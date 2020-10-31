Saturday's Best Deals: Oster Kitchen Appliances, Toshiba 55-inch Fire 4K TV, Kopari CBD Deodorant & Beauty Items, Bobsweep PetHair Plus Robot Vacuum, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

A 55-inch Toshiba Fire 4K TV and a sale on select Oster kitchen appliances lead Saturday’s best deals.



Featured Deal: 2 Years + One Free Plan | $89 | NordVPN

2 Years + One Free Plan Image : NordVPN

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra plan on top of that—chosen at random by the Nordic gods. Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsized. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explains. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want the one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform you can think of—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Toshiba 55" 4K Fire TV Edition Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

While 1080p still provides more than enough pixels for an enjoyable watching experience, 4K is a substantial improvement, especially if you’re looking to get a TV in the now-standard size of 55" or higher. That’s why this deal on Toshiba’s Fire TV is extra juicy, giving you a rock-solid entry point to 4K with HDR + Dolby Vision, all backed by Amazon’s Fire TV smart platform to deliver all your favorite apps and games. Best Buy has it down to $290, a $40 discount compared to its current price on Amazon.



This deal was originally published in May 2020 by Quentyn Kennemer and was updated by Elizabeth Lanier on 10/31/2020.

Netgear Nighthawk AX5200 Image : Netgear

Sure, your ISP-issued router might seem perfectly fine, but chances are it’s probably not letting you take advantage of the best speeds your connection can give you. For that, you’ll need a better router and modem. Good routers don’t always come cheap, but every now and then a solid deal comes along and makes the decision to splurge a little easier to stomach. Netgear’s Nighthawk AX5200 router, typically about $300, is down to $150 at Best Buy right now.



For your money, you’ll get two-band support, five ethernet ports for even faster speeds, encryption support, and four external antenna for better reach across your home.

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality. They’re a bit expensive and the price has dropped bit by bit over time, leading up to today’s opportunity to save $50 on a pair of your own, complete with a wireless charging case. With active noise canceling, automatic pairing on iPhones and iPads, and water/sweat resistance, picking ‘em now is a no-brainer if you were already in the market for them.

We saw these drop just before Amazon Prime Day, and the price has held steady since. However, B&H Photo had a similar offer that was originally set to expire after today, which may be a signal that the opportunity is about to pass. Be sure to get your order in while there’s still time!

HP DeskJet 2722 AIO Wireless Color Inkjet Printer Image : Sheilah Villari

Every home should have a printer even as a just in case. For only $24 grab this 4-star rated HP DeskJet 2722 all-in-one printer. Everything you’d need to do you can in a few easy steps. Print, copy, scan, and even print from your mobile device via the HP Smart app. There’s dual-band WiFi so your connection is steady and strong. You’ll also get 4 months of ink delivered right to you. A subscription is required for this service with HP Instant Ink but it’s a great perk. Produce sharp, bold, and vibrate materials in the comfort of your own home.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Down in the $700 to $800 range, you’re usually capped at a GTX 1650 as far as the GPU is concerned, but gaming laptops get cheaper by the day and some of the newest hardware is starting to creep down in price. Take this $800 ASUS TUF gaming laptop ($200 off at Best Buy), for instance, which packs a top-shelf Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and one of the latest portable graphics options available in the NVIDIA RTX 2060. Paired with 8GB of upgradeable RAM, you’ll have no problem playing many of the latest games at high quality on its 15.6" 1080p display (capped at 60Hz, sadly). There’s a 512GB SSD inside to hold a respectable amount of games, too. This entry-level gaming laptop ships immediately.

Apple’s new Watch SE is a pretty nifty watch. At $259 for the 40mm edition and $289 for the 44mm edition, you can now get an Apple Watch with the latest guts and most of the features without paying the premium. Today, you can get the 40mm model for $20 off, bringing the price down to $259, and the 44mm model is down from $309 to $289. Those prices only count if you go for the Sport Band, though, so be wary of any customizations beyond that if you’re worried about racking up the costs.

