The best $17 shower head in the world, discounted 4K TVs, and a Dremel designed specifically for carving pumpkins lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need more storage space for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch? This 128GB card from SanDisk is down to its best price ever right now.



While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 65" 4K TV for $550, a 55" for $320, or a 49" model for $250. Both include HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while they doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—they do have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at this price.

Every Apple Watch owner should have two charging cables. One for their nightstand, and one for their luggage. It’s a very easy cable to forget at home, and if you find yourself on the road without a charger, it’s painful to march into an Apple Store and fork over $29 for a new one.



There haven’t been too many third party options to date, but this model is MFI certified, and only $18 today with promo code dodo3333. Just note that it won’t fit in most Apple Watch charging dock accessories, so you’re probably better off putting this one in your bag.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While supplies last at T-Mobile (which probably won’t be long), $40 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router (with promo code CPOROUT), which is actually just a rebranded version of the $148 ASUS RT-AC68U, our readers’ favorite router.



The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You like falling asleep listening to podcasts or white noise, but your partner doesn’t. How do you deal? DubsLabs Bedphones are extremely thin and wrapped in soft padding, making them ideal for falling asleep while wearing.



For a limited time, you can save 25% on both the wired (regularly $60) and wireless (regularly $100) models with our exclusive KINJA25 promo code.

Photo: Amazon

If you own Apple devices, there’s no such thing as owning too many Lightning cables. Get this standard length cable from Aukey for just $4 today with promo code VZPVAD3S.

Anker’s ever-expanding family of dash cams just got a new member, and it’s $22 off today with promo code ROAVS1BB, the best deal yet.

The Roav DashCam S1 looks just like the original model that we reviewed on The Inventory, but it shoots 1080/60 instead of 1080/30, giving you twice as many opportunities to get a clear shot of a license plate. An upgraded Sony image sensor improves low light performance, built-in GPS lets you log your trips, and it even comes with a 32GB microSD card and two port car charger in the box, so you’ll have everything you need to get started.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You all have bought a ton of Brother monochrome laser printers, and with good reason! But if you really need to be able to print in color, today’s your lucky day.



The Brother HL-3170CDW has all the features you’d expect from a Brother printer, including wireless networking (including AirPrint and Google Cloud Print), and the ability to spit out roughly 20 pages per minute, but with the added bonus of printing in color.

$160 is a little more than you’d spend on a monochrome printer, but that’s about $15-$40 less than its usual price range, so it’s time to kiss that inkjet goodbye.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s original PowerLine Lightning cables were our readers’ favorites, and while they’ve been iterated on in the years since, the originals remain far nicer and stronger than Apple’s own cables. For a limited time, you can grab a 6' cable in any color you want for just $8.



The white one is marked down to that price already, but promo code ANKER239 will get you the deal on the other colors. These are great for traveling, because they’re durable enough to survive repeated coiling, and the added length comes in handy in hotels with inconveniently placed power outlets.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But this weekend only, Casper’s 10% Fall sitewide sale holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code FALL10 at checkout to see the savings stack up.

The best part of the deal is that any accessories you order at the same time will be discounted as well. I’m personally a huge fan of Casper’s pillow, but they make everything from adjustable bed frames to sheets to box springs, and unlike the mattresses, those are hardly ever eligible for discounts. You have until Sunday, so sleep on it if you must, but they don’t run sales like this often.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Graphic: Shep McAllister

Post-it’s Extreme notes can go a lot of places regular Post-its can’t. They’ll stick to rough surfaces like wood and brick, and somehow, they’re even waterproof. We blasted them with a kitchen sink last year, and the paper never shredded, and the ink never ran.



This pack of 12 pads is down to $14 for the first time ever today, so if you ever think you might need some of these, go ahead and stock up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Walmart also has two boxes on sale for $7. Thanks, funstraw!

If you want to try cold brew coffee at home without buying any special equipment, these Green Mountain cold brew coffee bags let you make it with a regular pitcher.

Just toss a couple of bags into your pitcher with four cups of water, steep in the fridge for 8-12 hours, and then add three more cups of water when you’re done. Today only, $22 gets you enough bags to make eight pitchers today, down from the usual $40. Anyone who makes cold brew knows that it takes a lot of coffee to do it properly, so $2.73 for an entire pitcher is an incredible value.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to have the best Jack-O-Lanterns on the block this Halloween, be sure to pick up this Dremel Pumpkin Carving Kit while it’s on sale for $20.

