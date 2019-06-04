Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A New Balance sale, a reader favorite dog leash, and the best Philips Hue sale ever lead off Saturday best deals from around the web.



Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $80 today, or roughly $15 less than usual.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.

With 40 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s $650 5" Class M-Series 4K Smart TV is a bargain. We see this particular unit go for $200 more elsewhere.

If you can get over the fact that they’re refurbished (and they’re, uh, light bulbs, so it shouldn’t be too difficult), today’s Amazon Gold Box has some of the best Philips Hue deals we’ve ever seen.



If you’re just starting your collection, $82 for a three-bulb starter kit with a hub is absolutely ludicrous. That would currently set you back $140 new, and this sold for $200 for a long time.

If you already have a Hue setup, but you’ve been itching to install some smart, recessed strip lighting, you can get the Hue LightStrip Plus and an extension for just $60. That’s 10 feet of full RGB smart lighting! The same bundle would currently set you back $105 new.

The rest of the bulb kits include either Hue White or Hue White Ambiance bulbs. The former is basically a regular light bulb that you can control with your phone or voice assistant, and the latter can change color temperatures (say, daylight for energy, warm white for relaxing), but can’t display the full RGB spectrum.

Just remember, these prices are only valid today, and the best stuff will probably sell out early, so don’t let the lights go out on this deal.

Even the good-est boys need a reliable leash. For giving your doggo just enough freedom, look to the Ruffwear Slackline leash, one of our readers’ favorites. This durable leash also features an adjustable handle, so you can wear it around your waist and go hands-free on your next walk, if you want. It normally goes for around $40, so $20 is a great price, even though you’ll have to $8 for shipping. But isn’t your pupper worth every penny?



If you’re at all like me, you love your single malts. And a delicious whiskey should be served in an appropriately awesome glass. Right now, Home Depot has two equally handsome Godinger Diamond Whiskey decanter and glasses 7-piece sets for just $15.

Drink up, it’s Friday.

A refurb Vitamix blender is on sale today thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. This 64 oz. models feature blades made of the same stainless steel as airplanes, so they’ll be able to purée the shit out of fruits and vegetables for super smooth soups and smoothies.



Better still, this blender is powerful enough to clean themselves. Just add water and some dish soap and blend your way to a clean container.

Image: Paula’s Choice

It would be the correct choice to take advantage of this skincare sale at Paula’s Choice. Through Monday, take 15% off sitewide (excluding kits, sets, sale, and new items as noted on product pages). There’s no promo code required, so why not pick up our favorite retinol serum and anything else you need for your face?



This weekend, step up your sneaker game thanks to Joe’s New Balance Outlet. The retailer is currently offering up to 40% off men’s and women’s shoes (plus 24 styles for men and women going for 50% off), and 70% off apparel for men and women with their Spring Super Sale. But don’t let these stellar prices through you off balance, since you only have until Monday to snag the styles that suit you.

Need a new, sleek sleeve in which to store your cash? Check out this leather wallet Gold Box from Amazon. Most options are $12 or less and come with a lot of pockets for all your money, credit cards, photos of your kids, etc. So get out your wallet and pay up before this deal gets cleaned out.



Whether you’re into travel, fashion, food, or anything in between, Amazon has a year-long digital magazine subscription to sell you today. Great deals starting at $4 are available for digital titles like Travel + Leisure, Esquire, Field & Stream, and Elle in today’s Gold Box.

Does your cat need a box to sit in? This one is available for $8 if you use the coupon code P9DMSMIT. Oh, and as a bonus, you’ll get this purple tower thing.

I dunno what it is, but cats can look at it while your little nugget sits in the $8 box. It could be a fun toy, if you convinced your cat to play with it, but, well, we all know how that turns out.

Ever see something so cute you just want to squeeze it? That’s how I, and also your kids, feel about these Mochi toys that are specifically made for squishing. Now you can get a pack of 20 adorable unicorns, cats, pandas, chicks, and hippos in a plush cat bag for just $16. Put them in your little ones’ Easter baskets, or use them yourself as little stress balls.

