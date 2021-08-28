Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



With the sad and horrific execution of the 3.5mm AUX port, our phones now require us to replace our old wired earbuds with something new. Luckily, you can get a very inexpensive pair of Bluetooth earbuds from KMOUK right now at $16. Just use the code HQCCBAB8 to get 60% off the list price. We don’t all need fancy noise-cancelling virtual surround sound devices. Maybe you just want to sneakily watch that YouTube video at work. These will get the job done.

It’s crazy to think about how much storage space gets packed into a microSD card, and it’s pretty amazing when you want to carry around a heap of games on your Nintendo Switch or media on a smartphone or tablet. Not to mention Valve’s new handheld console, the SteamDeck, set to launch later this year.



If you’re looking for a huge chunk of storage within the teeny-tiny footprint of a microSD card or are sick of deleting games off your Nintendo Switch to make room for more, here’s a great deal: right now, you can grab a SanDisk Ultra 1TB card for $140, a 39% savings off the list price. This matches the best price at Amazon since Prime Day.

If your smart TV isn’t quite smart enough for your liking or you’re a Roku fan who needs something newer, then you might want to jump on this bargain. Right now, Amazon is offering 27% off the current Roku Express 4K+ streaming device, which connects to your TV to let you access all sorts of streaming video services. It comes with a remote, plus the compact box—which support’s Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit—can even attach to the bottom of your TV if you please. Grab it for $29 today.



There’s never a bad time to improve on your home’s Wi-Fi network. You can do just that with this three-pack of Google Mesh Wi-Fi System points, perfect for placing around your house. This set is now $150, which is $50 off its original $200 asking price. This three-pack covers up to 4500 square feet around your dwelling to create a mesh network for better coverage. It only takes a few moments to set up, includes easy to set up controls, and helps to ensure your system runs as fast as it can behind the scenes. Plus, this set will work with all Google Wi-Fi points and can be added to your Nest system. You can always expand later if needed, too.



We’re at the end of August with many students on their way back to school or perhaps already even checking into the dorms. Luckily Best Buy is running a deal on MacBook Airs for $50 off. That’s right. Get a 256GB model for only $950 or a 512GB model for $1,100. Students can put that savings toward food as you can never have too much food while at college. Or maybe get a Boondock Saints poster for your dorm room wall.



The Surface Laptop Go is a smaller, lighter alternative to Microsoft’s standard Surface Laptop 4, and while it is not quite as powerful and doesn’t have that luxurious Alcantara suede-like finish on the keyboard, you might appreciate the savings even more.



Right now, Best Buy is offering up to $200 off the Surface Laptop Go in two different configurations. A model with an Intel Core i5 chip, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD is selling for $550 right now, or you can double the storage for $700. Both configurations are available in Ice Blue, Sandstone, or Platinum. Whether you are student about to start their first semester or just are in the market for a new laptop, the Surface Laptop Go is versatile and can meet your basic everyday needs.

Few things are more embarrassing when you’re on a work video call than background noise. Although your coworkers will tell you they’re not bothered by it, the minute details of your personal life probably aren’t something you want them privy to. Plus, no one wants to be the source of distraction while others are trying to speak.



Krisp puts this concern behind you by employing AI-based noise cancelation that gets rid of unwanted sound not only on your side but on the end of whomever you’re speaking to as well. It’s even capable of instant audio recordings, echo removal, and adding virtual backdrops to your webcam feed. Because it appears as a floating widget, you don’t have to surrender much of your screen real estate either.

Krisp is compatible with Zoom, Google Hangouts, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Discord, and more. Best of all, it’s completely free to get started. Although you can upgrade to paid plans later starting at $5 per month, the free version nets you 240 minutes of noise cancelation each week and requires no credit card entry to install. If you’re still working from home like I am, Krisp is an essential tool for keeping your on-screen presence professional no matter how noisy your household.

Virtual Reality has been gaming’s latest frontier (as well as Mark Zuckerberg’s latest frontier for video conference solutions). Though the problem has been what is always is for new technology—price point. Oculus launched their first VR headset back in 2016 for $600. That one also required you to have a relatively beefy rig. Slowly, but surely, new products entered the market at more accessible figures. The Oculus Quest 2 released last year at $299 and works as a completely stand-alone device, comparable to a Nintendo Switch except one you wear on your face. It finally became reasonable and appealing for the casual gamer. Though, the entry model launched with only 64GB which is quite easy to fill over time. Now, the Oculus Quest 2 base model has been upped to 128GB at the same price of $299. If you’re looking for a game to jump right into the Virtual World, you cannot go wrong with Superhot VR, which in my opinion is the quintessential VR experience. And if you want even more accessories for your new headset, consider the carrying case and extended battery headstrap.



Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. If keep your circle small I’m sure Netflix and Disney+ have been given a run for their money. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and have a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The Hompow Mini Projector is just $64 right now which is an absolute steal on it.



This projector works with smartphones, laptops/notebooks, tablets, Fire sicks, and more directly with an MHL cable or HDMI adaptor. You’ll need to grab one of those depending on which device you’re streaming with. Get a screen up to 176'’ in mere seconds to make your own personal theater. With so many still unsure about theaters this home system is a great way to keep the spirit alive. Although this project is small that doesn’t interfere with its output. High resolution that’s bright and brilliant is not an issue. It even supports gaming systems if you want to host your own Esports tournament. Low noise and over 50,000 hours of lamp life make this an amazing quality-to-value option. This also comes with a two-year warranty.



Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip3 is finally available today for purchase. The phone is equipped with a 1.9-inch cover screen for use when the phone is closed. By displaying various notifications on the outside, you intuitively interact with them with voice commands without the need opening the phone for small and quick tasks. The large cover screen also allows you to take selfies using the exterior lens while still seeing a preview of the photo while doing so. Samsung also showed off a Flex mode for taking selfies where you can stand the phone up on its own as if it were a tiny little laptop so you can take photos or record videos hands free.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are available in 7 different colors—3 of which (Gray, White, and Pink) are exclusive to the Samsung website. Sales are now open and you can save up to $600 toward your purchase of a Galaxy Z Flip3 with eligible trade-in for a limited time. Go ahead and get rid of that old cracked phone you’re using for one that doesn’t snap when folded in half like a clamshell.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold3—a phone which unfolds to a large 7.6" tablet display—is finally available as of today. One remarkable improvement over the previous gen fold phone is the Z Fold3's use of Samsung’s first Under Display Camera. When unfolded, there will be not be a pesky misshapen bezel. All screen. All the time. It’s also compatible with the S Pen for easy editing, notetaking, or what-have-you. We have gone full circles back to having handheld PDAs and honestly I’m not mad about it. The Z Fold3 also supports multi-window view allowing for up to three apps to be open side by side. The Galaxy Z Fold3 is available in 3 different colors—Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Green.

Sales are open now and you can save up to $900 toward your purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold3 with eligible trade-in for a limited time.

Samsung’s new Watch4 series is available as of today. With a large emphasis on biometric health data, one key new feature is an enhancement to their sleep tracking. The Watch4 can give you data on your breathing patterns and how much you snore throughout the night—giving you a clearer picture of your overall sleep quality. The Watch4 also comes in a Classic version which has a rotating bezel and is stainless steel as opposed to aluminum for $100 more.



Sales are open now and you can save up to $135 toward your purchase of a Watch4 with eligible trade-in for a limited time.