Vava USB-C Docking Station KJC8SBMZ + Clipped coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Working from home can be a hassle. But, with Vava’s new 12-port USB-C hub, you can make your computer a powerhouse. Only $70 with a coupon clip and promo code KJC8SBMZ, you can charge devices, grab some extra memory, connect to the internet via ethernet, and so much more. What are you waiting for?

Building out your own personal Netflix-style media streaming server? You could have the best routers and all the horsepower and bandwidth you need for 4K streaming, but without a hard drive to hold all those big files, it’s all for naught. Today, you can add a massive 14TB of storage to any system thanks to Western Digital’s Easystore external hard drive, which is goin for $190 after a $120 discount. The 5TB model is much more portable, and it’s also down 50% to $90.

TCL 55" S434 4K Smart TV Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Best Buy has an insane deal going for a brand new 55" 4K TCL smart TV. It’s the S434, which is pretty baseline for TCL’s lineup, but at just $200, there’s little to complain about. TCL’s panels are plenty sharp and accurate, and with this set, you’ll get HDR10 compliance for enhanced color and brightness in supported games and video content. This model has Android TV onboard for all your app needs, and with an included voice remote, all your favorite content is just a shout away with the help of Google Assistant.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Wireless Headphones $278 | BuyDig Image : Daryl Baxter

Sony’s new WH-1000XM4 headphones are leading the way in their noise-cancellation technology, alongside the gestures that come with these new models. They were down to $298 during Prime Day and $284 at Newegg just a couple of weeks ago, but BuyDig is piledriving the competition with a $278 sticker price today.

They will pause the track once it detects you’re speaking, and will also switch off the noise-cancellation when a hand is put on the right-cup. They feature fantastic sound and are able to be paired for up to two devices, so you can switch between your phone and your tablet with ease.

Amazon Fire Stick Lite Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you really don’t care about your Fire Stick having volume controls, or just love having two remotes, Amazon Fire Stick Lite could be your jam. At only $18, it’s the newest version of the Fire TV Stick and can get you linked up with Netflix, Hulu, and all the other streaming services you love. Just plug it in the back of your TV in the HDMI plug and you’re good to go. It’s a pretty good bargain, so if you’re in the mood and want a deal, I’d snatch it up. Quick.

With Borderlands Legendary Collection, XCOM 2, BioShock: The Collection, and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition now on Switch, you’re going to need a bigger SD card. But oftentimes more storage means more money—more money most of us don’t have in the midst of a global pandemic. At the very least, SanDisk’s officially Nintendo-licensed 128GB microSD card is only $20 over on Amazon, and ditto at Best Buy.

Baby Yoda 2-Pack Figures Image : Sheilah Villari

The new season Mandalorian drops today and couldn’t be more excited. Din Djarin has been turning up on every magazine cover the last few months and of course, that means The Child was spotted as well. Without a doubt “Baby Yoda” has been the real scene-stealer so what they do with him in season two should be interesting. Grab one of these unbelievably endearing 2-pack figure sets (or all of them) and be delighted by this curious cutie.

Choose from three sets in this official collection. Pick which pose warms your cold space heart. Is it the “Don’t leave” set complete with Ball Toy? Are you more a Froggy Snack/Force Moment person? Or is it all about being judgy and cozy with Sipping Soup and being Blanket-Wrapped. These will look sweet on any desk or shelf to remind you to do it for him. Of course, he’s pint-sized and no more than seven inches tall depending on which set you nab.

Baby Yoda Plush Image : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you, but as a tangental Star Wars fan, I only made it through the first season of The Mandalorian because of Baby Yoda. Luckily, the masses have done us all a favor and gave us what we all need—a plush of our favorite character for a decent $18. You can cuddle with him when the new season drops in a few days. Thank me later.

Whether you’re buying a new Switch for the holidays or stocking up on new controllers for the little ones to eventually destroy, these cheap PowerA controllers come through in the clutch. They’re 50% off today, your final total being just $12 each. There’s one in Mario White (red-accented), a star-studded Mario Vintage, and a Triforce-donning Zelda: Breath of the Wild model. Take your pick.