“Why don’t they just make the whole desk out of mouse pad,” I’m sure you’ve asked yourself countless times. Now, you can cover nearly six square feet of your workspace with soft-touch padding for just $12 by clipping the 8% coupon and using promo code L2363MVO at checkout. It even includes a few helpful features like pen loops, a card holder, and even a kickstand for your phone.

Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can grab two of them for just $13 on Amazon today with promo code ANKERTP2.

The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. Literally everything about it is better.

That power is split between the two ports, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device. But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.

Any burger lover worth their salt knows that grinding your own meat is absolutely essential if you want the best possible results, and if you already own a KitchenAid, you can add a fancy, metal grinder for just $53 today, $20 less than usual.



Want to control exactly how much fat is in your burger? Want to create beer and chorizo blends? Want to actually see how the sausage is made... by making your own sausage (with an extra adapter)? This is a no-brainer kitchen purchase.

Image: Wayfair

If you owed money on your taxes this year, I’m deeply sorry. I’ve been there. But if you found yourself to be flush with cash after filing, why not reinvest that refund into your home? That’s what Wayfair wants you to do, anyway, and they’re giving you and extra push with their Tax Refund Event, going on now. Take up to 70% off everything from area rugs, major appliances, and closet systems, to outdoor furniture, mattresses, and entertainment centers. Finally, the IRS is good for something.



Growing up, I always thought people who drank carbonated mineral water, like Perrier, were so fancy. I still think that and right now, you can pick up a 24 pack of Perrier from Amazon for under $14 today. There’s no flavoring here, just bubbles.



This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen, so drink up with, preferably, your pinky up.

Blunt Classic Umbrella | $63 | Amazon | Promo code PB2QZTGH

Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella | $47 | Amazon | Promo code PB2QZTGH

Blunt Lite UV Umbrella | $79 | Amazon | Promo code PB2QZTGH

Next time there’s a storm, you could spend $5 on a drugstore umbrella that will last approximately 40 seconds before disintegrating into flying shards of metal, or you could invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code JAN312019.

Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which never fails to impress me.

This deal is valid on the full-sized Blunt Classic, the portable Blunt Metro and the new Blunt Lite UV. The code should work for any color as long as it’s sold by BLUNT USA - it won’t work on listings sold by Amazon directly, or other third party sellers.

A shed is a magical place where you can collect tools, lawn care equipment, golf clubs, and other detritus that you have no room for in your home, without, like, just piling it up in your yard for all the neighbors to see. Nobody’s ever going to get on you to clean your shed, because its whole point is storing crap so that your home and garage can be clean themselves.



So, say you want a shed (you do). This $49 kit from Amazon includes all of the metal brackets you’ll need, plus a materials list and building instructions. You’ll need to provide the 2x4 lumber from elsewhere, but the kit is designed in such a way that you’ll only have to make 90 degree cuts, so it should be about as simple as a construction project can be.

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. This is the best model in the lineup, and includes an FM radio and natural sounds to wake up to. Grab it right now on Amazon for $95, the best price they’ve listed in over a year.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

Luggage gets all the attention, but if you ask me, the most important piece of travel gear you can own is a good toiletry kit. This one from Zero Grid is made from water-resistant ripstop nylon (which is just as important for keeping liquids in as it is keeping them out), and carries a 4.4 star review average. Get it for an all-time low $10 today with promo code YTOBWWJ9.

Energy drinks will probably kill you, but if you can’t go without the pick-me-up, Red Bull is probably the least disgusting option out there. And anyone who’s ever bought an emergency can at a gas station knows that any deal under $1 per can is pretty eye opening. Just be sure to use Subscribe & Save to get the best price; you can always cancel after your first box ships.



If you prefer the larger 12 ounce cans, that 24-pack is an equally good deal.

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. For a limited time, Amazon’s marked down a powerful Sun Joe washer down to $119, a new all-time low.



At 2030 PSI, this is more than powerful enough for most household jobs, and its 360 degree caster wheels make it easy to maneuver around your patio while you blast away all of your past regrets and painful memories all of that dirt and grime around your home.