If you haven’t upgraded your router in a while, now might be the time. I can personally vouch for this router as it’s the one I’ve been using as January. It has an app based management which has made it very easy to set up, run speed tests, etc. I have no issues connecting to it from anywhere in my 1BR apartment. The router has 4 Ethernet ports and supports up to 25 devices. You can get it right now for $24 less than what I paid for it and I’m not bitter about that at all. Nope.



I’ve had the pleasure of testing a few items from JLab over the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised by the quality for not only the price but the size. If you’re unsure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap, the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 39% off and in that nice space of moderate price but reliable performance. Of the three colors that are offered the white is currently the best deal.

The sound is crisp, clear, and they block out a fair amount of background noise. They turn on automatically and connect immediately, which is something I’m still getting used to with this brand. And being able to control everything by tapping one of the earbuds takes some time to figure out. It’s a bit of a learning curve, but once you remember how many taps to what, the transitions are seamless. The charging case is true to the twenty-four-hour claims of playtime. Expect around six hours of tune time for the earbuds off of one charge. These are sweatproof and waterproof, so workout approved whether indoors or outside. They are comfy for hours of wear, and the case is compact enough to toss in your bag or pocket. The JBuds will be a great addition to your audio collection.

This will ship for free, no need to be a Prime member.

Here at Kinja Deals, we tend to write a lot about Bluetooth earbuds and speakers. There are many options out there to choose from with different devices going on sale every day. Though, have you ever actually wondered where the term “Bluetooth” actually comes from? It might be older than you think.



The term actually dates back to Norway and Denmark circa 958. King Harald Gormsson united the two countries during his reign in the same way industry leaders of Intel, Ericcson, and Nokia sought out to unite PCs with cellular devices via a short-range wireless link. That’s it. So why Bluetooth though? Well King Harald Gormsson had a dead tooth giving it a dark bluish gray color earning him the nickname “Bluetooth.” The symbol for Bluetooth is actually a bind rune merging the runes for his initials—(Hagall) (ᚼ) and (Bjarkan) (ᛒ).

Engineers in the industry had planned to only use the term as a placeholder until marketing could come up with a better term. They weren’t able to in time for release so, well... Bluetooth

I’m sure you could probably find a podcast going into greater detail. And if you do, you can go ahead and listen to it on one of these Bluetooth devices—a Tribit speaker on sale for $30 or a Tribit pair of earbuds on sale for $60.

The Souls games have been a powerhouse of the past decade of gaming kicking off with the first game in the franchise, Dark Souls. What’s that? There was a game before Dark Souls? Interesting. For whatever reason, the 2009 release Demon’s Souls sole an estimated 1.7 million while is follow-up, Dark Souls, sold over 25 million copies worldwide. By my calculation, that still at least 23.3 million of you fans who still haven’t played this game. Now is the perfect time to play the game the that started it all in is upgraded glory.



It is okay to treat yourself every once in awhile. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard two years! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $75 PlayStation Store gift card for just $65 at Eneba when you use the code 75USDPROMO at checkout. That’s a whopping $10 dollars of savings. That will get you all the way to a brand new full retail AAA game and then some. Also, nothing is stopping you from buying more than one card. Perhaps you’d rather stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. Maybe put some of it toward Hades because Hades is good. Hades is really good. The choice is yours. As long as you are buying video games, I am happy.

If you’re uninterested in Hades or don’t think Mario Golf: Super Rush is quite your thing, well, there’s always Borderlands 3. And right now, you can own a copy on Xbox or PlayStation consoles for just $10. That’s a pretty sweet deal.



The Borderlands series has created some of the best co-op moments in the past decade. And honestly, right now, a beefy co-op game to play with your friends is a perfect way to socialize while everyone’s might have to be apart again as the you-know-what continues.

Last year, Nickelodeon released this Mario Kart-esque kart racer starring a cast of character from Nickelodeon shows spanning decades—Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix. Later this year, we’re getting a competitive platform fighter starring many of those same characters and more in a genre of game I’m gonna refer to as “smashbros-like.” Who knows if this is only the beginning. Before we know it, we’ll have a Nickelodeon Golf and Nickelodeon Tennis. Then we’ll start getting Super Spongebob Odyssey, The Legend of Helga: Breath of the Football Head, and Rocko’s Modern Crossing: New Heffer-izons. Nickelodeon is gunning for Nintendo, and it all starts here with Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix for $20.



Every day, it feels like I’m writing a new post about how Watch Dogs: Legion’s price has dropped. Last week, the October release was already down to $40. This week, it’s now down to $20, which makes it 66% off its retail price. We already knew the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game would be heavily discounted at some point, but seeing the actual PlayStation 5 version on sale this much is something of a surprise. Watch Dogs: Legion is a game that let’s you be anyone. So why not be someone who saves money when purchasing video games? You can be this savvy spender when you purchase Watch Dogs: Legion for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One for only $20.



Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can pick up Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for $40 from Amazon.



And if you waited like I did to play through this, now is your chance to meet Garrus, Mordin, Tali, Liara, and every other squadmate the internet hasn’t shut up about. Though in all honestly I get it. After playing, I can confirm that the squadmates are easily the best part of the series which is why I can confirm Mass Effect 2 is the best of the three. Fight me.

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. You can now pick it up for only $25, which is the lowest we’ve seen since launch. In case you haven’t gotten around to it, Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you. save some cash and let the heads roll.



If you’re a fan of RPG and haven’t touched Divinity Original Sin 2 yet, you’re missing out. Its turn-based combat and environmental interactions are so fleshed out, it’s about the closest thing we’ve gotten to actually replicating Dungeons & Dragons in a video game. That is, in a fully released game at least. This game was so good, the developer Larian Studios approached Wizards of the Coast and was able to secure the license for D&D with their upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3. That one is in beta right now, but if you’re someone who likes wait for full releases or are just a console-only player, then Divinity Original Sin 2 is still your best bet. I’ll tell you this though. Make sure you have at least one character in your party with the ability Pet Pal. It let’s you speak with animals which opens up a ton of content and conversations like the one you’ll have with a certain rambunctious crab. Not to mention it supports 1 to 4 players. Get it for PS4 $17 at Amazon. Xbox players can also get it for the fairly reasonable discounted price of $23.



If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, the console versions of the game are down to $35. The game supports cross-progression with previous games so long as you stay within the same “family” of platform (PC to PC, PS4 to PS5, Xbox One to Xbox Series X).



I, like many folks, do not have a PS5 yet. I just haven’t cared too much to spend time hunting on down as nothing so far seemed like a must-have that I can’t just play on a PS4 perfectly fine. That is until I saw Returnal. This is the first game to make me want to start really start scouring the internet for that PS5. I’m a big roguelike fan so this is very much my shit. Typically, we’re used to roguelikes being smaller, indie titles in pixel art (which I love!) but wow is it cool to see this genre expand into AAA levels. Returnal is now on sale for $50, down from the high PS5 standard of $70. I’m tempted to pick this up myself and hold onto it for when I finally do get my hands on the new console.



Sackboy returns in a brand new, reimagining of the Little Big Planet series—Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Sackboy and up to 3 other friends can now explore a full 3D world. Look at his cute stupid face with that tongue sticking out. What a joy it would be to be Sackboy. The game even has dedicated co-op only levels so be sure to play online or invite some friends over for some on-the-couch platforming mayhem. The PS4 and PS5 versions are available for only $37 and $39, respectively, at Amazon.