Disney Colorbrain Board Game Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you and your fam mad Disney fans? Are you a Disney adult still not ready to head to the parks? Well, bring all that love and knowledge to the Disney Colorbrain Board Game. It’s 40% off today and will make a great addition to a family fun night.

Make it pink, make it blue? The game will heavily test your color familiarity with all things from the house of mouse. You’ll get eleven color cards to answer the questions and the first team to ten correct answers wins. Pretty simple, I mean it’s simple if you know what color Elsa’s eyes are? Even I can’t help with that one. There are 250 questions to show your epic trivia skills on animated tones and tints. You can form up to four teams for a fun time of facts on hues from Snow White to Toy Story.

Prime members enjoy free shipping.

For longer than I’ve been employed here at Kinja Deals, Speks have been a smash-hit with our readers, and it’s not hard to see why. Available in single- and multi-toned colorways, the toys are comprised of either 512 or 1,000 tiny earth magnets perfect for those times you’re tempted to bite your nails or take up smoking again. Which, in the midst of a strenuous pandemic, is most of the time for me. As someone who’s tried Speks for myself, I can attest to the satisfaction of playing with them at your desk during those times when writer’s block kicks in and it’s not 2017 enough to own a fidget spinner.



Unlike other fidget toys, Speks allow you to tap into your creative side. On the company’s Instagram, for example, you’ll find a thorough demonstration on how to make your very own jack-o’-lantern out of Speks—a seasonally appropriate activity that takes way less space and effort (not to mention clean-up) than, say, carving an actual pumpkin. Add this adorbs trinket on your work-from-home setup and get a late start to your Halloween decorations while Speks are 20% off using the promo code SPOOKYSPEKS. Before long, you’ll be mashing, smashing, and building away in lieu of swearing at your computer screen when your boss starts getting on your nerves.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Speks Buy for $20 from Speks Use the promo code SPOOKYSPEKS

Norton 360 for Gamers Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you already have antivirus, you don’t really need this deal on Norton 360 for Gamers. However, if you do need antivirus, then this year-long subscription for $30 is a great bargain for any user still roaming the murky digital streets unprotected. Amazon has it going that cheap for today only.

Usable on up to three devices, Norton 360 offers protections against virus, busts DDoS doxing attempts with the help of a VPN, monitors the dark web to ensure your information hasn’t leaked anywhere, and it even alerts you if it detects someone attempting to access your webcam.

Amazon also has regular old Norton annual subscriptions for one, three or ten devices starting at $25.

So, you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch despite the extremely shoddy stock. Great! But now you’ll need some games. The Switch has a great library of excellent games, but many of them are first-party and Nintendo games rarely go on sale. Not so right now, luckily. Best Buy has a bunch of big bargains right now, and at least as of this writing, games like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Party, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Splatoon 2 are all down to $40. Super Mario Party, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Splatoon 2, specifically, are available for the same price on Amazon.



You can now commemorate your digital rags to riches story in Animal Crossing with a real world bell bag, now bundled with the game for $55. The bag alone is normally $20, and with Animal Crossing: New Horizons usually hovering around $50 these days, it’s a nice $15 value. We’ve talked at length about the game ‘round here, but this rave is all about that bag!



One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 ( PS4 Xbox One Switch Screenshot : Bandai Namco

If you’ve somehow built an immunity to beat-em-up fatigue from Warriors games and you also happen to be a Strawhat disciple, then you already know about One Piece Pirate Warriors 4. Today, you can find it for $22 at Amazon for the Xbox One, and $30 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Play solo or hop online and battle your friends in PVP. I hear it’s a great way to get into One Piece instead of committing to nearly 1,000 episodes in the anime it’s based on, so if that also sounds like torture to you, don’t hesitate to give the game a go.

Today, you can score a wired Nintendo Switch controller by PDP that resembles a GameCube pad, which some Super Smash Bros. purists will tell you is one of many prerequisites to call yourself a true fighter. The C-Stick is interchangeable with a standard analog stick, too. Only $18 (25% off), you’ll get heavy Super Mario Odyssey vibes from this red beaut. There’s also a Luigi model going for the same price.