You need dishwasher tabs anyway, so you might as well get them on sale. Clip the $5 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get 70 Cascade Platinum Plus+ tabs delivered from Amazon for just $14. Just remember to cancel the subscription if you don’t want to keep receiving them.

The beginning of spring is the best time to save on winter clothes for next year, and REI’s end-of-season clearance is proof positive. For a limited time, over 5,000 cold weather products are on sale, with an extra 25% off at checkout.



Note: Several items are only on sale in certain color/size combos, and only products with listed sales will receive the extra 25% off.



Save on a Patagonia’s essential Nano Puff jacket (men | women), spring-friendly R1 pullover, or ever-popular Torrentshell raincoat (men | women), stock up on high quality merino wool hiking socks, and upgrade your water bottle to Hydro Flask. Your best bet though is probably to head to REI’s sale page, and sort by your favorite brands.

That’s really just the tip of the iceberg though. There are thousands of deals from hundreds of brands, and you can find them all here. Just remember that you won’t see the final price until you get to checkout.

Image: Chelsea Stone

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: There is no such thing as too much underwear. Aerie apparently agrees. Right now, you can choose 10 pairs from a spectrum of select styles, from boybriefs to thongs, for just $30, which, yes, essentially means you’re getting underwear for $3 per pair. Pretty good considering they usually go for somewhere between $9 and $12.50 each. Use promo code CHEEKY and stock up now.

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and if you need more than one pair — or a man, woman, or child in your life needs a pair, too — this deal is for you. Right now at Levi’s, you can get 30% off your order of $100 or more, plus free shipping, with code GOFORIT, hence why it’s a good time to stock up. The promo applies to regular-priced and sale styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.

No matter what ’do does it for you, Living Proof has a styler to make it look great. Now, you can save on a whole range of products from the MIT-developed brand at Sephora.



There are nine full-size stylers marked down, plus the mini-versions of a few, too. The T.B.D. Multi-Tasking Styler, an all-purpose cream, is perhaps the most versatile of the bunch, though I do love a good texturizing spray, and this Instant Texture Mist fits the bill. There’s also a Molding Clay, Forming Paste, Control Hairspray for those who need a firmer hold. But no matter what high-tech styler you choose, you can’t go wrong, because they’re all $13 or less. Check them all out here, and be sure to pick out your perfect product match before it sells out.

Lucky you: Today, you can get stock up on a slew of bohemian-cool clothes that also happen to be marked down significantly. Lucky Brand is taking 60% off sale styles for men, women, plus, and kids, meaning you can fill your closet with shirts, tees, jackets, pants, and beyond that make you feel like you just found a four-leaf clover. Don’t press your luck; stock up on apparel before this sale’s lucky streak is over.

New shoes, new you — I know that’s not the saying, but it should be. Especially because Clarks is taking 20% off a selection of warm-weather styles for men, women, and kids that are sure to put a spring in your step this season. Just use promo code APRIL to pick our your marked-down pair before this shoe deal walks out on you.

The Division 2 is a rarity these days: an online loot shooter that actually launched in a usable (and fun!) state. If you were waiting on a deal, wait no longer, MassGenie has it for $45 on PS4 with promo code TCTD2PS4SE.



Tips For Playing The Division 2 The Division 2 is filled with things to do, places to explore, guns to collect and enemies to kill. … Read more Read

Note: I know you’ve probably never heard of this site, but I bought a copy of RDR2 from them awhile back, and it shipped promptly and arrived faster than expected.

Looking for a pair of headphones? The ones you’re looking at are probably discounted in Best Buy’s eBay storefront right now.



Some, like the HyperX headphones, are reader favorites. Here are a few that I like:

If you haven’t picked up the nostalgia bomb that is Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee/Pikachu, you can grab either one (hint: get the Eevee version) for $50 today on Amazon, or $10 less than usual.



These games are basically modern, 3D remakes of the original Red and Blue games that you played on your Gameboy, and while they’re a bit easy by modern Pokémon standards, the series has never looked so good.