If you own a Nintendo Switch, buying a copy of Super Mario Odyssey is basically a requirement. If you don’t have yours yet, Amazon’s offering a rare discount down to $39 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

In the long list of Switch ports we’ve been receiving since 2017, the latest release is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Originally launched for the Wii and built around the use of motion controls, the new version has added the option for just using buttons like a typical Zelda game. Many already playing are saying this along with some other quality of life improvements have elevated this game to one you should not pass on, so why not save $10 when you pick it up?



It’s scary appropriate that Luigi’s Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch is dropping its price. Much like Luigi, we are all now cowering in fear as we return to public settings and strangers get a little to close to us. Less scary, however, is the fact that you can pick up this for $19 off at Target.



If you’re looking for something to play to put off venturing into public again, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is an awesome option. Especially now that we are entering spooky season. Fill your day with fake fears that we put on for entertainment instead of the very real theat of the outside world.

You can grab a $35 Nintendo gift card for $30 today at Eneba when using the promo code NINTENDO35PROMO. And you know what? Sure, why not? Here’s the thing: we all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. Though, even though in the last month or so, many of their Switch staples have gone for between $40 and $50, it’s not much compared to companies like Ubisoft who slash games by $30 within six months after release. We can get even more off from Nintendo though. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a $5 coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. Thy will surely come after me for revealing this.

There’s a bit of a misconception around the company 8BitDo. A lot of people think they sell controllers. While not entirely inaccurate, they are really selling something else—nostalgia. They’re giving you your memories. They’re giving you a warm blanket and a cup of hot cocoa to bundle up with and go back to your childhood. So go ahead and grab this $25 wireless replica of the SEGA Genesis controller and play Sonic Mania to be a SEGA kid once again.



Disclaimer: 8BitDo does not actually sell warm blankets or cups of hot cocoa.

They pretty much exclusively sell controllers. Please shop for those other items separately.

If you’ve got a Switch, you need to keep it safe. Don’t just tote it around in your pocket. Protect it in style with the very tropical, Tom Nook-approved Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector. It’s just $8 at Amazon, which means you save $17 off its regular price. It’s got leaves. It’s got a comforting mint green. You aren’t being forced to work off the amount of bells it cost to manufacture it on an island filled with talking animals. Seems like a good deal to me. Pick one up at this price, or pick up a few, and keep your Switch looking pristine.



I have one of FunLab’s switch cases and I absolutely love it. They are well made, protect my Switch Lite beautifully, and keep it scratch-free. This adorable Snorlax one is no different and is a few bucks less than others from the company.



This case is specifically for the Switch Lite and is made from two-layer PU leather. They are durable and brilliantly printed and vibrant in his teal color. Snorlax’s face is slightly raised with his usual sweet slumbering expression. The lining on the inside is soft to keep your device safe and sound. It’s got five slots for game cards that will keep them dust-free. It easily closes with two magnetic snaps and stays closed. This case isn’t bulky and can be tossed in your purse or backpack. Or heck just use this as your purse, which I have done. Look Snorlax maybe lazy but this cute carrying case is the accessory you need to be the most stylish trainer. No Poké Balls required.

The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are both a marvel of engineering and a disastrous result of it. The brilliance is in their adaptability be it as part of the handheld, part of the grip controller, held sideways individually, or swung around with motion. The pain comes from this damn joystick drift which Nintendo has yet to do anything significant about to correct. Though the most remarkable thing to come out of these Joy-Cons are the wide variety of colors they’re offered in. As someone who grew up in the N64 era, I loved that all four of my controllers were different from each other and from my friend’s controllers which were also all different. There’s so much personality in the colors and Nintendo finally brought that back after several generations. You can get yourself these neon pink and neon green ones for $10 off at GameStop. The price will be reflected as $69 after adding to your cart.



You’ll never see it coming! Okay, actually you probably saw it coming. Now that it’s been a year and a half since the launch of Persona 5 Strikers, the game is constantly going on and off sale. It’s now down to $25 on Switch at Amazon. Persona 5 Strikers is half spinoff, half sequel. It continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, but get rid of turn based gameplay and swaps in Dynasty Warriors-esque action. If you love the characters and world of Persona 5, you’ll likely love this sort of summer vacation special. I’m also running out of Persona 5 jokes, so I hope they stop making spin-offs soon so nobody realizes I recycle the same two references over and over again for these write-ups. We seem to be in the clear for now.



Both Ori games are beautiful, heartfelt challenging Metroidvania platformers that will leave you crying more than once. Seriously, these games are stunning to look at and will leave an impression on you so you are thinking about them for weeks to come. If you haven’t had a chance to play either yet, you won’t regret dipping into it on your Nintendo Switch so you can play handheld in a small closet where no one can see you cry. The physical collection comes with 6 collectible art cards and the soundtracks for both games. Ori: The Collection releases October 12th, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch.



When spooky meets flamboyant, I can’t think of a better combo of just two things than these two pokemon. If you are a fan of the most colorful eeveelution or the disguise Pokémon, this is the sale for you.



I personally am a Glaceon girl, but there is no denying the spoopy cuteness of this mashup. With Halloween around this corner, this already seems like the perfect decoration to leave out all year long. They do actually offer all the eeveelutions mixed with this ghost and fairy type, but only Sylveon is 26% off. Either way, it’s an excellent addition to any pocket monster collector’s self. This cute creeper stands almost eight inches high, is made from super soft material and elastic so it won’t lose its form.

This will ship for $5.

Spending the last year with three of my closest friends in the neighborhood has been awesome. We’ve kept our social circle small and board games have become a staple of our hangs. Remember playing M.A.S.H. (that stands for mansion, apartment, shack, house if you don’t remember) in school with a simple pen and paper? Well, now there’s an update to it. This Fortune Telling Adult Party Game is 64% off will be the perfect addition to your collection.



The game from your childhood has been resurrected and is now a killer grown-up version. It’s quick and easy to play. There are thousands of possible fortunes to conjure from as there are 300 Fate Cards in 6 different categories. There are also 40 Scenario Cards making the probability of the same fortune virtually impossible. This allows for hours of play with no repeats. There are dry-erase cards to create your own answers to. You can play with 2 or 4 people so no worries if you’re keeping the clique to a minimum. Toss this new/old favorite into your rotation and enjoy a night of light fun in this heavy world.

This would normally be the time of year where I’d be getting ready to head to Toy Fair. A wonderful experience of getting to see every company unveil what they have coming out that year. The best part is discovering new brands and new toys. I’m a sucker for blind boxes and remembering finding out about Lost Kitties a few years ago. This is their multipack and it’s 42% off.



In this giant blind box, you’ll uncover five lost kitties with ten accessories, plus there are stickers and colored clay they are hidden in. The carton is adorably designed with cats from series 1 and 2. With each tier, you find clay you have to break apart and comb through to find the felines and goodies. As with most blind boxes, they want you to get hooked and collect the whole set. But this could be a nice way to keep a kid occupied for a while when you’re on a zoom call. Each cat is cleverly crafted and very cute. This is a great price for a pack like this compared to other boxes in this space.

Girls and women make up over 40% of gamers and have made up roughly that much of the market or more dating back as far as 2006. Yet, there is little representation outside (or let’s be honest, inside) the sphere of gaming. Though, finally we have a gamer American Girl doll which is pretty damn awesome.