I just bought Minecraft for my five-year-old nephew. Seeing his elated reaction from completing a simple dirt house is rekindling the fire in me that wants to frack the hell out of all the blocky 8-bit biomes I can find. Just keep those damned Endermen away from me! It’s one of the best games to pick up and get shit done in between your boring real life tasks, and with a Nintendo Switch copy down to $24, that can happen anytime, anyplace.

Studio Ghibli’s offerings are favorites all year round, but there’s something about the aesthetic of Spirited Away, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and other Ghibli classics that make me want to bring this decor to my home each October. Halloween day is already here, but you can still bring some of Studio Ghibli’s charms to your home with some fantastic deals on Amazon. Thankfully, these items seem like the kind of options you could just as easily keep using all year round.



First up, there are two lamps under $15 each which feature Spirited Away’s No-Face:

I’m also eyeing these Totoro and other Studio Ghibli character pillow covers, $8 a piece or $12 for a pair, which come in all sorts of colors and designs perfect for spoopy season and beyond.

Advertisement

Finally, I found this adorable Kiki’s Delivery Service bento box featuring Jiji, the iconic black cat, for only $12. It’s microwave-safe, so you can store and prepare your lunch easily. It’s intended to be functional and not decor, but I would keep this out on my counter any day.

This deal was originally published in October 2020 by Elizabeth Lanier and was upadted on 10/31/2020 with new information.

Bobsweep PetHair Plus Robot Vacuum & Mop (Cobalt) Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Allergies can be bad enough as the seasons change. Don’t let pet hair and dander add to that by vacuuming it up early and often. That chore is easier said than done— unless you have a robot vacuum to do the work for you. This lovely bright cobalt Bobsweep PetHair Plus robot vacuum and mop, only $200 today at Best Buy seems like an ideal option. That’s a whopping $700 off, by the way.



You can get the same deal for the charcoal version of the robot vac, too. This model is not only specially made for picking up pet hair, it self docks and charges when it’s finished with the work.

It also comes with a mop attachment, so it can take care of those kitchen floors for you as well. Grab it while it’s still available for this fantastic price!

Can you believe it’s already Halloween? November starts tomorrow, and that means we are only a few weeks away from the biggest cooking holiday of the year. At the risk of being one of those annoying people talking about Thanksgiving before Halloween is even over, Amazon has some great deals on Oster appliances to help make this year’s meal prep a breeze.



Keeping the side dishes that are ready-to-go hot while finishing up other cooking can also be a pain without space, so you can get this warming tray for only $30 over at Target to keep three entrees hot for serving. That’s even lower than Amazon’s previous deal price before it sold out last month.

Next up, this nifty-looking French door countertop oven will free up space in your kitchen oven for only $130, which is a whopping 43% off. You can also move the turkey to this 22 quart roaster oven— it even has a self-basting lid which keeps circulating moisture to keep your turkey from drying out. Unfortunately, with November starting tomorrow the roaster oven is not on sale, and is going for $53 which is about average.

Finally, you’ll need a hand mixer or blender for lots of recipes, and you can get this one for $45 today only (35% discount). Perhaps the best deal of the day though is the Oster blender and FoodSaver vacuum storage system bundled together for 40% off ($120), which will help you get a handle on holiday leftovers as well— waste not, want not, right?

Oster has some other appliances on sale as well, but some of these fabulous deals are only available today. Check them out below:

This deal was originally published in October by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated on 10/31/2020.

3-Piece Milwaukee Packout Sytstem Graphic : Gabe Carey

Known for its high-quality power tools and storage, Milwaukee Electric Tool has made a name for itself since its founding almost 100 years ago, and for good reason. And for a limited time, you can save $190 on three pieces of its high-capacity Packout kit, including a large standard tool box, a rolling tool box, and an 18.6" crate bin, at The Home Depot. While both tool boxes are IP65 water resistance, the storage crate is hardy too, with Milwaukee claiming it can withstand drops and scuffs, no questions asked.