Unlike most Dremel rotary tools, this model’s only 6 volts, and it runs off AA batteries, but it’s still plenty powerful for carving pumpkins. You’ll even get 10 templates to help you get started, but you can obviously find thousands more with a quick Google search.

Photo: Amazon

If your key ring would make a janitor blush, this discounted KeySmart can hold up to 14 of them (or shrink to fit fewer), and basically turns your keys into a pocket knife-like mechanism that reduces jangling, and keeps your pocket organized.



Photo: Amazon

This discounted memory foam wedge pillow can reduce snoring, and Amazon customers who have had surgeries and shoulder injuries say it helped them sleep without pain. That’s all great, and while Amazon’s product description would never say this, it’s also for fuckin’.

Photo: Amazon

The shower head that came preinstalled in your home or apartment is probably terrible, but if you don’t have the cash to upgrade it to a Delta In2ition, the Delta 75152 is a stunningly good option for just $17. That’s not an all-time low, but it is the best price we’ve seen since last year’s holiday season.



Aside from a single switch that toggles between 2.5 and 1.85 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage and ability to amplify low water pressure are incredible. Its four valves use Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself. And why wouldn’t you at this price?

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Our readers have bought thousands upon thousands of Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid food storage sets over the years, and today’s a great day to upgrade to the Premier version for the best price we’ve seen since January.



Advertisement

If you own an Instant Pot, and I know for a fact that a lot of you do, this $19 kit (with promo code 35OFFKINJA) will let you use it in a few new ways. You get a steamer basket, an egg bite mold, and two oven mitts, all made from non-reactive, easy-to-store, and dishwasher-safe silicone.

Still don’t have an Instant Pot? They’re on sale right now for just $80!

Breville Smart Oven Air | $320 | Amazon

Breville added air frying and dehydrating features to your favorite line of toaster ovens, and the feature-packed Smart Oven Air is $80 off today, within $11 of the best price we’ve ever seen.



Trust me when I say that once you own one of these, you’ll hardly ever use your “real” oven anymore. It preheats significantly faster, it’s much easier to program, and it’s big enough to cook all but the biggest meals. They don’t go on sale often though, and the Air model hasn’t been this cheap since April. Trust me, it’ll really come in handy when it comes time to prepare Thanksgiving dinner.

Netgear Arlo Pro 2-Pack | $239 | Walmart

Netgear’s Arlo home security system is a lot like Nest Cam, except the cameras are waterproof and can run off battery power, so you really can stick them anywhere. If that sounds like something you’re looking for, Walmart will sell you a two-camera starter kit for $239 today, the best price we’ve seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

1-pound bags of pistachios are $6 on Amazon right now (after the $1.20 coupon is applied)...so what are you still doing here?



Note: It’s listed as an add-on item, but it’ll ship by itself for free with Subscribe & Save.

Photo: Amazon

In a small apartment, a laundry basket is an albatross that takes up far too much floor space, which is what makes this collapsible model so ingenious. When not in use, it folds up flat enough to squeeze it into the gap next to your washer and dryer, or you could just lean it against the wall in your closet. Today’s $22 price (with promo code VRMILNDRY20) is the best we’ve seen, so go ahead, reclaim a few square feet.

Note: Blue model only.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (( ( Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You aren’t as young as you used to be...concerts these days are just too dang loud. Luckily, Eargasm makes special earplugs that attenuate sound evenly, preserving the fidelity of the music you’re hearing while reducing its volume. They even come in an aluminum case that you can keep on your keychain.

Normally about $32-$38, they’re marked down to just $25 per pair today, or $12 if you want a version designed to help your ears deal with changing pressures on airplanes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

BalanceFrom’s yoga mat is one of the most popular you can buy, boasting a 4.3 star average from over 9,000 Amazon customers, and you can get it for just $15 today, in a variety of colors. So get out of your downward facing dog and get your butt to Amazon before it sells out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but when it’s warm out, it can certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations. Try out a three-pack of the ultra-soft bamboo version for $25, or two pairs made from athletic fast-dry material for $22.