This American Girl doll comes with a comfy chair to game in, two Xbox controllers, a phone with gaming clip controller attachment, a fucking fidget spinner (hell yeah), a gaming headset, pretend discs and cases for Camp Quest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and a miniature Xbox Series X console—something I’m still having trouble finding for myself. The Xbox even makes a sound when one of the miniature discs are put in. And that’s not all. The doll also comes bundled with 30 days of GamePass.

Now, GamePass is hands down the best deal in gaming. You know it. We know it. Everyone knows it. Access an expanding library of excellent games for a small monthly fee. And it just keeps getting better as they are bundling subscriptions with various toys and products. The latest of which is of course this American Girl gamer doll which you can get yourself for only $60.

Betrayal at the House on the Hill is every B horror movie you’ve ever seen rolled into one. My friends and I started getting into, for lack of a better term, more “advanced” tabletop/board games a few years ago. Betrayal acted as sort of our intro into TTRPGs like Dungeons & Dragons. There is ample opportunity for roleplay which certainly enhances the experience. If you lean into the goofiness and tropes of the genre, you are in for a really fun and laugh-filled couple of hours.



The game is split into two phases. 3-6 players take on the roles of various horror movie archetypes like the hunky boy or a cautious priest and explore the corridors of this spooky mansion. After accumulating some items and weapons and after a certain in-game threshold is hit, something called “The Haunt” is triggered. The Haunt identifies one player as the traitor and kicks off phase two. Now the remaining survivors must face off against the traitor in one of 50 different haunt scenarios. It could anything from a bomb having been planted on the premises to a mummy trying to marry you. In one scenario, my friends and I were shrunk down to toy size and had to escape the house before being devoured by a house cat.

The extensive list of possible Haunts combined with the everchanging layout of the mansion makes Betrayal one of the more fun board games to revisit over and over again. You can get a copy now on Amazon for the reduced price of $36.





When I saw the VHS-esque case appear on my dash, I assumed it was some vintage throwback box. Don’t get me wrong; I was still absolutely interested. As a former Blockbuster employee (# 161), I was absolutely intrigued to step back into the golden age of video rental. And grab 31% off while doing so.



This is the sequel we were waiting for. In the first game, there were over two hundred movies from all different genres and eras. This version has one hundred new flicks from the last ten years. I enjoy these games because it shows me who of my friends I have to take under my cinematic wing and educate on the wonders of celluloid. One reviewer said of the old version they needed to update the movies because their children didn’t know them, and it sounds like Big Potato listened. Revisit classics and new favorites now, but I still stand by using this as a barometer on whether your friends are cool or not.

Yeah, that’s right. R2-D2 is now a Tamagotchi and he needs you to be his mom or dad. He needs to be charged and cleaned every day and entertained by putting out fires or playing holochess. If you neglect your android child for too long, the Jawas will take him away. The R2-D2 Tamagotchi is available in either the white classic color or blue hologram color. and is available for pre-order at $20. Your new baby droid will arrive November 11th of this year.



Still sitting slumped over on the couch or flimsy office chair while gaming it up? It’s about time you got that under control, don’t you think? Take control of your comfort (and your back) with a brand new gaming chair — or a new chair, period, Vertagear has you covered during its Back To School sale with a wide range of options that come in a dizzying number of colors. Choose the right chair for you as well as your setup and save some cash, while you’re at it. Most Vertagear chairs feature outstanding lumbar and neck support, adjustable 4D armrests, an adjustable backseat, tilt, and seat height. That’s more than that old broken down chair is doing for you, after all. And while you’ll save some cash already with Vertagear’s sale, you can also take an additional 10% off for Labor Day on September 6 using the code LABOR10.



I may be the furthest thing from a pro-gamer, but I still use an Xbox Elite controller when I play. It doesn’t matter if I’m sitting down for a quick round of Halo (the Birthday Party skulls stay on during co-op) or for a full day obsessing over speed traps in Forza Horizon 4 (soon to be in Forza Horizon 5).



At the discounted price of $164 on Amazon, the Xbox Elite Series 2 is quite tempting. Included in the box is a carrying case, four swappable paddles and six thumb sticks, two D-pads, and a USB-C charging dock. Honestly, It’s worth it alone for the paddle buttons. Being able to jump and reload without taking my thumb off the right stick is a godsend.

Plus, for those PC players out there, the second generation model now adds Bluetooth which will save you the $30 you’d otherwise be spending on a separate, proprietary Xbox Wireless USB adapter. (Though, for the improved range and latency, you might still want to consider one of these.) Oh, and did I mention it has wireless charging? Because it does have wireless charging. No need for AAs either.

This design looks like someone threw up cotton candy on their controller. With that said, I don’t hate it. I’m just not sure what exactly is Forza about this other then the barely visible logo to the side. At the same time though, I definitely don’t need a controller with a picture of a car on it. At the end of the day, this thing is rad as hell. Give me more crazy designs like this, Microsoft. The price point however is $10 more than the other first-party Xbox controllers retail for. I’m guessing its either to offset an extra step in the manufacturing process to get the paint splatter effect or its because Microsoft knows that I’ll still buy this at $69 anyway.



If you’ve ever looked at the standard Xbox controller and thought, “This needs more glowing lights,” hold on to your hat cowboy. Razer’s Wolverine Tournament Edition is currently marked down to its lowest price at the Microsoft Store.

So, what do you get for twice the cost of a regular Xbox One controller? A number of customization options including extra programmable buttons and it glows. Obviously.

Be warned, though, this $80 controller exclusively a wired controller, which is a total bummer for couch gaming. However for serious console/PC gamers, this shouldn’t be an issue, since a wired connection is still considered necessary for optimal performance.

Our pups have been so good to us while we worked at home, and maybe you made the adoption leap during the pandemic. This means you find yourself taking your new pet to more places than you normally would. It’s ok we love a connected pupper parent. My friends bring their dogs to each outdoor meal, and I will never be mad at that. Because they are such well-behaved good floofs, they deserve a gift. This three-pack of plush noisemakers from ZippyPaws is the ideal surprise, and it’s $3 off today.



So yes, they are the crinkle paper type noisemakers, so maybe we don’t give them these when zoom calls are happening. But the fox, raccoon, and squirrel are pretty durable, even for a pooch with a tough set of chompers. There’s no stuffing in them, which is great for a more destructive doggo. This deal is only for the small dog pack. Each toy is eleven inches long and just fine for an adventurous tiny fluffball. These critters are cute, safe, and will provide hours of fun for fido.

Free shipping for Prime members.

If you’re a pup parent or a doggo enthusiast, this is the deal for you. As we prep for one of the best days of the year, grab yourself a treat too. For the rest of the day, take 30% off all Dog Tees from our pals at Famous in Real Life. They have a pretty great selection of pooch puns for dog lovers, young and old.



I’m a big fan of a classic crewneck sweatshirt and can say that Famous in Real Life has some of the softest in my collection. Each is a cotton/poly blend and holds up after quite a few washes. This one is how I feel every time I got out with my friends; I wish I was at home with my dog. It comes in seven colors to vibe with the others in your closet. I honestly can’t think of a better way to display your general unhappiness of being away from your fluffy child.

Advertisement

I have a mug or two in the kitchen from FIRL, and they are not only beautifully designed but can handle the dishwasher and microwave. This one is perfect for a pupper person. This is also one of my favorite jokes from The Hangover. “Are y’all ready to let the dogs out, like who who who?” Because truly, who wouldn’t own up to letting all these fur angels out?!

You have until midnight to use this code as you see fit across the site.