To claim the discount, all you have to do is add all three items to your cart, and voila! It’s time to get down to business, on a budget. Seeing how our last deal this sweet from Home Depot sold out in a day, this offer won’t last long—so jump on it while you can. Otherwise, the FOMO will set in and you’ll wind up buying it anyway if you’re anything like myself. So why not grab it at a steep Black Friday-esque discount instead?

If you’re taking shelter from any and everybody right now, yelling “who is it?!” or peeking out the blinds is the biggest way to tip people off that you’re home. And even if you’re down for visitors, it’s nice to see who’s knocking before you approach the door. Grab the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and you’ll be able to do just that. It’s $60 off right now at Crutchfield and Amazon, bringing your total down to $140.



Advertisement

Advertisement

We’ve really all become pretty conscious about what we breathe in and air quality especially when indoors now. And rightfully so. Keeping our environments as clean and comfortable as possible is important right now and the Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier can absolutely help with that. Take $80 off this mean air cleaning machine today at Best Buy.

Guarding against mildew and mold this Insignia dehumidifier also reduced moisture in the air creating a cozier living space. It’s light and easy to move wherever needed and is built to conserve energy so its timer can help with that. The LED panel aids with selecting what you need as well as being clear as to its current settings. The tank isn’t a hassle to fill even given its size. It’s Energy Star certified and comes with a one-year warranty.

Huckberry Towel Sale Image : Huckberry

Though they’re mostly for keeping things clean, even towels get dirty eventually. Sure, it might’ve started as a way to rinse off after a shower karaoke sesh, but eventually that white will start to fade and might not look as nice hanging up. Or maybe after a few too many pup accidents in the house, it’s just time for a new set of linens.



Huckberry’s Turkish towels usually sell for a bit over $40, but right now they’re down to just below $30, and you’re getting some pretty fancy looking towels for your money. The striped towels come in plenty of variants to match your decor, and their unique design will certainly earn a few compliments if we’re ever safe to have people over.

Echo Auto Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you want all your Alexa tunes playing in your car then you’re in luck! For $20, which is a good 60% off the original list price, you can connect to the Alexa app on your phone and play music through your vehicle’s speakers via auxiliary or Bluetooth. The Echo Auto has eight microphones so it can hear your voice through loud noises throughout the duration of your trip. You’ll also be able to stream Amazon music, Apple Music, Spotify, and other services with just the sound of your voice. I would grab this deal before it is gone!

Levo II LEVO20 Image : Levo

Advertisement

If you’ve felt the stress of the pandemic sinking in, or you’ve found cannabis to be a good treatment for your ailments, it’s worth considering switching to edibles and oils. We’re still in the middle of a pandemic, so we should be taking care of our lungs. Edibles are a great alternative to smoking that can still get THC and CBD into your system without the concerns smoking and vaping bring. They might be in short supply, though, depending on your dispensary. If you can’t get your hand on your favorite gummies, or you’d like to start experimenting with making your own after-work treats, Levo is offering 20% off its products using the promo code LEVO20. I reviewed the Levo II several months back, and its ease of use makes it easy to get your flower-infused into oils for use in baking, candy, or even making infused butter.



Advertisement

Advertisement

For a short time, you can grab an Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover for $1359+. Here’s the deets from one of our wonderful writers, Chaya:



Ranging from $1,445 to $1,745 depending on the size of your bed (or $175 off using our exclusive promo code KINJA175), the Pod Pro Cover from popular mattress brand Eight Sleep turns ANY mattress into a five-star sleeping experience. In short, Eight Sleep took the very best technology from their mattress and turned it into what is essentially a cover that transforms any bed into a smart bed. The encasement is placed on top of your current mattress and appends bed cooling and heating technology, a virtually silent vibration alarm system, sleep tracking, and a whole lot more. The cover is a two-part system: the encasement, which retrofits your mattress for a “PerfectFit TM” and the Active Grid cover, which adheres securely to the encasement to make your new smart bed manageable by app. A water hose and small hub connected to the Active Grid make the whole thing possible so that you can keep the rest of the bedding you’ve already got—no unnecessary spending or excess waste required.

