah, and they cost half as much on sale. Get the 3' red model for just $9 today with promo code ANKER293, complete with a pouch.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably keep a lot of charging cables, battery packs, hard drives, and other sundry tech accessories rattling around in your bag, and your collection is unlikely to shrink any time soon. But it’s easy to keep them organized and untangled with this $9 organizer (with promo code FMN7J3YF), which is big enough to hold an iPad mini-sized tablet, plus a ton of various accessories. The code will only work on the orange model.

Photo: Amazon

If you have any old hard drives or SSDs gathering dust, this $11 enclosure can turn it into a handy USB-C external drive. No tools are required: just pop in the drive, and plug it in.

We’ve seen our fair share of USB power receptacle deals, but a two-pack for $15 from iClever is the most affordable option yet. Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB, so it just makes a ton of sense to install these around your house. Just make sure you know what you’re doing.

Photo: Anker

Anker makes a surge protectors now, which is...incredibly logical. Their newest, largest model is down to $27 today with promo code ANKERPS2, and includes 12 AC outlets and three USB ports, plus a flat, swiveling plug that fits nicely behind your furniture. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, this is a good opportunity.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Last day!

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the gorgeous, glass framed 2018 E8 models.



The picture quality got an upgrade over last year’s model thanks to a new processor that improves color accuracy, reduces artifacts, and supports HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

MassDrop has the 55" marked down to $2,200, and the 65" to $2,800 (select the 65" option at checkout). You can also get last year’s 65" entry level model for $1,600 refurbished from Walmart, if you’re on a budget but want the larger size. It doesn’t have the new processor, the glass frame, or HFR, but it still looks amazing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$420 for a 65" 4K TV? Even for this barebones RCA with no smart apps or HDR support, that’s a blazing hot deal. Plus, everyone who buys it gets free two day shipping, or you could pick it up at your local Walmart to have it ready for this weekend’s football games.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sure, it looks like a starfish giving you a hug, but the J-Pillow travel pillow’s extra arm serves as an additional support for your head or chin, and it’s only $24 today with promo code 20kinjalove. It’s not memory foam, so it won’t compress as much as some other options, but you can easily clip it to the side of your luggage. I just wish they’d add a smiley face to the top.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Short of munching on raw carrots, air-popped popcorn is about as healthy as snacks get, and this $17 Dash air cooker can can make 16 cups (popped) in a matter of minutes. Ingeniously, the measuring cup at the top of the tray also doubles as a butter melting tray while the popper is turned on.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Say what you will about McDonalds, but they actually make pretty good coffee. And with this one-day Gold Box deal on Amazon, you can make it at home, which is great, because it means you don’t have to go to McDonalds.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Raising a kid is expensive enough as it is, but Amazon’s here to help with a one-day sale on strollers, car seats, and more from Evenflo. Pretty much everything here carries a great review average from a ton of customers, so you can buy with confidence.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tube-based baby foods are a breeze, but they’re certainly not cheap. But with these reusable tubes, you can keep your kid satiated with whatever puree you want. Just fill it from the bottom, seal the zipper, and let your kid suck from the top. They’re even dishwasher safe.

A fancier cousin to the best-selling Rubbermaid Easy Find containers, this 14-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance set is just $22, down from its usual $25.



These leakproof containers are made from stain-resistant materials that are safe for the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. Plus, with built-in vents, they’re ready to go in the microwave without splattering.

They were a couple bucks cheaper over Black Friday, but today’s $22 is a good price.

Preorder BedJet 3 | Kickstarter

Update: The campaign is into its final week, so this is your last chance.

Depending on how fussy you are about your sleeping temperature, BedJet is either one of the four horsemen of late capitalism, or a life-changing miracle. We’ve tested their old model, which was effective at cooling and heating a bed with an adjustable stream of air, but had major complaints about the UI.

That seems to have been addressed with the BedJet 3, now up for preorder on Kickstarter, with major discounts available versus MSRP. The air pump itself is much more attractive than the old model, in case it’s visible under your bed, but the major improvement is the remote, which is now more ergonomic, and includes a color screen and backlit buttons. The app is getting a redesign as well, and the new model will even work with Alexa.

At $249 for a single base unit, $458 for two, or $559 for two plus a special dual-zone sheet that lets you maintain a different temperature than your sleeping partner, it’s a major investment. But sleep is important! And if you have trouble getting to sleep when you’re too hot or two cold, it could be a sound investment.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Get caffeinated with this 20% off coupon on 12 packs of Starbucks Doubleshot espresso drinks. They have two espresso and cream drinks (both light and regular), plus salted caramel and Cubano, which is sweetened espresso.



The coupon only applies to Subscribe & Save orders, but you can get the 20% off even if you only get one shipment. Just be sure to cancel your subscription after the first order ships if you don’t want more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want an Instant Pot pressure cooker in time for Thanksgiving dinner prep (you do), the standard 6 qt. model is down to $80 right now ($20 less than usual), and the family-sized 8 qt. is down to $90, from its usual $140.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a damn miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. I turned some rock-hard frozen chicken breasts into fork-tender shredded chicken in about 20 minutes last night, including preheating. I didn’t thaw them, I just threw them into the Instant Pot. It’s like cheating.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are a couple different DIY fixes (toothpicks, rubber bands, etc) to remove stripped or damaged screws, but if you don’t have the time or patience to try those out, consider grabbing this $6 Dr. Meter kit. It includes four drill bits that grip into stripped screws, making them easier to remove. Just be sure to enter NAZSYJFS at checkout.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Copper mugs are everywhere these days. If “everywhere” doesn’t include your house yet, pick up this set which includes two 100% hammered-finish copper mugs and a copper shot glass, all for $15 with promo code 7OAHZLPU. This deal might not last long, so drink up!