The end of summer and the beginning of fall seems to be when it’s the hottest outside. And honestly, walking outside where I am right now feels like walking around in a hot, steamy soup. So I could use this 4-Pack of Arctic Cool Instant Cooling Towels from Meh for just $16 when you use the promo code KINJAFS. Normally $32, you get four of these icy cold towels that are engineered to instantly cool your body temperature when they get wet. Just soak one in water, wrist it out, and snap it, and you’ll get cool comfort for two hours. When you’re done, just wash it. Perfect for lounging in the sweltering heat and cooling down a bit so you can still get your tan on or for recovering from an intense workout session. Plus, they’re super cheap.



If you happen to live in leggings like I do, you know they are 100% pants, and I don’t care what you think. That means you should buy as many as you want in as many colors as you want. So why not build a cornucopia of leggings in hour closet with this 7-day deal on Amazon on a variety of styles with Satina leggings?



Choose from buttery-soft Satina High-Waisted Super Soft Full Length Leggings, just $12 right now, for full coverage on chilly days.

Snag the capri version of these full-coverage leggings with the Satina High-Waisted Ultra Soft Leggings, which also come in a wide range of colors, if you plan on wearing these bad boys out in the last shreds of summer heat.

These are the very same leggings that InStyle noted Amazon shoppers are completely ditching their “pricey leggings” for, calling them the “softest fabric” they’ve ever worn. High praise.

These leggings come in over 50 colors and two different lengths, so there’s really no reason not to partake. You have my permission. Go legging crazy. Just make sure you do it in the space of seven days.

Trim the savings and bring your knives back to factory pointiness in seconds with a safe and effective sharpener. The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener is just that, and it’s 64% off.

Just a few pulls at the designated slot is all it takes to return your knives to their brilliance. It’s quick and easy, two things that are not suspicious at all when returning a butcher knife to ultimate sharpness. The 3-in-1 knife sharpener helps you get just the right angle at any gauge. Three ceramic wheels straighten your blades and three tungsten carbide rods put a new edge on them too. Slice and dice with ease after minimal work and in the comfort of your own home. This also comes with a three-year warranty.

The sharpener will ship for $3.

We love our pets; we really do. We don’t love their fur on everything we own. I have a wirehaired terrier, and I can’t leave the house without taking most of him with me. If you have a shedding fluffer but need a hand in keeping hair-free, the Fur Zapper Pet Hair Remover can save the day and your outfit. This two-pack from StackSocial is the easiest solution you will ever find.



I adore my dog and all the other puppers in my life, but if I could have a day without his white hair on my clothes, that’d be amazing. The FurZappers not only help with hair but lint, dander, and anything else that might be causing you fuzzy annoyances when doing laundry. Just toss one of these in the washer and the dryer and magically separate that pet fur from your garments. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve rewashed sweaters because of pet hair. When in the dryer, these actually heat up and become almost like sticky tape pulling everything you don’t want off and keeping your favorite items intact. Save time, energy, and water. You’re helping the environment and looking better while doing it.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

National Dog Day is August 26 so it’s time to treat our best boys and girls. They deserve a fancy treat for being such gems and putting up with us during the pandemic. And what’s the fanciest treat of all? Macarons! Bonne et Filou specialize in pupper versions of the french patisseries, and right now, you can save 20% when you clip the coupon.



You’ll get six doggy macarons handmade from a 100% natural recipe crafted right here in the USA. This box specifically is made with oat flour, honey, coconut oil, and yogurt filling. The flavors include lavender, mint strawberry, vanilla, and rose. The mint is a nice option to help your furry best friend with bad breath. They’ve also been designed to give your pup a long-lasting chew so they won’t just be chowing these down. They can actually enjoy it. All dog sizes can partake, but if you have an itty bitty furball, maybe cut it into smaller portions. Each batch comes in a beautifully decorated box as if delivered right from a French cafe. They have a one-year shelf life and don’t need to be refrigerated. This is the perfect luxury gift for the best pooch. They earned something nice.

Advertisement

A comfy spot for good naps is key, that goes for anyone. Pets can often get cozy any place but they shouldn’t have to. Your good boy deserves a soft warm place to rest their fuzzy bodies and drift off to slumberland. Bedsure had its medium dog bed on sale for $31.



This is a versatile bed because it’s really just an upgraded mat that can fit in crates, cars, and pretty much anywhere you have room. It’s reversible so if you’ve got a pupper who likes it warm and snuggly the sherpa side is for them. But if you’ve got a fluffy boy who runs hot the oxford side will keep them cool. Both materials are durable for the doggos who like to dig and fluff before laying down. The bed is made of high-density egg-crate foam so it’s supportive to senior pups with achy bones also. The cover is easy to take off and can go right in the washer. Wins for owner and pooch.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a new snooze spot for your fur baby Pet Craft Supply’s Soho Round Pet Bed might be what you were looking for. This small size one is currently on sale. This is an ideal selection if you have a geriatric pooch or feline, as it’s made of orthopedic memory foam. It’s wrapped in premium cushiony material. The Soho bed is designed to provide ultimate comfort for muscles, joints, aches, and pain. Made as a wraparound, it works perfectly for pets who love the cinnamon roll nap style. When your pets feel safe, they can relax and get a purrfect night’s rest. Let them cuddle up as it works with their body heat, the bed will retain and radiate that warmth right back to them. Even being plush, it’s still durable and constructed with non-toxic, high-quality fabrics. You can machine wash it, so don’t fret if there is an accident. Surprise your four-legged bestie with this sweet sleep space now.



This will ship free for Prime members.

Curious to know what makes your curious dog so clever? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let Orivet take the guessing work out of what your canine might be with their DNA Test Kit. It’s 12% off and is comparable to others on the market.



Not only will Orivet be able to determine the breeds that make up your pooch down to the percentage, but they will give you a plan to help make their life the best it can be. The Orivet LifePlan that will be sent to you is a personalized wellness plan based on breed, age, weight, gender, geographic location, and lifestyle. This will make it easier to form diet decisions and provide tips for health risks that might be on the horizon. Use the specialized swabs on your sweet fur baby and mail the DNA samples in the pre-paid envelope. Through your online account, you will get the results in about a month. Here you will also keep track of any changes. If you’ve even been on the fence about wondering what your good boy or girl is, a DNA test that’s simple and noninvasive is the way to go. Once you have the results, you can tailor a new life to make sure your best pal is fit as long as possible.

Advertisement

Shipping is $3 on this.

Next time you see that little ‘Check Engine’ light flashing on your dash, be prepared with this Gooloo OBD2 car engine diagnostic scanner tool, just $22 over at Amazon right now. To get that price, just add code FV937QE6 at checkout. Some auto shops and auto parts stores will charge you more than that just to check it once!



With this scanner tool, you can see what’s making your light go off and hopefully fix it yourself— and if that’s not possible, at least you’ll be better informed. The Gooloo scanner also give you information about your car and you can use it to turn off the check engine light.

Grab this Gooloo OBD2 scanner while the code FV937QE6 still works— the deal is on through August 21.

Air Fryers are such a wild trend, and just when I think its time has passed, a deal like this pops up, and everyone goes crazy. In all seriousness, my pals who have one love it. If you’re on the hunt, this Yedi Mini 2-Quart Air Fryer is 33% off.