Grab it before it’s gone!

G/O Media may get a commission Eight Sleep Pod Cover Buy for $1359 Use the promo code KINJA175

30% Off Le Cruset Kitchenware Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Get your fill of needed kitchenware before the holidays at Amazon. For a short time, you can grab tea kettles, grills, roasters, salt and pepper shakers, and so much more for 30% off their original list price. Why not become the chef you want to be? Grab ‘em before they’re gone!

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I’ve found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The price per shipment is about $4, so that’s super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and a number of other places around the world, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.



KN95 Masks 20-Pack | $104 | N95MaskCo | Promo code KINJA20 Image : Elizabeth Lanier

With the ongoing virus, it’s a good idea to keep masks on hand so you never have to go without. Lucky for you, we’ve got an exclusive deal to help you stock up on KN95 face masks today.



These already discounted KN95 masks from N95MaskCo are even cheaper with our exclusive promo code, KINJA20, applied at checkout. That means you can get a 20-pack for $48 or a 50-pack for $104.

These masks come in packs up to 5,000 if you need that many masks for some reason. A pack of 100 seems like a good option for most households and you can get that for $159 right now.

Mask up and enjoy this exclusive deal while it lasts!

G/O Media may get a commission KN95 Masks 20-Pack Buy for $48 from N95MaskCo Use the promo code KINJA20

G/O Media may get a commission KN95 Masks 50-Pack Buy for $104 from N95MaskCo Use the promo code KINJA20

G/O Media may get a commission KN95 Masks 100-Pack Buy for $159 from N95MaskCo Use the promo code KINJA20

iTeknic Water Flosser Kit KINJAPIK + clipped coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

You should floss your teeth every day if you want a healthy mouth. That’s not advice from me, but from dentists all around the world. Well, the iTeknic Water Flosser Kit makes it ten times easier. With six different attachments to really get into the crevices, you’ll be able to get all the food between your teeth. It’s only $24 with the promo code KINJAPIK. Grab it before it’s gone!

Marc Jacobs Le Marc Crème Lipstick Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a long-wear lipstick with good color that won’t smudge Marc Jacobs Le Marc Crème Lipsticks are some of the best. I was gifted the color Boy Gorgeous, a berry rouge, for my birthday last year and I wore it to death. I’ve since gone on to purchase the color Vinyl Dreams and haven’t been disappointed. Take 50% off all 13 cream colors right now at Sephora.

These lipsticks are rich in pigment and glide on smoothly. They will absolutely get you through the bulk of the day. The suggested time is about 10 hours for one application and that seems about right. Marc Jacobs is synonymous with luxury and these lipsticks have that vibe for sure. The tube is even chic with each lipstick encased in a slick black home. My lips have never felt dry post wear. This is probably due to the antioxidant-rich seaberry and cocoa butter in each stick. There’s a subtle vanilla scent to each too. This is an awesome deal if you are looking to try this brand or make a few shade upgrades to your collection.

Free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP.

Even if we weren’t in a global pandemic with constantly cleaning and wiping things down I’d still recommend a giant box of Antibacterial Wipes. With a pack like this, you can literally use them on anything. You’re only paying $20 so this is a pretty great deal. Heck, I think I’m going to grab these myself.

540 wipes for just twenty bucks is a steal, that’s something like four cents per wipe. With the six-packs, you can toss one in your bag and in every room you might need them. These are probably helpful if you’ve got kids but I usually have them for my dog as he gets into everything when I take him to the park. These sheets are hypoallergenic and paraben-free so they won’t dry your skin. They’re able to kill about 99.9% of bacteria as well. So outside of actual messes and accidents, these are just what you are looking for if you’re all about keeping things clean and sanitary. Surfaces, hands, paws, handles, boxes whatever it maybe these won’t go to waste. The multi-function aspect makes these a must buy.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Take 45% off One Item TAKE45 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Our new partnership with one of the most well-known adult goodie companies comes with a Halloween perk. Adam & Eve want you to pick the perfect treat for the spookiest day of the year and then take 45% off of it. Just use the code TAKE45 at checkout.