Photo: L.L. Bean

When it comes to fall-friendly fashion, L.L. Bean is at the top of the heap. For a limited time, you can save 25% on everything they sell (including sale items) with promo code BEAN25. That includes our readers’ favorite toiletry bag, and your next pair of iconic Bean Boots.

Preorder Bobcat Trail Quilt | Kickstarter

Imagine your favorite puffy jacket, but in blanket form. That’s the Bobcat trail quilt, from Kammok.

The lightweight down quilt is large enough to share, and rated for temperatures down to 45 degrees, but it only 19 ounces, and packs up smaller than a camera bag in the included roll-top compression sleeve. Integrated snaps let you connect multiple quilts, or attach it to your camping hammock, while elastic drawstrings let you curl it up into a makeshift cocoon.

The Bobcat’s Atmos ripstop nylon is extremely water resistant, but still soft to the touch. They sent me a sample, and it is indeed a cozy blanket, albeit a slightly loud one when rustled, as you’d expect from nylon. Still, for a camping trip or even an impromptu urban picnic, it offers a great combination of features, comfort, and most importantly, portability.

The Bobcat is already fully funded on Kickstarter, and you can preorder yours starting at $139. They’re promising holiday delivery, and while you should always take that with a grain of salt on Kickstarter, this is Kammok’s sixth project, so they’re pros at this.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Indiegogo

We all enjoy kayaking (even if our shoulders don’t), but who the hell has room in their house, or even their garage, for a full sized kayak?



Enter Oru, the origami kayak that we’ve covered and tested before, now available for the first time in a two-seater. The Oru Haven packs down to the size of a large checked suitcase (and at 40 pounds, yes, you could check it), and unfolds and assembles in 10 minutes into an ocean-ready 16' kayak that can support two adult paddlers.

The Haven is up for preorder on Indiegogo right now, and while $1,899 (or $2,049 with two paddles) is not at all cheap, it is $400-$450 off the kayak’s expected MSRP once the crowdfunding campaign comes to an end.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not technically a Clear the Rack sale, but it might as well be. Nordstrom Rack just added a ton of new sale styles to their clearance section for Columbus Day weekend, with basically all of your favorite brands represented. Nearly 20,000 items are available right now, but that’s sure to shrink as the good stuff sells out, so get in there!



Just pick your gender on the sidebar, then use all the dropdowns and other organization tools to sort through the deluge.

Image: Zach Custer (( (Uniqlo)

Now’s a great time shop at Uniqlo with free shipping all weekend, no minimums required. On top of that they’ve got the perfect seasonal discounts, taking $10 off select merino and ultra light down for both men and women. Choose from down jackets and vests, merino sweaters, full-zip fleeces, leggings, and more in the limited offer section.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ll feel pretty, oh so pretty with these Amazon sample boxes, which are essentially free. Pick up any or all of these $20 Amazon luxury beauty box, which is a little more fancy-schmancy than the typical beauty box, and receive equivalent credit to use on a number of featured products (selection varies, but you can find a link on each box’s page). It’s basically free money that you can use to further your beauty obsession.

Photo: Kickstarter

What if your clothes could do more during the winter than just keeping body hit in. What if they actually generated heat of their own? That’s the promise of Flare, a new smart shirt from Blanc.



Flare is a stretchy, long sleeved shirt/pullover with three integrated carbon fiber heating pads - one on your belly, and two on your back. A zippered pocket features a USB port to power them; just plug in a USB power bank (one is included), and hold down the power button on the bottom of the shirt to fire it up.

About those heating pads. You can definitely tell that there’s something sewn into the fabric, but they’re remarkably thin and flexible. Wearing Flare is like wearing a shirt, not like wearing a tech product. You can even throw it in the washing machine like the rest of your clothes, as long as you take out the power bank first. You are encouraged to air dry it, however.

Unfortunately, Flare won’t be out until the end of the winter, but you still stand to save by preordering it on Kickstarter.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun.

Photo: Amazon

Did you know that out of the box, Nerf guns are...nerfed? A few simple modifications can drastically improve both of Nerf’s two main propulsion systems, and this book details them all, as well as walking you through some awesome paint jobs for your favorite blasters.



The book comes out in a couple of weeks, and you can preorder it today for an all-time low $13, plus preorder price guarantee if it gets any cheaper. With any luck, you’ll earn a lifetime ban from your office Nerf wars.