This two-quart air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crunchy and evenly cooked. It’s easy to use with just two controls, so all you need to do is set the timer to get cooking. Don’t let the size fool you; it can reach temperatures up to 400 degrees for ultimate crispness. Although it might seem small, it can handle quite a bit of food at one time, so if you’re thinking of making a ton of french fries, the Trudy can take it. There’s auto-shutoff, so no fear about accidentally leaving it on, but it can cook up to thirty minutes. It’s simple to use for frying and even dehydrating with very little oil. Literally savings all around. Plenty of new things to try once you get this appliance in your kitchen. It’s easy to clean out and won’t take up a lot of space on a cramped countertop

This will ship for $3.



If you haven’t set up a few lamps with smart bulbs yet, you’re seriously missing out. Setting specific timers so you know the lights will be on just before you get home, setting up routines and commands to dim the lights to the perfect movie viewing level, turning them on or off without getting up from the couch... And that’s doesn’t even make use of the RGB. When you pair this with other apps like IFTTT, you can have it do things like flash orange and blue every time the Mets score. Granted, all standard bulbs might also be capable of this since the Mets have never actually scored for us to find out. We’ll never know.

Letting someone else worry about cleaning is a really great feeling; mopping and vacuuming are such tedious chores. If you have a lot of traffic in your home or even have a few pets, a robo vac can be a real game-changer. Right now, at Walmart, save 44% on the Kyvol Cybovac D6 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and let it do all the tough work.



There are multiple cleaning modes that you can control right from the app. With some of the strongest suction tech on the market, watch as it lifts even the toughest dirt from any surface. Hard floors to carpets to rugs to tile, this little robot has a lot of punch. Set up your boundaries for this clever vacuum/mop and watch it seamlessly move throughout your home. You’ll get around two hours of runtime, so it can absolutely handle larger rooms. It automatically knows how to adjust to different carpet levels and even pairs with your smart devices like Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s easy to clean even with the triple-layer high-performance filter. Let this robo vac save your floors and your time. And if something goes wrong, you have a warranty.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at MorningSave, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

Vacuuming sucks. Literally and figuratively. If you have a big machine you lug around the house to hoover up debris, pet hair, dust, and all those other gross things in your home, you know this. But it doesn’t have to. Suck, I mean, in the negative sense. Swap over to a lightweight but powerful vacuum with the Samsung JetStick, now $422 down from $649 via Samsung. It’s a completely cordless machine that’s just 6 pounds. Carry it and get to vacuuming all around your home, especially in hard-to-reach places with its 180-degree swivel head.It also features a 5-layer filtration system to capture pet dander, pollen, and other allergens so you can finally stop sneezing.



You get up to 60 minutes of vacuum power on a charge, and then you can swap two another battery for 120 minutes in a flash. This might seriously make you consider vacuuming more than just once a month, especially since its dustbin is simple to manage, too. Just put it on top of the included Clean Station and watch it empty itself. It’s almost like having a maid, except you’re still gonna need to push it. That’s pretty easy, though, right?

Set all kinds of moods with this Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp from the Lamp Depot. This sleek lamp is stylish and can elevate any room. It’s designed not to take up space, fit in the corner, and give off beautiful luminous light no matter the size of the area. The soft-white setting is great for reading without being too harsh. The LEDs are completely customizable and easy to set up with the remote. The color combinations are endless, so you’re sure to find the perfect hue for the ambiance that’s your vibe. The stand is sturdy and stable, so you won’t have to worry about it wobbling. Save $60 and enhance your living space with ease and innovation.



This will ship for $3.

Safety is sexy. Wait no, smart. Wait no. Sexy and smart. If you’re looking for an upgrade in the home security realm but aren’t interested in a total overhaul this smart lock is what you want. Ultraloq has this U-bolt smart lock with a keypad and WiFi adapter for just $179. It’s still going for almost $20 more on competing sites.



This lock does in fact have smartie pants on. This deadbolt offers six ways to get into your house. You can use the app, a fingerprint, a code, the auto-lock, a magic shake, or the old-fashioned mechanical key. This fancy lock will also monitor your home for you while you’re away. You can also access your door remotely so say you forgot your pal was walking your dogs while you were on vacay, well you can still get them from afar without keys. It’s designed for any standard door and no drilling or wiring is needed. Easy to install and easy to use. Just think of a clever code only you will know.

Advertisement

Make dinner prep go even smoother with 20% off this CRUX Artisan Series chopper today— that brings it down to just $28. This food chopper can handle 3 cups of food and it dices, minces, and purees in addition to chopping.



Whether you want to make your own guacamole or just chop veggies and the like for recipes without all the fuss, the CRUX chopper has you covered.

Get it while the deal is still on over at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Wayfair is known for its killer prices on anything and everything you could need. They are currently running an incredible sale on all their outdoor items with up to 65% in savings. So enjoy deeply discounted backyard pieces like furniture, decor, cookware, and whatever you need to make your space a perfect summer paradise. There’s still time for sunny fun.



Cool summer nights aren’t complete without a lounge around a firepit, all snuggled up in a cozy blanket. Good comfy furniture to relax in can really make or break the dog days too. So quality rattan and soft cushions are what you need. How about catching some sun while reading your favorite books in Wayfair’s best-selling hammock? I’m telling you they’ve got you covered.

But it’s no all about where do lay; it’s about what you do out there too. Cookout kings, we’ve got you covered with top-rated gas grills. And keep your beverage chill in a retro cooler as the temperatures rise.

And don’t forget Fido, not all dogs can be left to their own devices. So put your mind at ease and grab them a pet pen no matter how big or small the pup.

Wayfair offers two-day free shipping on all orders over $35. There’s plenty of time to explore all the fine products in this sale but move fast if you see something you like. It could be gone soon!

PS. Remember to buy sunscreen.

Finding good cookware can be a feat in and of itself. Sometimes you’re stuck with whatever you can find at the store in a pinch, and sometimes you amass a collection of reliable pots and pans by getting everything piecemeal. Grab your own set of reliable kitchen essentials by snagging the Calphalon Classic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, now $185 at Amazon. You get an 8" fry pan, 10" fry pan, 1.5-qt. sauce pan with cover, 2.5-qt. sauce pan with cover, 3-qt. saute pan with cover, 6-qt. stock pot with cover, and more to get you started. All are stainless steel with long handles and tempered glass lids. You also get a lifetime warranty, just in case something happens while you’re whipping up your own specialty. It’s a great price, so get one of these sets while you can.



It’s that time of year. Many freshman will be starting their first semester of college in the next week or so and with that comes a lot of prep. Setting up the dorm properly can sometimes feel as though it costs as much as the classes themselves. Thankfully, Best Buy is having a sale on one of the most important dorm room necessities—the minifridge. Sure, sure, drinking in college is a big thing. We’re not advocating for underage alcohol consumption, but even without that happening, you’re still going to want a minifridge. Not being tied to the hours of the dining hall each day or bringing home leftovers to have the next is a godsend when your schedule is chaotic. Also it’s just good to have cold water and stuff. Get yourself one for up to $60 off at Best Buy.



Advertisement

Can’t get your day started without a cup of coffee? Join the club. But sometimes you don’t want to make a whole pot. Either you live alone or just one cup will do, right? Stop making an entire vat of coffee and make things easy for yourself. Snap up this simple and attractive Keurig K-Supreme Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker for just $139 at SideDeal and make the perfect cup every morning. And only one cup — unless you want to throw some more in there. It’s programmable for up to 3 people, has 3 strength and 3 temperature settings, and can brew anywhere from a 4 ounce to 12 ounce up. Your coffee is done in minute, and you can brew nine cups without refilling. Now how’s that for a good morning? Pick one of these up today, but be sure to use promo code KINJAFS when checking out.