Grab one of the brand’s best sellers in this deal! This is the ultimate trick for your treat, Eve’s Rechargeable Thrusting Rabbit ($55). This trusty little bunny is 9 inches of soft silicone curved to hit all the right spots. Because it’s got more punch than the average vibe there are three motors with 10 settings for speeds, pulses, and patterns. Let the rabbit ears tickle your candy corn while the rest does its lusty job. You’ll get over one hour or vibe time off of one charge if you’re using it at the max settings. But if you like to keep it low and steady you’ll get around 4 hours. It’s waterproof so the Rabbit is splish-splash approved.

Something for everyone. Let’s mix it up since I’m always on about lady vibes. This Big O Multi-Stage Vibrating Ring ($11). I believe it was the poet Beyonce who said, “Cause if you like it, then you shoulda put a ring on it.” And if you really like it you should put a vibrating ring on it. This is one of the site’s number one sellers. With 9 stages of pleasure pulses, it’s definitely that little extra you were looking for in your next snuggle session. Tickle your significant other while you keep the party going a little longer. Stretchy and nubbed for comfort. The battery will run up to 80 minutes and is changeable.

Advertisement

Ole Henriksen Balance It All Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This is the only system I swear by to keep my fairly oily forehead in check. If you like me have a T-zone that runneth over you have to put up barriers and this Ole Henriksen Balance It All Set is the protection we need. Anytime this goes on sale I snatch it up. It’s 30% off right now and is worth every penny.

Cleanse, tone, and moisturize. These steps help get all skin types in order but if you’re someone with a few issues top quality products are needed. This set from Ole Henriksen really does help your face find its balance again. The cleanser deep cleans pores and has a great lather to it because it contains green tea. The toner removes the extra oil and grim, which is our goal here. I really only need this on my forehead but somedays a swipe all around really does that trick. Refining those pores is key. The hydrator is the perfect final step as it’s super lightweight and gives just the right amount of moisture to replenish the face. If you wear foundation it blends extremely well with your chosen brand. Each of these has a refreshing feeling as well as a soothing eucalyptus/peppermint scent. This is a clean beauty item and is a best seller for a reason. It works.

Free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP.

Vegan AF CBD Gummies for Chillin’ Image : Sunday Scaries

Advertisement

There’s nothing more vegan than letting everyone know you’re vegan, and while I don’t partake in the diet myself, I do try to reduce my animal-based intake where possible. And for avid CBD users like myself, it can be hard to find gummies that don’t use gelatin or other animal products to get their chewy mouthfeel. Complete with vitamins D3 and B12, Sunday Scaries Vegan AF gummies yield all the benefits of its classic Gummies for Chillin’ except, you know, without the dissuasive ingredients. Made from broad spectrum CBD oil and coconut oil, unlike some competing brands, Sunday Scaries’ gummies contain no THC, not even like trace amounts of the stuff. So if you’re trying to cut down on the devil’s lettuce, let our exclusive discount help with that.



Because CBD lacks the psychoactive chemical found in THC, it doesn’t get you “high” per se. Instead, it makes you feel relaxed while sober. Just pop a tasty gummy or two and you’re set to lie down for the night, free from racing thoughts about the impending doom of work tomorrow, hence the name Sunday Scaries. For a limited time, you can save 25% on these vegan CBD gummies using the promo code ESINV25 to see what it’s all about. Automatically applied at checkout, this brings the grand total down to $35, or $31 if you choose to subscribe and save. Before long, you’ll be singing its praises without ethical concern for environmental impact (well, save for the packaging I presume).

MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Over 11,000 customers can’t be wrong. 60% of Amazon reviewers have given the MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit a 5-star rating. If you’ve been looking to clean up a few coffee stains or make those pearly whites a little brighter this is the kit you’ve been searching for. Save 30% on this kit today.