Photo: Amazon

Why measure distances with a tape measure when you can measure them with a laser? This model from Bosch is down to its best price of the year, and can measure distances up to 120 feet to within 1/16 of an inch, and it can even calculate area and volume for you, if your middle school math skills are feeling rusty.

Photo: Amazon

Even (or perhaps, especially) in the age of laptops and tablets, many people prefer the tactile experience of jotting down notes with an actual pen and paper, and the most tactile experience of all comes from the Ghost Paper Notebook.



Rather than simply printing lines on the sheet to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are very slightly embossed, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. We tried one of these out and loved it, and you can get your own notebook for $5 off today with promo code KINJA1018.

Ghost Paper also comes in stationery form now, and you can get a set for just $10. That’s half the usual price, and the discount is due to a defect on the cartons that hold the paper and envelopes, though those are in perfect condition, which is all that really matters. Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

Screenshot: Butcher Box

Free ground beef. Forever. Do I have your attention?



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up with our exclusive link, you’ll also get 10 ounces of uncured bacon in your first box, and two bonus pounds of ground beef in every box you get delivered for the life of your subscription, for no additional charge. That’s enough for eight burgers every time you get a shipment.

Your reader-exclusive bonuses come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy ( Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

No B.S. is a skincare company that eschews “parabens, phthalates, sulfates, artificial fragrances” in favor of pure, highly concentrated formulas, and you can save big on a variety of their products in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Vitamin C, retinol, charcoal masks, moisturizer...it’s all here, so treat yourself.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This 18" rolling massage stick can loosen and warm up your muscles prior to exercise and reduce pain after you workout. If you run over to Amazon, today’s $8 price tag is a match for the best ever. It’ll hurt like hell while you use it, but it’s so worth it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you need more exercise-friendly underwear, everyday boxer briefs, or both, Amazon’s got a deal for you today. Save on three-packs of boxer briefs from Reebok and Lucky Brand, in your choice of colors.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So you want to dress up for Halloween and be a fun person...but you don’t really have the time or the inclination to put in to a lot of effort. It’s fine! ThinkGeek has you covered today with a wide array of “easy” costumes for an extra 25% off at checkout with promo code EASY25.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you wear TOMS for the ease of never having to tie your shoes, or just dig the style, this is one deal you should take advantage of. You can save an extra 30% on their already-discounted Flash Sale styles with promo code SAVE30. Dozens of styles for men, women, and kids are included, so you should have no trouble finding a pair that you’ll love.

Coalatree Camper 2.0 Jacket

Coalatree makes some of our favorite outdoor apparel, and now you can preorder and save on the company’s new Camper hooded jacket.

The Camper 2.0 is extremely water resistant, and will still keep you warm even if it gets wet. It also includes a bunch of pockets, cable routing for headphones, and the ability to squeeze itself into an internal pocket for use as a travel pillow. Oh yeah, it looks great too.



The jacket will come out early next year with an MSRP of $159, but you can get yours for considerably less by preordering from Kickstarter.

Graphic: Enso

Whether you’re worried about losing your wedding band at work, or you just don’t want to end up like Jimmy Fallon, silicone wedding bands are practical, affordable, and actually pretty good looking. If you’re curious to try one out, Enso just kicked off its birthday sale, taking 30% off every ring they sell.



We just tried out Enso’s Elements ring, which incorporates real metal into the silicone for a bit of shine, and while it won’t fool anyone up close, we were still impressed. But they also offer a ton of other styles too, some starting around $10, and they’re all included in the sale as well. Hell, they’re cheap enough that you could buy several, and pick one based on your mood or outfit.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you can’t afford tickets to Hamilton, you can afford the official behind-the-scenes book, with footnotes from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Download it to your Kindle or Kindle app for just $5 today.



Image: Fox

For a limited time, Amazon’s marking down digital downloads of every Futurama season to just $5 each. The early seasons are only available in standard def, but it makes the switch to HD in season 7, for no additional charge.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve played the American version of Ticket to Ride. Maybe even the European one. But turns out, there’s a Nordic Countries version too. Become the railroad baron of Norway, Sweden, and Finland for just $26 today, within about $1 of an all-time low.

Graphic: Humble

This month’s Humble Monthly already featured Overwatch as an early-unlock game, in addition to Dungeons 3 and Hidden Folks, which is pretty damn good lineup. But if you were still on the fence, they just added a $25 Humble Wallet credit when you prepay for a year (which effectively brings the price down to $11 per month).

Subscribe now, and you’ll get instant access to all three games, plus more mystery games when the month unlocks in early October. And of course, every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your desk isn’t adorned with quite enough adorable Funko figures at the moment, you can fix that right now with Walmart’s big sale. A bunch of licensed figures from Stranger Things, Star Wars, Blade Runner, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more of your favorite media are on sale for $5 or less today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station in just over a month, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $60 is a really good price - we rarely see it drop below $64.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Arcade1Up’s 3/4 sized arcade cabinets look stunning, include multiple games, and are a steal at $300, especially since they were supposed to cost $400, according to the original announcement. They’ve been out of stock at Walmart for months, but are available to preorder once again, so if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, you’ll have one of these in your home by mid-October.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45, and that’s just for starters. Check out the image caption above for all the deals.