Look around your kitchen. Do you have any knives that you’d actually trust to do any real cutting with? No, probably not. I’m still using the raggedy old set I got when I first moved into my apartment and they can barely cut through thin pork chops. If you fancy yourself a chef, you need a knife to take care of business with. Consider the 8" Damascus Steel Executive Chef Knife Set, now $80 at Amazon when you use the exclusive Kinja Deals coupon code 20KDMAISON to take 20% off the regular price.



You get a Master Maison Japanese Stainless Steel Chef’s Knife, edge guard cover, sharpening stone, and gift box holder at this price. The knife is forged from a single piece of high-carbon AUS-10 Japanese Stainless Steel that’ll help you slice through anything you throw at it — yes, even a big, thick porterhouse steak. This is a cut above the rest (not sorry for that pun) — plus, you get an unlimited 1-year warranty. Put down those old knives and walk away. Then put this one in your cart and prepare for kitchen-related bliss.

If you’re an eggy enthusiast, this is the deal for you, get perfect sous vide style egg bites right at home and save a little on a delicious snack. Amazon has this lil egg bite maker on sale for $25; that’s $5 less than it usually is. This sale is only for the teal color.



In mere minutes, get the egg bites of your dream with this rapid egg cooker. It’s easy to operate and prevents any user error of over or undercooking. It’s so simple that even kids can use it. But it’s not just for yolky goodness; you can also use it for mini cheesecakes and desserts. If you get stuck, no worries, it comes with a recipe book to help. You’ll also get four silicone molds, and one big mold. I’ll get a one-year warranty, and it’s lightweight and easy to clean—everything you want in a kitchen appliance.



If you’re still holding true to eating better, that’s marvelous. You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Suppose you aren’t but want to try again, no worries. This Dash Compact Cold-Press Juicer is 20% off and here to make you healthier and happier. Dash makes quality, cute, and compact appliances you won’t be let down by.



Are you someone who hates pulp? Well, this cold-press power juicer is for you. It fully separates the juice from pulp to get all the tasty nutrients and none of the stringy remnants. There is also something satisfying about making your own juice, and this cold-press couldn’t make it easier. Just pick the fresh fruit you love, pop it in, and get a wonderful beverage will of vitamins and minerals. It can’t get much fresher than that. You can even make cashew and almond milk if you’re on the vegetarian/vegan side of things. This is accompanied by a recipe guide to help you mix it up. There’s also a cleaning brush and two measuring cups. You can put the cups in the dishwasher but best to use the brush to scrub out the actual juicer. This compact size means it won’t hog counter real estate, and the deepest savings are on this aqua color.

I’m terrible when it comes to dirty dishes. I will just let them pile up day after day in the sink. I think part of the reason is that I have very little counter space, but I know deep down its probably just laziness. If you’re like me, you can get yourself this over-the-sink drying rack to hold your dishes, utensils, and cleaning supplies to keep your sink and counter clear. Now at least we’ll know for sure the reason was laziness as the sink still piles up with dirty dishes anyway. Get yours for $40 on Amazon.



Right now, grab this 12 pack of Harry Potter Magical Sweets from Jelly Belly and add a little enchantment to your snack time. Each bag has five well-known shapes from the world of the boy who lived. The iconic lightning bolt, sorting hat, Hedwig, the Deathly Hallows symbol, and a potions bottle. These also have their own distinct flavors: blueberry, sour cherry, banana, tangerine, and watermelon. Freshness is guaranteed, and they should be good until November

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional-looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this Concentrix 10-piece stainless steel cookware set. It’s 46% off what its original price is.



Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. This is due to their tuxCORE aluminum bottoms. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor even though they are vented. Each is also oven and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean because each is ceramic-coated with an organic nonstick sheen that’s PTFE- and PFOA-free. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare a perfect cuisine for each use. This set has a 1.5-quart saucepan and a 3-quart saucepan, both with lids, an 8" open nonstick frypan, an 11" nonstick frypan with a lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with a lid plus a steamer insert.

If you’re a wine lover or ready to challenge your tastebuds, this deal from Winc is for you. Save 40% on a dozen bottles of wine matched to your preference. Once you take the Palate Profile Quiz, your bottle recommendations will be expertly curated and delivered right to your door. This bundle from StackSocial offers you 12 Bottles of Mixed Wines for just $94. This voucher is worth up to $155.



This means you’re paying less than $8 for each tasty bottle of reds and whites. If you aren’t particular and love delicious quality wine, this is an amazing deal. This is for wine likers to those who wish to become wine lovers. It’s never a bad idea to have extra bottles on hand as last-minute gifts or if there is a surprise visit with friends. Just redeem the voucher at Winc, enter all your important info to ship, and your boozy batch will be on its way. Enjoy your bottles, cancel your membership anytime, or skip a month if you’d like. This offer is only valid for new Winc members.

Ok, now of the gritty details. This will ship in the US only and can’t be sent to Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Utah. Obviously, you will need to be 21 or older, and an adult signature and ID will be required for delivery. Tax is not included in the base price.

Love ice in your drinks but hate dealing with ice trays? Samesies. Stop pouring water into those plastic contraptions and upgrade your ice game with the Frigidaire Ice Maker, now $107 at Amazon. It makes bullet-shaped ice cubes in under 9 minutes and can store up to 1.7 lbs of ice at once. Its 1.7-liter capacity means it can make about 26 lbs of ice every day, so you’re covered even if you decide to throw an end-of-summer bash. You can even watch your ice being made thanks to its see-through window. Its handy ice basket and scoop can help you stay tidy, and the machine will even let you know when it’s full or out of water. Easy-peasy.



Right now, grab this 12 pack of Harry Potter Magical Sweets from Jelly Belly and add a little enchantment to your snack time. Each bag has five well-known shapes from the world of the boy who lived. The iconic lightning bolt, sorting hat, Hedwig, the Deathly Hallows symbol, and a potions bottle. These also have their own distinct flavors: blueberry, sour cherry, banana, tangerine, and watermelon. Freshness is guaranteed, and they should be good until November.



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

We’ve all been there. You’ve opened a cabinet or something and felt around for what you were looking for because it was so dark in there that’s all you could do. Maybe you didn’t have your phone on hand or didn’t care to try to find a flashlight. It’s an annoyance, too be sure, but one that’s not easy to remedy. You can grab your own Brilliant Evolution Wireless Color Changing LED Puck Light 6-Pack right now from Amazon for 20% off with this exclusive Kinja Deals code: 20KDPUCKLITE. That brings this set down from $30 to around $24.



These 55-lumen lights can be stuck just about anywhere you like, and are controlled remotely with an optional auto-off timer and a 100-hour run time. They offer 16 colors via their color-changing LEDs, and you can mount them with screws or included adhesive tape. Don’t feel around for what you want to grab in an area that’s in desperate need of illumination again. Or stick one of these lights by your bed for a soft glow for reading. Either way, act fast, because these won’t last long at this price.

How many times have you wished you had more hardware around the house to complete a certain job? Maybe you needed a type of screw you didn’t have but didn’t want to run to the hardware store. Or perhaps you’re looking for an excellent gift for the handyman in your life. Pick up this Jackson Palmer 1,700 Piece Hardware Assortment Kit for just $39 at Amazon today. It comes in a sturdy case with nested dividers to keep parts separated, and comes with over 60 different hardware sizes to make sure you’ve got what you need. Stop digging around in that overflowing junk drawer for a screw or a nib and get organized with this set instead.