If you’ve seen these sets before you know it comes with a LED light that helps accelerate the whitening process. It has a built-in timer so you don’t need to worry about setting one yourself and each session will be accurate. Also in this kit are the three 3mL teeth whitening gel syringes and the mouth trays for top and bottom. This kit provides enough gel for nine treatments. The trays don’t need to be molded which alleviates a huge headache and is usually my biggest gripe when I’ve tried kits akin to this one. Several customers have mentioned this worked just as well with their sensitive teeth which are really nice to know if you’re on the delicate side. Use these bad boys once a day for ten minutes and see stains from your life fade away even after one treatment. If only you could remove other problems that easily.

Prime members will enjoy free one-day shipping.

2 Halloween Gifts With $75 Purchase Image : Ella Paradis

Advertisement

Our pals at Elle Paradis want to treat you not trick you this week unless you’re into that. As a lead up to the spookiest day of the year grab 2 extra goodies when you spend $100.

A handful of bundles are on sale for All Hallows’ Eve too. This Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun Bundle ($55) that’s discounted 77% in this deal. I do like the variety in this set though. A little something for the backdoor and the front door. Two massagers and a G-spot vibe. Stimulate the spirits just remember to clean the ectoplasm after.



Free shipping on all orders.

Greedy Girl Rabbit Vibe SPOOKY Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a cute way to get off, try out this Fifty Shades of Gray Greedy Girl Rabbit Vibe. It’s only $54 with the promo code SPOOKY, which is $25 off the original list price. It has three speeds and seven unique vibration patterns to really shake things up. Plus is cute and can be packed discreetly if you’re traveling. What are you waiting for? Orgasms are just a click away.

G/O Media may get a commission Greedy Girl Rabbit Vibe Buy for $54 from Ella Paradis Use the promo code SPOOKY

It’s mask-wearing season, and MQDirect has come through for us once again with a steep discount on “FDA and CE approved” KN95 face masks. While I’ve yet to pull the trigger on any of these deals for myself so far, the company claims “at least 95 percent filtration efficiency” and a full five layers of protection. Like most disposable face masks, these face masks feature two straps—one for each ear—and the CDC recommends throwing ‘em out after 2-3 uses.



“If used for extensive periods of time,” the listing on the MQDirect site reads, “handle with proper care and apply disinfecting procedures.”

To stave off irritable skin conditions, such as “mask-ne,” or mask acne, that often result from prolonged mask usage, the company claims its masks forego a woven fabric design in favor of a non-woven interior fabric. Though it says its KN95s are “compatible with eye wear protection and face shields,” I wouldn’t bank on total fog elimination for glasses wearers like myself. But who can say for sure!? All I know is these masks are driving a hard bargain, starting at $10 for a 20-pack or $15 for 50, all the way up to $1,500 for 10,000 using our exclusive promo code KINJA50, in case you’re not so optimistic about the outcome of the presidential election and don’t trust our current administration to help “flatten the curve” any time soon.

If you’ve purchased a pack ‘o KN95 masks, either from a Kinja Deal, or from MQ Direct itself, sound off with your impressions in the comments below. I’m curious to see how the quality stacks up to its competitors, in case you’re finding better deals on masks elsewhere we might’ve overlooked.

G/O Media may get a commission KN95 Masks (20-Pack) Buy for $10 from MQDirect Use the promo code KINJA50

G/O Media may get a commission KN95 Masks (50-Pack) Buy for $15 from MQDirect Use the promo code KINJA50

G/O Media may get a commission KN95 Masks (10,000-Pack) Buy for $1500 from MQDirect Use the promo code KINJA50

23andMe DNA Test Kit Image : Quentyn Kennemer

I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience, but trying to figure out your lineage in a black family can be quite the task. We’re cut from all different stocks of humanity, and many of us don’t have recorded family history to preserve legacies. But with options like this comprehensive 23andMe DNA test kit, you can start to peel back layers you never thought possible. It’s now $89 at Amazon.

Advertisement

And it’s not just about uncovering your heritage:

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*



ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

PRIVATE AND PROTECTED: Everyone deserves a secure, private place to explore and understand their genetics. Your data is encrypted, protected, and under your control. You decide what you want to learn and what you want to share

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is 26% off ($74) with 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.

Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is also 16% off at $34. don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