Image: Comixology

New York Comic-Con is upon us, and even if you can’t take part in all the Javits Center fun, you can still save on thousands comic books during Comixology’s NYCC sale. Shop thousands of titles, discounted up to 65%, and spanning the worlds of DC, Marvel, The Walking Dead, Dragon Ball, and more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Japanese cooking can seem intimidating, but Morimoto (of Iron Chef fame) makes it approachable with his home cooking cookbook:



Chef Morimoto reveals the magic of authentic Japanese food, showing home cooks how building a pantry of half a dozen easy-to-find ingredients allows them access to hundreds of delicious dishes, empowering them to adapt recipes and create their own dishes. From revelatory renditions of classics like miso soup, nabeyaki udon, and chicken teriyaki to little-known but unbelievably delicious dishes like nitsuke (fish simmered with sake, soy sauce, and sugar), Mastering the Art of Japanese Home Cooking brings home cooks closer than ever before to the authentic experience of Japanese cuisine.

Download it to your Kindle (or better yet, your Kindle app to see the 150 full color photos) for just $3 today.

Razer’s top-of-the-line BlackWidow X Tournament Edition Chroma keyboard is one of the few high-end gaming keyboards out there without a number pad, and it’s down to its best price in months today on Amazon.



This keyboard has every accoutrement a gamer could possibly want, including an all-metal body, 16.8 million color customizable backlighting, fully programmable keys, 10 key rollover, and a two year warranty. The BlackWidow line has long been a reader favorite, and this model is the cream of the crop, especially if you prefer a keyboard with a smaller footprint.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Have any Nintendo fans that you need to cross off your shopping list? Both the Legend of Zelda Hyrule Historia and Art & Artifacts hardcover books are down to their best prices in months right now. Each book includes hundreds of pages of exclusive Zelda art, lore, and fan service, and at these prices, you won’t have to chop too much grass or break too many pots to afford them.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble Monthly just began a new, and next month’s slate of early access games is one of the best yet. Sign up now to get instant access to Hollow Knight, Hitman Season 1, and 7 Days to Die. It’s just $12 a month to sign up (or less if you pay for multiple months in advance), and every game you download is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Screenshot: Amazon

You’ve got plenty of time to get caught up on Kingdom Hearts before Kingdom Hearts III comes out next January, and preorders just went live for Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far, which comes out at the end of October, and includes HD remasters of every previous title. It’s not a deal, but it’s possible the physical copy could sell out.

Prime members can also preorder Kingdom Hearts III to receive a $10 Amazon credit (30-35 days after the game comes out). That code is available whether you order a physical or digital copy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock if you missed it Wedneday, now for $270.

If you haven’t gotten yourself a Nintendo Switch deal yet, MassGenie (a group-buying site similar to MassDrop) has them marked down to $265, which is about as low as we’ve ever seen them go.

The site has offered Switch deals in the past, and it seems that buyers had positive experiences.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Nintendo Switch has been around long enough that we’re starting to see certified refurbs hit the market en masse. This one’s available for $275, which is only a $25 discount, but it’s sold direct from Nintendo’s own eBay storefront, and includes the standard one-year warranty.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s a new Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Switch bundle on the way, and it includes a download code for the game, Smash-themed Joy-Con, and a unique Switch Dock with all of the original N64 game’s characters tastefully embossed on the front. It’s up for preorder now for $360 (and a clippable Amazon coupon saves you a whopping $3.60 - it’s better than nothing!), and comes out November 2, though the game won’t unlock until December 7.



Already have a Switch? You can preorder the game by itself here, and Prime members will get a $10 Amazon credit added to their account about a month after it ships.

The official Smash Ultimate GameCube controller is in stock as well.

The official controller adapter is currently sold out, but this third party option has terrific reviews.

Screenshot: Humble

Of all the themes you could choose for a Humble Bundle, “Overwhelmingly Positive,” meaning overwhelmingly positive Steam ratings, has to be near the top of the list. Pay what you want to get the likes of Subsurface Circular, SOMA, and Opus Magnum.

As always, the games are split among different price tiers, but $15 will unlock everything, including a $2 Humble Wallet credit for Humble Monthly members.