Between climate change and the fact that it is currently July, it’s safe to say that summer is here to stay. And to get you into the right outfit for the occasion, JACHS NY is offering a triple-threat deal that’s too good to pass up. For a limited time, you can pick out any three items from this page—including shorts, polos, button-ups, henleys, crewnecks, and more—for $69 using the promo code SPK.



Considering each of these items would ordinarily set you back $79 a piece, this is an unbeatable deal you’ll definitely want to take advantage of while it lasts. Personally, I’d cop a navy floral print since that’s the exact one I got for myself recently. As an avid floral shirt enthusiast (and frequent Dan Flashes shopper), the pattern on this pink number is the perfect level of complicated. And while these shorts might seem simple, they’re accented with tiny hula girls and palm trees designed to bring out the islander inside us all.

If you’re in need of a wardrobe refresh, look no further than JACHS NY’s Summer Pack Sale. But act fast—there’s no telling how long these clothes will be marked down.

What If...? is here on Disney +, and it kicks off with Captain Carter. For those in the know, this show will reimagine our favorite Marvel characters in different roles. Throughout the show, they will touch on a few ideas that have happened on the printed page, like Peggy Carter as Captain America from Exiles #3. This is one of my favorite looks for Agent Carter, and this tee is a must for any Howling Commando fan.



This series will also have us come face to face with a zombie Captain America where my beloved Bucky will have to battle him. Zombies in Marvel are nothing new, especially if you’ve read anything from the Zombie Collection. This tee imagines that spooky undead Steve Rogers and his shield from beyond the grave.

In this series, we’ll also see T’Challa as Starlord, and we have to think he’ll be much less of an a-hole. If anyone is cool enough to traverse the universe being awesome, it’s the King of Wakanda. All hail our space king, don’t tell Thor.

Free shipping on all orders over $60.

The benefits of weighted blankets have been written about all over the internet and definitely here too. There’s nothing quite like the calming effects of a warm blanket tucked around you. This one takes it just a step further. The anti-anxiety snuggie blanket is 68% off today and here to offer all that.



Sit back, relax. Get wrapped up in the oversized contentment. Not only will it keep you toasty, but the weights go from the shoulders to the knee area to offer a bit of relief and peace. The built-in pocket lets you store snacks, a phone, game controller, remotes, really whatever you need close as you drift into ultimate contentment. Its size and shape will work for basically everyone. The outside is soft and plush fleece material, while the inside is full of evenly distributed glass beads and polyester fiber. The weight clocks in at ten pounds, and no worries if you have an accident. Just hand wash and tumble dry low. We can all use a little relief now and then, especially during this pandemic. No shame in alleviating some of that stress with cozy weighted hugs. There are twelve colors and patterns to pick from.

If you’ve read a few of our posts on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $80, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10-speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.



All told, it’s $19 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 6,200+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

It’s almost back to school time, which means it’s about time to get back into a solid routine. Sure, late summer nights can be fun— but if you’ve been skimping on those snoozing hours, Cornbread Hemp has a deal for you to reset your nighttime routine.



CBD is the part of marijuana that doesn’t get you high (that would be THC), but does help you relax and de-stress. It’s also great as a sleep aid. That’s why Cornbread Hemp, one of Kinja’s favorite CBD providers, is offering up a Back to Sleep special right now.

You can get a free bottle of gummies when you add code SLEEP to your cart of at least $100 worth of items. Just put in the code, and the gummies will be added to your cart automatically.

If you’re new to CBD, you should know there’s something for everyone. You can get CBD drops, gummies, capsules, and even smokeable flower. I recommend trying different methods, doses, and times of day to see what works best for you.

A good starting point might be this Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil, yours for $35. You can try the drops alone or add them to your coffee or other drink.

If you’re not into the taste of CBD in gummy or oil form, try these Full Spectrum CBD Capsules to get the effect instead.

You can check out all of Cornbread Hemp’s items right here— they even have CBD for your pets to find their chill! Just don’t forget to add code SLEEP once you hit $100 to get your free gummies!

It doesn’t need to be a special occasion to send a loved one or even yourself roses. They are a beautiful gesture to let someone know they are cared for. If you’re thinking about gifting some for a birthday or anniversary, the Love Everyday bundle for Two Dozen Roses might be an excellent option. Take 38% off their regular price thanks to our pals at StackSocial.



Rose Farmers ensure each stem is quality and collected together is a brilliant bindle to be safely delivered. Each batch is a fresh as can be as they come directly from the farm. Beautiful flowers can brighten any day and is such a simple and powerful way to let a special person know you care. Rose Farmers are experts in the field and work hard to make sure each petal is pristine. The voucher you get is for two dozen roses of any color of your choice; if you upgrade with a vase, that will cost extra.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Air compression massage therapy is a safe way to ease tension and heal sore areas. Massagers like this one help to increases blood flow, and good circulation is vital to your health. There are three heat levels and three intensities. The digital remote is easy to read and operate with an LED screen. Strap these bad boys on after a long hard, stressful day and get some soothing relaxation. The product is pretty standard and will fit most people. The upgraded rip-stop fabric makes them simple and sturdy. You’ll get a durable storage bag and a one-year warranty along with them.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3, and customers must be over 18 years old to purchase.

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy Smart Scale C1 deal. For just $21 right now, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone. That’s a solid savings from the $33 list price. Just clip the coupon on the page.



A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains. And if you’re already invested in another app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy Smart Scale C1 is compatible with all three.

Advertisement

If you’re like me and still on the fence about going to a spa, this might be the deal you were looking for. Working at home has been a literal pain in the neck some days, so I’ve resorted to heating pads, lumbar pillows, and stretching. This Zyllion Shiatsu Back & Neck Heated Massager might be the answer though. I’ve heard good things about massagers like this, even as recently as a TryGuy’s video on relief products for chronic pain. Today take 27% off this kneading and heating wonder.



This massager packs a punch with shiatsu level nodes for deep-kneading. But it’s not just the neck area; it can help with the back, hips, legs, and feet. These are all able to get relief too. It has three speeds depending on your level of aches. It’s easy for you to move the massager to where you need it for optimum comfort as you adjust the handles. This is a simple way to save money in the long run and get quick relaxation without the headache of waiting for an appointment. You’ll get the AC power adapter, a car adapter, and a product manual in this pack.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

This camping lantern is great for use in tents and the great outdoors. Make sure your phone stays charged even though you left home to disconnect from everything. Honestly though the best use for this might actually be for emergencies in the home. Sudden loss of power means not lights and no way to keep your phone charge. This lantern solves both problems. Just make sure you keep it fully charged before the next hurricane rolls in.



Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Mouth Armor’s Oral Care Essentials Set is ready to be the hero your teeth were looking for. This comprehensive set is 76% and worth every penny.



This set contains a Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush with four changeable heads and a Mouth Armor Water Flosser with four different attachments. The toothbrush packs a lot of power for its size and has 38,00 sonic motions per minute. After multiple tests, it boasts that it can run up to six weeks off a single charge. The water pick has three pressure types depending on your gum sensitivity. The different tools for the pick will help with stuck food or debris for a cleaner mouthfeel. It’s also a more fun way to floss, which is a task none of us do enough. This set is a great way to fight plaque and bacteria efficiently. You’ll get a two-year Manufacturer’s warranty, and everything comes with a sleek travel case and bag.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3.